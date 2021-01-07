Reason Roundup

Don't Give the Capitol Rioters Power Over Tech and Policing Policy

Plus: National Association of Manufacturers calls on Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, Trump's response to the riot, and more...

|

zumaamericastwentynine619349
(Douglas Christian/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom)

Pundits are learning all the wrong lessons from the Capitol riot. Despite yesterday's chaos, Joe Biden has now been certified as the president-elect. The vote to certify his victory was completed this morning at 3:33 a.m. Along the way, what is normally a standard and unremarkable procedure was instead interrupted by the first breach of the U.S. Capitol since the British burned down much of Washington, D.C., during the War of 1812. By the end of it, four people were dead.

What the hell happened yesterday and how it happened will take some time to answer properly. But as tends to be the case in times of crisis, people are proving eager to cram this unprecedented experience into familiar frames and take from it evidence for their pet policy proposals.

Exhibit A: the techlash. Because the groups who broke into Congress yesterday organized through online platforms, or were motivated to organize by information on them, people with perpetual axes to grind against social media want to put the blame on Big Tech.

Once again, we see neutral communications tools taking the fall for the things people communicate through them. But had Wednesday's mob not had Facebook Messenger, or Parler, or whatever else they were allegedly using to organize, does anyone really think they would've just called the whole thing off? There are plenty of private web forums and endless options for digital chat. No apps, no problem, either: Text messages, emails, and phone calls can spread the word just fine.

Attaching magical significance and responsibilities to particular platforms may make people feel like they're Doing Something to address a confusing and distressing situation, and it may hit at entities that mainstream politicians and their tribes love to loathe anyway. But it doesn't address any root causes of the phenomenon that distress people, and it leaves American politics mired in an eternal game of whack-a-mole with communication facilitators that simply squelches the speech rights of law-abiding people while distracting from the hard work of addressing the underlying issues that drove that communication.

Techlash is only one of many destructive frames developing around yesterday's events. A lot of people are calling for President Donald Trump and other Republican lawmakers who disputed the election results and encouraged protesters to show up in D.C. to be prosecuted for incitement.

It's certainly not wrong to call out Trump's obvious role in making this happen, or the way senators like Ted Cruz (R–Texas) and Josh Hawley (R–Mo.) contributed to the conspiracy theories driving it. But we absolutely don't want to open the can of worms that is broad interpretations of criminal incitement. Or treason. Or terrorism.

By all means, prosecute specific people for specific criminal acts, like vandalism and physical attacks on Capitol cops. But we don't need to reach for the highest possible criminal charges, or prevent protesters from flying home, or prosecute literally everyone who entered the building, or aim for punishment beyond people directly responsible for bad behavior.

Another disturbing and unproductive trend has been lamentations about why more excessive force was not used.

Of course, there was some serious, even lethal, force used. One woman protesting was shot to death by police inside the Capitol. "By day's end, four people would be dead: one from gunfire and three from medical emergencies officials have yet to explain," notes The Washington Post.

To be sure, there are still a lot of unknowns about how rioters were able to break deep into the heart of Congress and remain there for quite some time without much resistance. But there are also some plausible explanations, such as that Capitol police were outnumbered, that D.C. didn't want the National Guard called in since Trump controls it, and that authorities had expected a smaller crowd and were trying to avoid an excessive and potentially escalating presence.

"Defense Department officials had previously said they anticipated around 350 members of the D.C. national guard would be enough to support Washington, D.C., police during the protests this week, mainly to assist with traffic control," reports The Wall Street Journal. "They wanted to avoid the optics of having any U.S. military personnel on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, and ordered the officers to avoid straying east of 9th Street in downtown Washington, blocks from the Capitol grounds, officials said."

It certainly can't be stressed enough how differently D.C. protesters against police brutality were treated over the summer. But however unfair the disproportionate responses are, we should never condemn de-escalation and restraint from authorities. The point is that police and those in charge should show all protesters—regardless of cause, skin color, or perceived political party alliance—the same restraint they (mostly) showed yesterday.

Which brings us to another bit of ridiculous rhetoric cropping up around the Capitol protests, riots, and break-ins yesterday: If you didn't condemn vandalism, looting, and violence at summer Black Lives Matter protests, you're a hypocrite for being aghast now.

The group of people who supported Black Lives Matter and anti-police-abuse protests generally but did not oppose violence and destruction is actually fairly small. While many opponents of the protests insisted that support for any of the protests equated to support for everything that took place during them, the vast majority of people (at protests and commenting from afar) did disapprove of, speak out about, and even try to stop those who were using the protests as an excuse to smash shit up, steal, and start chaos. So while this sort of gotcha isn't exactly aimed at strawmen, it does describe a rather small group.

But we needn't sort all that out for this line of logic to be lacking. A mass break-in to the U.S. Capitol to interrupt presidential certification on behalf of a man who did not win is quite a bit beyond a few trash can fires and spray-painted monuments, or even whatever more serious violence did break out in isolated patches at summer protests. The MAGA hordes yesterday sent the entirety of Congress and the vice president into hiding. They forced Capitol police to barricade the House chamber to stop them from storming in. They broke Capitol windows and rifled through lawmakers' offices. You have to be willfully obtuse to see that as on par with some localized acts of vandalism.

