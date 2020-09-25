Reason Roundup

Florida Drops Prostitution Case Against Robert Kraft, Still Pursues Charges Against the Women He Paid

Plus: DHS wants to ban some immigrants from getting four-year degrees, Louisiana cop who claimed attack admits he shot himself, and more...

|

polspphotos636847
(Polaris/Newscom)

Kraft gets off while Orchids of Asia workers still face 25 prostitution charges each. After nearly two years, Florida prosecutors are finally giving up on prosecuting New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft for twice paying an adult woman in Palm Beach County for a hand job. The state had little choice, since a court said the video evidence of this sex act was illegally obtained.

Florida cops had pretended to be hunting a "human trafficking" ring in order to get a warrant for the secret surveillance cameras—which ultimately showed no signs of forced work, forced sex, child labor, or illegal immigration. What they caught was licensed, adult, immigrant masseuses sometimes providing manual sexual stimulation at the end of a client's massage.

But authorities went forward with the "trafficking" lie anyway, holding a press conference that garnered a huge amount of media coverage. Readers and viewers across the country were told that an international "sex trafficking ring" forced "girls" to have unprotected sex with 1,000 men a year and did not let them leave. Major outlets such as The New York Times, CNN, and NPR relayed the government's account.

Palm Beach District Attorney Dave Aronberg declared that this was "modern day slavery" and that the women providing sex acts to Kraft and company were "trafficking victims." This wasn't a story "about lonely old men and victimless crimes," Aronberg said; it was "about forcing women into our country for forced labor and sex." Another local sheriff called the prostitution stings "a rescue operation."

Nothing then, or since, has shown any of this to be the case.

And now, those "rescued" women may be the only ones still in legal trouble.

On Thursday, state prosecutors announced that they had dropped the two "soliciting another to commit prostitution" charges against Robert Kraft. The announcement comes after two Florida courts ruled that the video evidence of his alleged crime was not admissible. The court also ruled it off-limits in cases against the other men charged with soliciting prostitution at Orchids of Asia and the massage parlor workers who were facing prostitution-related felonies. Solicitation cases against at least 13 other men charged at the same time as Kraft are now listed as closed.

The video footage was all cops had on Kraft and most of the other men arrested for soliciting. But when it comes to the women involved, police do have other potential evidence, since they spent months doing things like rooting through their trash cans (with the help of a Homeland Security agent), following them around, and sending in undercover agents.

Hua Zhang, the 59-year-old owner of Orchids of Asia owner, and 41-year-old Lei Wang—one of two women whom Kraft allegedly patronized—were charged with 22 counts apiece of "soliciting another to commit prostitution," as well as one count each of maintaining a house of prostitution, deriving support from proceeds of prostitution, and renting space to be used for prostitution. The other woman accused of servicing Kraft, 60-year-old Shen Mingbi, was charged with one count of deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution and 10 counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution.

Aronberg did not respond to Reason's request for more information on what would become of the charges against these women.

But cases against all three are still listed as open in Palm Beach County court records, while Kraft's is now listed as closed. And a status check in the Zhang and Wang cases is scheduled for December 2, 2020.

On August 31—more than a year and a half after she was first charged—Zhang was granted permission to seek employment again.

Unlike the men arrested for solicitation, Zhang and Wang also had many of their assets seized.

No one in this case was ever charged with human trafficking. No victims were ever produced. Yet Zhang and Wang have had to spend the past 19 months fighting for their freedom, their reputations, their property, and their livelihoods, and it looks like they'll have to continue fighting it.

All for touching parts of men that the state says they can't touch for money—and while the men that paid to be touched go free.

(This is not to say that these men faced no consequences. They've had to fight criminal charges, fight the release of the surveillance video, and watch as the papers publish their names as people who patronize "sex slaves." Nor should they should be punished. But the fact that they aren't makes the continued prosecution of the women all the more egregious.)

People have been aghast at how these massage-parlor stings played out. But police departments and prosecutors' offices around the country have been engaging in similar charades, generally with the help of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Homeland Security Investigations agents. Here are a few other examples I've covered recently:

I went on Holly Randall's latest podcast to talk about many of these issues. Check that out here:

QUICK HITS

• Larynzo Johnson, 26, has been arrested as a suspect in Wednesday's shooting of two Louisville police officers.

• A Louisiana police officer who said he was shot in a Sunday night ambush has admitted that he made the story up after shooting himself.

• Another poll shows President Donald Trump trailing Joe Biden in key swing states:

• The war on drugs never ends, it just takes new forms

• "The FBI and the U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said Thursday that they are investigating 'potential issues' with nine military ballots in one county," reports NPR. "They believe the ballots were opened improperly, though they have not filed any charges or taken official action."

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    September.25.2020 at 9:31 am

    Florida Drops Prostitution Case Against Robert Kraft, Still Pursues Charges Against the Women He Paid

    It’s not like she stopped being a victim in desperate need of the government’s hammer.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      September.25.2020 at 9:53 am

      Hello.

      On what conceivable level could Biden be possibly leading anywhere?

      Man, I never wanted a year to end so bad.

      1. Overt
        September.25.2020 at 10:38 am

        My daughter keeps telling me that we will know true hell when on December 31, every clock in the world ticks over to 11:60, 11:61, 11:62….

    2. Drizzt
      September.25.2020 at 10:31 am

      Was not aware ENB was a post-op.

  2. Ra's al Gore
    September.25.2020 at 9:32 am

    Florida Drops Prostitution Case Against Robert Kraft

    He got off. I love a happy ending.

    1. ErictheRed
      September.25.2020 at 10:38 am

      Ok, it was the easiest pitch ever to take downtown, but you did it. Slow Clap

  3. Brian
    September.25.2020 at 9:32 am

    Kraft gets off.

    Hehe.

    1. Don't look at me!
      September.25.2020 at 9:35 am

      Twice!

      1. Earth Skeptic
        September.25.2020 at 9:43 am

        Like a real man.

