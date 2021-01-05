Coronavirus

New York Bill Would Let the State Put People in Detention if Deemed a 'Significant Threat to Public Health'

The legislation gives the government wide latitude to detain those who might have a contagious disease.

|

dreamstime_xxl_147898121
(Photo 147898121 © - Dreamstime.com)

New York lawmakers are mulling a bill that would allow the state to detain anyone carrying or suspected of carrying a contagious disease that makes them a "significant threat to public health."

Democratic Assemblyman N. Nick Perry of New York's 58th District spearheaded Bill A416, which holds that the government may "order the removal and/or detention of such a person or of a group of such persons" in a "medical facility or other appropriate facility or premises designated by the governor or his or her delegee." A confirmed carrier would be released only after he or she is no longer contagious, and a suspected carrier could be set free only when the government proves that he or she "is not infected with or has not been exposed to such a disease."

Those who may have been in contact with the alleged carriers may also be detained and released when they test negative for the malady in question, or if the suspected carrier with whom they interacted is deemed to be negative.

What could go wrong?

The bill's language is noticeably vague in defining the parameters around disease type, leaving the government wide latitude in conducting its risk analysis. Should it pass, Gov. Andrew Cuomo would be the first state leader to have that power at his disposal. The two-term Democrat has navigated the COVID-19 pandemic with an array of inflexible regulations, from what food bars can serve if they'd like to stay open to how hospitals are allowed to vaccinate New Yorkers.

Perry defended his bill on Twitter. "I am an American who understands our Constitution is sacred, and provides us with the right to agree or disagree, and hold different positions on issues that may relate to our civil and constitutional rights," he wrote. The legislation was originally introduced during the 2015-16 session in response to the Ebola virus.

"This bill hasn't been actively pushed for passage because the Ebola threat was ended thanks to a vaccine," Perry continued. "However, many learned scientists believe that the likelihood of such a deadly pandemic is still real, and somewhere in the future there maybe [sic] the need for people to be protected from a person or persons carrying a very deadly and transmittable virus."

It's difficult to believe that the bill's reintroduction didn't come specifically in response to COVID-19. Though it's a serious virus, it is also no Ebola, which carries an average case fatality rate of 50 percent, with some outbreaks reaching as high as 90 percent.

It's also difficult to believe that the bill in practice would not "take away, or violate any rights, or [sic] liberties that all Americans are entitled to under our constitution, either state or federal," as Perry claims. Though he presents his bill as a last-stop measure for a pandemic on par with Ebola, the vagueness of its approach gives the state a great deal of discretion in locking people up who might have some sort of unnamed illness, as well as people who merely interacted with someone who might have that illness.

That's especially misguided when considering that prisons and jails have been a hotbed for COVID-19, with U.S. correctional institutions recently surpassing 500,000 cases.

2020 was a big year for testing the limits of government power. Americans were made aware of how inefficacious certain government regulations and bureaucratic hurdles are while also dealing with widespread business closures that likely have a negligible impact on public health. At the same time, much of the country seemed to collectively question government overzealousness in the criminal justice system, with renewed calls for reform. Assemblyman Perry aligns himself with those latter advocates, though it appears he does not see how his most recent bill might be incompatible.

NEXT: COVID Twisted This Pretzel-Maker in Knots. A Devastating Fire Could Put Him Out of Business.

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.5.2021 at 3:18 pm

    Meanwhile, any criticism of this stuff will get you deplatformed.

    Breaking: Talk Radio, British chat show which has been critical of UK lockdowns just got deplatformed from Youtube.

    This is no small thing. Many of you may not follow UK politics and news that much, but I do. The threat to free speech from the major tech companies is a real threat to democracy. I don’t know what the solution is, and I disagree with classifying them as utilities, but unless there’s some kind of major public pushback, it’ll be increasingly difficult to weep about any ugly regulatory solution that causes the tech companies pain.

    1. Inquisitive Squirrel
      January.5.2021 at 3:25 pm

      The UK both privately and governmentally keeps moving the ball towards suppression of speech. It is getting a bit bizarre.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        January.5.2021 at 3:31 pm

        As Brian Rose indicates above, Talk Radio is a regulated media entity in the UK in good standing. That in an of itself puts an interesting… spin on the gravity of this (sorry for the mixed metaphors). From my perspective, that means that the UK, which is nominally more inclined that the US to have restrictions on speech due to the lack of constitutional protections, regulates their news media, and whatever Talk Radio’s perceived warts are, remains in good standing– in a country that historically tends towards cultural conformity.

        To me, this is almost bigger than the tech giants’ blackout on the New York Post story about H. Biden’s laptop. That was a single story. This would be like deplatforming Good Morning America because they had a guest on who signed the Great Barrington Declaration.

        1. R. Truth
          January.5.2021 at 3:39 pm

          Just wear the damn mask.

        2. Mickey Rat
          January.5.2021 at 3:49 pm

          What is interesting is that Section 230 says the platforms are not responsible for the content their creators put up, but, in this case, YouTube is holding Talk Radio responsible for the views its guests put forward in a public policy debate.

          How can you have debate on pressing political matters when merely broaching certain views is forbidden?

      2. Mickey Rat
        January.5.2021 at 3:59 pm

        Except it is YouTube doing it, at best at the behest of the UK government.

        Is it libertarian for a private company to suppress speech as a government’s catspaw?

    2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      January.5.2021 at 3:25 pm

      “I don’t know what the solution is”

      I do. If you don’t like Youtube’s policies, go start your own video sharing site.

      #Libertarianism101

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        January.5.2021 at 3:32 pm

        I did, then this happened.

      2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        January.5.2021 at 3:33 pm

        And then I started another one and this happened.

