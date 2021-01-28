The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Impeaching Officials While They're in Office, but Trying Them After They Leave

|

From Prof. Michael McConnell (Stanford), a leading constitutional scholar and legal historian:

Much of the discussion of the constitutionality of trying Former President Trump on impeachment charges after he has left office consists of motivated reasoning on both sides that no doubt would be the opposite if partisan roles were reversed. Not enough attention has been paid to the constitutional text, or the timing of this particular impeachment.

Whether a former officer can be impeached is beside the point. Donald Trump was President of the United States at the time he was impeached by the House of Representatives. The impeachment was therefore unquestionably permissible (putting aside any disagreements over the nature of the charges).

Article I, Section 3, Clause 6, states: "The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments." The key word is "all." This clause contains no reservation or limitation. It does not say "the Senate has power to try impeachments against sitting officers." Given that the impeachment of Mr. Trump was legitimate, the text makes clear that the Senate has power to try that impeachment.

Article II, Section 4, states: "The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors." This provision does appear applicable only to sitting officers. But it does not limit the power of the Senate to try, which comes from Article I, Section 3, Clause 6. It merely states that removal from office is mandatory upon conviction of any sitting officer. No lesser sanction will suffice.

Article I, Section 3, Clause 7, states: "Judgment in Cases of Impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from Office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust, or Profit under the United States, but the Party convicted shall nevertheless be liable and subject to indictment, Trial, Judgment and Punishment, according to Law." Read together with Article II, Section 4, this means that the consequence of conviction on impeachment must include removal from office, may include disqualification from future office, and may not include any other sanction. The first sanction is limited to sitting officers, which makes sense. The second sanction is not so limited.

Some argue that the conjunction "and" in Article I, Section 3, Clause 7, implies that the sanction must include both removal and disqualification, and that because removal of a former officer is not possible, disqualification must also not be allowed. But the clause does not say that both sanctions are required; it says that the judgment may not go beyond imposition of both sanctions.

I have not seen any answer to this textual point from those who think the trial of Mr. Trump would be unconstitutional. They ignore the fact that he was properly impeached (at least, insofar as timing is the issue), and they ignore the text of Article I, Section 3, Clause 6, which states that the Senate may try "all" impeachments. They conjure up a limitation on the Senate's power by a misconstruction of the sanctions limitation of Article I, Section 3, Clause 7. And, of course, they bolster their argument with motivated reasoning about consequences for the republic, which are no more persuasive than the motivated arguments coming from the other side.

I suppose that if there were powerful historical evidence that this was not the understanding of the founders, we might have a debate between text and historical understanding. But the historical evidence supports the text. The two British impeachment trials prior to the Constitution both involved former officers, and the first impeachment trial under the new Constitution involved a former Senator. The only respect in which history may clash with text is that history does not support the conclusion that only a sitting officer may be impeached—an issue distinct from the question of trial, and not relevant to the current situation.

NEXT: Upcoming Virtual Speaking Engagements

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. ThePublius
    January.28.2021 at 11:39 am

    “Some argue that the conjunction “and” in Article I, Section 3, Clause 7, implies that the sanction must include both removal and disqualification, and that because removal of a former officer is not possible, disqualification must also not be allowed.”

    I agree. That’s the meaning of a logical “and.” Otherwise it would have said “or.”

    “But the clause does not say that both sanctions are required;”

    Yes, it does. That’s what “and” means.

    1. loki13
      January.28.2021 at 11:51 am

      Just to be clear …

      The Framers used the examples that occurred right before they wrote this.

      And those same people that wrote it were around (and some involved) for the first impeachment of William Blount in 1799 … after he had been expelled from the Senate.

      But somehow you, Publius, now understand this better because you have a better grasp of how they were using grammar and conjunctions than they did?

      Okay. I mean, that’s impressive. I personally wouldn’t appoint myself such a medium that I could so easily ascribe meaning to Zombie Madison and Zombie Hamilton with such alacrity and authority (other than they’d probably be saying BRAIIINNNSS!), but good for you!

      1. Brett Bellmore
        January.28.2021 at 12:09 pm

        “And those same people that wrote it were around (and some involved) for the first impeachment of William Blount in 1799 … after he had been expelled from the Senate.”

        You’re making the exact mistake the OP was explaining: Blount was NOT impeached after he was expelled. He was tried after he was expelled.

        US Senate, The first impeachment.

        1. loki13
          January.28.2021 at 12:11 pm

          Ugh, I got caught in the imprecision of my own words. You are correct. 🙂

          I was agreeing with the OP regarding William Blount, but I ended up using the incorrect shorthand. Happens to us all. Mea culpa.