        (Even if he is kinda short)

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    September.25.2020 at 9:32 am

    Under DHS’s new proposed rule, if you were born in, or are a citizen of, one of the countries on this map, you would be banned from getting a four-year degree in the United States, with a student visa limited to two years maximum.

    Haven’t these people already been radicalized enough???

    1. Rat on a train
      September.25.2020 at 9:41 am

      Is it just a world map?

    2. Mother's Lament
      September.25.2020 at 9:52 am

      Two year visa becomes “banned from getting a four-year degree”.

      Then the media wonders why everyone hates them.

      1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        September.25.2020 at 10:27 am

        It’s not even a logical conclusion. This is the information age. You can enroll and take undergraduate classes online. I took a total of 7 classes on a campus.

      2. roboteconomist
        September.25.2020 at 10:31 am

        Correct; you can always get another visa or petition to USCIS to extend an existing visa. Four years is the most common length of validity for a student visa (for obvious reasons), but it is not set in stone.

        The cynic in me says this has more to do with boosting revenue from paperwork processing fees than an actual immigration issue.

    3. Lee Moore
      September.25.2020 at 10:12 am

      Traditionally, it’s the folk from poor oppressed countries who come to be educated in Western universities who are radicalised into Marxist thugs, and then go home to slaughter their fellow countrymen.

      The ones who stay home remain reasonably sensible. (I suppose one could say much the same for American college kids as against those who go straight into real jobs.)

      It used to be said that the tragedy of post colonial Africa (see above) was that decolonisation took place in the 1950s and 1960s, when all the megalomaniac dictators who took over from the Brits had been educated at the mostly Marxist London School of Economics. If only the Brits had decolonialised in the 1920s instead, post colonial Africa would have been fine.

  5. Ra's al Gore
    September.25.2020 at 9:33 am

    https://twitter.com/boriquagato/status/1309476099852832768

    the current US positive rate on covid tests is about 4.6%.

    teachers are coming in at 0.11%.

    there is a lot of noise in that comparison around selection bias, age, etc, but it’s going to be hard to see teachers as high risk.

    they look extremely low risk.

    …this actually makes quite a lot of sense. teachers have immune systems a junkyard dog would envy. they have been exposed to year after year of child sniffles and colds.

    and that is exactly what makes you cross-resistant to covid-19.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      September.25.2020 at 9:33 am

      and can we PLEASE dispense with this canard of the old, vulnerable teacher who will die if exposed to kids?

      a teacher of 30 years tenure has seen more disease that a bangladesh water rat and has an immune system that would probably let them eat one raw and suffer no ill effect.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        September.25.2020 at 9:34 am

        knowingly embracing such costs when there is no evidence of benefit just because you’re scared is simply no way to be an adult.

        these kids are counting on us to help them learn and grow up, not to stunt them by projecting our baseless fears onto them.

        so let’s stop.

        …this is their pattern. they scare you witless about what will happen next month and then, before next month comes and the monster fails to emerge, they pivot to some new line of fear mongering and move the goalposts and the timeline.

        it sells papers, but it’s grossly dishonest.
        el gato malo
        @boriquagato
        ·
        40m
        and it has real social effects.

        keeping a society in terror for months on end with an endless cavalcade of dire predictions is not really good for anyone apart from media company shareholders and would be authoritarians.

        1. Ra's al Gore
          September.25.2020 at 9:35 am

          Sick children to be turned away from two major London A&Es to make way for Covid patients
          https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/london-hospitals-sick-children-turned-away-covid-patients-a4555011.html?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1600958808

  6. Rat on a train
    September.25.2020 at 9:34 am

    Just a reminder to Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.

  7. Don't look at me!
    September.25.2020 at 9:34 am

    Are we really still talking about polls?
    Why?

    1. soldiermedic76
      September.25.2020 at 9:55 am

      And selectively. They didn’t report on the ABC/WaPo polls which show Trump ahead in key swing states and Kelly slipping in the AZ race.

      1. JesseAz
        September.25.2020 at 9:57 am

        The democrats i know cant stand Kelly. He is the definition of corporate crony. 20 million net worth from government contracts from the government, like Worldview. Spends his whole life on career government then has his assets explode to 20 million in just a few years.

    2. JesseAz
      September.25.2020 at 9:56 am

      It is all they have left. Sure, nobody believes them. The same polls show the same voters think Trump will win. They know the silent voter is out there from the same polling outfits. But narratives must survive.

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    September.25.2020 at 9:34 am

    A Louisiana police officer who said he was shot in a Sunday night ambush has admitted that he made the story up after shooting himself.

    The War on Cops is so bad that the troops are shooting themselves to get off the front lines.

    1. Don't look at me!
      September.25.2020 at 9:38 am

      So brave.

    2. JesseAz
      September.25.2020 at 10:00 am

      Policeshootinghoax.org will be started as soon as there are hundreds more cases. For now we have to rely on fakehatecrimes.org as an example of this issue.

    3. Earth Skeptic
      September.25.2020 at 10:10 am

      So, nominee for the 2020 Smollett awards?

      1. Fist of Etiquette
        September.25.2020 at 10:23 am

        Well in this case it appears the shooting was accidental. The story was created not in hope of creating a narrative so much as trying to avoid possible discipline from discharging his weapon.

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    September.25.2020 at 9:35 am

    Another poll shows President Donald Trump trailing Joe Biden in key swing states…

    So there is no urgency to vote in those states then?

    1. Echo Chamber
      September.25.2020 at 9:52 am

      If you don’t vote early, how are you going to vote often?

  10. Ra's al Gore
    September.25.2020 at 9:36 am

    Several Arrests Made, Felonies Charged in Texas Vote Harvesting Scheme
    https://townhall.com/tipsheet/elliebufkin/2020/09/24/several-arrests-made-in-texas-vote-harvesting-scheme-n2576875

    The charges stem from activity during the 2018 Democratic primary in Texas when Brown won his contest against former Longview City Councilwoman Kasha Williams by just five votes. His victory was secured only after a tie was broken by counting provisional ballots, giving him the five-vote advantage. A recount confirmed his win. Williams challenged the results with a lawsuit.