QUICK HITS

  • Stop calling them anarchists:

NEXT: After a Chaotic Day, Congress Finally Confirms That Joe Biden Won the Presidential Election

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    January.7.2021 at 9:41 am

    NOTICE: All the “mostly peaceful protests” jokes have been taken.

    1. H. Farnham
      January.7.2021 at 9:43 am

      Well I’m just glad to see it’s finally been settled that mass gatherings involved in damaging property and disorderly conduct constitutes a riot, not a protest.

      Not really a joke, but funny the nomenclature changed so quickly.

      1. JesseAz
        January.7.2021 at 9:50 am

        This will change in a few weeks at the next BLM riots.

        1. H. Farnham
          January.7.2021 at 10:06 am

          Probably. And just to be clear, I’m not defending a bunch of people acting like idiots at the Capitol building, but it doesn’t take a far-right boogyman to see the hypocrisy here.

          1. JesseAz
            January.7.2021 at 10:14 am

            Any pointing out of the hypocrisy makes you a trump cultist and traitor. Ask WK.

            1. H. Farnham
              January.7.2021 at 10:19 am

              We are all cultists now, whether through Trump or Biden… except me, of course. I’m a beacon of objectivity and neutrality.

              1. JesseAz
                January.7.2021 at 10:33 am

                Objectivity cultist.

                1. H. Farnham
                  January.7.2021 at 10:39 am

                  Ha, a cult of 1. Now where did I put that glass of Flavor-aid?…

          2. Red Rocks White Privilege
            January.7.2021 at 10:38 am

            There’s no contradiction in saying that what these people did yesterday was pretty stupid, while laughing at the absolute farce of it all and the performative face-fanning by the left-liberal establishment.

            You have millionaire basketball players and coaches complaining that “it would have been different if it was a bunch of black people” with no self-awareness whatsoever, claiming that no tear gas was used and no one was shot when that’s exactly what happened; a bunch of Boomer right-wingers storming the Capitol and taking it over with utter ease, only to mill around for 15 minutes because they hadn’t actually expected to get that far, and then fuck off out of the place; Antifa and BLM seething in anger that they failed to do to the White House this past summer what these same Boomers did with far less people and media/corporate support; a picture of an ex-Army Ranger Congressman, Jason Crow, who worked to stop funding to pull troops out of Afghanistan earlier this year, pissing his pants in terror on the House floor at a bunch of American flag-waving hillbillies roaming around the building; Democrats who spent the last four years screeching that the Constitution was an “outdated document” that they were going to gleefully subvert and degrade once they were back in power, appealing to “ARE CONSTITOOSHUN” and “ARE DEMOCRACY”; the media completely flip the narrative on what constitutes a riot/protest, simply because the protesters weren’t fellow Democrats.

            Buckle up, guys, the ride only gets more insane from here!

            1. H. Farnham
              January.7.2021 at 10:45 am

              Shit’s gotten beyond stupid. We’re living an Orwell novel.

    2. JesseAz
      January.7.2021 at 9:49 am

      Only 93% of them have.

    3. Rufus The Monocled
      January.7.2021 at 9:56 am

      Hello.

      Oh now these are rioters? Wow. Cleanest riot I’ve ever seen. One could say they were peaceful rioters.

      You’re so full of shit Elizabeth it’s not even funny anymore.

      And what the fuck did you do when those assholes burned, looted and killed for 100 days while DEMOCRAT leaders egged them on?

      We all know.

      You sad little woman.

      1. JesseAz
        January.7.2021 at 10:02 am

        They did the same shit with the Tea Party. How they were terrorists assaulting politicians at town halls. The TP would leave their parks cleaner than when they arrived. Compared to occupy wall street etc they were angels. But not according to the media narrative.

        1. Rufus The Monocled
          January.7.2021 at 10:12 am

          I doubt she gave a shit when they stormed the homes of Mayors or the Wisconsin legislature.

          She should stick to the porn beat.

          Or trying to get someone fired on Twitter.

          That’s her lane.

          1. JesseAz
            January.7.2021 at 10:15 am

            Too lazy to look. But didn’t she defend antifa harassing rand Paul and cotton?

    4. Moonrocks
      January.7.2021 at 10:00 am

      Remember when the police were literally evil nazis for using teargas to disperse a crowd of armed rioters trying to burn down a building with people inside?

      1. JesseAz
        January.7.2021 at 10:02 am

        These cops used tear gas inside a building which actually can lead to death as the gas doesn’t disperse.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    January.7.2021 at 9:42 am

    Pundits are learning all the wrong lessons from the Capitol riot.

    Most likely disingenuously using the riots to push already held beliefs.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      January.7.2021 at 10:14 am

      It appears to have been orchestrated to boot.

    2. JohannesDinkle
      January.7.2021 at 10:37 am

      Four dead? One, a middle aged white veteran unarmed woman, was shot to death by the police. You could say ‘all lives matter’ but that is a racist trope, so just ignore it or blame her for her own death.
      The other three deaths were older people who were unable to get medical help in the middle of the riot.
      Damages were probably less than $10,000 and the twenty or so police who were injured were not seriously so. The number of people entering the Capitol look on video to be less than 100, out of the 2-300,000 involved in the march.
      No burning, no looting.
      The big issue is that these demonstrators were the middle class working people who were to blame for everything that is wrong with America. Not a single journalism, modern film theory, or gender studies graduate in the bunch, so they couldn’t have any idea of true injustice.
      Just a bunch of employed plumbers, auto repairmen, truck drivers, and carpenters.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        January.7.2021 at 10:40 am

        Holy fuck, there were really over 200K people at that thing?

