Impeachment

The Constitutional Argument Against Trump's Senate Trial Is Convenient. Is It Also Wrong?

While many prominent constitutional scholars think trying a former president is perfectly legal, the dissenters make some points that are worth considering.

|

Trump-DC-rally-1-6-21
(YouTube)

Forty-five Republican senators voted this week against trying Donald Trump on the charge that he incited the Capitol riot, maintaining that it is unconstitutional to consider the article of impeachment against him now that he is no longer president. That argument is very convenient for Republicans who do not want to alienate Trump's supporters but also do not want to defend the conduct that led to his impeachment. But the fact that the argument is convenient does not necessarily mean it is wrong. While many prominent legal scholars think Trump's trial is perfectly constitutional, the dissenters make some interesting points that are bound to come up again during the trial.

As Reason's Damon Root has noted, there is historical precedent for impeaching or trying federal officials after they leave office. William Blount was tried in 1799 after he had been impeached and expelled from the Senate, and former Secretary of War William Belknap was impeached in 1876, after he resigned. The House conducted an impeachment investigation of Vice President John C. Calhoun in 1827 based on his conduct as secretary of war, a position he no longer held. As a congressman in 1846, former President John Quincy Adams said he was "amenable to impeachment by this House for everything I did during the time I held any public office."

Last week 150 legal scholars, including Federalist Society co-founder Steven Calabresi and several Volokh Conspiracy bloggers, signed a statement arguing that trying a former president is consistent with the text of the Constitution and the purposes of impeachment. Although Trump can no longer be "removed from Office," they noted, he can still be disqualified from "hold[ing] and enjoy[ing] any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States" if he is convicted by the Senate.

"The Constitution's impeachment power has two aspects," the statement says. "The first is removal from office, which occurs automatically upon the conviction of a current officer. The second is disqualification from holding future office, which occurs in those cases where the Senate deems disqualification appropriate in light of the conduct for which the impeached person was convicted. The impeachment power must be read so as to give full effect to both aspects of this power."

Limiting the option of disqualification in the way that critics of Trump's trial suggest, the legal scholars warn, would create perverse incentives. "If an official could only be disqualified while he or she still held office," they say, "then an official who betrayed the public trust and was impeached could avoid accountability simply by resigning one minute before the Senate's final conviction vote. The Framers did not design the Constitution's checks and balances to be so easily undermined."

The statement also notes that the Framers worried about "the danger of a power-seeking populist of the type they referred to as a 'demagogue' rising to the highest office and overthrowing republican government." They "understood that the source of such a person's power does not expire if he or she is expelled from office; so long as such a person retains the loyalty of his or her supporters, he or she might return to power." They "devised the disqualification power to guard against that possibility, and would surely disagree that a person who sought to overthrow our democracy could not be disqualified from holding a future office of the United States because the plot reached its crescendo too close to the end of his or her term."

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, by contrast, thinks the constitutionality of trying a former president is "a close question upon which people of good faith can disagree." He concedes that the Belknap case shows "a majority [of senators] viewed impeachment as extending beyond removal for the purposes of a trial," although he notes that Belknap was acquitted. As for Blount, Turley says, he "did not even show up because he contested the very basis for an impeachment trial of a private citizen," and "the Senate refused to hold a trial."

Turley suggests that trying a former president creates some puzzles. "The primary stated purpose of the trial is to determine whether 'the President…shall be removed,'" he writes. "At the second Trump impeachment trial, the president will be Joe Biden, not Donald Trump. So the Senate will hold a rather curious vote to decide whether to remove a president who has already gone. Moreover, Chief Justice John Roberts is not expected to be present to answer these questions because there is no president to try. Article I states 'When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside.' So the Senate will get someone else. The question is who is being tried. Is he a president? Obviously not. Is he a civil officer? No, he is a private citizen. A private citizen is being called to the Senate to be tried for removal from an office that he does not hold."