    Gregg County Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy raised suspicions about the election saying that, for years, a disproportionate number of mail-in ballots came into the South Longview voting precinct. Things got stranger still when more than 230 mailed in ballots bore the signature of just five different people who claimed to have assisted the person casting the ballot.

    1. Griffin3
      September.25.2020 at 10:09 am

      Good thing voter fraud isn’t a real thing in the US.

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    September.25.2020 at 9:36 am

    The FBI and the U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said Thursday that they are investigating ‘potential issues’ with nine military ballots in one county…

    AND SO IT BEGINS

    1. Mother's Lament
      September.25.2020 at 9:57 am

      Who didn’t know that this was going to happen:

      “Since Monday, FBI personnel working together with the Pennsylvania State Police have conducted numerous interviews and recovered and reviewed certain physical evidence. Election officials in Luzerne County have been cooperative. At this point we can confirm that a small number of military ballots were discarded. Investigators have recovered nine ballots at this time. Some of those ballots can be attributed to specific voters and some cannot. All nine ballots were cast for presidential candidate Donald Trump.” – U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Pennsylvania

      1. JesseAz
        September.25.2020 at 10:02 am

        can’t wait for those claiming 9 is a small sample size and means nothing… even though all 9 when a single direction. Jeffries prior suggests it is statistically relevant.

        1. Earth Skeptic
          September.25.2020 at 10:13 am

          But isn’t ballot-tossing speech?

  12. Ra's al Gore
    September.25.2020 at 9:36 am

    https://twitter.com/JackHadders/status/1308951310125981698

    An initiative started by Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey funded the Bail Project, whose employee was caught driving the U-Haul that provided rioters with shields and equipment in Louisville

    1. Drizzt
      September.25.2020 at 10:38 am

      RICO that motherfucker.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      September.25.2020 at 10:40 am

      I fucking said this the other day–these “spontaneous” protests don’t just pop off in several cities all at once, without coordination and funding from places far higher up in the food chain. No surprise that slimebag Richard Branson and a bunch of Hollywood degenerates are involved with this.

      These Bail Project fucks had equipment collected and ready to go not even 2 hours after the jury decision was reached. That doesn’t happen without planning ahead of time.

      If Silicon Valley CEOs and Hollywood celebrities are providing funding for a Color Revolution, then they need to get their shit pushed in. “Freedom of association” ends when billions of dollars in property has been destroyed, people assaulted and even killed, and lives permanently damaged because Orange Man Bad.

      I also wouldn’t be at all surprised at this point, given what we now know about the FBI and their FISA shenanigans, if the CIA’s investment arm, In-Q-Tel, has been donating to some of these commie front groups as well.

  13. Ra's al Gore
    September.25.2020 at 9:38 am

    Ruth Bader Ginsburg Didn’t Retire Because She Wanted Hillary Clinton To ‘Name Her Successor,’ Daughter Says
    https://www.dailywire.com/news/ruth-bader-ginsburg-didnt-retire-because-she-wanted-hillary-clinton-to-name-her-successor-daughter-says

    “I think that Mother, like many others, expected that Hillary Clinton would win the nomination and the presidency, and she wanted the first female president to name her successor,” she said in an email. Jane also said her mother never voiced regret over her decision to stay on the court after Trump won.

    1. Don't look at me!
      September.25.2020 at 9:43 am

      So she was really kind of a dummy.

    2. Earth Skeptic
      September.25.2020 at 9:46 am

      Failed symbolism is a bitch.

  14. Ra's al Gore
    September.25.2020 at 9:40 am

    https://www.firstthings.com/article/2020/10/suicide-of-the-liberals

    To follow the volume’s argument, one needs to grasp how the contributors used the words “intelligentsia” and “intelligent” (member of the intelligentsia). “Intelligentsia” is a word that originated in Russia, where it was coined about 1860. Used in its strict, proper, or classical sense, it means something entirely different from its English equivalent. To be an intelligent it was by no means sufficient (or even necessary) to be well-educated. And if by “­intellectual” one means a curious person thinking for himself or herself, then intelligent was close to its opposite.

    Three characteristics identified a classical intelligent. To begin with, an intelligent identified primarily as an intelligent, rather than by his social class, profession, ethnic group, or other social category. No one would have considered Tolstoy an intelligent, for example, in part because he used his title “Count.”

    …At the extreme, an intelligent followed the prescripts of Sergei Nechaev’s “Catechism of a Revolutionary” and “severed all ties with the civic order,” renouncing family and even his own name. Of course, very few went so far, just as very few medieval Christians became monks, but Nechaev’s prescription remained the ideal—the ideal of what Frank called “the monk-revolutionary.”

    The Landmarks contributors mention a second characteristic of intelligents: their devotion to a special set of manners, including dress, hygiene (deliberately poor), hair style (the famous “short-haired lady nihilists”), prescribed and taboo expressions, and a set of sexual practices that the Landmarks contributors describe as puritanical dissoluteness (debauchery practiced as a rite) fueled by “nihilistic moralism.”

    …Most important, and of greatest concern, was how intelligents thought. An intelligent signed on to a set of beliefs regarded as totally certain, scientifically proven, and absolutely obligatory for any moral person. A strict intelligent had to subscribe to some ideology—whether populist, Marxist, or anarchist—that was committed to the total destruction of the existing order and its replacement by a utopia that would, at a stroke, eliminate every human ill. This aspiration was often described as chiliastic (or apocalyptic), and, as has been observed, it is no accident that many of the most influential intelligents, from Chernyshevsky to Stalin, came from clerical families or had studied in seminaries. For Struve, the mentality of the intelligentsia constituted a cruel parody of religion, preserving “the external features of religiosity without its content.”

