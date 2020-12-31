Reason Roundup

New COVID-19 Strain and Bungled Vaccine Rollout Threaten the 'Return to Normal' in 2021

Plus: Josh Hawley rejects reality (again), Florida's still trying to bust Robert Kraft for getting a hand job, distilleries' good deeds get punished, and more...

|

westendrf365659(1)
(Anna Bizon/Westend61 GmbH/Newscom)

2020 is finally drawing to a close, thank goodness. Will 2021 be markedly better? A few weeks ago, that seemed like a pretty safe bet. In the midst of what seemed to be eternally rising COVID-19 case counts, we got news of not one but several successful vaccines. And thenpoof!they were being loaded in trucks and shipped around the United States.

In our virtual Reason office, we talked about the things we would do come summer 2021, when not just small gatherings but big public events become OK again. Someone bought tickets to a big arena concert. Someone is planning a trip overseas. It all seemed possible.

What a difference a week makes. The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is way slower and more disorganized than expected, sowing doubts that we'll reach mass vaccination status in anything like a timely manner.

"If you listen to the time frame they're talking about, it starts at about six months. We'd be at critical mass in June, and then [the estimate] went to about September, and now some people are talking about the end of the year," said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at a Wednesday press conference.

Meanwhile, health authorities have started discovering cases of Americans infected with the new COVID-19 strain (in Colorado and California). While the new variant doesn't appear to be more deadly, or even to make people sicker than the original strain, it does spread much more easily.

How big of a problem the new variant will be here remains to be seen. Perhaps it's limited to a few locales for now, but that seems unlikely, or at least unlikely to keep. But one thing is clear, based on the United Kingdom's response to the variant and U.S. leaders' handling of the pandemic so far: The variant will serve as a handy justification for politicians to reimpose lockdown orders or refuse to lift existing ones.

The good news is that existing vaccines are thought to work on the new variant. The bad news is that we're not sure they will work as well. Here's what bioinformatics specialist Trevor Bedford had to say to The Seattle Times:

Q: You've said the new variant might be slightly less susceptible to vaccine-induced immunity, but that it isn't different enough to completely foil existing vaccines. Why?

A: The main reason I think that is because there's a particular mutation in the U.K. variant that removes two different (portions) of the spike protein, and that tucks in a bit of protein that was sticking out and was an antibody target. So it removes that target for antibodies.

And there was a study from a lab in Cambridge … where they took serum from people who had recovered from COVID and measured it against wild type virus and against viruses that have this deletion. And they saw that the antibodies of the recovered individuals neutralize the mutated virus significantly less than the wild type virus.

If I had to hazard a guess, I believe we could see a modest reduction, like from 95% vaccine effectiveness to 85% or so, but I don't think it would really severely inhibit the vaccine.

ELECTION 2020 

"It's nuts." Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is going full Trump on the 2020 election results. Some of his GOP colleagues aren't pleased.

"Politically for them it might be great for their base, for their fundraising, for things like that but, nationally, it's horrific," Rep. Denver Riggleman (R–Va.) told MSNBC. "I find it amazing that right now we have Republicans that are actually objecting to Federalism and wanting sort of this overthrow or this sort of 'let's throw out the electoral voters, let's ignore the states, we've already litigated this and let's move forward.' And the only thing I can say is it's nuts."

FREE MINDS

Prosecutors aren't letting go of the Robert Kraft prostitution case. Florida prosecutors, still intent on punishing New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft for getting a hand job, are refusing to delete massage parlor surveillance footage that multiple judges ruled off-limits for use in a criminal trial. Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronbergwho repeatedly lied about the purpose and findings of a prostitution bust at Orchids of Asia spa, calling it a rescue mission to save Asian female sex slaves who worked there when the only people punished in the case were those same workers"argues there is still a civil case pending in which the videos could be used as evidence," reports ABC News.

FREE MARKETS

In the early days of the pandemic, many U.S. distilleries stepped up to fill in the hand sanitizer shortage by using their equipment to produce sanitizer instead of liquor. Now, the U.S. government is punishing them for it. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) "delivered notice to distilleries that had produced hand sanitizer in the early days of the pandemic that they now owe an unexpected fee to the government of more than $14,000," notes Jacob Grier. More here.

