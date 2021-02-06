Tariffs

The Food Industry Is Pressuring Biden To Dump Trump's Awful Tariffs

Biden should repeal Trump's food taxes immediately.

|

cheeses
Kill the cheese tax already. (Photo 13271471 © - Dreamstime.com)

Last week, dozens of food industry groups, many of which represent key cogs in the domestic and international food industry, released an "urgent call" to President Joe Biden and European Union (E.U.) Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen to work together to repeal retaliatory trade tariffs that have helped raise food prices and harmed consumers and food producers alike. 

The groups, based in the U.S. and Europe, urged von der Leyen and Biden to immediately suspend the tariffs because of the economic damage they cause and "to help re-establish a cooperative Trans-Atlantic trading relationship."

The joint call to lift the tariffs and renew that relationship is a subtweet-style reference to former President Donald Trump, whose antagonistic nature, nationalist bent, and love of tariffs (he dubbed himself "tariff man") drew a wedge between traditional trading partners America and Europe. 

The food tariffs in question arose after the World Trade Organization determined both that the U.S. had provided illegal subsidies to Boeing, the U.S.-based airplane manufacturer, and that the E.U. had provided similar illegal subsidies to Airbus, the E.U.-based airplane manufacturer that is Boeing's chief competitor. As the (mostly) food-industry parties rightly note in their letter to Biden and von der Leyen, punishing the food industry and the hundreds of millions of consumers who rely on these businesses in the U.S. and E.U. is not only foolhardy, it's "wholly unrelated" to the dispute over airplane subsidies.

The 72 signatories, made up of representatives from U.S.- and EU-based interests, include fruit and juice makers, bakers, wine and spirits makers, wheat growers, fisheries groups, frozen food makers, and groups representing farmers who grow, pack, and ship everything from sweet potatoes to soybeans, citrus to rice, and cranberry to blueberries.

What's wrong with tariffs? As I explained in a 2018 column, tariffs "cost jobs; hurt domestic and foreign producers, consumers, and taxpayers; put the petty interests of government over those of the public, and are prone to spinning out of control."

Those impacts aren't hypothetical. When Trump's trade war hurt American farmers, the president simply ordered the government to write checks to those farmers—"Trump money," as it became known—in order to cushion the blow. While that stopgap measure may have been fine for some U.S. farmers, it didn't help consumers (or taxpayers, for that matter) one bit.

In fact, food inflation—which many (me included) predicted would result from Trump's misguided policies—is a growing problem. Data show domestic food prices rose gradually in the U.S. during the Trump administration, before ultimately doubling during the pandemic, which devastated domestic and international food supply chains. Notably, the percent growth in food prices in 2020, 3.9 percent, also outpaced inflation in other areas.

These high prices are a problem that isn't going away on its own. In December, The Economist reported on still-surging food prices. And this week, Successful Farming reported that a key global food index hit its highest number in more than six years. Worse, reports elsewhere predict global food prices will continue to climb.

Amid these rising food prices, the Trump administration's tariffs on E.U. foodstuffs aren't the only such policies under review. Food industry groups also hope Biden will lift retaliatory U.S. tariffs on China. Last week, a Biden administration spokesperson said they are "evaluating" tariffs on China.

While not all of the aforementioned food-price increases may be traced to tariffs, they're a key part of the problem. Getting rid of those tariffs, in turn, is an important way to help address the problem.

After Biden won the U.S. presidential election in November, I urged him to repeal all of Trump's misguided food tariffs. Just weeks into his administration, Biden has an important choice to make. But it's also an easy choice: He should help American farmers and food producers, consumers, and taxpayers by lifting all of the Trump administration's food tariffs.

NEXT: Parents: Don't Be Boring, Relentless Teachers

Reason Foundation Senior Fellow Baylen Linnekin is a food lawyer, scholar, and adjunct law professor, as well as the author of Biting the Hands That Feed Us: How Fewer, Smarter Laws Would Make Our Food System More Sustainable (Island Press 2016).

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Julia@S**Y
    February.6.2021 at 8:46 am

    Joe Biden announced Job opportunity for everyone! Work from comfort of your home, on your computer And you can work with your own working hours……………You can Check info here.