  15. Ra's al Gore
    September.25.2020 at 9:41 am

    Biden’s Campaign Schedule Is Mystifying
    https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/bidens-campaign-schedule-is-mystifying/

    There is a lot about this Biden campaign that is odd. As of late, Biden’s team has regularly put a “lid” on his day by noon — or even earlier. And, when it does not, the events that Biden attends seem to have been designed to be either easily cancelable or easily replaceable. Were President Trump to cancel a rally, he would be unable to hide it. This is not true of the events on Biden’s schedule, which, the New York Times‘s Mark Leibovich observes, are “quiet, eerie and almost entirely fan-free.”

    1. Ra's al Gore
      September.25.2020 at 9:42 am

      Where’s Waljoe? Tired Joe Biden Ditching 1/3rd of Campaign, Harris Shaking Off the Press
      https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2020/09/24/wheres-waljoe-tired-joe-biden-ditching-1-3rd-of-campaign-harris-shaking-off-the-press-n963055

      I had a conversation with Bill Whittle on this same topic earlier this week, and Bill reminded me of his newly minted Whittle’s Law: When they let the optics look this bad, it’s because the alternative optics would look even worse.

      In other words, the former veep or his handlers have made the conscious decision that it’s safer for Tired Joe Biden to stay tucked away every other day or so than to have him campaign in the traditional, vigorous manner.

      …What he’s up to remains something of a mystery. When she heard I was working on this column, PJ Media’s own Victoria Taft asked, “If you find a link to where Biden’s daily schedule is will you please shoot it over? I was looking the other day and couldn’t find it.”

      I replied: “If I find it, sure. Seems to be better hidden than the man himself.”

      Needless to say, here we are a couple of hours later, and neither Victoria nor I — longtime political writers, both — have been able to locate Tired Joe Biden’s public schedule.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        September.25.2020 at 9:43 am

        Sundowning: Late-day confusion
        https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/alzheimers-disease/expert-answers/sundowning/faq-20058511

        The term “sundowning” refers to a state of confusion occurring in the late afternoon and spanning into the night. Sundowning can cause a variety of behaviors, such as confusion, anxiety, aggression or ignoring directions. Sundowning can also lead to pacing or wandering.

        Sundowning isn’t a disease, but a group of symptoms that occur at a specific time of the day that may affect people with dementia, such as Alzheimer’s disease. The exact cause of this behavior is unknown.

        1. Don't look at me!
          September.25.2020 at 9:47 am

          You are full of shit, you dog faced pony soldier.

        2. Commenter_XY
          September.25.2020 at 10:06 am

          We’ll find out September 29th @9pm EST, I guess.

          1. JesseAz
            September.25.2020 at 10:11 am

            He will be in quarantine.

  16. Earth Skeptic
    September.25.2020 at 9:41 am

    “Under DHS’s new proposed rule, if you were born in, or are a citizen of, one of the countries on this map, you would be banned from getting a four-year degree”

    I wonder how this compares to Harvard’s map for the national heritage of US student applicants.

  17. JesseAz
    September.25.2020 at 9:43 am

    Brennan used a close knit and partisan group of agents to push forward the claims that Russia wanted Trump to win, dismissing all counter evidence.

    https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2020/09/24/secret_report_how_cias_brennan_overruled_dissenting_analysts_who_thought_russia_favored_hillary_125315.html

    1. JesseAz
      September.25.2020 at 9:45 am

      Newly released FBI texts show FBI saying Trump was right in Jan 2016bwhen he said the FBI was scrambling to generate justification for crossfire hurricane and razor.

      https://thefederalist.com/2020/09/24/trump-was-right-explosive-new-fbi-texts-detail-internal-furor-over-handling-of-crossfire-hurricane-investigation/

      Agents took out professional liability insurance as a defensive mechanism for possible lawsuits.

      1. soldiermedic76
        September.25.2020 at 10:02 am

        FBI agent on Mueller’s team states it was “get Trump” mentality and that they ignores all evidence of innocence. He also stated that there was never evidence of collusion and they only prosecuted Flynn as a means to “get Trump”. He is cooperating with the Durham investigation. The bigger take away in the Federalist story is that the Agents said they were fucked after the Obama briefing and they had wanted to drop the case but were ordered after that briefing to continue the investigation. Also, that the leak of the dossier (which they believed was false) had to have come from the White House or others in the briefing. And they felt they were being ordered prior to the election to gather campaign research for Hillary.

        1. Commenter_XY
          September.25.2020 at 10:08 am

          The more we see, the worse it gets, and the more contemptible the FBI becomes. I cannot believe it….the absolute venality of those FBI employees.

        2. JesseAz
          September.25.2020 at 10:12 am

          And now it comes out the dossiers main source is a suspected Russian spy.

      2. Illocust
        September.25.2020 at 10:39 am

        And none of this matters, because most people will never hear about this. This could be a great opportunity for Reason to reach out and show how weaknesses in the FISA system allow for politically motivated witch hunts, but Reason doesn’t want to admit politics was behind it, so they can’t.

  18. Ra's al Gore
    September.25.2020 at 9:43 am

    https://www.ilo.org/global/about-the-ilo/newsroom/news/WCMS_755875/lang–en/index.htm

    GENEVA (ILO News) – The devastating losses in working hours caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have brought a “massive” drop in labour income for workers around the world, says the International Labour Organization (ILO) in its latest assessment of the effects of the pandemic on the world of work.

    Global labour income is estimated to have declined by 10.7 per cent, or US$ 3.5 trillion, in the first three quarters of 2020, compared with the same period in 2019. This figure excludes income support provided through government measures.

    1. Don't look at me!
      September.25.2020 at 9:48 am

      Why didn’t they just work from home?

  19. Ra's al Gore
    September.25.2020 at 9:44 am

    https://twitter.com/MZHemingway/status/1309463982021935104

    The media line that Biden’s 9 days off (and counting!) are for debate prep, means that if he does not have literally the best debate performance in presidential history, it will be a huge embarrassment. Why are they setting up their preferred candidate for failure like this?