  3. Don't look at me!
    January.7.2021 at 9:42 am

    RESIST!
    Not my president
    IMPEACH!

  4. Don't look at me!
    January.7.2021 at 9:43 am

    All hail our new overlords!

    1. Lord of Strazele
      January.7.2021 at 9:59 am

      Good start bro.

    2. Longtobefree
      January.7.2021 at 10:11 am

      Unless you typed this while on your knees, it doesn’t count.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    January.7.2021 at 9:45 am

    But we absolutely don’t want to open the can of worms that is broad interpretations of criminal incitement. Or treason. Or terrorism.

    We always knew it would be the LARPers and not the looters to spur the new (not really) federal government into action against its seditious citizenry.

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    January.7.2021 at 9:46 am

    A mass break-in to the U.S. Capitol to interrupt presidential certification on behalf of a man who did not win is quite a bit beyond a few trash can fires and spray-painted monuments, or even whatever more serious violence did break out in isolated patches at summer protests.

    I’ve decided to embrace being gaslit.

    1. JesseAz
      January.7.2021 at 9:51 am

      Her description of hundreds of millions in damage, murders, attempted murders etc is fucking a total revealing of how much a piece of shit she is.

    2. MP
      January.7.2021 at 10:15 am

      I try really hard to give ENB the benefit of the doubt. But that’s embarrassing.

      It’s not a just memory hole … it’s a memory black hole that swallows whole galaxies of information.

      1. BLPoG
        January.7.2021 at 10:30 am

        And there ain’t any Hawking radiation, either

      2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        January.7.2021 at 10:31 am

        Why do you try to give her the benefit of the doubt? What has she written over the last year that makes you think she deserves it?

    3. Overt
      January.7.2021 at 10:30 am

      I will say to ENB’s credit, she has actually posted a more measured article than her Twitter feed had indicated she would post. She should honestly look at the quality of this post and compare it to the tenor of her tweets, and think about what that means.

      Not that her take here is without criticism. When she complains about the treatment of this summer’s riots vs yesterday’s, it is noteworthy that she is glossing over DAYS of riots.

      The first weekend of the summer riots, the police largely backed off and did nothing. Curfews didn’t come along until the following week. By then, the police precinct in MN had been burnt to the ground and millions of dollars of damage had been done.

      Meanwhile, 3 hours into this riot it was over. And ENB is talking about disproportionate response. How unfair it is that the federal government didn’t respond to 3 hours of unrest in the same way it (or states) responded to 3 months of it. Please.

      1. JesseAz
        January.7.2021 at 10:34 am

        Days? Months.

      2. Red Rocks White Privilege
        January.7.2021 at 10:43 am

        The same bitches who were crying that a few Antifarts got party-vanned in Portland this summer are suddenly grateful for a robust police and federal officer presence.

  7. Don't look at me!
    January.7.2021 at 9:46 am

    We will crush the rebellion with one swift stroke.

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    January.7.2021 at 9:47 am

    The National Association of Manufacturers!

    Once you’ve lost the industrialists?

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    January.7.2021 at 9:49 am

    Here’s how Trump responded yesterday.

    I legit laughed out loud watching his tweeted call for order. I mean, holy hell.

    1. Don't look at me!
      January.7.2021 at 9:50 am

      SleepyJoe would have sent in troops.

      1. PinochiJoe
        January.7.2021 at 10:28 am

        I would have to check with Kamala first. She would know how to respond. We’d then empower a riot Czar to bring those dog ponies to heel.

        1. JesseAz
          January.7.2021 at 10:35 am

          Shes busy cribbing MLK speeches to plagiarize.

  10. JesseAz
    January.7.2021 at 9:49 am

    My how reason and the cosplay libertarians changed their tune yesterday. After 9 months if riots to fight “systemic racism” which included dozens of deaths, hundreds of assaults, thousands of business owners losing their jobs…. now violence is bad only when the right commits it.

    The true irony is every member of the GOP, yes this includes Trump, came out to denounce it while it was happening yesterday. This is the opposite of what reason and democrats did for the BLM riots who chose to either rationalize it or defend it. There are dozens of examples of democrats even encouraging more of it. BLM Chicago even marched to protect the rioters and looters from a previous March. They have insurance they cried. Protests are uncomfortable they said. Cuomo defending his statements from March against his statements yesterday was hilarious.

    On top of that the cops last night killed a young unarmed white woman. And how did Twitter and the media react? They blamed her, Trump, and called it white privilege. This after defending armed areatees getting shot by police. Including people who fired first at the cops.

    Hypocrisy was the true thing uncovered yesterday. But the ignorant see it as righteousness.

    1. JesseAz
      January.7.2021 at 9:53 am

      And by the way… yesterday could have been mitigated with an actual fucking audit. Half the country believes the election was stolen. Instead of taking 2 months to prove it wasn’t they instead told that half to sit down and shut up. Called them insane, called them seditionists. Sullum being a glaring example.

    2. The White Knight
      January.7.2021 at 10:00 am

      Go to straight to hell, JesseAz. You have been kissing up to this monster, Trump, and now you are a traitor to this country.

      1. Union of Concerned Socks
        January.7.2021 at 10:03 am

        Get bent.