  2. Moderation4ever
    February.6.2021 at 8:48 am

    I love this article. The Trump Administration imposed food tariffs over a dispute on airplane manufacturing. This is yet another example of an administration that understands nothing about international trade. I say let free the French cheese and Swiss Chocolates.

  3. Bill Godshall
    February.6.2021 at 8:59 am

    Breaking News: According to CDC, 35% of Americans (i.e. 114.1 Million) have been infected with Covid so far, which is more than half way to achieving natural herd immunity.

    The CDC recently estimated 4.6 times more Americans were infected with covid (than tested positive), and 25.4% of Americans (i.e. 81.3 million) had been infected in 2020, when 20.06 million had tested positive for covid.
    https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/burden.html#anchor_1607017301754

    Since an additional 6.75 million Americans have tested positive for covid so far in 2021, an additional 31 million Americans have been infected in 2021 (per CDC’s estimate, as 6.75M x 4.6 = 31.05M), and a grand total of 114.1M Americans (83.1M + 31M = 114.1M) have been infected with covid in 2021.

    Therefore, according to CDC data and most recent estimates, 115 Million Americans (i.e. 35% of Americans) have already been infected with covid (81.3M + 33.6M = 114.9M), and are very likely immune from future infection or transmission.

    How about an article (or ten) exposing this important information.

    1. Bill Godshall
      February.6.2021 at 9:08 am

      157 counties in the US had a covid case rate above 13% (i.e. percent of population testing positive) as of 2/3/2021. Since the CDC now estimates 4.6 times more Americans have been infected (than have tested positive), counties with a 13% case rate (i.e about a 60% infection rate) have or are very close to achieving natural herd immunity, which occurs after about two thirds of people have been infected (.13 x 4.6 = .598).

      I’ve also discovered that state prisons were the sources of covid outbreaks in many/most rural counties that have the highest covid case rates (but I only researched about 40 counties).