    1. soldiermedic76
      September.25.2020 at 10:04 am

      The debate is in the evening and he has not worked in the evening in months, except the convention speech (which well may have been prerecorded). It will be interesting.

  20. Ra's al Gore
    September.25.2020 at 9:45 am

    PoPo might want to consider remembering who their friends are.

    https://twitter.com/MichaelCoudrey/status/1308998290038501376
    They are arresting people who attend church now.

  21. Ra's al Gore
    September.25.2020 at 9:45 am

    https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1309331661574664192

    The man appointed by Mayor Lightfoot to be Chicago’s “Census Cowboy” rode his horse until it bled to draw attention to a social justice cause. It didn’t have proper shoes for pavement and suffered extensive damage, galloping for miles. It will be put down.

  22. Ra's al Gore
    September.25.2020 at 9:46 am

    https://thefederalist.com/2020/09/24/trump-was-right-explosive-new-fbi-texts-detail-internal-furor-over-handling-of-crossfire-hurricane-investigation/

    “[W]e all went and purchased professional liability insurance,” one agent texted on Jan. 10, 2017, the same day CNN leaked details that then-President-elect Trump had been briefed by Comey about the bogus Christopher Steele dossier. That briefing of Trump was used as a pretext to legitimize the debunked dossier, which was funded by the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign and compiled by a foreign intelligence officer who was working for a sanctioned Russian oligarch.

    “Holy crap,” an agent responded. “All the analysts too?”

    “Yep,” the first agent said. “All the folks at the Agency as well.”

    …Agents also said they were worried about how a new attorney general might view the actions taken against Trump during the investigation. Shortly after then-Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) was confirmed to be Trump’s new attorney general, congressional Democrats, media, and Obama holdovers within DOJ immediately moved to force Sessions to recuse himself from overseeing the department’s investigations against Trump.

    “[T]he new AG might have some questions….then yada yada yada…we all get screwed,” one agent wrote.

    The FBI agents also discussed how the investigation’s leadership was consumed with conspiracy theories rather than evidence.

    “I’m tellying [sic] man, if this thing ever gets FOIA’d, there are going to be some tough questions asked,” one agent wrote. “[A]nd a great deal of those will be related to Brian having a scope way outside the boundaries of logic[.]”

    “[REDACTED] is one of the worst offenders of the rabbit holes and conspiracy theories,” an agent texted. “This guy traveled with that guy, who put down 3rd guy as his visa sponsor. 3rd guy lives near a navy base, therefore…[.]”

    1. Ra's al Gore
      September.25.2020 at 9:47 am

      https://twitter.com/MZHemingway/status/1309465118795849730

      Judge Sullivan and the DC Court of Appeals are turning out to be the unintentional heroes of the Flynn saga. In their unseemly quest to destroy Flynn, they refused to let DOJ drop case, and now we’re getting some of the most explosive documents about Special Counsel probe yet.

  23. Ra's al Gore
    September.25.2020 at 9:48 am

    https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1309197857711325185

    In Canada, saying the quiet part out loud: “The taste of pandemic freedom we enjoyed is over.”

    In too many states and countries, life will never return to normal unless citizens stand up and take it back.

  24. Ra's al Gore
    September.25.2020 at 9:49 am

    https://twitter.com/KimStrassel/status/1309272844661002241

    BREAKING, per
    @CBS_Herridge
    and extraordinary.
    So Christopher Steele’s main source for the dossier? He was the subject of a nearly two-year long FBI counter-intel investigation (2009-2011), under suspicion of being a Russian spy and a “threat to national security.”

    1. Ra's al Gore
      September.25.2020 at 9:50 am

      https://twitter.com/JerryDunleavy/status/1309306093961699330

      NEW: Durham discovered FBI knew by December 2016 the Steele Dossier primary source had been investigated by FBI as possible “threat to national security” due to Russian intel contacts & more, but FBI kept using dossier & never told FISA Court.

  25. Ra's al Gore
    September.25.2020 at 9:51 am

    https://twitter.com/sunnyright/status/1309224065396346881

    When you think about it, the real outrage isn’t that people’s votes were thrown away but that authorities dared to notice.

  26. Ra's al Gore
    September.25.2020 at 9:52 am

    https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1309175268578414593

    Rapid Response Team, activated!

  27. Ra's al Gore
    September.25.2020 at 9:52 am

    https://twitter.com/InezFeltscher/status/1309191553357959173

    Fairfax County Schools pay $20k to Ibram Kendi, who believes the US needs a cabal of unelected academics to review every single law passed in America for compliance with his “anti-racist” ideology.

    Our education system must not teach this nonsense.
    Quote Tweet

  28. Ra's al Gore
    September.25.2020 at 9:53 am

    https://twitter.com/ElijahSchaffer/status/1309400333425180673

    SHOCKING: 1,000+ mail-in-ballots found in a dumpster in California

    They were allegedly discovered in the Republic Services of Sonoma County central landfill

    The zip code “94928” on the ballots matches the county

    These are original photos sent to me. Big if true.

  29. Ra's al Gore
    September.25.2020 at 9:53 am

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8754807/Names-passenger-Jeffrey-Epsteins-aircraft-revealed-sparking-panic.html

    Names of EVERY passenger to have flown on Jeffrey Epstein’s aircraft ‘to be revealed “sparking panic among the pedophile’s wealthy friends”‘
    The Attorney General in the US Virgin Islands has subpoenaed his flight logs
    Spanning from 1998 until his death last year, the logs show his passengers
    Many famous people have previously been revealed to have flown with him

  30. Ra's al Gore
    September.25.2020 at 9:54 am

    https://twitter.com/ScottAdamsSays/status/1309473120298835970

    Now I understand why Biden is the Democratic candidate despite being so obviously incapable. The plotters need a cover-up guy who has the same exposure they do. This isn’t an election so much as an escape plan.
    Quote Tweet

    Donald Trump Jr.
    @DonaldJTrumpJr
    · 18h
    Police cars revolving lightPolice cars revolving lightPolice cars revolving lightDeclassified Email Confirms Flynn Was Targeted In Oval Office Meeting

  31. Ra's al Gore
    September.25.2020 at 9:56 am

    https://twitter.com/aaronjmate/status/1309234455530401798

    From newly released FBI texts, I assume Strzok & Page. This was one day before release of declassified ICA accusing Russia of sweeping influence campaign.