QUICK HITS

  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is back to rebuffing efforts to raise COVID-19 relief checks from $600 to $2,000. "The GOP leader made clear he is unwilling to budge, despite political pressure from Trump and even some fellow Republican senators demanding action," reports the Associated Press.
  • Around 60 percent of Ohio nursing home staffers offered the COVID-19 vaccine have said no thanks, according to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
  • "Over the weekend, a Wisconsin hospital announced that it had been forced to toss more than 500 doses of the coronavirus vaccine because an employee accidentally left dozens of vials unrefrigerated overnight," notes The Washington Post. "But on Wednesday, the hospital said the incident was no accident."

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    December.31.2020 at 9:37 am

    2020 is finally drawing to a close, thank goodness.

    We won’t have the Trump Flu to kick around anymore.

    1. Bereft-the-Left 2
      December.31.2020 at 11:00 am

  2. Nardz
    December.31.2020 at 9:38 am

    Fuck you, Reason

    1. Formerly FreeRadical
      December.31.2020 at 10:16 am

      I guess we’ll have to live with these kinds of posts for a while where any criticism of Dear Leader is met with vacuous rage.

      1. Even Whiter Knight
        December.31.2020 at 10:31 am

        dear leader
        I, for one, can hardly wait for her inauguration. The devil is defeated and it will be just like when the lightbringer ruled us, except with even more social justice.
        And I promise I will join you in meeting any criticism of her with vacuous rage.

      2. Wearenotperfect
        December.31.2020 at 10:41 am

        “While the new variant doesn’t appear to be more deadly, or even to make people sicker than the original strain, it does spread much more easily.”

        It sounds a lot like the TDS that the Trumpians suffer from.

      3. Nardz
        December.31.2020 at 10:52 am

        Was there criticism?

        My statement was simply greeting the organization.

    2. Mother's Lament
      December.31.2020 at 10:22 am

      Yes, fuck you Reason for the constant gaslighting, the Walter Duranty level selective reporting, the brown envelope journalism, and the abandonment of your libertarian mission for establishment orthodoxy.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    December.31.2020 at 9:39 am

    The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is way slower and more disorganized than expected, sowing doubts that we’ll reach mass vaccination status in anything like a timely manner.

    In years to come we will see something like a 2020 picture rows of submerged school buses and wonder what their use would have meant.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    December.31.2020 at 9:40 am

    …they were informed that the new UK covid-19 strain has been confirmed in Southern California

    We’re calling it the Brexit Virus, please.

  5. Nardz
    December.31.2020 at 9:40 am

    The USSA judicial system:

    https://jonathanturley.org/2020/12/30/a-criminal-like-trump-federal-judge-tosses-aside-judicial-restraint-and-ethics-in-public-interview/

    1. Mother's Lament
      December.31.2020 at 10:37 am

      “Judge Pratt”

      Maybe this is just a Britishism, but I can’t think of a more appropriate name for him than Pratt.
      I wonder if judges Git and Poofter will also weigh in.

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    December.31.2020 at 9:42 am

    The variant will serve as a handy justification for politicians to reimpose lockdown orders or refuse to lift existing ones.

    So let’s all get out there and scaremonger the hell out of the virus rather than the mitigation.

    1. Don't look at me!
      December.31.2020 at 10:01 am

      SleepyJoe can’t wait to impose new mandates.

    2. Moderation4ever
      December.31.2020 at 10:21 am

      The last I saw the medical expert are not asking for new but rather emphasizing the current recommendations. Wear a mask, wash your hands, keep your distance.

      1. Don't look at me!
        December.31.2020 at 10:30 am

        Well yeah, it’s working really well so far, why wouldn’t we keep doing more of the same?

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    December.31.2020 at 9:44 am

    The good news is that existing vaccines are thought to work on the new variant. The bad news is that we’re not sure they will work as well.

    Those with conventionally-acquired immunity can figure our situation out for ourselves.

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    December.31.2020 at 9:45 am

    If I had to hazard a guess, I believe we could see a modest reduction, like from 95% vaccine effectiveness to 85% or so, but I don’t think it would really severely inhibit the vaccine.

    Bottom line is that no matter who you are or what you’ve been exposed to, it shan’t be your body your choice as far as the vaccine is concerned. One way or the other, you will be getting the needle.

    1. Don't look at me!
      December.31.2020 at 10:02 am

      If I had to hazard a guess, …..
      Now there is some science for ya.