Former 4th Circuit Judge J. Michael Luttig thinks such textual difficulties show that "the Senate's only power under the Constitution is to convict—or not—an incumbent president." Turley, who describes the question as "an unresolved issue of constitutional interpretation," is not so sure. But he is skeptical of the idea that disqualification should be viewed as a remedy independent from removal.

"Removal is stated as the question for the Senate to answer in the trial of 'the President,'" Turley says. "The Senate may, in its discretion, add disqualification after a president has been removed. The second optional penalty language was expressed as a limitation on the authority of the Senate and again references removal: [The judgment] 'shall not extend further than to removal from Office, and disqualification.' Since the Senate does not have to disqualify, it would not seem to be an interchangeable or equal consideration in that respect."

Leaving the constitutional question aside, Turley worries that allowing impeachment and trial after a president has left office will invite partisan vendettas. "These scholars are arguing that Nixon could still have been impeached and removed after he left office," he writes. "Indeed, there is no time limit to such retroactive trials, which could come years later as easily as [they] could come weeks later….Under this approach, any new Congress could come into power and set about disqualifying opponents from public office despite their being private citizens. A Republican Congress could have retroactively impeached Barack Obama or retried Bill Clinton. They could insist that there is no escaping impeachment by merely leaving office.  That is why, even if the Senate does not view this as extraconstitutional, it should view this trial as constitutionally unsound."

Stanford law professor Michael McConnell, a former 10th Circuit judge, is not impressed by these objections. "Whether a former officer can be impeached is beside the point," he says. "Donald Trump was President of the United States at the time he was impeached by the House of Representatives. The impeachment was therefore unquestionably permissible." He notes that the Constitution says "the Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments." Since that clause "contains no reservation or limitation," McConnell argues, it is clear that the Senate has the authority to try Trump.

Whatever you make of these arguments, it is not exactly clear what a Senate trial is meant to accomplish in this case. Trump's impeachment, which was backed by 10 Republicans in the House and gave him the dubious distinction of being the only president ever to be impeached twice, already has served as a strong rebuke that will always be a stain on his record. If a handful of Republicans in the Senate vote to convict him, that stain will be a bit darker. But given that 45 senators did not even want to hold a trial, it seems clear that Trump will not be convicted and therefore will not be disqualified from seeking the presidency again.

There was initially some hope that Trump's trial would catalyze a Republican repudiation of him, helping to free the GOP from his malign influence. But it now looks like all but a few Republican senators have decided that their careers still depend on kowtowing to Trump and his many ardent followers. Even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R–Ky.), who just last week said Trump "provoked" the deadly attack on the Capitol with "lies," voted against taking up the article of impeachment. McConnell, who reportedly thinks his party's continued viability depends on distancing itself from Trump, apparently has concluded that will not happen anytime soon.

NEXT: Elizabeth Warren and the SEC Should Let the GameStop Lulz Go On

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.28.2021 at 2:27 pm

    Today in libertarian news and commentary.

    A literary agent has lost her job after her employer discovered she had accounts with Parler and Gab.

    On Monday, in tweets seen by Newsweek, the president of the agency said: ‘The Jennifer De Chiara Literary Agency was distressed to discover this morning, 25 January, that one of our agents has been using the social-media platforms Gab and Parler. We do not condone this activity, and we apologise to anyone who has been affected or offended by this.’

    ‘The Jennifer De Chiara Literary Agency has in the past and will continue to ensure a voice of unity, equality and one that is on the side of social justice’, she continued, before concluding that Colleen Oefelein, the agent in question, was no longer part of the company. There is currently not any suggestion that Oefelein actually posted anything objectionable on either of these platforms.

    1. Zeb
      January.28.2021 at 2:54 pm

      a voice of unity, equality and one that is on the side of social justice’

      I think some of those things might be contradictory or mutually exclusive.

