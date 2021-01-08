Coronavirus

Cuomo's New York Is Just Throwing Away Vaccines Rather Than Distributing Them Competently

More than 4,100 people died of COVID-19 yesterday across the country, but some New York medical providers are dumping vaccines instead of putting them in people's arms.

The day after more than 4,100 people died from COVID-19 across the U.S., news broke that health care providers in New York were forced to throw out precious vaccine doses instead of putting them in people's arms.

New York's Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, is the main man to blame. On December 28, he signed an executive order rolling out strict penalties—up to $1 million in fines, plus loss of medical license—for medical providers who allow people to skip the state-issued vaccination line, even when those doses are about to expire. The state's current vaccination plan allows frontline public health workers who have direct contact with patients to be vaccinated, as well as residents in nursing homes and other congregate care facilities. It does not currently allow for vaccination of most other elderly people, the group at the highest risk of death from COVID-19. (Cuomo's office did not respond to Reason's request for comment by time of publication.)

Predictably, The New York Times reported today that some clinics throughout New York City, like the Family Health Center of Harlem, are throwing out doses that are about to expire. Vials of the Moderna vaccine yield about 10 doses, so the clinic had to open two in order to vaccinate the 12 people who showed up to their evening appointments:

"After a quick search, the staff found three other eligible people, leaving five unused doses, Dr. Calman said.

The nurse at the clinic called her supervisor at home asking what to do with the remainder. From her home, the supervising nurse called her contact at the city's health department for guidance. She was told to try to find someone who fit the eligibility criteria and was encouraged to contact a nearby nursing home, an urgent care center and a women's shelter.

The nurse at the clinic set out on foot. She was turned away at the nursing home, a fire station and elsewhere, Dr. Calman said, before she was able to find one eligible and willing health care worker.

Dr. Calman said the nurse eventually threw out the remaining doses after the health department told the clinic that it could only vaccinate members of eligible groups."

In other words, massive fines are deterring health care workers from getting long-awaited vaccine doses to the people who need them. And they're right to be scared of those fines, which are not empty threats: A hospital in New Rochelle is under investigation for potential violation of the state's rules, and their vaccine doses have been seized and reallocated.

The state is wrong to put these medical workers in a horrifying ethical bind where they must choose between violating the governor's rules to help save people's lives, or throwing scarce resources out at a time when we're desperately attempting to reach herd immunity and avoid higher death tolls. Especially since vaccinating more people, whoever they are, is a Pareto improvement—something that would benefit at least one person (in this case, more than that, if vaccines reduce transmission too) while harming none. And, as Reason's Ron Bailey has written extensively, time is of the essence when it comes to vaccinations, especially as a more-transmissible COVID-19 variant spreads.

Meanwhile, states like Texas and Florida are allowing people aged 65 and older to receive vaccines, but New York refuses, saying people in the 65-74 age group will probably receive vaccines in March or April. In those states, which both have Republican governors who have received some amount of scrutiny for bucking federal vaccine-line guidance, seniors are incurring long wait times and jammed phone lines. So these states' rollouts are not without fault, but at least the people most in need are receiving doses. (In fact, four elderly family members of mine in Texas have already received their first shots.)

Part of the problem here is that Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have long been engaged in political one-upmanship and petty power struggles—a tale as old as time. But, to de Blasio's credit, he's started pleading with Cuomo and asking that the state open up vaccinations to seniors:

Cuomo, a man who had the astonishing gall to publish a book during the pandemic about his leadership successes, should really put the petty game of politics aside now that health care providers in his state are throwing out the vaccine doses we've spent the better part of a year yearning for.

UPDATE: After publication, Cuomo tweeted that New York would begin scheduling vaccinations for the 1B group, which includes people ages 75 and older, on Monday.

Liz Wolfe is a staff editor at Reason.

  Emaily@PAN
    January.8.2021 at 2:59 pm

  De Oppresso Liber
    January.8.2021 at 2:59 pm

    Now that we’ve surpassed a 9/11 per day, what is our new “blank per day” scale reference?

    Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      January.8.2021 at 3:14 pm

      I propose “Cuomos per day”.

      Mickey Rat
        January.8.2021 at 3:25 pm

        How many Cuomos equal one person?