      2. Don't look at me!
        January.7.2021 at 10:05 am

        SleepyJoe will round up all the traitors in a non authoritarian way.

      3. JesseAz
        January.7.2021 at 10:06 am

        Lol. Hypocrite in charge has arrived. How goes it chipper? Mad when you get shown to be the lefty shit you are? You and sarcasmic still can’t denounce the BLM violence sweetie.

        You sound just like a good little SS member now. I’ve criticized Trump. I’ve criticized the violence on both sides.

        You spent nye a year saying we can’t blame BLM for violence… yet here you blame Trump who called for no violence and asked them to go home.

        How big a piece of hypocritical shit are you?

        Calling me a traitor? Lol. You are now basically Tony chipper.

      4. Overt
        January.7.2021 at 10:36 am

        “now you are a traitor to this country.”

        You are hilarious White Knight. You are jumping with glee at this small riot, so that you don’t have to engage the other side ever again. Because a thousand people invaded the capital, you can dismiss 50% of the fucking population and never again have to defend your positions.

        Let’s go down that same path. Evidently, blocking legitimate federal proceedings is now “Traitorous”. Therefore, anyone trying to burn down the federal courthouse in Portland is a traitor. As are the people who supported that side.

        Why the fuck should we listen to you, traitor? You carried water for the people who repeatedly fought to stop the federal government from its critical responsibilities.

      5. Red Rocks White Privilege
        January.7.2021 at 10:45 am

        Perhaps a soothing knee to your neck will relax you.

    3. Drig
      January.7.2021 at 10:13 am

      It’s really quite simple…

      You see, police violence is a real thing, and worth protesting.

      Donald Trump having the election stolen from him via fraud is pure fantasy, and absolutely not worth protesting.

      1. JesseAz
        January.7.2021 at 10:16 am

        You see… you rationalize violence when it agrees with your politics and denounce it when it doesn’t. Youre a hypocrite.

      2. Overt
        January.7.2021 at 10:40 am

        I want you to think very carefully about the bridge you are crossing here.

        You are literally arguing that someone should not be allowed to protest unless it is for something you agree with.

        Do you not understand what a problem that is?

        1. Moonrocks
          January.7.2021 at 10:47 am

          I think he’s being facetious.

    4. Rufus The Monocled
      January.7.2021 at 10:17 am

      Divide the continent.

      The values gap can’t be bridged anymore.

      For example, not interested in being around people like White Knight. He can stay on his side of the divide and I will stay on mine with people I want to be with.

      I do not want to share even a beer with this hypocritical, lying shit stains. They can take their shitty Hollywood, they can take the fucken NBA, they can go on Twitter and virtue signal, they can high-five each other gatherings in large crowds for social justice ignoring the ‘social distancing’ protocols, wear they stupid superstitious little masks, and they can all go fuck each other in orgy of false virtue while bowing to Caligula.

      That’s what these people are.

      1. Gray_Jay
        January.7.2021 at 10:29 am

        How, Rufus? The continent looks a lot like these maps: https://www.inverse.com/article/25635-map-remakes-us-trumpland-clinton-archipelago

        They make the ethnic maps of the former Yugoslavia look like a fucking Mark Rothko painting. There’s no easy dividing line for a partition, no “velvet divorce” possible. Any attempt to split the US into two Americas is going to inevitably fracture into a gazillion sub-fights, based on race, class, maybe religion too.

        1. JesseAz
          January.7.2021 at 10:37 am

          People would move after a division. I would. And I like my city. But fuck the city government.

        2. JesseAz
          January.7.2021 at 10:38 am

          Then again the real solution is reduce the federal government and centralized governance. But the left will never allow that.

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    January.7.2021 at 9:49 am

    Stop calling this an attempted coup.

    A little late to put that word back in the perspective barn.

    1. Ska
      January.7.2021 at 10:41 am

      The face painted tattooed guy in the Water Buffalo lodge hat is a five star general. He was ready to take control as Grand Poobah of the United States as soon as the current and prospective administration was exiled.

  12. Longtobefree
    January.7.2021 at 9:50 am

    “To be sure, there are still a lot of unknowns about how rioters were able to break deep into the heart of Congress and remain there for quite some time without much resistance.”

    How sad that the Reason writers don’t have internet access –
    https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/06/dc-mayor-told-federal-law-enforcement-to-stand-down-day-before-violent-us-capitol-riot/

  13. Fist of Etiquette
    January.7.2021 at 9:50 am

    I keep seeing people refer to the Trump rioters as “anarchists.”

    You hate to see the anarchist name tarnished.

  14. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    January.7.2021 at 9:52 am

    At least yesterday wasn’t all bad.

    Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch earned a cool $1,000,000,000.

    He’s back in the global top 20. And I predict that by the end of Biden’s first year in office he’ll be back in the top 10.

    #GetReadyForTheKochComeback
    #InDefenseOfBillionaires

  15. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    January.7.2021 at 9:53 am

    If only they burned down the capitol building then they would have been mostly peaceful

    1. JesseAz
      January.7.2021 at 9:54 am

      Would take more than one building.

    2. The White Knight
      January.7.2021 at 10:01 am

      Fuck off.

      1. Union of Concerned Socks
        January.7.2021 at 10:04 am

        Fuck off yourself.

        Am I doing it right?