      1. PennyToner
        January.28.2021 at 3:23 pm

        [ PART TIME JOB FOR USA ] Making money online more than 15$ just by doing simple works from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings are much better than regular officeNMK job and even a little child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job by just use the info
        on this page…. Visit Here

    2. some guy
      January.28.2021 at 3:31 pm

      Obviously if you’re not using state approved social-media you must be a white supremacist.

  2. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    January.28.2021 at 2:29 pm

    Regardless of if it’s constitutional, if trump isn’t impeached, legacy media would have their scarry boogy man to talk about non stop in order to distract from Biden enacting his totalitarian agenda

    1. JesseAz
      January.28.2021 at 2:55 pm

      They are now saying the Troops must stay until this sham impeachment is over. Democrats are openly showing their penchant desire for desire for a banana republic.

      1. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
        January.28.2021 at 3:14 pm

        You know what says banana republic — a violent mob showing up to disrupt the peaceful counting of votes.

        1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
          January.28.2021 at 3:29 pm

          Why are you bringing up the Kavanaugh judicial hearing?

          1. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
            January.28.2021 at 3:33 pm

            No, that was a different one than I’m talking about, with different hats.

            1. The Great Muta
              January.28.2021 at 3:37 pm

              “a violent mob showing up to disrupt the peace”

              But enough about the soldiers Dems installed in DC.

              1. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
                January.28.2021 at 3:39 pm

                Wait, you gotta explain what the heck you are even talking about on that one.

        2. CE
          January.28.2021 at 3:45 pm

          but not disqualifying your main opponent from trying to seek reelection later?

  3. Geiger Goldstaedt
    January.28.2021 at 2:29 pm

    “Judgement in Cases of Impreachment shall not extend further than to removal from Office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States: but the Party convicted shall nevertheless be liable and subject to Indictment, Trial, Judgement and Punishment, according to Law.”

    I don’t think this is a particularly hard question. Removal and disqualification are not separated by an “or” they are separated by “and.”

    Removal and disqualification is ONE punishment, not two separate punishments.

    I have no idea why people are separating the two.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      January.28.2021 at 2:34 pm

      Because Biden isn’t qualified to be President but no one is removing him.

    2. Cal Cetín
      January.28.2021 at 2:38 pm

      That’s the *maximum* punishment.

      Someone who isn’t in office can’t get the maximum punishment, but can get the disqualification punishment.

      (I believe he should be acquitted on the merits)

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        January.28.2021 at 2:42 pm

        That’s right. It is a maximum punishment. But, nevertheless, it is ONE punishment, not two separate options.

        If it is interpreted as being two separate options, that would mean a convicted President could be disqualified from holding any public office but not be removed from the office of the Presidency.

        That does not make any sense, which means that the “two distinct options” theory, one being removal and one being disqualification, is an incorrect interpretation.

        It is removal **and** disqualification, not removal **or** disqualification.

        1. Cal Cetín
          January.28.2021 at 3:04 pm

          It says that defendants still in office will be removed on conviction. So that doesn’t leave the option of leaving the convicted person in office.

          1. Geiger Goldstaedt
            January.28.2021 at 3:08 pm

            No.

            It says they will be removed **and** disqualified.

            1. The Great Muta
              January.28.2021 at 3:40 pm

              “shall not extend further than” indicates that flexibility exists.

        2. Zeb
          January.28.2021 at 3:13 pm

          Well, if it is one punishment, wouldn’t part of it be a lesser punishment, and therefore allowed? I’m not sure I’m convinced of that myself. I think I like your reading of it better. Seems fairly clear that it is intended to apply to people who are in office.

          1. Geiger Goldstaedt
            January.28.2021 at 3:26 pm

            At the end of the day, the Constitution is not by any means a model of clarity, but it is still fairly clear.

            Disqualifying someone that has not been first removed is not an option. Someone not in office, cannot be removed and, therefore, cannot be disqualified.