  9. Nardz
    December.31.2020 at 9:46 am

    Party apparatchiks know better than you who you meant to vote for:

    https://twitter.com/Rothbard1776/status/1344360623182901249?s=19

    MASSIVE PROBLEM in GA [and around the country?] w/ regard to every single adjudicated ballot that would effect any potential recounts, per witness “There was a point in that video where we showed that, Richard Barron, who had said that 113k ballots had been cast and 105k were
    2/ adjudicated. Now, that’s not physical possible, which we can prove mathematically, but at the same time, if you adjudicate 105k votes, you have to understand from a technological perspective, as we’ve delved into all the different aspects of how the vote moves along, when you
    3/ adjudicate a ballot, that old reference [THE ORIGINAL BALLOT IMAGE] that you saw, or anything like that, is COMPLETELY DESTROYED. It’s gone. You can no longer reference [it]. And when you go run a hand recount, like you did in GA, then you’re looking at the print-out of those
    4/ ballots scans. So at no point did the original voter intent enter into that process once it’s destroyed. That’s the one thing I don’t hear people talking about that’s very, very important. The original ballot that you cast, especially from an absentee point is destroyed
    5/ and replaced with a new image. With no meta-data. No trail. And even from an audit perspective, you know, it would fail, because they’re all using the same account to audit. So you don’t know who made that change. You don’t know how many times that change was made in the past
    6/ and if I had a group of two-people, the Republican and Democrat [which used to be 3 people], that were auditing something … the only thing you would see from the end perspective, data-wise, is that final audit. You would not see any intermediate audit, or any intermediate
    7/ ballot image or the original ballot image, so keep that in mind when we’re talking about adjudicated ballots.”

    Can this possibly be true? If so, how on earth did we ever let it happen? This is a major problem with regard to ensuring the integrity of our elections

    1. Longtobefree
      December.31.2020 at 10:11 am

      The only elections with integrity are ones that put democrats in power.
      To quote the past emperor, “period”.

  10. Fist of Etiquette
    December.31.2020 at 9:47 am

    “Politically for them it might be great for their base, for their fundraising, for things like that but, nationally, it’s horrific,” Rep. Denver Riggleman (R–Va.) told MSNBC.

    Wait, are we concerning ourselves with nationally now?

  11. Nardz
    December.31.2020 at 9:48 am

    Duplicate comment, yet it hasn’t shown up?
    Oh well, we’ll try it this way.

    https://www.zerohedge.com/political/20-numbers-2020-are-almost-too-crazy-believe

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    December.31.2020 at 9:48 am

    In the early days of the pandemic, many U.S. distilleries stepped up to fill in the hand sanitizer shortage by using their equipment to produce sanitizer instead of liquor.

    Sorry, Rosie the Riveter, the war is over and Johnny Bureaucrat has come marching home.

    1. Fist of Etiquette
      December.31.2020 at 9:49 am

      Step aside, Mark Russell.

    2. Moderation4ever
      December.31.2020 at 10:26 am

      Listen we whine constantly about bureaucrats making decisions, but they are not making decisions they are following the rules. Congress should or if not the President should make a wavier. That should not be that hard.

      1. Don't look at me!
        December.31.2020 at 10:31 am

        It’s trumps fault.

      2. Mother's Lament
        December.31.2020 at 10:42 am

        Don’t blame Moderation4ever’s Top Men for the supposed mess, it’s all Orangehitler’s fault.

  13. Fist of Etiquette
    December.31.2020 at 9:50 am

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is back to rebuffing efforts to raise COVID-19 relief checks from $600 to $2,000.

    Could be the full story, could be a disingenuous headline. I don’t care enough at this point to find out.

    1. Nardz
      December.31.2020 at 9:53 am

      https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/mcconnell-dooms-2000-stimulus-check-after-refusing-split-trumps-three-demands

    2. H. Farnham
      December.31.2020 at 9:56 am

      Good on Mitch, if true. Now rebuff the other 700+ billion dollars of profligate spending.

    3. Longtobefree
      December.31.2020 at 10:12 am

      True.
      What difference, at this point, does it make?

    4. rbike
      December.31.2020 at 10:21 am

      (4) $600 deposits in my accounts today for the (4) people (adults) in the family (who paid taxes out of the accounts).

  14. Nardz
    December.31.2020 at 9:51 am

    Convenient.
    And it only cost us a holocaust of small business and the obliteration of previously unalienable rights

    https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/rich-got-richer-during-covid-19-heres-how-american-billionaires-performed

    1. Don't look at me!
      December.31.2020 at 10:07 am

      Except for Charles Koch. Without an army of low wage illegals, he can’t make a dime.