      2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        January.28.2021 at 12:22 pm

        These same framers that thought the Alien and Sedition Acts of 179? were just peach keen and did not violate the First Amendment?

        A reliable source.

        1. loki13
          January.28.2021 at 12:30 pm

          I mean, I could point out the irony of you literally just trying to mock the people who drafted and ratified the Constitution … the actual contemporaries, as being reliable sources. As compared to you!

          Instead, I’d point out that most of what you think of as “First Amendment TRUTHS!” are just a product of your modern understanding of it, primarily due to PROGRESSIVE and LIBERAL court decisions in the 20th Century. You’re welcome!

          PS- The whole issue of whether the First Amendment was even about prior restraint or punishment remained unsettled for some time. Heck, did you know that the phrase “the greater the the truth, the greater the libel” still existed in America after ratification? You can thank Hamilton (People v. Croswell) for resurrecting the old Roman bon mot of truth as a defense in ‘Murika. 😉

          1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
            January.28.2021 at 12:35 pm

            Yes, I am mocking Adams. He was good at some things, an imbecile at others.

            You think being a framer made him perfect? You obviously think government paychecks prove competency … except for people you don’t like.

            1. loki13
              January.28.2021 at 12:48 pm

              “Yes, I am mocking Adams. He was good at some things, an imbecile at others.”

              Wow. Adams passed it all by himself?

              And people complained about Trump’s Executive Orders!

          2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
            January.28.2021 at 12:36 pm

            Let us cut to the chase: how do you think the Alien and Sedition Acts did not violate freedom of speech and the press? Tell us, O Wise Mocker, how that simple literal text could be so easily bypassed.

            1. loki13
              January.28.2021 at 12:49 pm

              “Let us cut to the chase: how do you think the Alien and Sedition Acts did not violate freedom of speech and the press? Tell us, O Wise Mocker, how that simple literal text could be so easily bypassed.”

              Naw. I’d rather see you continue to lecture people about how the Constitution really works, based on your outstanding understanding of the debate surrounding both the First Amendment and its application in the 18th and 19th Century.

              Go on! Use some fancy words and teach me a lesson or two.

    2. steeltown lad
      January.28.2021 at 11:55 am

      Well, e.g., “The two punishments allowed for murder are execution and life in prison” Why is this not a correct use of “and” which is obviously disjunctive in its application? Perhaps because the constitutional text says “judgment”, singular and unitary, rather than “judgments”, plural?

    3. Larvell Blanks
      January.28.2021 at 12:03 pm

      The word “and” has no meaning without taking into account the words that precede it: “shall not extend further than …” Does disqualification “extend further than” removal and disqualification? No, it doesn’t.

    4. Snorkle
      January.28.2021 at 12:06 pm

      “Please pay me attention while I make the exact claim demolished in the text directly above my comment.”

    5. ILK
      January.28.2021 at 12:20 pm

      Yes, but you are reading the and in isolation. The full sentence is “Judgment in Cases of Impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from Office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust, or Profit under the United States, but the Party convicted shall nevertheless be liable and subject to indictment, Trial, Judgment and Punishment, according to Law.” So the and involves what the maximum judgment would be “removal from Office, and disqualification.” If there was an “or” there, then the Senate could only impose one or the other. But the use of “shall not extend further than” makes clear that the judgment can extend that far or to any judgment less than that maximum.

    6. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      January.28.2021 at 12:21 pm

      No, the language says “does not extend further than A, and B.” You can do one, the other, or both. You don’t have to do both. If both are not possible, you can still do what is possible.

      Breakfast [Impeachment] does not extend further than bacon [removal from office] and eggs [banned from further office]. You do not have to choose both, but you cannot choose what does not exist.

    7. rsteinmetz
      January.28.2021 at 12:22 pm

      If it said “or” people could argue that one precludes the other.

      The clause limits the maximum extent of the judgment but does not preclude a lesser judgment of only removal from office or only disqualification from office or even something less like censure or suspension for a period of time, although I’m not aware of anyone proposing the latter.

      In fact Representative Alcee Hastings was Impeached and removed from office as a Federal Judge in 1989, but the judgment did not preclude him from future office and he was elected to the House of Representatives in 1992 were he has served ever since.

  2. mad_kalak
    January.28.2021 at 11:43 am

    We are all Originalists now. Therefore, we can cherry pick text and history and amalgamate as necessary to get the Orginalist decision that we want.