        3. The Great Muta
          January.28.2021 at 3:42 pm

          “But, nevertheless, it is ONE punishment, not two separate options”

          I see nothing in the text that defines this as such

      2. JesseAz
        January.28.2021 at 3:01 pm

        You’re misreading. It is stating the punishment shouldn’t be more than removal and disqualification. The ‘shall not extend’ refers to not being able to fine them, jail them, etc. It means the only legal judgement is to remove and disqualify.

        1. Geiger Goldstaedt
          January.28.2021 at 3:20 pm

          Even if people disagree on the textualism, removal is a pre-requisite to disqualification … and one cannot remove somebody that is not in office.

          If the Democrats’ position is the correct position, it would mean any private citizen could be tried, removed, and disqualified from ever holding public office, without ever having been President in the first place. It is nonsensical.

          1. Cal Cetín
            January.28.2021 at 3:59 pm

            The position I agree with is that the person needs to be in office when impeached. If they do a last-minute resignation before the Senate votes on guilt, that shouldn’t stop the Senate from convicting, otherwise nobody could be disqualified from office without his own consent.

    3. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
      January.28.2021 at 3:15 pm

      So, you latched onto the argument that gets the results you wanted. The counter-arguments were presented in the article above.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        January.28.2021 at 3:28 pm

        So, you latched onto the argument that gets the results you wanted. The counter-arguments were presented in the article above.

        1. Geiger Goldstaedt
          January.28.2021 at 3:28 pm

          I forgot to add fuck off.

          Fuck off.

        2. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
          January.28.2021 at 3:41 pm

          I haven’t taken a firm position on this one. There are valid arguments on each side, and truth be told it’s just plainly ambiguous.

          1. Geiger Goldstaedt
            January.28.2021 at 3:52 pm

            There is no language or grant of authority in the text of the Constitution that permits the Senate to put a private citizen on trial for impeachment.

            If it will help you (I doubt it will), look at it like an issue of standing or jurisdiction with the prerequisite being that the person tried must be the President.

            “The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments. When sitting for that Purpose, they shall be on Oath or Affirmation. When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside: And no Person shall be convicted without the Concurrence of two thirds of the Members present.”

            The ambiguity here arises from people not being able to comprehend some fairly clear language (or, pretending they cannot comprehend it), and opportunistic politicians taking advantage of that inability to comprehend to push a partisan political agenda.

  4. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    January.28.2021 at 2:33 pm

    I just wonder the upside is for the Democrats or for the country. (Not going to waste time arguing the Constitution with the “living document” crowd.) This being a trial–of sorts–Trump’s legal team will have to be allowed to mount a defense. In other words, the Democrats are giving Trump a great big megaphone to broadcast his message across the country. And all for a case the Democrats will most likely lose.

    How does yielding center stage to Trump benefit anybody other than Trump?

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      January.28.2021 at 2:37 pm

      “I just wonder the upside is for the Democrats or for the country.”

      The upside is that Democrats can effectively distract half the electorate with pointless theater while Biden imposes his will on the country with the stroke of his pen.

      “Sure, you lost your job … but, but …. wait, look at this — we’re really sticking it to that fat orange piece of shit. Copacetic? Yes? Good! See, I knew you were a team player.”

    2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      January.28.2021 at 2:38 pm

      This being a trial–of sorts–Trump’s legal team will have to be allowed to mount a defense. In other words, the Democrats are giving Trump a great big megaphone to broadcast his message across the country.

      You just answered your own question. The media and their subsidiary, the DNC are already feeling the emptiness of a world without Trump. This brings back something of relevance to talk about. Have you seen CNN’s webpage? It’s a sad hodge-podge of “The Republicans are doing and saying this” with zero pictures of Trump. It’s over for them and they know it. They need Trump. This revitalizes the subject of Trump back into the national conversation.

    3. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
      January.28.2021 at 3:19 pm

      When the Senate fails to convict, the Democrats can point to the Republicans who voted to acquit and say they don’t care about alt-right mob violence.