      1. Mother's Lament
        December.31.2020 at 10:47 am

        Don’t laugh, if rich Uncle Charles has a rough year he may not be able to afford Sullum and Boehm’s brown envelopes one day.
        Then how can we expect to get 90 articles in as many days expounding on the exact same theme?

    2. bevis the lumberjack
      December.31.2020 at 10:12 am

      Fucking Zero Hedge. They do the same fucking dishonest thing that the fucking dishonest media did. They start counting in the middle of March at the market low and ignore the big losses these same people had due to the pandemic in the month prior to market bottom.

      Everybody does swell if you ignore their losses. And Zero Hedge is sophisticated enough to know better.

      1. George Jefferson
        December.31.2020 at 10:27 am

        If you lose $5 and then make $100 you’re still $95 richer you stupid cunt. Pick any fucking point in time you feel like, because it makes absolutely zero fucking difference to the calculation.

        1. bevis the lumberjack
          December.31.2020 at 10:45 am

          Look at how much the market was down before it turned around. Calling people names doesn’t make your stupid incorrect point any more accurate.

          1. Nardz
            December.31.2020 at 10:56 am

            Lick them boots!

  15. Fist of Etiquette
    December.31.2020 at 9:52 am

    Around 60 percent of Ohio nursing home staffers offered the COVID-19 vaccine have said no thanks…

    Literal grandma-killers.

    1. Don't look at me!
      December.31.2020 at 10:09 am

      Sounds like a perfect opportunity for a new SleepyJoe mandate.

    2. Longtobefree
      December.31.2020 at 10:13 am

      So they all got reassigned to kill at a different nursing home?
      Or did they get fired? Didn’t think so.

      1. Don't look at me!
        December.31.2020 at 10:34 am

        The only solution is to force them. SleepyJoe will have the guts to do that.

  16. Fist of Etiquette
    December.31.2020 at 9:53 am

    Over the weekend, a Wisconsin hospital announced that it had been forced to toss more than 500 doses of the coronavirus vaccine because an employee accidentally left dozens of vials unrefrigerated overnight…

    It was no accident. That employee’s newfound Bell’s palsy kicked in and they didn’t get the refrigerator door all the way closed.

    1. Moderation4ever
      December.31.2020 at 10:33 am

      My paper said this was a deliberate action and the employee was immediately terminated. Not sure what the story is here. I hate to think that there are people (maybe antivaccers) trying to muck this up.

      1. Don't look at me!
        December.31.2020 at 10:34 am

        There is no widespread virus corruption.

      2. Mother's Lament
        December.31.2020 at 10:50 am

        “My paper”

        The Daily Worker? Mother Jones?

  17. KillAllRednecks
    December.31.2020 at 9:53 am

    Josh Hawley is an un-american traitor. All the braindead hillbillies on here who support Trump overturning the election are un-american traitors too.

    They all can take their treasonous asses out of MY COUNTRY!

    1. Longtobefree
      December.31.2020 at 10:14 am

      Good thing this is a reason comment and not a tweet.
      Definitely glorifies and advocates violence.
      Cancel the bastard.

    2. lap83
      December.31.2020 at 10:14 am

      You can’t legally certify fraudulent results. The state government leaders who did so are the traitors.

    3. George Jefferson
      December.31.2020 at 10:32 am

      It’s sad how many of you leftist retards have tried to cop OBL’s shtick and failed so miserably.

      1. Mother's Lament
        December.31.2020 at 10:51 am

        Lefties can’t meme.

    4. Dturtleman
      December.31.2020 at 11:01 am

      Make me, you giant beta. COME AT ME, BRO.

  18. sarcasmic
    December.31.2020 at 9:53 am

    John would

    1. bevis the lumberjack
      December.31.2020 at 10:15 am

      Please for the sake of humanity put a warning on a post like this next time. This isn’t something I even want to think about, much less see.

      1. sarcasmic
        December.31.2020 at 10:41 am

        I can never unsee that, and now you can’t either! Muahahahahah!

      2. Mother's Lament
        December.31.2020 at 10:54 am

        Split your lungs with blood and thunder
        When you see the cocoa whale

      3. Claptrap
        December.31.2020 at 11:01 am

        Protip: “John Would” is a warning label.

    2. Don't look at me!
      December.31.2020 at 10:36 am

      False advertising. Not completely naked.

  19. Fist of Etiquette
    December.31.2020 at 9:54 am

    Violence and misconduct are pervasive among police in Columbus, Ohio.

