Vaccines

Why Don't We Know How Many Vaccine Doses Are Being Thrown Away?

At a time when supply is constrained and time is of the essence, medical providers in many states are throwing precious doses away.

(Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Newscom)

With health care providers running out of doses in droves and hustling to cancel thousands of appointments, many face an additional problem: Hobbled by strict guidelines for who can and cannot receive vaccines right now, and fines for flouting the rules, perfectly good doses are being thrown in the garbage. "I have personally heard stories like this from dozens of physician friends in a variety of different states. Hundreds, if not thousands, of doses are getting tossed across the country every day," Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told NBC News.

It's an entirely predictable outcome. When vials of doses are thawed to prepare them for use, they cannot be refrozen. Vials that have been punctured must be used within just a few hours. Combine those factors with tight state-imposed parameters for which people can currently receive the vaccine and waste is practically unavoidable—when people cancel appointments with little notice, it can be hard for health care workers to find new recipients off the street who qualify under the state's current phase. They're left either breaking the law or throwing doses in the garbage.

To make matters worse, state departments of health are struggling to tell how often it's happening or how many precious doses have been squandered. Although many states mandate reporting of vaccine waste, providers have little incentive to comply: If New York's system is any indication, they might end up fined or under investigation.

In the Empire State, mass vaccination sites at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field have put operations on hold until the city can receive 200,000 shots per week—double what's currently expected. But just a few weeks ago, providers were throwing out doses. As I wrote then:

"On December 28, [Gov. Andrew Cuomo] signed an executive order rolling out strict penalties—up to $1 million in fines, plus loss of medical license—for medical providers who allow people to skip the state-issued vaccination line, even when those doses are about to expire….Predictably, The New York Times reported today that some clinics throughout New York City, like the Family Health Center of Harlem, are throwing out doses that are about to expire."

Meanwhile, a hospital in New Rochelle, New York, came under investigation for potentially allowing people to skip the vaccine line. All their doses were seized and reallocated elsewhere.

Medical providers are engaging in indefensible but perfectly rational behavior when they throw out doses; it's reasonable to be afraid of fines, and they have no incentive to report vaccine waste to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), despite being asked to do so. As the nonprofit investigative outlet ProPublica reports:

"In Washington, a health facility allegedly threw out some COVID-19 vaccine doses at the end of workers' shifts because staff believed state guidelines blocked them from giving unused shots to people below the top priority tier. In Maryland, workers appear to have tossed thawed doses when they ran out of time to administer them safely. How many doses, exactly, have been wasted in those states is unknown because neither state is tracking unused or wasted vaccines."

ProPublica found that some amount of vaccine waste is also occurring in Indiana, Michigan, and New Jersey; it's totally unclear whether these are isolated incidences or not. In Pueblo, Colorado, 300 doses had to be thrown out after a refrigeration malfunction. And NBC News reports that this is happening in Oregon, Ohio, and Massachusetts as well. Providers and state officials in North Carolina and Virginia allege they're doing a bit better,

This latest government failure to track the number of doses going to waste is awfully reminiscent of the failure to track school reopening data—something you'd think would be absolutely essential to determining whether school districts can return to in-person instruction. Once those data were collected, experts like Brown University economist Emily Oster were able to make the cautious case for school reopenings, being able to be more confidently assert that schools were not a significant vector for COVID-19 transmission. It's equally crucial in this situation that states have accurate data as to how many doses are being thrown out and why.

"Vaccines are worth more than gold and we don't have enough. We can't afford to waste a ml.," George Mason University economics professor Alex Tabarrok tells Reason. "Indeed, until production is much higher we need to consider every possible method of 'stretching' our doses such as using low dead-volume syringes, half-dosing, and moving to First Doses First."

NEXT: Chicago Teachers Union Refuses Order To Go Back to Classrooms

Liz Wolfe is a staff editor at Reason.

  4. Bill Godshall
    January.25.2021 at 12:34 pm

    While the CDC stated yesterday that 25 million Americans have tested positive for covid so far, studies have found 3 – 10 times more Americans were infected with covid than have tested positive. With increased testing, that ratio now appears 3 – 7 times (depending upon location), indicating that 100 – 150 million Americans have already been infected with covid.

    Herd immunity occurs after two thirds of people (in families, workplaces, communities, counties and/or states) have been infected or vaccinated, and the risk of infection declines by half when/after half of people have been infected or vaccinated.

    Despite NO news stories, the herd immunity process has been occurring in thousands of communities, hundreds of counties, and more than a dozen states, led by the Dakotas. By the time 10% of Americans receive covid vaccines, herd immunity will have already protected most Americans from covid.

    But Big Pharma, Democrats and lamestream media propagandists continue to deceive Americans to believe that herd immunity can/will only be attained via mass vaccinations. Recent news stories indicate that Big Pharma (and likely Biden’s CDC and FDA) plans to make/sell enough vaccines for all Americans (including everyone who is already immune due to a past infection).

    107 US counties have surpassed a 13% covid rate (i.e. positive tests), and are very close to achieving herd immunity (data as of 1/22/2021).

      So far, 7.78% of Americans have tested positive for covid.

      1. Bill Godshall
        January.25.2021 at 12:37 pm

        The graphs showing new covid cases in each state at
        https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/new-cases-50-states
        clearly document that herd immunity appears to be occurring in many northern Midwest and Plains states, led by North Dakota, South Dakota, where the number/rate of new covid cases has plummeted during the past ten weeks.

        So why the news media blackout about natural herd immunity?

        The correct answer is that any truthful acknowledgement of “natural herd immunity” is not permitted by the left wing lockdown and mask mandate control freaks at CDC, NIH, FDA, US SG, virtually all Democrats (including Biden, Pelosi, Schumer) and their left wing media propagandists (apparently including Reason).

  5. Longtobefree
    January.25.2021 at 12:43 pm

    ” . . . Medical providers are engaging in indefensible but perfectly rational behavior when they throw out doses . . . ”

    Thank God I was educated so long ago that English had rules.
    Come on, man!
    Is it rational, or indefensible? It cannot be both.

    Hint: The act of throwing out doses to avoid breaking laws or regulations, or even a politician’s whim (given that the politician can cut off your livelihood) is rational.
    The laws, regulations, and vague mumblings of politicians regarding the vaccines is indefensible.

    1. MP
      January.25.2021 at 12:51 pm

      Sure it can. Just because something is rational doesn’t make it moral.

  6. Longtobefree
    January.25.2021 at 12:44 pm

    “Why Don’t We Know How Many Vaccine Doses Are Being Thrown Away?”

    Because there is a slight possibility that it might cause harm to the democrat’s takeover of the federal government.
    Next question?

  7. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    January.25.2021 at 12:50 pm

    “At a time when supply is constrained and time is of the essence, medical providers in many states are throwing precious doses away.”

    Eh, whatever. President Biden vowed to shut down the virus and he’s already well on his way to accomplishing exactly that. No sense nitpicking occasional questionable behavior at the state or local level.

  8. Geiger Goldstaedt
    January.25.2021 at 12:55 pm

    Who cares?

    Per Biden, there is nothing we can do anymore to stem the tide of the pandemic.

  9. Moderation4ever
    January.25.2021 at 12:56 pm

    I read about the fastidious nature of the vaccine the other day and thought that there has to be a plan to use vaccine about to expire. Any group vaccinating should have a back up list of people that can come in on short notice to use extra doses. That backup list should be open to basically anyone who can get to the center in time.

    This of course opens the door to line cutter, but that should be treated separately. Address this yes, but not at the expense of wasting vaccine.