        1. Rufus The Monocled
          January.7.2021 at 10:23 am

          Not sure what this guy is trying to pull culturally appropriating Sevo.

      2. Don't look at me!
        January.7.2021 at 10:06 am

        I heard this was the time for unity.

        1. JesseAz
          January.7.2021 at 10:07 am

          He means single thought. He will be for education camps soon. Good loyal lefty shit he is.

        2. Moonrocks
          January.7.2021 at 10:26 am

          It is, but only the right kind of unity.

        3. Gray_Jay
          January.7.2021 at 10:32 am

          Legit LOL’d.

          Now someone remind Biden of that.

      3. JesseAz
        January.7.2021 at 10:07 am

        The hypocrite is mad.

  16. Nemo Aequalis
    January.7.2021 at 9:54 am

    The Blood Of Patriots

  17. Adans smith
    January.7.2021 at 9:54 am

    This time the protesters went after the the right people, all of congress, both sides. The good thing is the Mitch is done, the bad thing is it may may get worse.

    1. Rat on a train (FTG)
      January.7.2021 at 10:37 am

      may? You are quite the optimist.

  18. Fist of Etiquette
    January.7.2021 at 9:54 am

    The MAGA hordes yesterday sent the entirety of Congress and the Vice President into hiding.

    This isn’t some piece of shit shop owner or dumb fuck driving through the wrong part of Portland we’re talking about here. This is our betters in D.C. who are necessary to direct every aspect of our individual lives.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      January.7.2021 at 10:00 am

      And it was ANTIFA.

      That goof in the caribou gear is Jack Angeli.

      But Elizabeth is a faux-rational liar.

      Calling it like it is. It took me a few months but there it is.

      Deranged in her TDS to the point of stark, retarded hypocrisy she can’t even see or hide it.

      1. The New Number Two
        January.7.2021 at 10:27 am

        QAnon is Antifa now?

  19. Moonrocks
    January.7.2021 at 9:56 am

    But we should give terrorists power over tech and policing policy when they try to burn down buildings with people inside?

  20. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    January.7.2021 at 9:57 am

    Note to Billy Binion tweeting mean things about journalists does not equal authoritarian. Mandating the types of cars people buy, the words you can use, the places you can go, the news you can read, and the people you can see that is authoritarian.

    If you are only allowed to watch movies staring dusly moor and Liza menelli that’s arthuratarian.

    1. Gray_Jay
      January.7.2021 at 10:36 am

      The Biden Administration might be Arthuritarian too: “I race cars, play tennis, and fondle women, BUT! I have weekends off, and I am my own boss.”

  21. NoVaNick
    January.7.2021 at 9:59 am

    No mention of what the other medical emergencies were. My guess is tear gas-induced asthma attacks.

    1. JesseAz
      January.7.2021 at 10:09 am

      At least yesterday let reason be off the hook for having to mention china arresting opposition political opponents. WK is already jealous because now everyone he dislikes is a traitor.

    2. Longtobefree
      January.7.2021 at 10:16 am

      My guess is too tightly clutched pearls, leading to asphyxiation.

  22. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    January.7.2021 at 10:00 am

    The group of people who supported Black Lives Matter and anti-police-abuse protests generally but did not oppose violence and destruction is actually fairly small.

    Yes, the number of mayors and governors is pretty small compared to the total number of rioters and Burn Loot Murder thugs.

    1. JesseAz
      January.7.2021 at 10:10 am

      She lies even in that statement. Dozens of democrats defended BLM. Many told supporters to get up in their faces, make dining uncomfortable. ENB is as pathetic as Cuomo was yesterday defending his words for blm.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        January.7.2021 at 10:37 am

        No she did not lie. The number of people who supported the violence and looting and burning *was* small compared to the number of people who supported protesting. It’s just that among Democratic politicians only, the mayors and governors, the majority did support Antifa and BLM.

        1. JesseAz
          January.7.2021 at 10:41 am

          Fairly small is subjective, but dozens of politicians and rioters defending rioting isnt small. As an example BLM Chicago actually marched in solidarity with rioters and looters after they were arrested. This also happened in Portland and elsewhere. So hundreds of people standing behind rioters and looters through marches literally for them.

          https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/blm-protests-chicago-looters-police-a9665861.html

          So no. It wasn’t a small number. And yes, it is a lie.

  23. DaveSs
    January.7.2021 at 10:01 am

    quite a bit beyond a few trash can fires and spray-painted monuments, or even whatever more serious violence did break out in isolated patches at summer protests

    Hundreds(possibly thousands?) of vehicles, businesses and other buildings burned and looted = a few trash can fires and spray painted monuments

    vs 3 hrs of Congress being made ‘uncomfortable’

  24. Rufus The Monocled
    January.7.2021 at 10:01 am

    Well.

    If there’s one thing we’ve learned is:

    Everyone is an asshole.

    And the U.S. government (like Canada) is so thoroughly broken and corrupt you have remedial morons defending the fact the bureaucracy rules over them.

    There’s no such thing as a legitimate vote.

  25. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    January.7.2021 at 10:04 am

    Serious question. We’re they riot riots? Or were they since they support trump we are going to paint them in the worst light riots, my wife had the news on yesterday and there was not a single shot of any violence or looting that I saw

    1. JesseAz
      January.7.2021 at 10:11 am

      Cops killed a white woman and she was blamed. White privilege according to Twitter.