    Courts and judges now can say “see, it’s an *orginalist* decision, so therefore even you rubes should consider it legitimate.” Even supposed conservative judges are not immune from the magnetic draw of this idea we saw put into practice starting with Heller and ending in it’s natural conclusion of Bostock.

    1. dwb68
      January.28.2021 at 11:55 am

      I don’t see how anything is being cherry picked here. What is the counter argument to this clear cut analysis of the constitutional text.

      Before I read this I was at best on the fence about whether a trial was constitutional. Now it seems clear cut to me that the trial is constitutional.

      1. steeltown lad
        January.28.2021 at 11:58 am

        The constitutional text specifies that one and only one “Judgment” is permitted….one judgment, with two aspects or parts. Or so it could be argued.

        1. dwb68
          January.28.2021 at 12:20 pm

          no, see above analysis.

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      January.28.2021 at 12:25 pm

      Why not show us what is actually wrong, instead of just ranting off-tangent? Could it be that perhaps you are pounding the table because you have no facts?

      1. mad_kalak
        January.28.2021 at 12:45 pm

        Off tangent? The OP cites an Originalist analysis that ends up where a priori he wanted it to go, that the trial is constitutional. On the contrary, other people have in other places and in this very thread, make as convincing Originalist analyses that shows that it’s not. The issue is not what the Founders thought, it’s what people today think.

        We’re in the endgame now boys.

  3. Mark Leen
    January.28.2021 at 11:44 am

    This assumes Trump was impeached while in office. While, I understand, this is the modern view, the historical view would be that he was impeached when the managers marched over to the Senate and read the charge.

    1. Cal Cetín
      January.28.2021 at 11:49 am

      I think this blog discussed this change of practice.

      1. Michael P
        January.28.2021 at 12:22 pm

        It is not a change of practice. It’s a change of interpretation that was pushed by the House of Representatives, which benefits from the change in interpretation. If we go by the original meaning — whether public meaning or understood by the legislature — then Trump was impeached after he left office.

        1. rsteinmetz
          January.28.2021 at 12:24 pm

          I don’t think either meaning is explicit in the Constitution.

  4. Brett Bellmore
    January.28.2021 at 11:45 am

    Precisely, and I’m rather disappointed at how many otherwise smart people treat the trial as though it was the impeachment itself, rather than merely a consequence of impeachment.

  5. dwb68
    January.28.2021 at 11:48 am

    Very persuasive argument.

  6. Cal Cetín
    January.28.2021 at 11:52 am

    On the merits:

    Instead of having separate Articles of Impeachment for the various legal theories of how Trump’s behavior was impeachable, they tossed all their legal theories (and factual claims) together in a single article. Thus a hypothetical Senator who thought Trump was guilty under one theory but not another would have to choose between convicting on an article which combines true and false theories, or acquitting on such an article.

    In such a case, I’d say the hypothetical Senator should put the cost of this dilemma on the House, the body which had the power to avoid this problem (with multiple articles) but didn’t.

  7. Bob from Ohio
    January.28.2021 at 11:55 am

    Yawn, yet another piece treating an impeachment trial as a legal proceeding, rather than a political act with legal trappings.

    Not starting until February 9 so only 100 more pieces to go.

  8. Eric VonSalzen
    January.28.2021 at 12:03 pm

    There’s also the question what “any Office of honor, Trust, or Profit under the United States” means. As I understand it, some scholars say that this phrase does not include elective offices, such as President. Thus, if the Democrats’ objective is to prevent Trump from being elected President in 2024, they would fail to achieve it even if they were able to get 2/3 of the Senate to vote to do so. Although I would personally prefer that someone other than Trump pick up his mantle, I find the idea of an impeachment proceeding offensive if the sole purpose is to bar the people from electing the President they prefer.

    1. Larvell Blanks
      January.28.2021 at 12:17 pm

      That’s like this enormous issue that everyone seems to be assuming doesn’t exist, even though it’s the first thing that would occur to a 1L issue-spotting on a final exam. If the president is a civil officer, why would the impeachment clause need to say that “the President, Vice President and all civil officers of the United States” shall be removed from office on impeachment and conviction? Everyone seems to agree that senators can’t be impeached, and that you can’t disqualify someone from becoming a senator because they hold an elected position (the senate sure takes that position). Is there a difference between a “civil officer of the United States” and someone who holds an “Office of honor, Trust, or Profit under the United States”? If the president holds an office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States, then why doesn’t a senator? They are paid by the United States. I’m agnostic on the question, but everyone just seems to assume that it’s not a question at all because Trump.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        January.28.2021 at 12:31 pm

        Ah heck, you beat me and did better.

