Death Penalty

No Mercy Came for Brandon Bernard and None Will Come Today for Alfred Bourgeois

Bill Barr and Donald Trump spend the end of their terms executing prisoners.

|

Brandon Bernard (Courtesy of Attorneys for Brandon Bernard)

"I'm sorry," Brandon Bernard said, kicking off a three-minute apologetic speech that would be his final words. "That's the only words I can say that completely capture how I feel now and how I felt that day."

Bernard was executed at 9:27 p.m. Thursday evening at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Iniana, at the age of 40 for a crime he committed when he was 18. In 1999, Bernard, Christian Vialva (who was 19 at the time) and three teen boys carjacked Todd and Stacie Bagley in Killeen, Texas. They drove around with the couple in the trunk until Vialva shot the two of them in the head. Then Bernard set the car on fire with the bodies inside.

It was a brutal crime for which Bernard has spent the past 20 years showing nothing but remorse and serving as a model prisoner on death row. The man has become nothing at all like the likely brutal gangbanger prosecutors portrayed him as to convince jurors to sentence him to death. Subsequently five jurors have reversed their positions and said they wanted his sentence commuted, as did a former prosecutor working on the case.

Vialva was executed in September. The Supreme Court Thursday night declined to intervene in Bernard's case. Three of the justices, Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor, said they would have granted the application to stay the execution, but they were outvoted. President Donald Trump spent Thursday evening complaining on Twitter about how the presidential election results were fraudulent and insisting that he actually won. He did not grant Bernard's request for a pardon and did not comment publicly on Bernard's execution. He has been silent on all nine federal executions that have taken place since July, when Barr restarted them. According to the Daily Beast, Trump was unmoved by heavy lobbying from the likes of Kim Kardashian, who spoke to Bernard just hours before his execution.

Robert C. Owen and John Carpenter, attorneys for Bernard, put out a statement about their client's death that concluded, "Brandon's execution is a stain on America's criminal justice system. But I pray that even in his death, Brandon will advance his commitment to helping others by moving us closer to a time when this country does not pointlessly and maliciously kill young black men who pose no threat to anyone, when we hold prosecutors to the highest standards of integrity in every case, and when our leaders exercise their moral authority where it is needed."

That Bernard's highly publicized remorse and rehabilitation failed to bring about any mercy from Trump means it's unlikely that Bourgeois' execution will be halted this evening. Bourgeois was convicted of abusing and beating his own 2-year-old daughter to death in 2002 after he lost his temper due to a potty-training accident. He was also convicted of sexually molesting her.

After Bourgeois, whose execution will be the 10th under Trump, there are still three other prisoners the Department of Justice has scheduled for execution before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. Lisa Montgomery, Corey Johnson, and Dustin Hicks are all scheduled to be executed between January 12 and 15, days before Biden will be sworn into office. Biden opposes the death penalty, but has come to this position only recently. Barr's execution spree has not prompted a major public response and Biden's transition team press office did not reply to a request for comment. Defense attorney David Menschel noted on Twitter Thursday night that friends had approached President Barack Obama's administration to commute Bernard's and others' death sentences and were rebuffed.

Last night, Rep. Justin Amash (L–Mich.) briefly outlined on Twitter what libertarian opposition to the death penalty looks like:

The state is not infallible. Justice isn't simple or easy, even when it feels like it (as in Bourgeois' case), and the death penalty is irreversible. Furthermore, as Bernard's case shows, the death penalty is designed to cut off the possibility of rehabilitation. Prosecutors convinced jurors to put Bernard to death by telling them that he was a violent man and that life in prison would actually only harden him and make him worse. In reality, the exact opposite happened.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Juice
    December.11.2020 at 1:19 pm

    They drove around with the couple in the trunk until Vialva shot the two of them in the head. Then Bernard set the car on fire with the bodies inside.

    No mercy.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      December.11.2020 at 1:19 pm

      But he said he was SORRY!

    2. IreneHowes
      December.11.2020 at 1:40 pm

    3. loveconstitution1789
      December.11.2020 at 1:48 pm

      Shackford the Communist wants election finality but not judicial finality.

      Hate to send unreason staffers off the cliff but Trump won the majority legal vote count in states that matter and will win the 12th Amendment vote. Trump will be President 2021-2025.

  2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    December.11.2020 at 1:19 pm

    Rest is Power big guy.
    You were a model libertarian and prisoner.

  3. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    December.11.2020 at 1:24 pm

    Bill Barr and Donald Trump spend the end of their terms executing prisoners

    Prisoners whose sentences that Obama refused to commute?

    This is not even a both sides issue. This is blaming the wrong people. Damn, Shackford, put down the stick and step away from the lame duck.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      December.11.2020 at 1:29 pm

      Obama was a lame duck from 2012 – 2016.

      1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
        December.11.2020 at 1:31 pm

        I think he said he would be more flexible with Russia after his re-election so he’s more like a flaccid penis than a “lame duck”.

  4. lap83
    December.11.2020 at 1:26 pm

    Don’t let your kid hang out with bad people

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      December.11.2020 at 1:32 pm

      Cool it with the racism, lap83.

  5. Hans Bader
    December.11.2020 at 1:28 pm

    Supporters of the death penalty support it because they think it saves innocent lives by deterring murder — not because, as the article above puts it, “the death penalty is designed to cut off the possibility of rehabilitation.”