        1. Mickey Rat
          January.5.2021 at 3:53 pm

          “Who could argue against love for all people and freedom of speech?”

          Who is the monster at the end of that article? Why, you are, Brian Feldman.

          “The era of tech companies playing dumb about who’s harnessing their tools is coming to an end.”

    3. Set Us Up The Chipper
      January.5.2021 at 3:48 pm

      It is because all of the mortality data, relationships to what the transmission curves look like vs lock down dates, etc… the weight of all of that basically shows that the UK lock downs are useless. It is almost trivial to show that their decisions have not made any sense and have likely – like lock downs everywhere – added to the misery they were trying to mitigate.

      And of course, we know that there is no relationship between lock downs and C19 mortality.

  2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    January.5.2021 at 3:23 pm

    As a Koch / Reason libertarian, I want our benefactor Charles Koch to have the largest possible labor force. That’s why I consistently advocate policies like #OpenTheBorders and #EmptyThePrisons. With Mr. Koch looking to repair the economic damage caused by Drumpf, the last thing we need is more people behind bars or detained for any reason.

    That said, I’m inclined to support this bill. Andrew Cuomo literally wrote the book on successful pandemic response. There’s no American politician I’d trust more to exercise this new power.

    #LibertariansForCuomo

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      January.5.2021 at 3:25 pm

      Minor correction, largest and cheapest possible labor fource.

      1. Don't look at me!
        January.5.2021 at 3:34 pm

        And by labor force, you mean slaves.

      2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
        January.5.2021 at 3:41 pm

        If highly-skilled Mexican immigrants will work for Mr. Koch for 15 cents per hour, that’s the free market at work.

        #AbolishTheMinimumWage

  3. Even Whiter Knight
    January.5.2021 at 3:25 pm

    I can’t tell you how delighted we white knights are with the policy of neutralizing people and places suspected of carrying a contagious disease.

    Churches and synagogues should be the first to be scrutinized (but not mosques. They’re naturally sterile) and permanently closed as a public health measure.

  4. Inquisitive Squirrel
    January.5.2021 at 3:26 pm

    It’s almost like the more power you give to government, the more power government wants. Who woulda thought?!

    1. Earth Skeptic
      January.5.2021 at 3:49 pm

      And the more that (some) people grow dependent on government, for sustenance and guidance, the more government they want.

      Plus Karens.

  5. Don't look at me!
    January.5.2021 at 3:35 pm

    SleepyJoe regime will expand on this concept.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      January.5.2021 at 3:37 pm

      We need to centralize it away from the states.

      1. Leo Kovalensky II
        January.5.2021 at 3:52 pm

        Worked for immigration. Should work here.

  6. Mickey Rat
    January.5.2021 at 3:41 pm

    “Assemblyman Perry aligns himself with those latter advocates, though it appears he does not see how his most recent bill might be incompatible.”

    The Assemblyman will not admit there is anything that can be abusive by this bill before it is passed. If there is any problem caused, it will be the fault of low level members of the executive, not the high minded legislators and governors and the nobly intended legislation.

  7. Jerry B.
    January.5.2021 at 3:47 pm

    “UPON DETERMINING BY CLEAR AND CONVINCING EVIDENCE THAT THE HEALTH
    OF OTHERS IS OR MAY BE ENDANGERED BY A CASE, CONTACT OR CARRIER, OR
    SUSPECTED CASE, CONTACT OR CARRIER OF A CONTAGIOUS DISEASE THAT, IN THE
    OPINION OF THE GOVERNOR, AFTER CONSULTATION WITH THE COMMISSIONER, MAY
    POSE AN IMMINENT AND SIGNIFICANT THREAT TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH RESULTING
    IN SEVERE MORBIDITY OR HIGH MORTALITY…”

    And how long before they declare Conservatism a contagious disease?

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      January.5.2021 at 3:54 pm

      It will not be limited to “conservatism;” as for those “medical” or “other appropriate facilities” to which you will be remanded, who could read this and not be reminded of the manner in which the Soviets dealt with dissidents?

  8. Earth Skeptic
    January.5.2021 at 3:47 pm

    Given that sensitive Progressives have told us that speech is violence, and sensitive people suffer physical harm from words, this law provides the essential bridge to locking up people for their opinions.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      January.5.2021 at 3:55 pm

      One very short fucking leap there.

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    January.5.2021 at 3:49 pm

    …a suspected carrier could be set free only when the government proves that he or she “is not infected with or has not been exposed to such a disease.”

    Ha.

  10. Leo Kovalensky II
    January.5.2021 at 3:49 pm

    Just pass a law that you aren’t allowed to be sick. Works for everything else.

  11. Longtobefree
    January.5.2021 at 3:50 pm

    Good.
    Now we can lock up all the crazy folks with TDS!
    Should make the next election a lot less complicated.

  12. Quo Usque Tandem
    January.5.2021 at 3:50 pm

    This just naturally begs to be applied to mental hygiene. Just look:

    the government may “order the removal and/or detention of such a person or of a group of such persons” in a “medical facility or other appropriate facility or premises designated by the governor or his or her delegee.” A confirmed [critic] would be released only after he or she is no longer [spreading material critical of the government], and a suspected [critic] could be set free only when the government proves that he or she “is not infected with [critical views] or has not been exposed to such [views].”

    Very little needs to be added. And as for the lip service offered regarding the Constitution, that can just remain the same.

  13. Unicorn Abattoir
    January.5.2021 at 3:59 pm

    a suspected carrier could be set free only when the government proves that he or she “is not infected with or has not been exposed to such a disease.”

    Because fuck the 4th Amendment.

Please to post comments