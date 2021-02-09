Reason Roundup

Civil Liberties Groups Plead With Biden To Stop Persecuting Julian Assange

Plus: Oklahoma cosmetologists fight insane licensing requirement, Australia doesn't understand how search engines work, and more...

|

zumaamericastwentynine596821
(Isopix/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom)

Two dozen civil liberties and human rights groups are pleading with President Joe Biden to make things right with journalist Julian Assange. "We, the undersigned press freedom, civil liberties, and international human rights advocacy organizations, write today to share our profound concern about the ongoing criminal and extradition proceedings relating to Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks, under the Espionage Act and the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act," the letter opens.

It is signed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Amnesty International USA, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, the First Amendment Coalition, Human Rights Watch, the Knight First Amendment Institute, PEN America, Reporters Without Borders, and more.

The groups urge Biden to give up on the Trump administration's appeal of a United Kingdom court decision denying the United States' request to have Assange forcibly returned to the U.S.

They argue that the prosecution and extradition attempt is "a grave threat to press freedom both in the United States and abroad," since the "criminal" conduct Assange is accused of "is conduct that journalists engage in routinely—and that they must engage in in order to do the work the public needs them to do."

"Some of the charges included in the indictment turn entirely on Mr. Assange's decision to publish classified information," their letter points out. "News organizations frequently and necessarily publish classified information in order to inform the public of matters of profound public significance."

The Assange situation "will present the Biden administration with an early test" of whether he plans to carry on the Trump administration's hostility to journalists and press freedom, suggests Jameel Jaffer at Just Security. While "Assange is a complicated figure, and he seems to have alienated basically everyone," there is still "near-universal agreement among human rights, civil liberties, and press freedom organizations that the case against him poses a major threat to press freedom not just here in the United States but around the world."

FREE MARKETS

The Institute for Justice (IJ) fights for Oklahoma cosmetologists:

FREE MINDS

Google is threatening to leave Australia if an insane new draft law requiring search engines to pay for content they link to becomes law. "If the code becomes law, Google would have no real choice but to stop providing search in Australia," Mel Silva, managing director of Google Australia and New Zealand, told Australian lawmakers last month. Many in the media—the people this dumb bill was designed to protect, supposedly—are crying foul.

"It would have a significant impact on our ability to connect our content to our audience," Neil Ackland of Junkee Media told The Financial Times.

Ackland warned the code, which government sources expect will be enacted within weeks, could "potentially be fatal" for small publishers such as Junkee, which rely on Google and Facebook to drive 75 per cent of traffic to their websites….

Both [Facebook and Google] say the code is unworkable in its current form and argue they derive little financial benefit from displaying news.

Google has warned it would break the way its search engine operates and undermine a fundamental principle of the internet by forcing the company to pay to provide links to news websites. Facebook has said it would remove all news, local and international, from its platform in Australia if the code is enacted.

QUICK HITS

• Read an excerpt from John McWhorter's new book The Elect: Neoracists Posing as Antiracists and their Threat to a Progressive America.

• A new bill in New York state would stop putting people behind bars for parole violations. "Instead of having punishment-based system, we have an incentive-based system," Emily NaPier Singletary, co-founder of the advocacy group Unchained, told Spectrum News. "We use earned time credits. For every thirty days a person goes without violating their parole, they earn thirty days off their parole supervision period."

• New York City's prison population keeps going up despite Mayor Bill de Blasio bragging about the opposite.

• Against the European Union's proposed Digital Markets Act.

• "The changing face of celebrity and the rise of cancel culture is intimidating journalists into uniformity," writes British journalist Eleanor Halls.

• Big changes may be coming to Twitter.

NEXT: Why WallStreetBets and Bitcoiners Got So Excited About GameStop

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    February.9.2021 at 9:32 am

    New York City’s prison population keeps going up despite Mayor Bill de Blasio bragging about the opposite.

    Trump has been a bad influence. Hopefully this doesn’t spread to other politicians.

    1. visiti3519
      February.9.2021 at 9:40 am

      1. Julia@S**Y
        February.9.2021 at 10:09 am

    2. R Mac
      February.9.2021 at 10:05 am

      He lied, but not with a mean tweet, so completely within respectable norms.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    February.9.2021 at 9:33 am

    The changing face of celebrity and the rise of cancel culture is intimidating journalists into uniformity…

    Next thing you know they’ll all be voting the same way.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    February.9.2021 at 9:34 am

    “We use earned time credits. For every thirty days a person goes without violating their parole, they earn thirty days off their parole supervision period.”