      Crowley, CO – 31.0% (State Prison)
      Chattahoochee, GA – 25.5% (Fort Benning)
      Dewey, SD – 23.5% (Indian Reservation)
      Lincoln, AR – 22.8% (State Prison)
      Lake, TN – 22.3% (State Prison)
      Norton, KS – 21.8% (State Prison)
      Bent, CO – 21.9% (State Prison)
      Bon Homme, SD – 21.5% (State Prison)
      Trousdale, TN – 21.2% (State Prison)
      Buffalo, SD – 20.6% (Indian Reservation)
      Buena Vista, IA – 20.2% (Meat Packing)
      Eddy, ND – 19.5%
      Alfalfa, OK – 19.2% (State Prison)
      Ellsworth, KS – 18.9% (State Prison)
      Forest, PA – 18.4% (State Prison)
      Jackson, AR – 18.4% (State Prison)
      Bethel, AK – 18.3%
      Dakota, NE – 18.2% (Meat Packing)
      Childress, TX – 18.0% (State Prison)
      Lee, AR – 17.8% (State Prison)
      Lafayette, FL – 17.6% (State Prison)
      Lassen, CA – 17.6% (State Prisons)
      Hale, TX – 17.4% (State Prison)
      Nobles, MN – 17.2% (Meat Packing)
      Seward, KS – 17.1% (Meat Packing)
      Lincoln, CO – 17.0% (State Prison)
      Foster, ND – 17.0%
      Big Horn, MT – 17.0%
      Logan, CO – 16.9% (State Prison)
      Menominee, WI – 16.9% (Indian Reservation)
      Pawnee, KS – 16.9% (State Prison)
      Sheridan, KS – 16.7%
      Wayne, TN – 16.7%
      Yuma, AZ – 16.6%
      Walsh, ND – 16.3%
      Maverick, TX – 16.3%
      Texas, OK – 16.2% (State Prison)
      Aurora, SD – 16.1%
      Ford, KS – 16.1% (Meat Packing)
      Finney, KS – 16.1% (Meat Packing)
      Lee, KY – 16.1%
      Santa Cruz, AZ – 16.0%
      McKinley, NM – 16.0%
      Potter, SD – 15.7%
      Morton, ND – 15.6%
      Stutsman, ND – 15.5% (State Prison)
      Lyman, SD – 15.4%
      East Carroll, LA – 15.4%
      Nelson, ND – 15.3%
      Lubbock, TX – 15.3%
      Culberson, TX – 15.0%
      Chicot, AR – 15.0%
      Madison, ID – 15.0%
      Cass, IL – 15.0%
      Burleigh, ND – 15.0% (State Prison)
      Val Verde, TX – 14.9%
      Crocket, TX – 14.9%
      Woodward, OK – 14.8%
      Dickey, ND – 14.8%
      Benson, ND – 14.7%
      Sioux, ND – 14.7%
      East Feliciana, LA – 14.7%
      Davison, SD – 14.7%
      Haywood, TN – 14.6%
      Webb, TX – 14.6%
      Whitfield, GA – 14.5%
      Faulk, SD – 14.5%
      Rolette, ND – 14.5%
      Morgan, KY – 14.4%
      Toole, MT – 14.4%
      Yell, AR – 14.3%
      Scurry, TX – 14.3%
      Oglala Lakota, SD – 14.2%
      Imperial, CA – 14.2%
      Gove, KS – 14.2%
      Plymouth, IA – 14.2%
      Clinton, IL – 14.2%
      Lawrence, IL – 14.2%
      Douglas, SD – 14.1%
      Fayette, IL – 14.1%
      Lamb, TX – 14.1%
      Colfax, NE – 14.0%
      Minnehaha, SD – 14.0%
      Nemaha, KS – 14.0%
      Crawford, IA – 14.0%
      Okfuskee, OK – 14.0%
      Kearny, KS – 13.9%
      Republic, KS – 13.9%
      Pickett, TN – 13.9%
      Wilbarger, TX – 13.9%
      Griggs, ND – 13.8%
      Beadle, SD – 13.8%
      Richmond, VA – 13.8% (State Prison)
      Potter, TX – 13.8%
      Hemphill, TX – 13.8%
      Kings, CA – 13.8%
      Sevier, AR – 13.8%
      Stark, ND – 13.7%
      Obion, TN – 13.7%
      Grand Forks, ND – 13.7%
      Teton, WY – 13.7%
      Perry, IL – 13.7%
      Ramsey, ND – 13.7%
      Trego, KS – 13.6%
      Golden Valley, ND – 13.6%
      Henry, IA – 13.6%
      Miami Dade, FL – 13.6%
      Towner, ND – 13.6%
      Utah, UT – 13.6%
      El Paso, TX – 13.6%
      Pershing, NV – 13.6%
      Madison, LA – 13.6%
      Clarke, AL – 13.6%
      Graham, AZ – 13.5%
      Apache, AZ – 13.5% (Indian Reservation)
      Rush, KS – 13.5%
      Roosevelt, MT – 13.5%
      Kusilvak, AK – 13.5%
      Jones, TX – 13.5%
      Hansford, TX – 13.5%
      Dodge, WI – 13.5%
      Hale, AL – 13.4%
      Coddington, SD – 13.4%
      Dubois, IN – 13.4%
      Dyer, TN – 13.4%
      Jones, IA – 13.4%
      Tom Green, TX – 13.4%
      Deaf Smith, TX – 13.3%
      Sanborn, SD – 13.3%
      Thomas, KS – 13.3%
      Moore, TN – 13.3%
      Terry, TX – 13.3%
      Dawson, TX – 13.3%
      Sioux, IA – 13.3%
      Wright, IA – 13.3%
      Cass, IN – 13.3%
      Navajo, AZ – 13.2% (Indian Reservation)
      Charles Mix, SD – 13.2%
      Hot Spring, AR – 13.2%
      Ward, ND – 13.2%
      Kandiyohi, MN – 13.2%
      Starr, TX – 13.2%
      Adair, OK – 13.1%
      Webster, IA – 13.1%
      Jerauld, SD – 13.1%
      Pickaway, OH – 13.1%
      St. Francis, AR – 13.1%
      Brule, SD – 13.0%
      Union, MS – 13.0%
      Putnam, TN – 13.0%
      Saline, NE – 13.0%
      Calhoun, IA – 13.0%
      Woodbury, IA – 13.0%
      Coke, TX – 13.0%
      Cottle, TX – 13.0%
      Zavala, TX – 13.0%
      Crockett, TN – 13.0%