    Talk here of “people… scrambling for info to support certain things” & “trump was right. still not put together” = ICA?

  32. Ra's al Gore
    September.25.2020 at 9:56 am

    https://twitter.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1308872903681867776

    Joe Biden knows who will actually be in charge if he’s elected president: Kamala Harris and the radical left.

    “She’s ready to be president on day one if somebody pushed me off a roof or something,” he said.

  33. Ra's al Gore
    September.25.2020 at 9:57 am

    https://twitter.com/ScottAdamsSays/status/1309125200257126400

    I’m no political campaign expert, but wouldn’t a presidential candidate generally know tomorrow’s schedule at least a day in advance? Calling a lid first thing in the morning seems . . . unplanned. Almost as if you need to see how the candidate is doing that day.

  34. Ra's al Gore
    September.25.2020 at 9:59 am

    We found a church where people are allowed to gather.

    White people have just been threatened with assault and kicked out of the church sanctuary grounds. Almost all press were demanded to leave as well
    https://twitter.com/BGOnTheScene/status/1309307503260438528

  35. Fist of Etiquette
    September.25.2020 at 9:59 am

    Aronberg did not respond to Reason‘s request for more information on what would become of the charges against these women.

    They should have purchased a beloved NFL franchise if they wanted justice.

  36. Ra's al Gore
    September.25.2020 at 10:00 am

    https://twitter.com/robbystarbuck/status/1309381572592893954

    So the mob blocks the streets in LA, driver drives through pretty carefully with strobe flashing, the mob chases after him in multiple vehicles, box driver in, beat him, smash his car, driver escapes before they pull him out and police arrest the driver?!

  37. Cyto
    September.25.2020 at 10:01 am

    We have all seen a ton of videos shared on social media of mobs in restaurants, neighborhoods and streets, harassing people just trying to go about their day.

    So what you asking is, why? Why are they doing this? Why do they run into the interstate? Why do they come into a restaurant and harass people having a dinner with friends? Why do they go to people’s homes and threaten them where they sleep?

    Well, to answer this, you need some context. Nancy Rommelmann provides that context with some excellent reporting over at Reason.com.

    She is reporting “from the streets” in Portland, something that is sorely missing in the national coverage of these events. And Nancy knows why. Her article is about the organized effort of the “peaceful protesters” to control the narrative. Only approved journalists are allowed to cover their activities.

    Reporters seen as not sufficiently sympathetic to the cause—which is defined by the Ten Demands for Justice, and includes most notably the abolition of the police—will be followed, be harassed, have their notes photographed and their phones blocked or stolen. (All these things have happened to me in the last month. A photographer friend has been repeatedly doxxed and placed on a list of “enemies.”)

    They surround them and block them, telling them they are not allowed to film. They have an approved journalist list:

    If you forget any of these rules, you can just refer to the handy Google spreadsheet of approved journalists and suggested behavior. The spreadsheet contains names, Twitter handles, and ways to financially support the journos who make the cut.

    This is where the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, etc is getting their reporting. This is where they buy their footage.

    1. Cyto
      September.25.2020 at 10:04 am

      But to what effect? So what if they won’t let independent people film?

      Well, that is what explains stuff like this. People coming up in a mob and harassing folks who are trying to have a meal. Why would they come up and sit down at their table, being as rude as they wanna be? Why pick on a nice old white couple?

      To provoke a response.

      They know that if they are only being filmed by people who are on their team, they will be able to control the story. So go up and harass 30 families. Yell all kinds of racist stuff in their face. When one guy inevitably argues back, post his angry face screaming at “peaceful protesters”. Mission accomplished. This is American Racism! You don’t see video of a mob of BLM protesters attacking a couple of nice people just sitting and enjoying their pasta dinner. You don’t see the story of the threat that 40 people carrying bats, mace, and clubs presents to a family of 4 enjoying a slice of pizza. That’s not in the narrative.

      So, you ask why? That is why.

      This morning NBC featured a clip of a pickup “ramming into a peaceful protester”. The very short clip (careful not to show context of what the peaceful protesters were actually doing) showed someone jump in front of a pickup truck and try to stop it by holding up a sign. Physics doesn’t work that way, and he got knocked down. But don’t worry. NBC assures me that the driver is a horrifying person who is running down innocent people. (as a mob attacks his vehicle) And they have a great shot from the perfect angle… shot by an approved reporter who knew exactly what to film.

      1. Cyto
        September.25.2020 at 10:06 am

        Which leads you to this: A mob trying to block a car, and then chasing him down when he refused to be the victim of whatever they had planned. If you look at the helicopter footage, you can see the “approved” cameramen at each juncture. They are filming the mob surrounding the car. Then, the mob has a prepared response. They have multiple chase vehicles at the ready, filled with people who jump out and attack his car after blocking it. And notice what else they have…. they are coordinated. They have someone with a bull horn, presumably shouting instructions.

        And what happens? The police have a helicopter watching the whole thing. Do they move in to arrest the people who were illegally blocking the street? Do the arrest the people who were hitting his car? Do they even bother to follow the guys in the pickup who commit multiple felonies chasing him down and assaulting him? No… they stay on the Prius and make sure he’s taken into custody.

        This completes the circle. This is the “how” to go with the “why”.

        The “why” is to provoke a response. If the old man at the dinner table defends his wife by touching the people who are invading their dinner in any way… he is the face of racism in america. If he shouts anything at them that can even remotely be spun as racist… he is the face of racism in America.

        But how can they keep doing this?