    Ha, yeah, that will make it past the various incarceration interests.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    February.9.2021 at 9:35 am

    Read an excerpt from John McWhorter’s new book The Elect: Neoracists Posing as Antiracists and their Threat to a Progressive America.

    If I fainted just reading the title, how can I possibly making through an excerpt.

    1. R Mac
      February.9.2021 at 10:07 am

      Interesting that ENB is pimping a book about the best way forward for progressivism.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
        February.9.2021 at 10:23 am

        Why is that interesting? She is a scumbag progressive

  5. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    February.9.2021 at 9:36 am

    “New York City’s prison population keeps going up despite Mayor Bill de Blasio bragging about the opposite.”

    Outrageous. Just think of all that highly-skilled labor going to waste behind bars.

    Perhaps billionaires like Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch should fund politicians in NYC who will implement the #EmptyThePrisons agenda.

    #BillionairesKnowBest

    1. Nardz
      February.9.2021 at 9:48 am

      https://twitter.com/EricMMatheny/status/1359136170278592518?s=19

      We’re about to put a former President on trial where a Senator – not a Supreme Court Justice – will play both judge and juror. All this from within a militarized Capitol where a 78 year old puppet rules by executive decree. Any other country and the UN would be on the ground.

      1. Nardz
        February.9.2021 at 9:48 am

        Oops, thread fail!

      2. A Cynical Asshole
        February.9.2021 at 10:04 am

        We’re about to put a former President on trial where a Senator – not a Supreme Court Justice – will play both judge and juror.

        He’s probably really hoping to get to play executioner some day soon.

  6. Rich
    February.9.2021 at 9:38 am

    “For every thirty days a person goes without violating their parole, they earn thirty days off their parole supervision period.”

    “For every thirty days a person goes without violating the law, they earn thirty days off their cellphone/internet supervision period.”

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    February.9.2021 at 9:38 am

    Google is threatening to leave Australia if an insane new draft law requiring search engines to pay for content they link to becomes law.

    If you can’t afford to pay news outlets a living wage when you link to them (and their advertisers, presumably) then you shouldn’t be in business.

    1. Moonrocks
      February.9.2021 at 10:05 am

      So when it comes to content, those news outlets are suddenly no longer private companies that can do what they want?

  8. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    February.9.2021 at 9:39 am

    Biden continues to show why he deserved all those Reason.com staff endorsements.

    Charles Koch earned $583,000,000 yesterday.

    He’s already up over $2.5 billion this year. That puts him more than halfway to recovering the $5 billion he lost in 2020 because of Drumpf’s disastrous high-tariff / low-immigration policies.

    #GetReadyForTheKochComeback

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    February.9.2021 at 9:41 am

    They argue that the prosecution and extradition attempt is “a grave threat to press freedom both in the United States and abroad…”

    I’m sure Biden will be just as protective of free press rights as Obama was.

    1. A Cynical Asshole
      February.9.2021 at 10:05 am

      I’m sure Biden will be just as protective of free press rights as Obama was.

      As long as he doesn’t send mean tweets he can prosecute as many whistle blowers and send the DOJ after journalists to try and strong arm them into giving up their sources all he wants.

      1. Cronut
        February.9.2021 at 10:48 am

        Returning to normalcy…

  10. Fist of Etiquette
    February.9.2021 at 9:42 am

    Oklahoma wants to put Shazia Ittiq out of business because her eyebrow threaders don’t have cosmetology training; training that doesn’t cover threading.

    Training requirements aren’t about the training. Duh.

  11. Rich
    February.9.2021 at 9:45 am

    Google is threatening to leave Australia if an insane new draft law requiring search engines to pay for content they link to becomes law. … Facebook has said it would remove all news, local and international, from its platform in Australia if the code is enacted.

    Emphases added. So, is it “content” or “news”? It may be amusing to see the Aussies’ “legal” definitions of these terms.

  12. Longtobefree
    February.9.2021 at 9:46 am

    I wonder how this would read if Assange had leaked internal Democratic party documents instead?

    1. Cronut
      February.9.2021 at 10:49 am

      White supremacy. Terrorism. Two systems of justice.

  13. Longtobefree
    February.9.2021 at 9:47 am

    OMG!! Mayor Bill de Blasio lied!!
    Inconceivable!