        ElvisIsReal
          January.8.2021 at 3:34 pm

          How many did he kill in nursing homes?

    sockpuppet catcher
      January.8.2021 at 3:14 pm

    R. Truth
      January.8.2021 at 3:15 pm

  sarcasmic
    January.8.2021 at 3:00 pm

    Ahhh, the glory of central planning!

  Moonrocks
    January.8.2021 at 3:02 pm

    The same guy with the bright idea to put wuflu patients in nursing homes is now throwing vaccines away? Who would have thought.

    Moonrocks
      January.8.2021 at 3:02 pm

      That Emmy should have been for his role as the villain in Schindler’s List.

    Moonrocks
      January.8.2021 at 3:08 pm

      Oh yes, and these are the people running this country now. Enjoy, Reason.

  sarcasmic
    January.8.2021 at 3:02 pm

    More than 4,100 people died of with COVID-19 yesterday across the country….

    ftfy

    It’s amazing how changing one word can mean so much.

    Zeb
      January.8.2021 at 3:05 pm

      I have a really hard time believing that it’s worse now than in March/April. And I think overall mortality numbers bear this out. They are just testing absolutely everyone in hospitals now. Since it is “died with” and not “died of”, anyone in the hospital for any reason who tests positive is a Covid hospitalization.

      sarcasmic
        January.8.2021 at 3:09 pm

        When I hear the government read off the daily numbers on the radio, they do say “with” not “of.” It’s the media that changes it.

        And this so called “second wave” is just the virus following the normal seasonal curve. You heard about the spike of cases in Brazil during the summer and don’t hear anything about Brazil now. I haven’t looked it up but I bet they’re in the downslope of the seasonal curve, and being ignored because it doesn’t fit the narrative.

          Zeb
            January.8.2021 at 3:21 pm

            Jesus Christ, dude, fuck off with that shit and stop shitting up the comments. Why respond like this to a serious and sensible comment?

            K.O.
              January.8.2021 at 3:24 pm

            R. Truth
              January.8.2021 at 3:26 pm

              Treating sarcasmic as serious is like treating Tulpa as serious. It’s temporary at best and a total waste of time.

              Zeb
                January.8.2021 at 3:28 pm

                He’s not serious most of the time on here. But he is an actual person who I actually know somewhat and is capable of interesting conversation and is definitely not any kind of leftist.

                R. Truth
                  January.8.2021 at 3:31 pm

                  “He’s not serious most of the time on here”

                  So he cultivates a persona and your complaint is that he gets treated like what he is?

                  GTFO

                  Zeb
                    January.8.2021 at 3:40 pm

                    Yes. Decent people don’t treat people like that.

                    Everyone on both sides of it need to tone that shit down. Everyone has made their point.

                    R. Truth
                      January.8.2021 at 3:54 pm

                      “Yes. Decent people don’t treat people like that.”

                      I can’t help but notice this concern doesn’t appear after any of his posts.

            sarcasmic
              January.8.2021 at 3:56 pm

              Mother’s Lament or someone said they were going to make my life miserable. They seem to forget about that little flag that makes them disappear.

        Zeb
          January.8.2021 at 3:20 pm

          Yup. That may be the most amazing thing, that people are still pretending like it’s not highly seasonal.
          Pretty much seems to be that people are getting Covid instead of flu this season.
          At this point the numbers are so fucked up that I think the only reasonable thing to look at may be the overall mortality compared to previous years. And when you look at those numbers this just looks like a moderately bad flu season. The real epidemic in the spring was something. This isn’t. At least not in places that already had a real epidemic.

          De Oppresso Liber
            January.8.2021 at 3:36 pm

            I think the main difference is how covid treatment takes up hospital resources. Right now, you are not guaranteed emergency room access and treatment anywhere in S. California and many other parts of the country. That makes any car accident or heart attack or senior fall much more serious than other times.

            I know, I know. I’m evil for suggesting that precautions may be warranted, even if you are not personally at risk of dying of covid.

            https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2020/12/12/hospitals-lack-icu-bed-space-nation-waits-covid-vaccine/3893339001/

            1. R. Truth
            ElvisIsReal
              January.8.2021 at 3:40 pm

              Is this before or after the fudge the numbers to make the hospitals look full?

