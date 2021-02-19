Police in Schools

Los Angeles Slashes Number of School Police Amid National Debate

The plan will shift $25 million away from school police and into support services for black students.

|


(Simone Hogan / Dreamstime.com)

The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) will slash the number of police officers patrolling hallways in the nation's second-largest school district by a third.

The New York Times reported that the LAUSD school board approved a plan on Tuesday to eliminate 70 sworn officers, 62 non-sworn officers, and one support staff member. The school district will shift $25 million to fund support services for black students. Officers at secondary schools in L.A. will be replaced with "climate coaches" to mentor students and resolve conflicts. The plan will also ban the use of pepper spray against students.

The move follows months of pressure from activists and students to reduce the number of police in Los Angeles schools. During the summer of 2020, as protests over the police killing of George Floyd swept through major U.S. cities, many school districts began reconsidering their use of school resource officers (SROs). The LAUSD already cut its school police budget by a third last June.

Civil liberties groups and disability advocates have long argued that increases in school police and zero tolerance policies for petty disturbances have fueled the "school-to-prison" pipeline and led to disproportionate enforcement against minorities and students with disabilities.

"Investments and behaviors must be different if we want outcomes to be different," LAUSD board member Mónica García said in a statement. "Black students, parents, teachers and allies have demanded that we interrupt the school-to-prison pipeline."

Organizations like the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) argue that carefully selected, well-trained officers actually act as a filter and decrease arrests by building strong relationships within the school with staff and students.

So far, San Francisco is the largest school district to move toward defunding its SRO program. The Oakland school board also voted unanimously to eliminate the district's police department and shift its $2.5 million budget to student support services. Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle, Charlottesville, and Portland, Oregon, have also ended or suspended relationships with local police.

The Des Moines School Board also announced this week that it will replace its SROs.

Reason reported last year on concerns from civil liberties groups and parents over the significant increase in the number of SROs in Florida, where the state legislature passed a law following the mass shooting in Parkland requiring an armed officer or guardian in every K-12 school in the state.

Those fears were backed up by a study published last September that found the number of school arrests in Florida—which had been declining for years—suddenly started to rise after the passage of the law. There was also a sharp increase in the use of physical restraint against students.

"The presence of law enforcement in schools was related to increases in the number of behavioral incidents reported to the state, the number of such incidents reported to law enforcement, and student arrests," the report concluded. "The results suggest a need to reconsider whether law enforcement should be present in schools, and, if they are, how they can be implemented in a way that minimizes unnecessary exposure of students to law enforcement and arrests."

Those concerns have been exacerbated by numerous viral videos of excessive force incidents involving SROs.

A North Carolina mother filed a civil rights lawsuit last October against a policeman who handcuffed and held her autistic 7-year-old son prone on the ground for nearly 40 minutes. 

Last August, body camera footage emerged showing officers in Key West, Florida, trying and failing to handcuff an 8-year-old boy, whose wrists were too small for the cuffs. An Orlando school cop made national headlines in 2019 when he arrested a 6-year-old girl.

C.J. Ciaramella is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Cal Cetín
    February.19.2021 at 4:22 pm

    “support services for black students”

    How about separate schools, too?

    Never mind, that would just give them ideas.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      February.19.2021 at 4:24 pm

      “Defund the cops” will soon be replaced by “Overturn Brown”

      1. KathrynLund
        February.19.2021 at 6:15 pm

  2. Cal Cetín
    February.19.2021 at 4:23 pm

    “”The presence of law enforcement in schools was related to increases in the number of behavioral incidents reported to the state, the number of such incidents reported to law enforcement, and student arrests”

    Arrested for what? Based on what evidence?

    What kind of alleged “incidents” are we talking about here?

    1. Bob1062
      February.19.2021 at 4:47 pm

      Possibly jaywalking. See earlier article. Cops are hammers, everything they see is a nail. An eight year old or a six year old nail. It must be pounded.

      1. Marshal
        February.19.2021 at 5:49 pm

        If this were true fewer cops would mean fewer poundings. And yet they found the opposite.

        1. KathrynLund
          February.19.2021 at 6:17 pm

  3. Unicorn Abattoir
    February.19.2021 at 4:23 pm

    The plan will shift $25 million away from school police and into support services for black students.