      (Personally, I think it is a tactical error on the Democrat’s part, too.)

      1. soldiermedic76
        January.28.2021 at 3:48 pm

        And the Republicans will point to 6 months and going violent left wing mob violence in Portland and Seattle and say “see the Democrats only worry about political violence if it isn’t left wingers doing the violence” which will resonate especially after Pelosi just stated that “the enemy is within” Congress, referring to Republicans who asked to carry guns for personal protection from mob violence like what Paul had done against him and Scalise had done against him.

        1. soldiermedic76
          January.28.2021 at 3:49 pm

          Her answer of course is to spend more of our money to hire private protection for Congress Critters.

  5. Unicorn Abattoir
    January.28.2021 at 2:36 pm

    While many prominent legal scholars think Trump’s trial is perfectly constitutional

    The Chief Justice of the USSC disagrees.

    1. Cal Cetín
      January.28.2021 at 2:41 pm

      Strictly, he isn’t presiding because he doesn’t believe “The President” is being tried, the precondition for the CJ presiding. Leaving open the question of whether a person who isn’t the Pres anymore can be tried.

      1. JesseAz
        January.28.2021 at 3:03 pm

        No, there is no open question on other trials. The constitution outlines what actions can be taken, not what can not be taken. They don’t get to just make things up for instances that fall outside of the constitution, especially an action that would deprive a citizen of their constitutional right to run for office.

        1. Cal Cetín
          January.28.2021 at 3:06 pm

          I would reject an interpretation by which a person could be in office when impeached, but resigns just before the vote on guilt and stops the trial. Where is it evident that such a case requires dismissal?

          1. Geiger Goldstaedt
            January.28.2021 at 3:39 pm

            “The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments. When sitting for that Purpose, they shall be on Oath or Affirmation. When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside: And no Person shall be convicted without the Concurrence of two thirds of the Members present.”

            It is evident here.

    2. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
      January.28.2021 at 3:20 pm

      Can you cite where he gave an opinion on the matter?

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        January.28.2021 at 3:23 pm

        His refusal to preside speaks pretty loudly.

        See also HO2 v. Reason Commentariat, 2021.

        1. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
          January.28.2021 at 3:37 pm

          https://www.newsweek.com/fact-check-did-chief-justice-roberts-refuse-preside-over-trumps-impeachment-trial-1564300

          “Newsweek found no evidence that Roberts refused or was even asked to preside over the trial…”

          1. The Great Muta
            January.28.2021 at 3:44 pm

            “Newsweek found no evidence ”

            Convincing.

          2. The Great Muta
            January.28.2021 at 3:48 pm

            https://www.google.com/amp/amp.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/jan/25/chief-justice-john-roberts-wont-preside-over-trump/

            there now your “no word from Roberts” piece of trash link is refuted

            when you ask Can you cite where he gave an opinion on the matter? you look like a real piece of shit when you post a lonk that doesnt even answer your own question

          3. 16x9
            January.28.2021 at 3:50 pm

            Absence of evidence is NOT evidence of absence

  6. MachineGunBodine
    January.28.2021 at 2:36 pm

    Libertarians for Interpreting the Law to Punish our Enemies!

    1. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
      January.28.2021 at 3:22 pm

      There are no Libertarians, or libertarians, involved in this matter.

  7. Ra's al Gore
    January.28.2021 at 2:36 pm

    Wonder why nobody is impeaching W over the Iraq WMD lies that killed hundreds of thousands. Part of the swamp?

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      January.28.2021 at 2:40 pm

      Wrong within normal parameters.

    2. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
      January.28.2021 at 3:24 pm

      I’d be fine if they want to go back and impeach W., Clinton (either one), Obama, so none of them can run for Federal office again.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        January.28.2021 at 3:30 pm

        That’s because you’re retarded.