  14. sarcasmic
    February.9.2021 at 9:48 am

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9240201/The-hipster-shotgun-Kalashnikov-unveils-gadget-gun-MP-155-Ultima-aimed-Gen-Z-customers.html

    Not for me, but it’s kinda cool..

    1. R Mac
      February.9.2021 at 10:11 am

      Fuck off sqrlsy.

      SQRLSY One
      February.8.2021 at 5:59 pm
      Your gist two smart fur the wrist of U.S.A.!

      sarcasmic
      February.8.2021 at 4:46 pm
      Day stow dee ewekshun! Waaaaah!

  15. damiksec
    February.9.2021 at 9:48 am

    “Google has warned it would break the way its search engine operates and undermine a fundamental principle of the internet by forcing the company to pay to provide links to news websites”

    NelsonMuntz.mp3

    1. Moonrocks
      February.9.2021 at 10:07 am

      Private company for me but not for thee.

      1. R Mac
        February.9.2021 at 10:13 am

        Journalists* are a protected class that have special privileges.

        * As long as they’re not reporting negative news about a Democrat candidate for president.

  16. Nardz
    February.9.2021 at 9:50 am

    https://twitter.com/GarbyJooman3/status/1358729626290319363?s=19

    He was able to replicate the exact same photo from almost three months prior. Same people were in the same seats too.

    Astonishing coincidence!

    Honestly, is there a single thing about this Presidency that isn’t a complete fucking fraud?

    145k likes for a blatant lie.

    1. R Mac
      February.9.2021 at 10:19 am

      The propaganda over the next four years is going to be glorious.

  17. Ken Shultz
    February.9.2021 at 9:51 am

    “Fox News Media moved late Monday to dismiss a $2.7 billion defamation suit by voting-machine company Smartmatic USA Corp., arguing that claims of election fraud by President Trump and his legal team were newsworthy and that the network’s coverage of them was protected by the First Amendment.”

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/fox-news-moves-to-dismiss-defamation-suit-by-voting-machine-company-11612876328?

    Won’t somebody please do something to save us from the First Amendment?

    I’ve known Reason to stoop to defending the rights of terrorists, the bigoted cartoons of Charlie Hebdo, and a death row inmate who murdered a pregnant woman to steal her fetus, but I’m not sure they could limbo so low as to defend the First Amendment rights of Fox News.

    Fox News is just too icky.

  18. JesseAz
    February.9.2021 at 9:54 am

    A judge should be impartial. Who the Democrats chose to preside over the impeachment is not. Leahy, from a month ago:

    Nixon committed crimes nowhere near as serious as those by President Trump, and yet Nixon knew he had to resign. Trump’s crimes trying to overturn our elections and openly instigating a riot causing deaths warrant his immediate resignation or removal.
    Pres. Trump has not simply failed to uphold his oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution, which itself would be sufficient to warrant impeachment and removal. He has emerged as the *greatest threat* to the Constitution and to American democracy in a generation. … I hope that Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans will stand with our constitutional republic, as did 10 Republicans in the House today. For the good of the country, he must lead his party in voting to convict Pres. Trump and to prevent him from holding future office.

    So the judge in this case has already determined guilt. Odd that a libertarian magazine doesn’t seem to see an issue in this.

    https://www.dailywire.com/news/schumer-impeachment-trial-will-be-fair-and-honest

    1. JesseAz
      February.9.2021 at 9:55 am

      An older piece about how Leahy has often been involved in the most partisan attacks in the Senate. He was one of the attack dogs against Bork. Hardly an impartial person.

      https://www.nationalreview.com/2004/07/nastiest-democrat-jay-nordlinger/

    2. Moonrocks
      February.9.2021 at 10:09 am

      What’s a kangaroo court without the kangaroos?

  19. JesseAz
    February.9.2021 at 9:56 am

    A look to the future of the green jobs that Biden claims he is creating for those out of work from his policies.

    The number of jobs in the German renewables sector (production and installation) has fallen from about 300,000 in 2011 to around 150,000 in 2018, the German Trade Union Association (DGB) found in an analysis of employment in the energy transition.

    The drop in employment is mostly due to the collapse of Germany’s solar power industry over the past decade, as many companies were forced out of business thanks to cheaper competitors from China scooping up most of the market. The number of jobs in solar PV panel production and installation fell from a record 133,000 in 2011 to under 28,000 seven years later.

    https://www.cleanenergywire.org/news/number-people-employed-german-renewables-sector-has-halved-2011?mc_cid=9f35909777&mc_eid=9b03a6c223

    This drop in green jobs occurs in every modern country.