    2. Moonrocks
      January.7.2021 at 10:14 am

      From what I can gather, they broke some windows to get in and didn’t leave when the cops asked them nicely to leave shot at them. Definitely an escalation from the typical right-wing protest, but I don’t know if it actually qualifies as violent. Maybe I’ve just been desensitized by all the peaceful protesters looting and pillaging last year.

      1. Longtobefree
        January.7.2021 at 10:19 am

        But they said words!!
        Words are Violence!!
        Ergo, ipso facto, henceforth thereunto – VIOLENT RIOTS!!!

        What we need now are common sense speech controls. Fortunately, the great restrictor has been certified, and we can be sure the book of faces an the twits will be authorized to officially control the truth.
        (with a little help from the Communist Chinese Party)

        1. PinochiJoe
          January.7.2021 at 10:41 am

          That’s right. I’m here to usher in a new world. And by Usher, I don’t mean that little black fella that writes rap songs. I’m sure he voted for me but that doesn’t mean he deserves a cabinet post. Dr Jill ordered some new cabinets for the kitchen. Redoing the whole thing using the PPP Hunter received for his home building business. Man I love being a senator. Even if it is uncomfortable sometimes with riot words my friends use. Time to heel the country.

  26. DWB
    January.7.2021 at 10:05 am

    Give me a break! EVERY newspaper and news station labeled the Antifa/BLM riots as “mostly peaceful” for months!!!!!

    1. Don't look at me!
      January.7.2021 at 10:09 am

      You don’t understand. Do not question your betters. You will learn right from wrong at the SleepyJoe re-education camp.

  27. NoVaNick
    January.7.2021 at 10:06 am

    So, after last night, where do the Trumpers go?
    It’s obvious the establishment GOP has long hated them and can’t see them now allowing Trump to run in 2024.

    1. H. Farnham
      January.7.2021 at 10:09 am

      It’s going to be a competition to see whether Bernie or Trump can go the longest without keeling over. Winner gets the majority of the anti-establishment voters.

    2. JesseAz
      January.7.2021 at 10:12 am

      They will be the grass roots like the tea party was. They’ll flip a few seats. Get a small minority of the gop but be less of a bitch like AOCs squad is to Pelosi.

    3. Moonrocks
      January.7.2021 at 10:18 am

      Probably trying to flip the GOP. The GOP establishment themselves are naturally jobbers, so looking from the outside it doesn’t seem like too difficult a task. There are already a couple of national-level names to look to (think of those that voted against the pork bill), and the movement is probably stronger at the state level.

      All this is assuming that we’ll even have real elections in the future, which itself is in doubt.

    4. Longtobefree
      January.7.2021 at 10:20 am

      Not to the Libertarian Party, to be sure.

    5. Gray_Jay
      January.7.2021 at 10:50 am

      Trump will be what, 78 in 2024? He’s not running. My guess is either an LBJ-esque quiet retirement, or—if TPTB are really feeling their oats and want his supporters to say they see five lights—Trump eats a show trial for this or that state crime. Or dead of a cerebral hemorrhage in the next 12-18 months is an oldie but goody too.

      Flyover Land just got told there’s no space for them in either major Party. Many or most aren’t going to pull the lever for GOPe. Maybe they blow off voting for awhile? Maybe they try to achieve power through other means.

  28. Homple
    January.7.2021 at 10:07 am

    Hey, Reason. Did you know an unarmed woman was shot dead by a cop? Her name was Ashli Babbit. I don’t know who the cop is. I’m sure you’ll be right on this, now that you know that it happened

  29. Levi Rodriguez
    January.7.2021 at 10:11 am

    Allegedly libertarian author is more upset about people attacking the government than people torching businesses.

    Fuck you, liz.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      January.7.2021 at 10:13 am

      I also like the editorializimg of another example of blaming a neutral communications method. So Facebook Twitter and Google saying they are actively one sided is now neteral

  30. Mickey Rat
    January.7.2021 at 10:11 am

    “A mass break-in to the U.S. Capitol to interrupt presidential certification on behalf of a man who did not win is quite a bit beyond a few trash can fires and spray-painted monuments, or even whatever more serious violence did break out in isolated patches at summer protests.”

    Billions worth of private and public property damage, looting, arson, assault, false imprisonment was a considerable amount more than a few trash can fires and spray paint. And, yes, there were more than a few people who said all that was justified or excusable in order to bring about political change and many of those political officeholders.

    Seriously, go to hell with playing down the normalization of political violence by the Left that occurred throughout the summer and fall.

  31. eyeroller
    January.7.2021 at 10:12 am

    You have to be willfully obtuse to see that as on par with some localized acts of vandalism.

    That depends on what the “localized acts of vandalism” are, doesn’t it?

    1. Mickey Rat
      January.7.2021 at 10:20 am

      That line by ENB is completely disgraceful.

      1. sarcasmic
        January.7.2021 at 10:37 am

        You mean there’s no difference between dumb punks vandalizing their town and Trump supporters storming the Capital to prevent confirmation of a presidential election?

        Good to know.

        1. Mickey Rat
          January.7.2021 at 10:39 am

          Looting, arson, assault and such are more than mere vandalism. And it was in the service of a political cause.

        2. JesseAz
          January.7.2021 at 10:43 am

          Denounce blm riots yet?