    It’s almost like they’re trying to say that black students are the problem.

    1. Chumby
      February.19.2021 at 4:31 pm

      Too bad the school board didn’t have a hot mic when first discussing this privately.

      1. Marshal
        February.19.2021 at 5:51 pm

        Perhaps they would have admitted their goal is moving $25 million from funding reliably right voters to reliably left voters.

        1. MarieLittle
          February.19.2021 at 10:16 pm

  4. Longtobefree
    February.19.2021 at 4:25 pm

    So LA schools go full, open, proud racist.

  5. Chumby
    February.19.2021 at 4:36 pm

    Hopefully the “climate coaches” are assigned based on gender. And hopefully a white, transgender student that identifies as black signs up for coaching.

  6. Cal Cetín
    February.19.2021 at 4:42 pm

    Are the climate coaches like Coach Buzzcut, or more like Mr. Van Driessen?

  7. AddictionMyth
    February.19.2021 at 5:00 pm

    Another problem with SROs is that they bully vulnerable students, which instigates them to violence. Would be better if they just slashed the police budget without redirecting the funds, but this is progress.

  8. JesseAz
    February.19.2021 at 6:06 pm

    I remember when Minneapolis tried this last year and are already back to hiring more cops.

  9. Ken Shultz
    February.19.2021 at 6:08 pm

    “Pandemic-driven demand sent total 2020 home sales to the highest level since 2006 [Yeah, that’s a 14 year high].

    As unexpected as a global pandemic was, so too was the reaction of homebuyers. After plummeting in March and April, sales suddenly began to climb. Total year-end sales volume ended at 5.64 million units, the highest level since 2006 and far stronger than predicted before the pandemic. Buyers were driven by a desire for larger, suburban homes with dedicated spaces for working and schooling.

    “Home sales could possibly reach 8 million if we had more inventory,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the Realtors.”

    https://www.cnbc.com/2021/01/22/existing-home-sales-in-2020-were-highest-since-in-over-a-decade.html

    People looking back at this will describe it as another wave of white flight, which is the term they used to describe mostly white and affluent people fleeing the cities for the suburbs in the ’60s and ’70s in response to things like desegregation, riots, and busing. In fact, the argument for busing may have been a reaction to white flight.

    If you asked the people of the ’60s and ’70s why they were moving, they wouldn’t have told you it was because they were racists either. They’d say they just wanted what was best for their families, much like the reasons Millennials will give for fleeing the cities for the suburbs today. The safety of your children while they’re at school is a legitimate concern regardless of race considerations, and I wish we lived in a world where security shouldn’t be a serious consideration for the Los Angeles Unified School District.

    “From July 1, 2014, to June 30, 2017, staff and school police confiscated 70 handguns, 16 rifles/shotguns, and 1,196 knives, according to data provided by board member George McKenna.

    —-LA Times, February 2, 2018

    If the LAUSD is doing this per their SOP, this is being inflicted on parents over their objections and against their will. I hope not. Regardless, if this isn’t a story about the LAUSD capitulating to the demands of parents, it also shouldn’t be about praising the LAUSD inflicting something on parents over their objections and against their will.

    1. Ken Shultz
      February.19.2021 at 6:09 pm

      https://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-edu-keeping-schools-safe-20180202-htmlstory.html

    2. Ken Shultz
      February.19.2021 at 6:23 pm

      “After plummeting in March and April, sales suddenly began to climb.”

      Can you guys think of anything that started happening in May that might have driven people to start leaving the cities and looking to move to the suburbs?

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Floyd_protests_in_Minneapolis%E2%80%93Saint_Paul

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        February.19.2021 at 8:44 pm

        Wait, so you really want us to believe that people left big cities because of protests over George Floyd’s murder?

        Gee, how about “there’s a global pandemic, my boss wants me to work from home, so I am going to work from home in a cheaper place, and it takes a while to move”? You think that might have had an impact?

        1. Ken Shultz
          February.19.2021 at 9:11 pm

          “Following the death of George Floyd, unrest broke out in the Minneapolis–Saint Paul area on May 26, and quickly spread across the country and the world . . . . Further unrest quickly spread throughout the United States, sometimes including rioting, looting, and arson. By early June, at least 200 American cities had imposed curfews, while more than 30 states and Washington, D.C, had activated over 62,000 National Guard personnel in response to unrest.”

          https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020%E2%80%9321_United_States_racial_unrest

          If you didn’t know that the unrest following the killing of George Floyd only started in Minneapolis–and subsequently spread all over the country–then you’re a fucking moron.