        1. Ferguson
          January.28.2021 at 3:44 pm

          and banned

  8. Helenaa
    January.28.2021 at 2:36 pm

    Yeah it`s Possible…Anybody can earn 250$+ daily… You can earn from 6000-12000 a month or even more if you work as a full time job…It’s easy, just follow instructions on this page, read it carefully from start to finish… It’s a flexible job But a good
    eaning opportunity.. Here is More information.

  9. Ra's al Gore
    January.28.2021 at 2:39 pm

    There was initially some hope that Trump’s trial would catalyze a Republican repudiation of him, helping to free the GOP from his malign influence. But it now looks like all but a few Republican senators have decided that their careers still depend on kowtowing to Trump and his many ardent followers.

    AKA GOP office holders need to care about GOP voters. If only the govt could be free of the voters.

  10. hpearce
    January.28.2021 at 2:40 pm

    “As Reason’s Damon Root has noted, there is historical precedent for impeaching or trying federal officials after they leave office.”

    Historical precedent should be paid attention to but not automatically accepted/supported as @reason seems to have done.
    Very similar to an Appeal to Authority.

    Many people have stated impeachment is a political process/idea
    Applying that to citizens seems an over-reach if not a civil rights violation.

    1. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
      January.28.2021 at 3:26 pm

      So what exactly are you saying? By writing on the topic, Damon Root endorsed and supported a particular stance?

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        January.28.2021 at 3:31 pm

        Is that what you read? Because if that is what you read, you’re retarded.

  11. chemjeff radical individualist
    January.28.2021 at 2:43 pm

    Seems to me, it’s not unconstitutional for the Senate to hold a trial, it’s within the Senate’s sole discretion to decide what to do. They can choose to hold a trial, or not. They have the “sole power” to do that. Whether or not it’s a wise idea, is not a constitutional question.

    1. JesseAz
      January.28.2021 at 2:52 pm

      And once again you fail to understand what the constitution does. it does not lay out what Congress can not do, it lays out what they can do. You have to find an affirmative clause that would allow congress to bar a citizen from running for future elections in a strict measure, because that is what they are openly doing.

      Again, you are too sophomoric to understand what the issue actually is.

    2. Geiger Goldstaedt
      January.28.2021 at 3:35 pm

      It seems that way to you … because you’re dumb.

      “The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments. When sitting for that Purpose, they shall be on Oath or Affirmation. When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside: And no Person shall be convicted without the Concurrence of two thirds of the Members present.”

      Trump is not the President. The Senate doesn’t just get to hold random trials to pass judgment on private citizens.

      If the Senate had the power to just “hold trials” they could just as easily try, and convict, you tomorrow for being an idiot.

  12. JesseAz
    January.28.2021 at 2:51 pm

    As Reason’s Damon Root has noted, there is historical precedent for impeaching or trying federal officials after they leave office. William Blount was tried in 1799 after he had been impeached and expelled from the Senate, and former Secretary of War William Belknap was impeached in 1876, after he resigned.

    Because something was done prior does not mean that something is constitutional. This is an idiotic argument. I can show you dozens of actions that a prior government has done that has been deemed unconstitutional an actual challenge.

    So we are left with the legal arguments present. The impeachment clause is firm in its use to throw out someone currently presiding in the position, ie the president. The second clause talks about banning of future elections, but it has a strict AND prior to it, requiring the precedent to be met in order for it to qualify itself.

    What Congress is seeking to do, and this is supported by many Democrats open remarks, is to bar Trump from running in future elections. This would be unconstitutional on its face as his impeachment is not upheld due to him being not in office.

    John Roberts agrees with this fact as he has declined to proceed.

    To even play footsies with this you now have to believe that Congress can act as both the witnesses, the victims, and now the judge as they appointed a Senator to preside over the trial.

    Sorry Sullum, you remain an idiot.