    1. R Mac
      February.9.2021 at 10:23 am

      Jen Psaki’s response to the Fox News guy when he asked about this was just as rude and condescending as Trump was.

  20. JesseAz
    February.9.2021 at 9:57 am

    For being the most popular presidential candidate of all time, Biden just isn’t that popular.

    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stacey-lennox/2021/02/08/bidens-early-returns-arent-getting-any-better-most-americans-expect-it-will-get-worse-n1424076

  21. StackOfCoins
    February.9.2021 at 9:58 am

    They argue that the prosecution and extradition attempt is “a grave threat to press freedom both in the United States and abroad,” since the “criminal” conduct Assange is accused of “is conduct that journalists engage in routinely—and that they must engage in in order to do the work the public needs them to do.”
    DIdn’t this guy urge and ultimately coach a mentally ill person into stealing classified documents using their government credentials? Is this what “journalists engage in routinely?” Why the myopic focus on Assange and not on Snowden, a real patriot who knew the risks, took them anyway, and for a very specific reason.

  22. Nail
    February.9.2021 at 10:02 am

    The Assange situation “will present the Biden administration with an early test” of whether he plans to carry on the Trump administration’s hostility to journalists and press freedom

    Luckily for us, Biden was a part of the most transparent administration of all time, with its cornerstone being a free press.

    1. StackOfCoins
      February.9.2021 at 10:04 am

      Nothing says “transparent administration” like having an in-house propaganda machine.

      1. R Mac
        February.9.2021 at 10:25 am

        Is Reason really “in-house” though?

    2. Ken Shultz
      February.9.2021 at 10:10 am

      “The Assange situation “will present the Biden administration with an early test” of whether he plans to carry on the Trump administration’s hostility to journalists and press freedom”

      In what way, specifically, was Trump hostile to press “freedom”?

      No question that Trump was hostile to journalists, but if we’ve learned anything about the press in the weeks following the Capitol riot, it’s that the journalists really are the enemy of the American people. 70% of Republicans believe the election wasn’t free and fair, and the press would have them labeled as insurrectionists.

      Here’s Rand Paul defending average Republicans from the press on ABC:

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gCoHYeI0OeE

      The press should be ashamed of themselves. They have made themselves the enemy of the American people.

      1. Cronut
        February.9.2021 at 10:58 am

        Trump admin: calls journalists names on Twitter, is antogonistic toward and antogonist press corps, says “Fake News.” Hostility toward press.

        Obama admin: uses the power of the state to strongarm journalists and whistleblowers. But they did it politely, so not hostility toward the press.

        Just returning to normalcy, where all the dirty shit is done quietly and behind the scenes, with no accountablility or scrutiny from a compliant press.

  23. Nardz
    February.9.2021 at 10:04 am

    https://jonathanturley.org/2021/02/09/modus-or-media-operandi-cnn-runs-statement-of-anonymous-senior-aide-who-said-trump-loved-watching-the-riot/

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      February.9.2021 at 10:37 am

      I heard from a senior aid that Biden rapes a toddler every day

  24. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    February.9.2021 at 10:05 am

    Google is threatening to leave Australia if an insane new draft law requiring search engines to pay for content they link to becomes law.

    Live by Big Government; die by same.

  25. Nardz
    February.9.2021 at 10:06 am

    https://summit.news/2021/02/08/report-uk-government-considering-knocking-on-doors-of-vaccine-refusniks/

    The UK government is considering a plan to despatch council staff to knock on the doors of those who have refused to take a coronavirus vaccine, in an effort to coerce refusniks into taking the shot, according to a report.

  26. JesseAz
    February.9.2021 at 10:06 am

    In case anybody missed it, Jeff thinks cops can shoot any and all unarmed trespassers.

    chemjeff radical individualist
    February.9.2021 at 8:56 am
    What is there to talk about?

    From a libertarian perspective, Ashli Babbett was trespassing, and the officers were totally justified to shoot trespassers. Again from a libertarian perspective, the officers would have been justified in shooting every single trespasser. That would not have been wise or prudent, of course.

    They were all trespassers trying to be where they weren’t supposed to be.

    This is the person who was crying about “unmarked” arrests at the BLM protests last year (despite the agency and badge numbers being on the uniforms).

    1. StackOfCoins
      February.9.2021 at 10:08 am

      I don’t see what’s libertarian about gunning down an unruly mob.