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      January.28.2021 at 12:30 pm

      The Constitution is pretty inconsistent here about “officer”. Article II, Section 4, says “The President, Vice President and all civil Officers….” as if the President and Vice President are not civil officers.

      Article I, Section 3, Clause 7 says “Office of honor, Trust, or Profit”. Is that the same?

      Lots of room to quibble either way.

      IANAL!

  9. ragebot
    January.28.2021 at 12:08 pm

    I am not convinced the wording is clear enough to sustain arguments either way.

    The comments about “and” verses “or” sorta ignore the fact that if or was substituted for and it would mean someone currently in office could be banned from running for another office but not removed from office; does anyone really think this is was anyone intended.

    I also wonder just when the clock starts ticking. Is it when the House votes to impeach or when the articles of impeachment are transmitted to the Senate. What happens if the House never transmits the articles to the Senate, or maybe delays the transmission till after the next election.

    Ginsberg famously made the comment that the South African Constitution was superior to the US Constitution; the difference was the pols who implemented the US Constitution did a better job than those implementing the South African Constitution.

    But my biggest gripe with the current impeachment process is even when the House vote was taken it seemed obvious there was no chance of conviction (same was true for the chance of conviction for the first impeachment). It is even more obvious now that the chance of conviction is slim to none. Combined with the fact that there are real time sensitive issues the Congress/Prez need to address makes it seem like a waste of time to have impeached someone who has no chance of being convicted in a trial.

    Schumer has made one of the dumbest claims I have seen a pol make in a long time when he said impeachment and trial are the only way to punish Trump. The articles of impeachment are basically charging Trump with incitement to insurrection and maybe sedition. There are laws against all these things and if there was a solid case against Trump there are plenty of prosecutors who would jump at the chance of putting him in jail. Problem with that is the case would be in criminal court and would be thrown out in a New York minute.

    Bottom line is the dems know the whole mess is a side show with no chance for success but are proceeding anyway. A classic case of something you can do but something you should not do.

    1. loki13
      January.28.2021 at 12:23 pm

      “Ginsberg famously made the comment that the South African Constitution was superior to the US Constitution; the difference was the pols who implemented the US Constitution did a better job than those implementing the South African Constitution.”

      For anyone who doesn’t have a knee-jerk reaction, this statement is (IMO) inarguably correct. As I repeatedly point out in different threads, there is a very good reason that countries never, ever, ever base their constitutions off of ours. The ideals and the Bill of Rights? Sure. The notion of a supreme written document? Yes. The system of governance …. no. Why?

      Because the system of government that we have set up doomed other countries to spectacular failure. The combination of difficulty to amend, aspirational and loose language, strong executive/bicameral legislature/first-past-the-post voting leading to two parties … inherently leads to political instability and (usually) one-party rule.

      America never went through this, despite “hiccups” (Civil War, Great Depression, Civil Rights Era) because there has always been a strong shared respect for the rule of law, shared values, and most importantly, shared norms. In other words, a desire to make things work.

      Because it’s not the Constitution that makes the people do the right thing, it’s the people that make the Constitution work.

      1. dwb68
        January.28.2021 at 12:31 pm

        wait what? holding up South African as a model?

        lmao.

        You must mean Wakanda , because the South Africa of your pipe dreams of a constitutional republic does not exist.

        1. loki13
          January.28.2021 at 12:34 pm

          Um, woosh!

          I am guessing that you entirely missed what I read.

          Oh, wait …

          “For anyone who doesn’t have a knee-jerk reaction …”

          Never mind! You have a good one.

          1. Michael P
            January.28.2021 at 12:41 pm

            That’s funny, coming from someone who said “(IMO) inarguably”. One of the serious problems with left-of-center Americans is that they commit the fallacy of judging things by intention rather than actual effect.

            1. loki13
              January.28.2021 at 12:45 pm

              You are so right!

              Look at you, smart guy! You just proved that a dumb old “left-of-center” American like me thinks stupid things like the quality the implementation of a document can matter.

              I am so stupid. Man, you pwned me! You’re going to lecture me about election fraud now, aren’t you?

            2. Queen Amalthea
              January.28.2021 at 12:48 pm

              You didn’t get his point, likely because of tribalism. It’s not that South Africa is better than the US but that if you look at their and our constitution *on paper* ours is a bit lacking. You’re too busy with ‘but USA! USA!’ to get that nuance.