        Because the government in these cities has invited them to do so. By ordering the police to stand down and let them do what they want, they have given permission. By having prosecutors promise not to bring charges and to quickly release anyone arrested for even violent acts, they not only give permission for those violent acts, but they invite criminal minded people in. They offer a free shot to all comers. As long as you affiliate with our side, we’ll let you break things, burn buildings and even assault people! Fun for any sociopath in the area!

        And by controlling the coverage completely, they ensure that only the reaction gets published. 500 people get accosted and are assaulted while having dinner? Not a story. One guy responds to the threat – national outrage!

        This is why.

        This is why they surround cars – particularly pickup trucks and SUVs. They want someone to react in fear, making themselves a poster child… providing a clip that CNN can run on a loop – MAGA white supremacist runs down peaceful BLM protester! Film at 11!

        This is going to end badly. I know this because that is the intention. When it ends badly (again), it won’t be an accident. It won’t be because white supremacists are terrified of allowing black people to have a voice. It will be by design. They intend for people to get shot in the streets. They intend to smoke out some white guy who will meet violence with violence, so that they can have their “white supremacists are hunting black people in the streets” story, like they tried to do with the Kenosha shootings. And they are going to get it. I know good, level-headed and decent people who are fed up. They watch footage of these families getting harassed at the local restaurant and they offer thoughts on how they might handle things a little more forcefully. I’ve heard good, salt of the earth, give you the shirt off their back guys say “you come dump my dinner in my lap like that, and somebody is getting knocked out”.

        Which is exactly what they want. They are desperate for someone to respond exactly the way you’d expect a normal human being to respond to that sort of provocation. So they can sell you a fake story about how racist Americans just go around attacking peaceful protesters for no reason at all.

        1. JesseAz
          September.25.2020 at 10:39 am

          Sadly these tactics work. Useful idiots abound.

  38. Ra's al Gore
    September.25.2020 at 10:01 am

    https://twitter.com/mtaibbi/status/1309311636193370119

    The fact that Steele’s primary sub-source was a Washington-based Brookings Institution fellow is sufficiently ridiculous – I don’t think news that he had previously been investigated as a possible spy makes the document any less reliable. Its reliability was already zero.

  39. Ra's al Gore
    September.25.2020 at 10:03 am

    Hunter rode on AF2 to China and came back with millions of investment dollars.

    Hunter Biden Report Bombshell: Biden Was Briefed About Son, Caused Problems In Obama White House
    https://thegreggjarrett.com/hunter-biden-report-bombshell-biden-was-briefed-about-son-caused-problems-in-obama-white-house/?utm_source=socialflow

    1. soldiermedic76
      September.25.2020 at 10:13 am

      I suspect if Biden bombs in the debate the media will suddenly start reporting on this and use it as an escape valve. They’ll report it as breaking news depsite it being weeks and months old. This way they can blame Biden and Obama and not the corrupt DNC or that people aren’t buying what the DNC is selling, when Biden loses.

  40. Ra's al Gore
    September.25.2020 at 10:08 am

    Leftists outraged at Biden quickly condemning violence and offering prayers for officers shot in Louisville
    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/leftists-outraged-at-biden-quickly-condemning-violence-and-offering-prayers-for-officers-shot-in-louisville

    Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, an assistant professor of African American Studies at Princeton University, compared Biden’s rhetoric to that of President Trump.

    “When Black people are being killed and months of protests produce nothing but insults and abuse by the police, not a good time do a ‘both sides’. Its as tone deaf as Trump’s ‘very fine people,'” Taylor tweeted.
    This is also voter suppression. When Black people are being killed and months of protests produce nothing but insults and abuse by the police, not a good time do a “both sides”. Its as tone deaf as Trump’s “very fine people”.

    1. JesseAz
      September.25.2020 at 10:40 am

      He also said he kept the socialist out of the white house in reference to sanders.

  41. Sevo
    September.25.2020 at 10:10 am

    Up yours, chicken littles:

    “An Oakland events space openly defied coronavirus rules.”
    […]
    “An Oakland events space has hosted indoor weddings, birthday parties and wakes — sometimes exceeding 100 people — since July, according to the manager of the space, in violation of state and county pandemic restrictions about large gatherings.
    Events manager David Oertel reopened the Humanist Hall events space this summer because he said he suffered a “devastating” financial loss from canceling so many events. Oertel said people want a place to gather, and he hasn’t seen “any evidence” of the coronavirus and doesn’t think it’s anything more than “a bad flu.”…”
    https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/An-Oakland-events-space-openly-defied-coronavirus-15595399.php?cmpid=gsa-sfgate-result

    Fainting couches available for JFree and other cowardly shits.

  42. Jerryskids
    September.25.2020 at 10:12 am

    If police don’t punish the victims of sex trafficking, how are they ever going to learn to stop being victims?

  43. Ra's al Gore
    September.25.2020 at 10:13 am

    https://www.cnn.com/videos/tv/2018/06/03/how-the-media-is-covering-melanias-absence-rs.cnn/video/playlists/reliable-sources-highlights/

    How the media is covering Melania’s absence
    Reliable Sources

    First Lady Melania Trump hasn’t been seen in public for almost a month. Is this a legitimate news story? David Zurawik and Lynn Sweet discuss it with Brian Stelter. When any first lady “disappears,” Sweet says, “of course reporters are going to raise questions.”

    1. Ra's al Gore
      September.25.2020 at 10:13 am

      https://clashdaily.com/2018/06/cnns-brian-stelter-is-obsessed-with-melanias-disappearance-even-though-she-hasnt-disappeared/
      CNN’s Brian Stelter Is Obsessed With Melania’s ‘Disappearance’ Even Though She Hasn’t Disappeared

  44. Sevo
    September.25.2020 at 10:15 am

    Now we know why that book got written:

    “President Trump’s niece files suit saying family cheated her out of millions”
    […]
    “NEW YORK —
    Donald Trump’s niece followed up her bestselling tell-all book with a lawsuit Thursday alleging that the president and two of his siblings cheated her out of millions of dollars over several decades while squeezing her out of the family business….”
    https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/story/2020-09-24/trump-niece-files-suit-saying-family-cheated-her-of-millions

    Every family has one….