          1. sarcasmic
            January.7.2021 at 10:46 am

            what·a·bout·ism
            /ˌ(h)wədəˈboudizəm/
            nounBRITISH
            the technique or practice of responding to an accusation or difficult question by making a counteraccusation or raising a different issue.

        3. JesseAz
          January.7.2021 at 10:45 am

          By the way piece of shit… that “vandalism” is billions in damage, thousands of businesses lost, dozens of deaths, hundreds of injuries.

          God damn your a statist shit. Youre more mad budens certification was delayed 6 hours than the thousands of livelihoods and dozens of lives lost over the summer.

          You truly are a pathetic shit.

          1. sarcasmic
            January.7.2021 at 10:47 am

            I’ll be sure to let you know when your judgement matters to me. Go ahead and hold your breath.

  32. Ra's al Gore
    January.7.2021 at 10:14 am

    https://twitter.com/PhilipTerzian/status/1347031691962036226

    Remember the prolonged occupation of the Wisconsin #capitol in 2011? It was a #Democratic insurrection against a Republican governor and the press coverage sounded like William Wordsworth: ‘Bliss was it in that dawn to be alive/But to be young was very heaven!’

  33. Ken Shultz
    January.7.2021 at 10:14 am

    Facebook lost 2.4% of its value when it became clear that the Republicans wouldn’t hold the senate. Google’s parent also lost more than the Nasdaq average when the results of the Georgia elections became clear.

    The biggest story regarding social media, yesterday, had little to do with scary protesters–and almost everything to do with the Democrats taking control of the senate.

    If it hasn’t become obvious yet, it should be now–using the government to regulate speech online is wrong no matter what, but the Republicans forcing social media to tolerate conservative views online was vastly superior to the Democrats forcing social media companies to censor the competition–from both a libertarian perspective and from the perspective of investors.

    Both the Democrats taking the senate and Biden in the White House are absolute tragedies for libertarianism–on this issue and a whole range of other issues. And everyone at Reason who spent the weeks ahead of the election focusing on unimportant anti-Trump trivialities should be ashamed of themselves.

    As libertarians, we are in deep shit because the Democrats won. Conservative protesters are right to see the media and the government as their enemies. Capitalist libertarians should see the Democrats and the government (one in the same now) as our enemy, too.

    President Trump was right to call the media the enemies of the American people, and now that the Democratic party and the U.S. government are one in the same, it’s safe to say that the U.S. government is the enemy of the Constitution.

    Those of us who love our rights and liberties and the Constitution for protecting them from the government will not be collateral damage in the Democrats’ war against conservatives. They see libertarians like us as the enemy. It’s about time we saw them the same way.

    1. Ken Shultz
      January.7.2021 at 10:29 am

      For the time being, the Supreme Court is not the enemy of the American people or the Constitution; however, I expect that to change.

      The reason FDR didn’t pack the Supreme Court was because it was unnecessary. His threats were enough to intimidate the Court into ruling his way.

      We libertarians still scream about how Wickard vs. Filbrun was the worst decision since Dred Scott–for good reason. But people forget why such a terrible case was decided that way. In short, it was because the the Court was making its rulings under the threat of FDR packing the Court if they didn’t rule the way he wanted.

      That’s where we are again.

      The Supreme Court often gets it wrong without being under threat of a president packing the court with Kelo, Gonzales v. Raich, and the infamous “penaltax” decisions being notable examples. With the Court ruling under threat of being packed if they don’t play along, don’t expect any favors from the Court.

      They’re not less subject to pressure than mere mortals. There just aren’t many ways to pressure them. One way is threaten to pack the Court.

      Meanwhile, this crop of Democrats could easily pack the Court for reals. They might just do it out of spite–even if it’s unnecessary.

      1. Mickey Rat
        January.7.2021 at 10:38 am

        “…the infamous “penaltax” decisions being notable…”

        That was after Obama took the unprecedented measure of calling out the SCOTUS on the Citizens United decision during the State of the Union. I would submit that Obama had the court under threat at that time and Roberts caved because of it.

      2. JesseAz
        January.7.2021 at 10:46 am

        It is already over ken. The USSC has allowed district court judges to make a democratic presidents EO law and not allow it to be ended with an EO.

  34. Ra's al Gore
    January.7.2021 at 10:16 am

    https://twitter.com/YossiGestetner/status/1347046181357162496

    Photos of Capitol buildings in the US being overrun and under siege by lefty Dems over the last decade.

    Those things were covered as great activism, and Cons did not attack it as anti-democratic since media didn’t cover it as such. Cons whine about media but parrot

  35. Ra's al Gore
    January.7.2021 at 10:16 am

    https://twitter.com/Doranimated/status/1346989752910692363

    This is my city, DC, on fire — last May. I didn’t receive a single text message on that night. But this afternoon my inbox was flooded with concerned messages from friends & family. We supposedly don’t believe the media anymore, yet it still manages to shape our perceptions.

  36. Ra's al Gore
    January.7.2021 at 10:17 am

    https://twitter.com/YossiGestetner/status/1347047137335533570

    “A throng of protesters pushed past a police line, storming up steps to pound on the doors of the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday after the Senate confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh.” – NBC, Oct 2018.

    I don’t recall Cons/GOPers flipping out about democracy being crushed by this

  37. Ra's al Gore
    January.7.2021 at 10:18 am

    https://twitter.com/KenWebsterII/status/1346943309802065923

    I’m so old I can remember when a mob of angry Democrats led by Wendy Davis stormed the Texas Capitol to protest abortion laws and the media loved it.