          Are you a fucking moron?

          1. Chumby
            February.19.2021 at 9:57 pm

            The 1968 riots compelled middle class folks in those areas to migrate to the suburbs so history repeating itself is logical. I do think covid also plays a part in people leaving those areas now. And the shutdowns (which is government, not covid). Benefits of a large urban area include entertainment opportunities (movies, theatre, sports) and culinary choices don’t mean much when they are all closed.

      2. chemjeff radical individualist
        February.19.2021 at 8:52 pm

        Man you are turning into a caricature of my relatives.
        “If only those uppity black folks had kept their mouths shut then everything would have been okay, but no they had to go express their opinions, and so I had to move away.”

        1. Cal Cetín
          February.19.2021 at 9:11 pm

          “White flight” simply means moving away from unpleasant opinions. Yes, indeed.

          1. Ken Shultz
            February.19.2021 at 9:20 pm

            ChemJeff can’t tell the difference between explaining why something happened and condoning it–because he’s stupid.

            If anything my original comment accuses Millenials of being just as open to charges of racism as their parents and grandparents, but ChemJeff doesn’t understand that–because he’s stupid. He hardly understands anything he reads.

            1. Cal Cetín
              February.19.2021 at 10:52 pm

              Personally, I’m not going to concede that it’s *only* white people moving out of certain areas. It just makes for a catchy rhyme. at the expense of truth. Black people who can afford to do so are often moving out, too.

        2. XM
          February.19.2021 at 9:24 pm

          Me talking to you is expressing an opinion.

          Me burning down your place of business and shooting you to death because I felt pissed about police brutality is a crime. Multiply that by thousands and many people may decided to relocate.

          1. Ken Shultz
            February.19.2021 at 9:43 pm

            And the police weren’t doing anything.

            Gun sales exploded among women and minorities.

            Yeah, that’ll make people move.

            And they weren’t moving in March and April. The started moving in May. Correlation isn’t causation, but it doesn’t eliminate causation either.

        3. Chumby
          February.19.2021 at 10:01 pm

          You must mean the relatives that speak slowly to you, pat you on the head and seat you at the kiddie table.

  10. Kungpowderfinger
    February.19.2021 at 9:14 pm

    So what does $25 million dollars worth of “support services for black students” buy?

    Isn’t there anyone responsible for investigating these blatant shakedown schemes?

  11. XM
    February.19.2021 at 9:34 pm

    It’s all a moot point for now, since schools aren’t open full time in LA.

    Are schools in places like LA safe or not? That’s the only question that matters. If it’s generally safe, then there’s no need for SORs. If not, then you either keep the SORs and hold them accountable. Or you use private security. Or something.

    Murders shot up in 2020 while every other crime declined. Reportedly there were 2000 additional murder victims, most of them almost assuredly black. Of course Reason ignored the unintended consequences of cops not doing the job, and a preview of things to come if cops refuse to take risks in fear of lawsuits.

    I’ve heard horror stories of students pummeling each other and assaulting school staff. But these schools aren’t my friend, and if black kids getting hurt is an acceptable tradeoff for school arrest rates dropping, then let them have their way. That 25 mil is going to staff salary and overhead and won’t do a thing to help a black kid who doesn’t have a father or moral guidance from their home.

  12. Cal Cetín
    February.19.2021 at 11:04 pm

    For the most part, these misguided kids in the school-to-prison pipeline have jumped into the pipeline themselves, as enthusiastically as Mario.

    I’m sure that for many of them, they can be turned away from bad habits and bad companions with “early intervention” – which may include getting scared straight.

    So by no means give up on them.

    Meanwhile, of course, we have the kids who *aren’t* on the wrong path and want to study, and the kids on the wrong path are getting in the way of the ones on the studious path.

    It’s easy enough to display conspicuous compassion by narrowing one’s focus to the troublemakers and letting the studious kids shift for themselves. But true compassion means taking them all into consideration.

Please to post comments