    1. Longtobefree
      January.28.2021 at 3:06 pm

      ” . . . This would be unconstitutional on its face . . . ”

      Yeah, so?
      It will also be consistent with many democrat party policies.
      Gun control
      Child sacrifice
      Prohibiting Religious services
      Race based discrimination
      etc

    2. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
      January.28.2021 at 3:28 pm

      How dare Damon Root go look up the history of relevant impeachment’s, and write an article about what he discovered!

      1. 16x9
        January.28.2021 at 3:55 pm

        “How dare Damon Root go look up the history of relevant impeachment’s, ”

        He didn’t though.

  13. Zeb
    January.28.2021 at 3:00 pm

    Whether or not it is constitutional, the whole thing is absurd. If he is comvicted it will be entirely political and have nothing to do with facts. Trump’s post election activities seem to have been idiotic and confused. But there is nothing prohibiting a president from challenging election results or having rallies, even if it is stupid and ill-advised.

    1. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
      January.28.2021 at 3:30 pm

      He did more than “challenge election results”. He tried to coerce state election officials and the Vice President.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        January.28.2021 at 3:41 pm

        Asking is not coercion, retard.

  14. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    January.28.2021 at 3:02 pm

    There’s a much more interesting article on Volokh, with much better comments.

  15. Longtobefree
    January.28.2021 at 3:03 pm

    On the other hand, to be sure, every day of the trial is a day without passing parts of the fascist agenda.
    Biden’s scribblings can be undone more easily than actual laws.

  16. Rich
    January.28.2021 at 3:04 pm

    Whatever you make of these arguments, it is not exactly clear what a Senate trial is meant to accomplish in this case.

    Well, it enables more grandstanding. There’s an election coming up, after all.

  17. Moonrocks
    January.28.2021 at 3:19 pm

    Remember when it was evil and fascist and a Danger to Our Democracy to even talk about going after an outgoing administration?

    1. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
      January.28.2021 at 3:31 pm

      Yes. And there was a lot of wisdom in that tradition.

  18. Ken Shultz
    January.28.2021 at 3:28 pm

    There are millions of things that are both perfectly legal and utterly stupid, and impeaching a populist president after he’s left office is obviously stupid–regardless of whether it’s also constitutional.

    “Populism refers to a range of political stances that emphasise the idea of “the people” and often juxtapose this group against “the elite”.

    —-Populism

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Populism

    In all of its forms, from left to right, populism is a reaction to elitism. If you think the elite banding together to impeach Trump–so that the people can’t elect him again in the future–will destroy populism, then you’re an idiot. Maybe you should try putting a fire out with gasoline, too?

    Meanwhile, social media and the news media continue to purge the public square of conservative voices. Again, when you convince conservatives that there is no place for them in civil society and no place for them in democratic institutions, they will not abandon their conservatism.

    Instead, they will abandon civil society and democratic institutions.

    If you want to turn mainstream Republicans into real right wing extremists who really are pushing for an authoritarian dictatorship, purge their voices from the public square, pack the Supreme Court, pass the Green New Deal, come after their gun rights, and then deny their candidate the ability to run for office.

    There is probably no better recipe for creating support for a right wing dictatorship in this country.

  19. Wearenotperfect
    January.28.2021 at 3:28 pm

    What happens if I move to a different state and forgot I had a speeding ticket I did not pay? Yeah, that!

  20. CE
    January.28.2021 at 3:44 pm

    Regardless of the Constitutional question, trying to bar a popular politician from seeking democratic office hardly seems like a logical way to defend democracy.

    1. Ken Shultz
      January.28.2021 at 3:50 pm

      +1

  21. Alan Vanneman
    January.28.2021 at 3:58 pm

    “already has served as a strong rebuke that will always be a stain on his record.”
    p’s
    No, Jake. Nothing can stain Trump’s record. You can’t stain a stain.

    1. fastball
      January.28.2021 at 4:04 pm

      You can’t stain a stain

      your posts prove otherwise

Please to post comments