              Regardless, we all told them all they were doing was dragging the curve into flu season. (Or what used to be flu season!)

            Joyce Brothers
              January.8.2021 at 3:42 pm

              I know, I know. I’m evil for suggesting that precautions may be warranted,

              If what you want actually worked Cali wouldn’t be on the situayion you admit is in.

              Yeah yeah, it’s the Trumpists ruining everything there too right?

            Zeb
              January.8.2021 at 3:42 pm

              I won’t call you evil unless you claim that mandated precautions are warranted.
              And I remain unconvinced that most of the supposed precautions have had much of any effect on anything.

          ElvisIsReal
            January.8.2021 at 3:39 pm

            And even then, was it only bad because of the people who infected all the at-risk at once?

            Because we threw people onto vents they didn’t need and wouldn’t get off of?

    Steve-O
      January.8.2021 at 3:54 pm

      Even that’s a bridge too far. “With” in this case means “with a COVID molecule (or something similar) on or in the nose.” The PCR tests were designed for detecting tiny remnants of ancient organic matter in archeological settings. They cannot and do not show whether a living organism is infected with anything. That is how you can swab an animal or a piece of fruit and get it to “test positive” for COVID 19. The whole thing is a huge fucking joke.

  OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    January.8.2021 at 3:04 pm

    I have total confidence that whatever Governor Cuomo is doing right now, it must be the correct course of action. I mean, you don’t become the single most popular politician in America for no reason.

    #CuomoForSurgeonGeneral
    #HarrisCuomo2024

  Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    January.8.2021 at 3:04 pm

    Cuomo, poster boy for central planning.

  Zeb
    January.8.2021 at 3:08 pm

    There are an awful lot of politicians deserving the Mussolini treatment right now. But I think Cuomo is definitely first in line.

    https://www.thetimes.co.uk/imageserver/image/%2Fmethode%2Ftimes%2Fprod%2Fweb%2Fbin%2F04d117f0-6958-11e6-998d-9617c077f056.jpg?crop=3508%2C2339%2C0%2C0

    Jormungand the Midgard Serpent
      January.8.2021 at 3:19 pm

      And compare this to Florida, where the Governor is facilitating freedom and getting pilloried. Cuomo is a monster.

      Zeb
        January.8.2021 at 3:22 pm

        Despite the fact that infections and deaths decreased after he got rid of the mandates.

        ElvisIsReal
          January.8.2021 at 3:41 pm

          And that hospitalizations (and maybe even deaths?) are lower in FL than NY or CA.

  Bill Godshall
    January.8.2021 at 3:17 pm

    By the time 10% of Americans receive covid vaccines, herd immunity will have already protected the masses from covid in thousands of communities, hundreds of counties and a dozen states.

    Many studies (including by CDC and TX Dept of Health) have found/estimated that 3 – 10 times more Americans have been infected with covid than have tested positive. And herd immunity usually occurs when two thirds of people have been infected and/or vaccinated).

    Bill Godshall
      January.8.2021 at 3:23 pm

      Thousands of news articles have hyped covid vaccines (that have been given to 2% of Americans), but nobody is pointing out that previous covid infections and herd immunity are (and will continue) protecting far more Americans than vaccines.

      Seems like all news reporters have become useful idiots for further enriching Big Pharma.

      Fist of Etiquette
        January.8.2021 at 3:38 pm

        I’ve been looking at what kind of immunity and for how long do those of us who recovered from the Rona enjoy. Experts are extremely cagey with the answers to that. It seems to range from “we don’t know” to “fuck you, asshole, you’re more susceptible now because the virus knows where you live.”

        I hate to be a cynic but a straight answer seems not to be forthcoming for the same reason masks were not for the commoners before they were requisite for the commoners: behavior management. Science need not apply. (My doctor, btw, seemed to be sure I have immunity for months at least. He didn’t get the memo.)

    Jerryskids
      January.8.2021 at 3:34 pm

      I couldn’t help but notice that Chattahoochee, Georgia. Assuming that’s Chattahoochee County, Georgia, that’s otherwise known as Fort Benning. Perhaps the fact that that’s a rather large military base might have something to do with the level of testing and therefore positive tests? How many others of those places with unusually high rates also have some unusual attributes?