  45. Jerryskids
    September.25.2020 at 10:22 am

    S.F. city attorney seeks to clean up Tenderloin drug dealing using a new approach. Will it work?
    …….
    Mostly, City Hall has failed to marshal a response even remotely commensurate with these devastating numbers. Many of the dealers selling the deadly products have been arrested and released with few real consequences, returning repeatedly to the same corners to commit the same crimes.
    ……
    to: Liz Hafalia / The Chronicle 2019
    A police officer leaves the Tenderloin precinct on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in San Francisco.
    2of5A police officer leaves the Tenderloin precinct on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in San Francisco.Photo: Noah Berger / Special to The Chronicle
    The Tenderloin streets are crowded on an April day during shelter-in-place. Social distancing can difficult for homeless and low-income people.
    3of5The Tenderloin streets are crowded on an April day during shelter-in-place. Social distancing can difficult for homeless and low-income people.Photo: Nick Otto / Special to The Chronicle

    San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera is using a novel legal approach to try to clean up open-air drug dealing on the Tenderloin’s sidewalks, suing 28 alleged dealers in a bid to impose civil fines and arrest if they so much as enter the neighborhood.

    The move, essentially a restraining order for drug pushers, comes as dealing in the Tenderloin has grown more prolific — and the consequences more deadly. The Department of Public Health last month released statistics showing 441 people died across the city in 2019 of drug overdoses, a stunning 70% increase from the previous year.

    Many of the drugs dealt out in the Tenderloin are laced with fentanyl, which is driving the spike in deaths. Already this year, 81 people have died of overdoses in the Tenderloin.

    Mostly, City Hall has failed to marshal a response even remotely commensurate with these devastating numbers. Many of the dealers selling the deadly products have been arrested and released with few real consequences, returning repeatedly to the same corners to commit the same crimes.

    Herrera’s move, which will need Superior Court approval, comes weeks after this column featured moms and grandmothers in the Tenderloin who say they sometimes feel trapped in their little apartments because of the crush of dealers outside their doors — and that their children recognize dealing at sadly early ages.

    “Everyone can agree that what is going on in the Tenderloin is unacceptable, and we as a city need to work collectively to address what is an unfortunately terrible threat to the families and children living there,” Herrera said in an interview Wednesday. “We all have a responsibility to step up and alleviate the crisis.”
    Fentanyl is an increasing plague and a deadly hazard on the streets of the Tenderloin.
    Fentanyl is an increasing plague and a deadly hazard on the streets of the Tenderloin.
    Photo: Jessica Christian / The Chronicle 2019

    Herrera — who was first elected city attorney in 2001 — readily admits his approach isn’t a silver bullet, that the city needs to offer far more drug and mental health treatment, and that the narcotics suppliers need to be taken down. Still, his approach shows somebody in city government is thinking creatively and acting decisively, a rarity these days.

    Herrera will seek civil injunctions against 28 people who’ve been arrested at least twice in the past 18 months, including at least once in the past nine months. Both arrests must have led to criminal charges or a motion to revoke probation. The drugs involved must have been fentanyl, heroin, cocaine or methamphetamine.

    Herrera’s office worked closely with the San Francisco Police Department to create the list of 28 people — 24 men and four women. None of the defendants live in the Tenderloin, Herrera said. All but one live outside San Francisco, traveling from Oakland, Hayward, San Jose, Suisun City and elsewhere. The sole San Francisco resident lives in the Sunset District.

    Herrera wants to prevent the 28 people from entering a 50-block area in the historic Tenderloin and part of the nearby South of Market neighborhood. If caught there, they could face arrest for violating a court order and seizure of any drugs and paraphernalia on them. Herrera’s office could levy a fine of $6,000 per violation, but criminal consequences would be in the hands of District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

    I think I see a slight flaw in your plan. Arresting these drug dealers hasn’t worked, so your new idea is to arrest them?

    1. Jerryskids
      September.25.2020 at 10:25 am

      Godammit, the squirrels here are so bad they’ve fucked up the SF Chronicle site! Either that or I fucked up the copy/paste function, but that’s unpossible.

    2. Sevo
      September.25.2020 at 10:39 am

      Regardless, the son of two Weather Underground members, isn’t going to prosecute:
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chesa_Boudin

  46. Ra's al Gore
    September.25.2020 at 10:26 am

    Climate Apocalypse Claim: “We’re talking about the collapse of civilization, and I think it’s really important for people to hear that.”
    https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/09/24/climate-apocalypse-claim-were-talking-about-the-collapse-of-civilization-and-i-think-its-really-important-for-people-to-hear-that/

    1. Ra's al Gore
      September.25.2020 at 10:27 am

      https://twitter.com/Kenneth72712993/status/1309433549867626502

      M.E. Mann’s 1998 hockey stick paper had Western US bristlecone pine explain 93% of the “globe’s” temp variance.

      When a “data transformation” device was applied, it produced hockey sticks.

      These trees were weighted up to 390x more than non-hockey sticks.

  47. Juice
    September.25.2020 at 10:26 am

    Robert Kraft should pay for those women’s defense and fight for their freedom as hard as he fought for his own.

  48. Ra's al Gore
    September.25.2020 at 10:28 am

    https://twitter.com/spikedonline/status/1309190990025166848

    Here’s the truth about Trump: he is more progressive than the left. On the issues of race, freedom and the revolutionary history of the USA, Trump’s views are more positive and humanist than the left’s. Is that why they hate him?, asks Brendan O’Neill

  49. Juice
    September.25.2020 at 10:31 am

    Holly Randall
    @hollyrandall

    This is what kills me about twitter. I surf around on it (more like lurk), and constantly come across people I’ve never remotely heard of and they have 400, 500, 800 thousand, or over a million followers. Who are these people? So many of them.

Please to post comments