    2. Ken Shultz
      February.9.2021 at 10:17 am

      It’s disgraceful. You really shouldn’t pay any attention to him at all.

      Shooting unarmed protesters because they’re trespassing on public property is indefensible from a libertarian perspective.

      ChemJeff is not only NOT a libertarian, he’s also an idiot. He’s such an idiot, he claimed to have voted for Harvey Browne back in the day–in the same thread in which he was outright incredulous to learn that libertarians think social security is an undesirable socialist program. He’s a buffoon.

      If he’s getting paid to post here to make the left look stupid, then the people who are paying him are definitely getting their money’s worth. He’s just a troll and should be treated like one. Ignore him or just tell him the truth–that’s he’s a fucking idiot.

      1. Ken Shultz
        February.9.2021 at 10:51 am

        Harvey, Harry, Barry Sanders, Bernie Sanders, Potato, Po-tah-to, Tomato, To-mah-to.

  27. Nardz
    February.9.2021 at 10:07 am

    https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/which-country-will-ban-fossil-fuel-car-sales-first

    As President Biden moves to suspend oil and gas leasing on federal land – and has halted further development of the Keystone Pipeline – California has announced fossil-fuel vehicle sales bans by 2035. So what about on a country-level? Who has already announced future bans?

  28. Jerryskids
    February.9.2021 at 10:09 am

    Google has warned it would break the way its search engine operates and undermine a fundamental principle of the internet by forcing the company to pay to provide links to news websites. Facebook has said it would remove all news, local and international, from its platform in Australia if the code is enacted.

    How does Google make their money? Do you think they just provide those links out of the kindness of their hearts? And how come when you search for stuff on Google and then you search the exact same thing on Bing you sometimes get wildly diverse search results, as in the search terms don’t show any results on Google? As, for example, here. Google and their lawyers and their spokesworms are full of shit. They’re happy to censor stuff for the Chinese, they’ll fight anybody that gives them an inch.

  29. Nardz
    February.9.2021 at 10:09 am

    https://consentfactory.org/2021/02/08/the-new-normal-war-on-domestic-terror/

    According to a “National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin” issued by the DHS on January 27, these DCEs, HVEs, VCTEs, VRDEs, IMAEs, and PWMLFUs are “ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority” and other “perceived grievances fueled by false narratives.” They are believed to be “motivated by a range of issues, including anger over Covid-19 restrictions, the 2020 election results, police use of force,” and other dangerous “false narratives” (e.g., the existence of the “deep state,” “herd immunity,” “biological sex,” “God,” and so on).

  30. Sevo
    February.9.2021 at 10:10 am

    Nothing partisan here:

    “Longtime federal judges stepping aside to create vacancies for Biden to fill”
    […]
    “…Those who have spoken publicly have denied any partisan motives — understandably, since they remain on the bench — but Polster alluded to the need for the judiciary to show strength in a time of turmoil…”
    https://www.sfchronicle.com/nation/article/Longtime-federal-judges-stepping-aside-to-create-15928007.php

  31. Brandybuck
    February.9.2021 at 10:10 am

    I hope Google goes through on their threat. Not that I’m rooting for Google, but I’m sick and tired of these Knute governments thinking they can just legislate the tide to go out. They don’t have the first clue as to what a link is.

    Jeepers, didn’t we have this argument here in the US back in the late 90s? Href links, ISBN numbers, track titles, shelf numbers, and other references, are not violations of copyright.

    Australia’s an idiot. What are they going to do when Google pulls out? Are they going to do a China and make their own search engine and mandate it’s use? Aussies should be embarrassed of their government.

    1. R Mac
      February.9.2021 at 10:29 am

      Use DuckDuckGo

    2. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      February.9.2021 at 10:40 am

      No Google had no problem regulating their links for china

  32. Nardz
    February.9.2021 at 10:13 am

    https://www.theamericanconservative.com/dreher/the-snowplow-test-trump-liberal-virginia-heffernan/

    Let me tell you something, Virginia: your neighbors probably have no idea who Ben Sasse is, and isn’t looking to reconcile with you, much less receive your absolution. They just wanted to do something nice for you, because you are their neighbor, and that’s what neighbors do for each other. The fact that you assume there must be some politically aware motive behind the action says a lot about you. I grew up in the rural South, and trust me, nobody stopped to ask what one’s politics were before doing something nice for them. This is not how people live outside of Blue State Cosmopolises.