    Have they considered changing the city’s name?

  20. Fist of Etiquette
    December.31.2020 at 9:54 am

    You should watch The Wilds.

    Sounds like a The CW title. I’m in.

  21. Nardz
    December.31.2020 at 9:54 am

    https://summit.news/2020/12/30/video-pre-recorded-london-nye-drones-celebrate-marxist-blm/

    1. Don't look at me!
      December.31.2020 at 10:12 am

      Looks pretty boring too.

  22. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    December.31.2020 at 9:55 am

    “New COVID-19 Strain and Bungled Vaccine Rollout Threaten the ‘Return to Normal’ in 2021”

    But this ignores the fact that we’ll have a new President in 2021. Biden has promised to shut down the virus. I guarantee he’ll accomplish this with little difficulty.

    #VoteDemocratToFightViruses
    #(ItWorkedSoWellForNewYork)

    1. Don't look at me!
      December.31.2020 at 10:12 am

      DAY ONE!

      1. Longtobefree
        December.31.2020 at 10:16 am

        Based on campaign promises, the democratic platform, and speeches since the media anointed him, Biden’s first day will be 53 hours long. And that is only if the administration has all the executive orders printed up and ready.

  23. Nardz
    December.31.2020 at 9:59 am

    https://alt-market.us/covid-mutation-stories-show-that-the-lockdowns-are-designed-to-last-forever/

    For many months now I have been warning that the design behind the pandemic lockdowns is a perpetual one; meaning, the lockdowns are MEANT to last forever. We can see this in the very commentary of the establishment elites that are pushing for the mandates; their most frequent argument being that the pandemic restrictions are the “new normal”. This assertion is outlined by globalists like Gideon Lichfield of MIT in his article ‘We’re Not Going Back To Normal’. In it he states:

    “Ultimately, however, I predict that we’ll restore the ability to socialize safely by developing more sophisticated ways to identify who is a disease risk and who isn’t, and discriminating – legally – against those who are.
    …one can imagine a world in which, to get on a flight, perhaps you’ll have to be signed up to a service that tracks your movements via your phone. The airline wouldn’t be able to see where you’d gone, but it would get an alert if you’d been close to known infected people or disease hot spots. There’d be similar requirements at the entrance to large venues, government buildings, or public transport hubs. There would be temperature scanners everywhere, and your workplace might demand you wear a monitor that tracks your temperature or other vital signs. Where nightclubs ask for proof of age, in future they might ask for proof of immunity—an identity card or some kind of digital verification via your phone, showing you’ve already recovered from or been vaccinated against the latest virus strains.”

    1. Don't look at me!
      December.31.2020 at 10:14 am

      I haven’t even heard of an outbreak related to an airline flight. Why all the pissing pants about airplanes?

      1. Longtobefree
        December.31.2020 at 10:17 am

        Because we have already accepted the concept of airports as constitution-free zones?
        Ever since the Patriot Act.
        (named by the Ministry of Truth)

    2. Enjoy Every Sandwich
      December.31.2020 at 10:24 am

      I become more convinced each day that the “San Angeles” portrayed in Demolition Man is seen by many as the model society. How long til we get to “Eww! You mean…fluid transfer?”

      1. Nardz
        December.31.2020 at 10:29 am

        San Angeles wasn’t even this bad, although…

        “I’ve SEEN the future. Do you know what it is? It’s a 47-year-old virgin sitting around in his beige pajamas, drinking a banana-broccoli shake, singing “I’m an Oscar Meyer Wiener”

      2. Nardz
        December.31.2020 at 10:30 am

        I mean, who would’ve thought the fn 90s would go down as the most naive, joyful decade of the last 50 years?

        1. Mother's Lament
          December.31.2020 at 10:59 am

          Yeah, it’s weird that those were the West’s golden years.

  24. creech
    December.31.2020 at 10:02 am

    If the first vaccine dose is 80% effective, then those getting it should be waiting until everyone else gets it before getting their booster shot. But if Trump demanded that, there would be shouts of “science denier” from the usual suspects. However, in three weeks when President Bidenharris does they same, it will be “they listen to Science, not superstition.”

  25. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    December.31.2020 at 10:04 am

    Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch is surely glad this terrible year is over.

    Mr. Koch lost $5.37 billion in 2020.

    His net worth collapsed to an abysmal $56,700,000,000 — putting him outside the global top 20. And Drumpf’s high-tariff / low-immigration policies are entirely to blame.