          2. dwb68
            January.28.2021 at 12:44 pm

            mmhm, you said that, Ginsburg’s statement that “the South African Constitution was superior to the US Constitution” was “(IMO) inarguably correct.

            You should keep repeating that argument on every thread, because there is nothing that i could say that could damage your credibility more than you comparing the US to South Africa. If you want to level up, try comparing the US to Venezuela.

            1. loki13
              January.28.2021 at 12:46 pm

              Look at someone who isn’t capable of understanding semi-colons. Punctuation marks, what do they do?

              “Ginsberg famously made the comment that the South African Constitution was superior to the US Constitution; the difference was the pols who implemented the US Constitution did a better job than those implementing the South African Constitution.”

              If you want to level up, try reading past the first grade.

              1. dwb68
                January.28.2021 at 12:53 pm

                like I said, please keep repeating the argument that Ginsburg’s statement about the South African constitution “is (IMO) inarguably correct.”

                Over and over, on every thread, lmao.

                1. loki13
                  January.28.2021 at 12:55 pm

                  I do. I repeat it often. I repeatedly make the same point that a bicameral legislature, strong executive, and first-past-the-post system is untenable when you have both a) strong partisanship (as we do here) and b) weak norms.

                  The problem isn’t the words on the paper. It’s illiterate morons, like you.

      2. Larvell Blanks
        January.28.2021 at 12:37 pm

        So a constitution like ours “inherently leads to political instability and (usually) one-party rule,” except in the one country that has such a constitution (because other countries “never, ever, ever base their constitutions off of ours”)? That seems close to a self-refuting statement. You are undoubtedly correct that a constitution doesn’t amount to much unless the people are committed to sustaining it, but it’s hard to say that a constitution inherently leads to certain results when the only actual example suggests otherwise.

        1. loki13
          January.28.2021 at 12:43 pm

          No. I’ve already posted on this numerous times, so I assume that this was known.

          It was fairly common in the 1800s. A lot of South American and Central American countries adopted our Constitution. Philippines. Liberia. There are some other you could look up- they all suffered from the same structural defects. (I would note that it’s not like it’s the fault of the Constitution in question, given new countries tend to instability, but the specific features in our Constitution always seem to produce the same outcomes in countries that are not ours).

          The one country that adopted elements of our constitution that I would say bucked that trend was Australia, but … it uses a Parliamentary system.

    2. Michael P
      January.28.2021 at 12:25 pm

      Schumer essentially restated the politician’s syllogism: We must punish Trump. Convicting him in the Senate and barring him from public office punishes Trump. Therefore we must convict him in the Senate and bar him from public office.

    3. LawTalkingGuy
      January.28.2021 at 12:51 pm

      What she actually said was, in response to a question about Egypt’s new constitution and whether the drafters should use ours as a model was this:

      “You should certainly be aided by all the constitution writing that has gone on since the end of World War II. I would not look to the U.S. Constitution if I were drafting a constitution in the year 2012. I might look at the constitution of South Africa — that was a deliberate attempt to have a fundamental instrument of government that embraced basic human rights, had an independent judiciary. It really is, I think, a great piece of work that was done. Much more recently than the U.S. Constitution, Canada has the Charter of Rights and Freedoms — dates from 1982. You would almost certainly look at the European Convention on Human Rights. So, yes, why not take advantage of what there is elsewhere in the world?”

  10. JohannesDinkle
    January.28.2021 at 12:32 pm

    Great. You can do it. But should you? I am allowed to get stinking drunk every night of the week – the law allows it and I can afford it.
    Schumer is drunk on his power and means to go as far as it can take him, undoubtably in search of national unity.
    The hangover will be legendary.

    1. dwb68
      January.28.2021 at 12:39 pm

      meh. A lot Republicans privately want Trump disqualified, but also want the benefit of publicly supporting him. They are letting Shumer do the dirty work while they get to have their cake and eat it too, calling the whole thing a partisan sham.

      The reality is Schumer is doing the Republicans a massive favor. He is playing the bad guy. If Trump is not disqualified, he either runs as third party or runs in the GOP primary virtually guaranteeing a Democrat victory in 2024. Republicans need Trump as a martyr, but dont need him actually running for office again.

  11. Longtobefree
    January.28.2021 at 12:59 pm

    Reality check.
    The dems are going to hold the trial unless they make a political judgement it is not going to help them consolidate power.
    The scribblings of an old example of calligraphy are simply not relevant.
    The articles and clauses being debated have no more relevance than the first, second, fourth, and fifth amendments.

Please to post comments