    1. Enjoy Every Sandwich
      February.9.2021 at 10:58 am

      One line from her article that made me laugh out loud: “At the time, I seethed; the Capitol had just been desecrated.”

      “Desecrated”. As if it’s some holy place.

  33. Sevo
    February.9.2021 at 10:14 am

    “US moves to rejoin UN rights council, reversing Trump anew”
    […]
    “…Trump pulled out of the world body’s main human rights agency in 2018 due to its disproportionate focus on Israel, which has received by far the largest number of critical council resolutions against any country, as well as the number of authoritarian countries among its members and because it failed to meet an extensive list of reforms demanded by then-U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley…”

    Anti-semites are human, too, right?

  34. JesseAz
    February.9.2021 at 10:16 am

    New York Times is starting to ask why democrat/leftist run areas are doing so much worse with vaccination distribution.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/05/briefing/marjorie-taylor-greene-uk-vaccine-biden-stimulus.html

    Over the last few weeks, as vaccination has become a top priority, the pattern has changed. Progressive leaders in much of the world are now struggling to distribute coronavirus vaccines quickly and efficiently: Europe’s vaccination rollout “has descended into chaos,” as Sylvie Kauffmann of Le Monde, the French newspaper, has written. One of the worst performers is the Netherlands, which has given a shot to less than 2 percent of residents. Canada (at less than 3 percent) is far behind the U.S. (about 8.4 percent). Within the U.S., many Democratic states — like California, Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York and tiny Rhode Island — are below the national average. “The parts of the country that pride themselves on taking Covid seriously and believing in government are not covering themselves in glory,” The Times’s Ezra Klein has written.

    1. Illocust
      February.9.2021 at 10:23 am

      They’ll redefine the goal soon enough. It will become who has distributed the the higher percentage of their vaccines to some “worthy” interest group.

  35. Sevo
    February.9.2021 at 10:20 am

    Fans to mayor: Up YOURS!

    “Tampa mayor frustrated by maskless fans after Super Bowl”
    […]
    “TAMPA, Fla. — So much for the mayor’s order requiring masks at Super Bowl parties. Throngs of mostly maskless fans took to the streets and packed sports bars as the clock inside Raymond James Stadium ticked down on a hometown Super Bowl win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers….”
    https://chicago.suntimes.com/coronavirus/2021/2/8/22272326/tampa-maskless-fans-super-bowl

  36. Ken Shultz
    February.9.2021 at 10:35 am

    “Ackland warned the code, which government sources expect will be enacted within weeks, could “potentially be fatal” for small publishers such as Junkee, which rely on Google and Facebook to drive 75 per cent of traffic to their websites….”

    And yet it appears that Google was able to accommodate a similar issue in France just a couple of weeks ago.

    “Google has reached an agreement with an association of French publishers over how it will be pay for reuse of snippets of their content. This is a result of application of a ‘neighbouring right’ for news which was transposed into national law following a pan-EU copyright reform agreed back in 2019.

    The tech giant had sought to evade paying French publishers for reuse of snippets of content in its news aggregation and search products by no longer displaying them in the country.

    —-TechCrunch, January 21, 2021

    https://techcrunch.com/2021/01/21/google-inks-agreement-in-france-on-paying-publishers-for-news-reuse/

    If Google decides to retreat from Australia, there are all sorts of other search engines, web services, and apps people can use. If Google is threatening to shut down the Google app store, I strongly suspect that would violate their contractual obligations to various phone ,manufacturers. If they shut down their app store, it would certainly open them up to charges of abusing their market position a la antitrust, too.

    The fight between Google and journalism is sort of like the war between Castro’s Cubans and the apartheid era South Africans. It’s hard to care about either one getting the shit beat out of them. You just hope that they don’t hurt too many innocent bystanders.

  37. lovoro2664
    February.9.2021 at 10:41 am

  38. Moonrocks
    February.9.2021 at 10:51 am

    DOJ to seek resignations of most Trump-appointed US attorneys: report
    https://archive.vn/9c4JU

    I wonder if Reason will call this Obstruction Of Justice or a Saturday Night Massacre.

    1. Ken Shultz
      February.9.2021 at 10:56 am

      I keep hearing that they all do this, which doesn’t mean it’s true, but he’s leaving the U.S. attorneys investigating Hunter Biden in place–so “Saturday Night Massacre” probably isn’t appropriate.

      Biden sucks but maybe not for this reason.

Please to post comments