    #56BillionIsntEnough

  26. Nardz
    December.31.2020 at 10:07 am

    https://www.aier.org/article/the-year-in-which-comforting-american-myths-were-ravaged/

    Thanks in large part to Covid lockdowns, this year has left vast wreckage in its wake, with ten million jobs lost, more than 100,000 businesses and dozens of national chains bankrupted or closed. Up to 40 million people could face eviction in the coming months for failing to pay rent, and Americans report that their mental health is at record low levels.

    But the casualty list for 2020 must also include many of the political myths that shape Americans’ lives.

    1. Don't look at me!
      December.31.2020 at 10:17 am

      It will be hailed as the year of the cleanest election ever.

      1. lap83
        December.31.2020 at 11:00 am

        Nah, after inauguration the Dems will “discover” some minor fraud in red states after the election and push through some legislation that ensures every state must use the super secure Dominion machines. Or if they are feeling less brazen, a brand new super secure machine called “Supremacy”

        1. lap83
          December.31.2020 at 11:00 am

          * – after the election

  27. Mickey Rat
    December.31.2020 at 10:07 am

    “But one thing is clear, based on the United Kingdom’s response to the variant and U.S. leaders’ handling of the pandemic so far: The variant will serve as a handy justification for politicians to reimpose lockdown orders or refuse to lift existing ones.”

    Governments have successfully imposed their will upon the masses with often little in the way logical and proven justification. You did not think they would give up these powers easily, did you?

  28. Nardz
    December.31.2020 at 10:11 am

    This wasn’t predictable at all!

    https://www.theorganicprepper.com/2020-riots/

  29. Nardz
    December.31.2020 at 10:12 am

    Glenn soft peddles it a bit here

    https://greenwald.substack.com/p/the-threat-of-authoritarianism-in

  30. Nardz
    December.31.2020 at 10:14 am

    The great Titiania McGrath

    https://thecritic.co.uk/issues/january-february-2021/bidens-brave-new-world/

  31. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    December.31.2020 at 10:16 am

    New COVID-19 Strain and Bungled Vaccine Rollout Threaten the ‘Return to Normal’ in 2021

    The return to normal is “threatened”? What makes you think the Establishment will allow a return to normal in the first place?

    1. Don't look at me!
      December.31.2020 at 10:19 am

      We did elect a senile old white male as president. Seems normal.

  32. Sevo
    December.31.2020 at 10:18 am

    “…The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is way slower and more disorganized than expected,..”

    Not by me. This is being handled by the government; totally expected.
    Further, the newly minted tin-pot dictators are enjoying their powers; there is scant incentive for them to ‘return to normal’.
    You guys should have been screaming about this last Spring, but instead we got a steady stream of Sullum’s ‘orange man bad’ articles.

    1. Don't look at me!
      December.31.2020 at 10:21 am

      To be fair, they only had 9 months to plan how to distribute shots. It’s not like there is a Walgreens on every street corner or something.

      1. Sevo
        December.31.2020 at 10:26 am

        Besides which the Walgreens might just give the shots to those who walked in and paid for them, instead of distributing them ‘fairly’.

    2. Enjoy Every Sandwich
      December.31.2020 at 10:26 am

      Not to mention the rush the Neighborhood Scolds get from playing Mask Police.

  33. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    December.31.2020 at 10:18 am

    ENB and Reason are at once excited for a government vaccine and sad that said governments cannot distribute it.

    Also repeating any information from anyone in the UK as official news is ludicrous.

  34. Longtobefree
    December.31.2020 at 10:20 am

    “New COVID-19 Strain and Bungled Vaccine Rollout Threaten the ‘Return to Normal’ in 2021”

    Of course, the bungling is at the state level, leaving the alleged libertarians in a quandary about local is better.

    And, oh by the way, there will never again be a “normal”. As soon as I have depleted the Social security reserves, I will happily sit on the porch and quietly laugh as I ponder the coming fascist takeover.

  35. Nardz
    December.31.2020 at 10:21 am

    https://www.ericpetersautos.com/2020/12/30/were-all-in-this-together/

  36. Nardz
    December.31.2020 at 10:25 am

    Burn
    Loot
    Murder

    http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/why-have-murder-rates-absolutely-skyrocketed-all-over-america-in-2020/

    1. Sevo
      December.31.2020 at 10:27 am

      If the lock-downs save just one life!