      ElvisIsReal
        January.8.2021 at 3:43 pm

        He actually broke this down a week or so ago, and many of these places have meatpacking plants, prisons, or nursing homes (along with your Fort Benning example).

        In other words, places with a very high percentage of the population is being constantly tested.

      Bill Godshall
        January.8.2021 at 3:50 pm

        A large federal or state institution was the source of covid outbreaks in many/most of the counties with the highest rates of covid cases.
        Crowley, CO – 28.5% (State Prison)
        Dewey, SD – 22.5% (Indian Reservation)
        Norton, KS – 21.8% (State Prison, Nursing Home)
        Lincoln, AR – 21.5% (State Prison)
        Bon Homme, SD – 21.3% (State Prison)
        Chattahoochee, GA – 20.9% (Fort Benning US Military)
        Buffalo, SD – 20.3% (Indian Reservation)
        Trousdale, TN – 20.2% (State Prison)
        Lake, TN – 20.1% (State Prison)
        Buena Vista, IA – 19.3% (Tyson Meat Packing Plant)
        Eddy, ND – 18.0%
        Dakota, NE – 17.6% (Tyson Meat Packing Plant)
        Foster, ND – 16.6%
        Ellsworth, KS – 17.6%
        Jackson, AR – 17.3% (State Prisons)
        Lafayette, FL – 16.6% (State Prison)

    Bill Godshall
      January.8.2021 at 3:41 pm

      States with the highest covid case rate (i.e. people testing positive) are
      https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/09/01/816707182/map-tracking-the-spread-of-the-coronavirus-in-the-u-s#curves

      ND – 12.4%
      SD – 11.5%
      IA – 9.3%
      TN – 9.3%
      UT – 9.3%
      WI – 9.3%
      RI – 9.1%
      NE – 9.0%
      ID – 8.2%
      KS – 8.2%
      IN – 8.1%
      AR – 8.1%
      IL – 8.0%
      OK – 8.0%
      WY – 8.0%
      AZ – 8.0%
      MT – 7.9%
      AL – 7.9%
      NV – 7.8%

      So far, 6.75% of Americans have tested positive for covid.

  Jerryskids
    January.8.2021 at 3:18 pm

    UPDATE: After publication, Cuomo tweeted that New York would begin scheduling vaccinations for the 1B group, which includes people ages 75 and older, on Monday.

    Which was the plan all along, I’m sure. Or a change in the plan Cuomo thought up all by himself and initiated despite widespread opposition.

  Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    January.8.2021 at 3:18 pm

    We allow the government near total control over medical decisions and distribution and pricing and we are surprised at the outcome.

    So the public requests more of the same. Halving the supply and increasing the demand.

    Eventually you get to Venezuela levels of oil and gas production.

  Jerry B.
    January.8.2021 at 3:24 pm

    People wanted to prosecute the man who purposely left vaccines out of the freezer so they’d spoil. Seems like Cuomo would qualify for the same treatment.

  bevis the lumberjack
    January.8.2021 at 3:38 pm

    I saw a headline this morning that several governors are publicly demanding more vaccine from the Feds. Cuomo was one mentioned.

    So he’s trying to push blame to Trump while he still can while pissing away vaccine on the receiving end. This guy has an astounding lack of shame, even for a politician.

  Fist of Etiquette
    January.8.2021 at 3:40 pm

    I’m sure his fawning press will hold this blunder to account just like his previous ones.

  Unicorn Abattoir
    January.8.2021 at 3:50 pm

    Cuomo’s next vaccination plan will be to line up every New Yorker, and as they pass by, he’ll just point right…left…right…left…

    Unicorn Abattoir
      January.8.2021 at 3:51 pm

      Yes, this would normally be Godwinning.

  Enjoy Every Sandwich
    January.8.2021 at 3:51 pm

    I would not be surprised if in 2024 Cuomo is the Democrat Party’s presidential nominee and they tout him as “the most qualified candidate ever”.

    Steve-O
      January.8.2021 at 3:57 pm

      You don’t think they’ll stick with the incumbent, Harris?

Please to post comments