    1. JesseAz
      January.7.2021 at 10:47 am

      This just explains the modern leftist. No individual thought. Just repeat the television narrative. It is easier.

  38. Ra's al Gore
    January.7.2021 at 10:19 am

    https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1347036515654901760

    These images capture the horrific scene that took place outside of the Capitol building today.

    Truly disgraceful.

    Oh wait—my mistake. These are actually from the BLM “protests” over the summer.

  39. Ra's al Gore
    January.7.2021 at 10:20 am

    https://twitter.com/awstar11/status/1347058305579974656

    I was equally against the Antifa/BLM riots this summer as I am against the riots in our Capitol.

    I won’t excuse either side’s behavior and those who do, only encourage more of it from both sides.

  40. Nemo Aequalis
    January.7.2021 at 10:20 am

    The MAGA hordes yesterday sent the entirety of Congress and the Vice President into hiding. They forced Capitol police to barricade the House chamber to stop them from storming in. They broke Capitol windows and rifled through lawmakers’ offices.

    It’s about damn time!

    You have to be willfully obtuse to see that as on par with some localized acts of vandalism.

    “But it’s different when we do it!”

  41. DWB
    January.7.2021 at 10:21 am

    OOH — White Knight is mad!!!!!

    They defiled his government holy place!!!!!

    1. Moonrocks
      January.7.2021 at 10:29 am

      No, he’s just concerned about the prospect of political violence being normalized in American civil society. After he spent the better part of last year doing his best to normalize political violence in American civil society.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
        January.7.2021 at 10:46 am

        No he was defending the blm riots all summer

  42. Ra's al Gore
    January.7.2021 at 10:21 am

    https://twitter.com/PaulieAbeles/status/1347013911854329858

    “Protesters Against Kavanaugh Confirmation Occupy Senate With ‘We Believe Anita Hill’ Chants” Media had no issues with this, either.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      January.7.2021 at 10:22 am

      https://twitter.com/Diana24724/status/1347047999449538560

      Double standard?
      Demonstrators occupy Chuck Grassley’s office as they watch Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testify on Kavanaugh’s alleged sexual misconduct before the SCOTUS in the Hart Senate Office Building, on Sept. 27, 2018. Photo by Kevin Dietsch for
      @UPI

  43. Sometimes a Great Notion
    January.7.2021 at 10:21 am

    This all wouldn’t have happened if people were allowed to go to Phish shows this summer.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      January.7.2021 at 10:28 am

      The lockdowns definitely played a roll in this.

      Add the scam and fraud of the election as the final straw and Poof!

      What did people expect?

      But it takes a special kind of low cretin to lazily just blame Trump. Four years of mediocre minds preying on low hanging fruit.

      The point is the divide was already there even before Trump. All he did was – unwittingly or otherwise – expose it. It’s all for those who aren’t so blinded to see.

      The West as a whole is not well.

      But Trump amirite.

      Things are about to get a whole lot worse with those two hoodlums now about to take the reigns.

      Think of it. They scammed their way in. One is a petty crook and the other a monstrous cackling attorney who literally was so incompetent she couldn’t run her own campaign right.

      Two LONG TIME losers are running the most powerful nation on earth now.

      How do you think this will end?

  44. Ra's al Gore
    January.7.2021 at 10:33 am

    Nothing Illustrates the Madness of Our Age Quite as Well as Political Prayer Candles
    https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/nothing-illustrates-the-madness-of-our-age-quite-as-well-as-political-prayer-candles/

  45. Ra's al Gore
    January.7.2021 at 10:35 am

    https://twitter.com/mbaram/status/1347035532136747009

    In this video, one of the mob shouts through a smashed window, “You only listen to somebody if we act like BLM or Antifa!”

    Someone else chimes in: “The lesson here is that violence works”

  46. sarcasmic
    January.7.2021 at 10:38 am

    Which one of those guys was Nardz?

  47. a libertarian
    January.7.2021 at 10:39 am

    A video is finally out showing what went down with the shooting: https://www.reddit.com/r/PublicFreakout/comments/ks8gtj/clearest_view_of_a_terrorist_attempting_to_breach/

    She’s climbing through the barricaded door directly into a guy pointing a gun at her telling her not to enter. 14 years of military service and you come home and get yourself killed like this, and for what? What an absolute travesty.

  48. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    January.7.2021 at 10:40 am

    even whatever more serious violence did break out in isolated patches at summer protests

    So that ‘whatever’ is a shroud covering the bodies of the people who were murdered in the CHAZ.

    Whatever, ENB, whatever indeed.

  49. Emaily@PAN
    January.7.2021 at 10:44 am

    Yeah it`s Possible…Anybody can earn 250$+ daily… You can earn from 6000-12000 a month or even more if you work as a full time job…It’s easy, just follow instructions on this page, read it carefully from start to finish… It’s a flexible job but a good
    eaning opportunity.. Here is More information.

  50. Unicorn Abattoir
    January.7.2021 at 10:47 am

    I keep seeing people refer to the Trump BLM rioters as “anarchists.” “protesters” They are no such thing. They are Trumpian Marxian populists willing to tear everything apart to give complete power to an authoritarian.

    Things you’ll never see in Reason.

Please to post comments