      1. Bill Godshall
        February.6.2021 at 9:09 am

        As of 2/5/2021, the 20 states with the highest covid case rate (i.e. positive tests) are
        https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/09/01/816707182/map-tracking-the-spread-of-the-coronavirus-in-the-u-s#curves

        ND – 12.9%
        SD – 12.3%
        RI – 11.1%
        UT – 11.0%
        TN – 10.8%
        AZ – 10.6%
        WI – 10.3%
        IA – 10.2%
        AR – 10.0%
        OK – 10.0%
        NE – 10.0%
        KS – 9.7%
        AL – 9.5%
        IN – 9.4%
        MS – 9.4%
        ID – 9.2%
        NV – 9.1%
        WY – 9.1%
        IL – 9.0%
        MT – 8.9%

        So far, 8.3% of Americans have tested positive for covid.

        1. Bill Godshall
          February.6.2021 at 9:10 am

          To see how natural herd immunity occurs, simple go to
          https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/new-cases-50-states
          and look at the huge decline in new covid cases in many states during the past 6 – 10 weeks.

          States with the greatest declines in new covid cases are:
          ND (-93%)
          SD (-90%)
          MN (-88%)
          WY (-84%)
          WI (-81%)
          NE (-81%)
          IA (-80%)
          TN (-78%)
          MT (-78%)
          AK (-77%)
          IL (-77%)
          IN (-75%)

      2. Bill Godshall
        February.6.2021 at 9:14 am

        To see which counties are very close to achieving natural herd immunity, simply look at all the counties in purple.
        https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/us-map

        1. Bill Godshall
          February.6.2021 at 9:21 am

          Since 26.5 million Americans have received covid vaccines so far,
          140 Million Americans have either been infected by or vaccinated for covid (114.1M + 26.5M = 140.6M), which means that almost 43% of Americans are now immune, about two thirds of the way to achieving herd immunity nationwide.

          1. Bill Godshall
            February.6.2021 at 9:26 am

            But the left wing media have been censoring and denying the reality of herd immunity (especailly natural herd immunity).

            I just did a Google search using the words “Scott Atlas Herd Immunity”, and the first 10 pages of articles (i.e. the first 100 articles to appear) ALL were criticizing, denouncing, and falsely claiming that Scott Atlas’s claims about natural herd immunity was wrong, inaccurate and dangerous.

            How about an article in Reason exposing this biggest public health misinformation campaign (to deny the reality of natural herd immunity) in order to help Big Pharma sell/give vaccines to ALL Americans, including the 114 Million (per CDC’s estimate) who have already been infected with covid.

            1. Bill Godshall
              February.6.2021 at 9:28 am

              Holman Jenkins amplified my argument in the January 13 WSJ at
              https://www.wsj.com/articles/maximize-the-vaccine-11610494003?mod=opinion_lead_pos9

              excerpt

              Sen. Rand Paul was assailed for tweeting that his own natural infection was more than 99% protective against future illness, compared with 94.5% for a vaccine. He was not recommending people go out and indiscriminately spread the disease. But once you accept that we’re not just one or two preachments away from solving the problem of Covid with mask-wearing, it’s time to be grateful for the one upside of infection. “Herd immunity” was a taboo term when paired with the word “strategy” but needs to rehabilitated now as a description of the goal that both vaccine and natural spread are helping us achieve.

              The U.S. will soon reliably be vaccinating a million people a day but natural infections, by conservative estimate, were already putting a million a day in the U.S. on the path to natural immunity, though only a fifth of them showed up for testing.

              Either kind of immune response is considered almost sure to prevent serious illness from future infection. Less certain is whether either also prevents transmission. But as epidemiologists such as Yale’s Harvey Risch and Brown’s Ashish Jha independently predicted, new cases in the Dakotas are starting to fall precipitously with perhaps half their populations having experienced Covid 19.