  37. Nardz
    December.31.2020 at 10:34 am

    https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/are-we-really-going-build-back-better-after-dark-winter-part-3

    In Part 1 of this article I laid out the case the “dark winter” narrative and how an experimental vaccine marketed like a tech product by Big Pharma and their cronies are part of a globalist scheme to reset the world and force us into subservience.
    In Part 2 of the article I revealed how the “build back better” narrative is part of Klaus Schwab’s Great Reset plan to implement a one world command and control dystopia, managed by billionaire oligarchs and their dark forces.

    Their “new normal” tripe is built on a foundation of falsity. The Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 killed 50 million people when the population of earth was 1.8 billion, or 2.8% of the world population. This China flu has contributed to the deaths of 1.8 million people with a worldwide population of 7.8 billion, or .023%. The world was not locked down by totalitarians, no vaccine was created, the flu dissipated over time (probably due to natural herd immunity), people continued to live their lives, and the world returned to normal without global elites dictating how we had to live.

  38. Peter Shinn
    December.31.2020 at 10:35 am

    “Bungled” rollout? As if that is Trump’s fault? Why are you joining Democrats with your anti-Trump hatred? Oh, yeah, you got zero votes in this election.

  39. Nardz
    December.31.2020 at 10:37 am

    2020 is a phase shift in our governance.
    This isn’t typical partisan apocalyptism, just look at it for yourselves.
    A trio of totalitarian hallmarks: 1) lockdowns, aka mass house arrest and small business closure, forced speech via mandatory mask policies, contact tracing, 2) organized political mobs, financially supported by Party operatives, and protected via selective prosecution of anyone that defends themselves against the thugs, 3) illegitimate election, with statistically/logically inconsistent results and refusal to investigate, in which blatant fraud isn’t the only factors – rules/procedures changed unconstitutionally at the last minute, insecure vote casting, polling place violations, and unaccountable vote tallying.
    And that’s not even mentioning the overarching instititional factors in place that abetted this transition into totalitarianism: de facto monopoly control of mass media, education, tech, and Corporate America.
    A dark winter indeed.

  40. Sevo
    December.31.2020 at 10:38 am

    “Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann on ‘Gilligan’s Island,’ dies of COVID-19 at 82”
    Well,
    “…Wells died Wednesday of *complications* from COVID-19,..”
    https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/tv/story/2020-12-30/dawn-wells-dead-gilligans-island-mary-ann

    The Chron (no source cited by them) was even more mealy-mouthed, calling her death “covid-related”.
    When there are financial incentives to claim a specific cause of death, you’d be a fool to expect the reports to be anywhere near honest.

    1. lap83
      December.31.2020 at 10:51 am

      “COVID related” = died during the plandemic

  41. Nardz
    December.31.2020 at 10:39 am

    https://twitter.com/Rothbard1776/status/1344360623182901249?s=19

    MASSIVE PROBLEM in GA [and around the country?] w/ regard to every single adjudicated ballot that would effect any potential recounts, per witness “There was a point in that video where we showed that, Richard Barron, who had said that 113k ballots had been cast and 105k were
    2/ adjudicated. Now, that’s not physical possible, which we can prove mathematically, but at the same time, if you adjudicate 105k votes, you have to understand from a technological perspective, as we’ve delved into all the different aspects of how the vote moves along, when you
    3/ adjudicate a ballot, that old reference [THE ORIGINAL BALLOT IMAGE] that you saw, or anything like that, is COMPLETELY DESTROYED. It’s gone. You can no longer reference [it]. And when you go run a hand recount, like you did in GA, then you’re looking at the print-out of those
    4/ ballots scans. So at no point did the original voter intent enter into that process once it’s destroyed. That’s the one thing I don’t hear people talking about that’s very, very important. The original ballot that you cast, especially from an absentee point is destroyed
    5/ and replaced with a new image. With no meta-data. No trail. And even from an audit perspective, you know, it would fail, because they’re all using the same account to audit. So you don’t know who made that change. You don’t know how many times that change was made in the past
    6/ and if I had a group of two-people, the Republican and Democrat [which used to be 3 people], that were auditing something … the only thing you would see from the end perspective, data-wise, is that final audit. You would not see any intermediate audit, or any intermediate
    7/ ballot image or the original ballot image, so keep that in mind when we’re talking about adjudicated ballots.”