              The practical implications are obvious. Don’t spend vaccine in the short term on people who have already been exposed if at all possible. A second implication: Unlike other countries, the U.S. has been strangely resolute in pretending that “confirmed cases” are the measure of the epidemic. Seldom has there been a clearer test of how the media sets the agenda for politicians. The press repeats this misleading statistic a thousand times a day to no real purpose, leaving us only less certain where we stand in the herd-immunity race. Underplaying the disease’s true prevalence, we have (without realizing it) conditioned people to be less careful even as we preach at them to be more careful. We cause them to underestimate their exposure risk and overestimate their death risk. Now we’ve put ourselves in the weird position of being unready to use vaccines optimally to stop the epidemic as soon as possible. We find it hard even to admit to ourselves that natural immunity is helping to bring our goal within reach.

              1. Bill Godshall
                February.6.2021 at 9:30 am

                On Full Measure with Sharyl Atkinson this past Sunday, Rep. Tom Massie exposed CDC’s ongoing public health malpractice of lying about the scientific evidence and inappropriately recommending covid vaccines for all Americans who are already immune (due to a previous covid infection), which denies, deprives and delays vaccines for high risk Americans who don’t have immunity.
                http://fullmeasure.news/news/cover-story/cdc-investigation

                I’ve been pointing out this very problem for the past two months (in comments here on multiple threads), as CDC has been ignoring (and even denying) that natural herd immunity has been occurring in thousands of communities, hundreds of counties, and more than a dozen states.

                Why have Reason editors and authors continued to ignore this public health malpractice? I already gave you several articles worth of data and scientific information, just as Tom Massie did to CDC officials (who admitted their error to Massie more than a month ago, but have continued lying to the public even since.

    2. Fist of Etiquette
      February.6.2021 at 9:37 am

      After recovery from my bout with the ‘rona, my doctor was adamant that I now had a measure of immunity. His nurse separately and later told me that no one knows so I shouldn’t expect to have any protection from getting or giving the virus. His (the doctor) sentiments were informed it seemed by medical knowledge. Hers (the nurse) seemed to be echoing the talking heads.

      I hate using the term gaslighting but I don’t know any better way of putting it. From infection or vaccination, it sounds like no one is going to admit that herd immunity should or will free us from our mitigation chains.

  4. Why is Jeff so shitty?
    February.6.2021 at 8:59 am

    What’s wrong with tariffs Democrats? As I explained in a 2018 column, reality and history have proven tariffs Democrats “cost jobs; hurt domestic and foreign producers, consumers, and taxpayers; put the petty interests of government over those of the public, and are prone to spinning out of control.”

    Those impacts aren’t hypothetical.

    MEAN TWEETS!!!

    1. lavew75638
      February.6.2021 at 9:03 am

      You can enhance your luck by investing in digital currency. If you really don’t know about it then I personally suggest you read my blog… Read More.

  5. eyeroller
    February.6.2021 at 9:13 am

    Data show domestic food prices rose gradually in the U.S. during the Trump administration, before ultimately doubling during the pandemic

    No, food prices did not double during the pandemic.

    1. Mother's Lament
      February.6.2021 at 9:41 am

      Gaslighting readers is totes libertarian these days.

  6. Jerryskids
    February.6.2021 at 9:27 am

    Just weeks into his administration, Biden has an important choice to make. But it’s also an easy choice

    Yes, it is an easy choice. Farmers are disproportionately white men, they will be punished for that.

    1. Mother's Lament
      February.6.2021 at 9:42 am

      Would you eat something poor white men have touched?

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    February.6.2021 at 9:42 am

    Do Democrats usually favor lowering taxes or lifting tariffs? We know that the practical effects of policy choices don’t seem to matter as much as signaling or generating revenue. The act of raising energy costs usually hits lower income people hardest but the party still pushes hard for Climate Change policies that do just that. I don’t see it happening.

    On this subject, with Trump you got Trump. With Biden you get Biden and Trump.

Please to post comments