    1. Nardz
      December.31.2020 at 10:50 am

      https://twitter.com/SherrieEngler/status/1344490971648716800?s=19

      1. As a Graphic Designer with a degree, I didn’t understand why so many ballots were spit out as unreadable by the voting machines on November 3rd. But after watching Jovan Pulitzers testimony today in Georgia I now completely understand. Let me explain…

  42. Moderation4ever
    December.31.2020 at 10:40 am

    The slow roll out the vaccination program is not unexpected. The Trump Administration seemed to be focused on getting a vaccine approved by the November election. There seems to be little interest in what happen the day after the election. Has the President actually done any work since the election? He seems to focused on enjoying the perks before they are gone.

    1. Sevo
      December.31.2020 at 10:48 am

      Stuff your TDS up your ass, so your head has some company.

    2. lap83
      December.31.2020 at 10:56 am

      Lol what? Because as soon as Biden is president he’s getting on his bike to hand deliver the vaccines like a paper boy?

      1. creech
        December.31.2020 at 11:02 am

        What bike? He’ll ship the vaccines on Amtrak trains. It will arrive six hours late and, because the refrigeration isn’t working, will all be spoiled. He will then blame Trump for not green lighting “bullet trains” back when he had the chance.

    3. Red Rocks White Privilege
      December.31.2020 at 11:03 am

      You know, it’s funny–a few months ago, CBS Sunday Morning did a hagiographic piece on how Democratic state governors were stepping up to competently handle coof management in the absence of Trump leadership.

      What the fuck happened between then and now, that they suddenly don’t know their ass from their elbow? Do they not have state historians that can provide them with information on how this was done after the polio vaccine was produced? Do they not have Adjutant Generals to school them on how these basic logistical operations work? Are their big-brained, advanced-degreed staff members clueless on any of these matters?

      This doesn’t appear to be the sick burn you thought it was.

  43. Ken Shultz
    December.31.2020 at 10:44 am

    “If you listen to the time frame they’re talking about, it starts at about six months. We’d be at critical mass in June, and then [the estimate] went to about September, and now some people are talking about the end of the year,” said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at a Wednesday press conference.”

    If anyone has performed more poorly during the pandemic than Cuomo, surely it’s only de Blasio.

    And what is it that Cuomo wants the government to do?

    If he’s saying that he should be in charge of vaccine production, distribution, etc., I beg to differ. I wouldn’t put Cuomo or de Blasio in charge of a pancake breakfast at this point. No one has performed more poorly during the pandemic than those two, and they’ve been blaming everyone else for everything since the beginning.

    We have three competing companies a profit motive pushing them to get their vaccines produced and distributed–and each and every one of those companies is far more competent than Cuomo or the state of New York.

    And there are millions of eager customers willing to pay a premium for that vaccine, too. If Cuomo doesn’t understand why his incompetent assistance is unneeded, then he’s delusional.

    Last I heard, Pfizer’s vaccine needs to be distributed and stored at -70 degrees Celsius (-96 Fahrenheit). What does Cuomo know about distributing and storing vaccines at those temperatures?

    1. Don't look at me!
      December.31.2020 at 10:56 am

      Did any of those other people win a Hollywood award?

    2. creech
      December.31.2020 at 11:00 am

      “It’s not like I’m dumb. I’m smart and I want respect.”

  44. Red Rocks White Privilege
    December.31.2020 at 10:56 am

    Governors are being WAY too precious about who gets this vaccine and we’re going to end up with millions of doses of expired vaccines if states don’t get serious about getting this out the door. These numbers are dangerously bad

    Late-stage Boomers and Gen-X politicians are sure doing a bang-up job of showing how incompetent they are. These are basic logistical issues that are being held up over concerns about who should get it first.

    Who gives a shit who gets it first? If the stuff has an expiration date, set up vaccination centers at city town halls, have people stand in line, and stick them as they go through the line.

    Hell, if you really don’t know how that works, talk to the Medical Group or Medical Battalion officials at your state military bases, and have them show you. Treat it like a fucking vaccine assembly line. Same at nursing homes and prisons.

    1. lap83
      December.31.2020 at 11:05 am

      I want the only qualification for getting the vaccine to be anyone who is too crap-their-pants scared for things to return to normal.

    2. Sevo
      December.31.2020 at 11:06 am

      “…Who gives a shit who gets it first?..”

      Any politico who depends on the woke vote. Any of them is more than willing to sacrifice loads of vaccine if s/he can be seen as distributing it ‘fairly’.
      For quite some time, this has not been a ‘medical’ problem; it is and has been a ‘political’ problem; that’s how we ended up with droolin’ Joe as POTUS.

Please to post comments