    They point to several studies that concluded that the death penalty saves lives by deterring murder. As the Associated Press put it in 2007, “Each execution deters an average of 18 murders, according to a 2003 nationwide study by professors at Emory University. (Other studies have estimated the deterred murders per execution at three, five and 14).”

    Deterrence is not the same thing as a desire to prevent rehabilitation.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      December.11.2020 at 1:33 pm

      He turned his life around and got right with God.

      1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        December.11.2020 at 1:47 pm

        Well then he should be thankful we set up an appointment for him with the big man upstairs. Most people gotta spend 80+ years dealing with people before getting the opportunity.

    2. IceTrey
      December.11.2020 at 1:38 pm

      No I support it because it’s justice. Execution is delayed self defense. I don’t care if it doesn’t deter crime if you intentionally take a life you lose your life it’s the only way to balance the scales of justice.

    3. AuspiciousOptimism
      December.11.2020 at 1:46 pm

      I wonder how much mandatory minimums and/or the progressive nature of punishment and crime increase murder. For example, here in Florida, we have 10-20-life. Whereby possessing a gun during a felony gets you ten years, firing that gun jumps it to 20, and causing great bodily harm, jumps it to 25-life.

      So let’s say in the course of an armed robbery, you accidentally let a round off, or not wanting to actually kill anyone, fire a warning shot to stop a would-be-hero from fighting back. Now this person has at least doubled their potential sentence and might think that leaving no witnesses is the better move.

      1. Don't look at me!
        December.11.2020 at 1:49 pm

        He will have chosen poorly.

      2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        December.11.2020 at 2:16 pm

        Having no witnesses is always the better move if you’re committing crimes, that doesn’t turn every criminal into a murderer.

  6. Beau Biden
    December.11.2020 at 1:31 pm

    He a good boy. He din do nuttin!

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      December.11.2020 at 1:35 pm

      He was heading to church before the murders were committed. Afterwards, he went to big Momma’s House to help her grind up some Oxycodone pills. Really a good boy tbh

  7. Beau Biden
    December.11.2020 at 1:32 pm

    How fucking hilarious would it be if Scott Shackford got fag dragged behind some redneck’s pickup, and the guy got sentenced to death, then had his sentence commuted because he was rehabilitated behind bars.

    1. AuspiciousOptimism
      December.11.2020 at 1:48 pm

      “fag dragged”?

      You’re not helping your PR position, Beau.

  8. Petter_John
    December.11.2020 at 1:33 pm

  9. Hans Bader
    December.11.2020 at 1:34 pm

    People support the death penalty because they believe — rightly or wrongly — that it saves lives by deterring murder. That’s true regardless of whether it “cut[s] off” the possibility of rehabilitation.

    Some studies support this view that the death penalty saves innocent lives, and saves lives overall. As the Associated Press noted in 2007, “Each execution deters an average of 18 murders, according to a 2003 nationwide study by professors at Emory University. (Other studies have estimated the deterred murders per execution at three, five and 14).”

  10. Ra's al Gore
    December.11.2020 at 1:38 pm

    Either one innocent? Then don’t ask me to get all that worked up.

  11. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    December.11.2020 at 1:38 pm

    As Koch / Reason libertarians, our priority is to give our benefactor Charles Koch the largest possible labor force. Usually this involves promoting unlimited, unrestricted immigration, since Mr. Koch prefers to hire people born outside the US.

    On those rare occasions in which he hires the native born, however, Mr. Koch prefers employees with criminal records. That’s why in addition to #OpenTheBorders, we also advocate #EmptyThePrisons. Fortunately we’re only about a month away from the Biden Administration, which will put an end to racist policies like “border enforcement” and “being tough on crime.”

    #EmptyThePrisonsToHelpCharlesKoch

  12. IreneHowes
    December.11.2020 at 1:40 pm

  13. Gunthor the Friendly Dog
    December.11.2020 at 1:42 pm

    “Bourgeois was convicted of abusing and beating his own 2-year-old daughter to death in 2002 after he lost his temper due to a potty-training accident. He was also convicted of sexually molesting her.”

    Jumpin’ Jesus on a pogo stick. The weakness of our system is not that a man who did this will be killed by the state. The weakness is that it took so f*%&($g long. NO ONE should be given ANY CHANCE to do something like this twice. And the Big Dirt Nap is the only sure cure.

  14. StackOfCoins
    December.11.2020 at 1:44 pm

    I thought this article would be about Bourgeois?

    Bourgeois was convicted of abusing and beating his own 2-year-old daughter to death in 2002 after he lost his temper due to a potty-training accident. He was also convicted of sexually molesting her.

    Way to bury the lead, reason. Fuck that guy. I understand your journalistic sleight of hand; Bernard is somewhat sympathetic, as he was just an accomplice to murder, and not the triggerman. Some people on death row are trash, and I don’t feel any remorse seeing them put to the sword. It’s not a question of whether this or that person can be rehabilitated; what has this or that person done to DESERVE rehabilitation?

  15. Dillinger
    December.11.2020 at 1:54 pm

    abolish the death penalty.

    >>The man has become nothing at all like the likely brutal gangbanger prosecutors portrayed him

    he had opportunity to become a better man *before* the Viking funeral too.

  16. Jerry B.
    December.11.2020 at 1:59 pm

    Execute the Bourgeois. Make AOC smile.

  17. Cal Cetín
    December.11.2020 at 2:03 pm

    “Lisa Montgomery…scheduled to be executed”

    Lisa *Kennedy* Montgomery?

    I thought her ratings were doing OK, no need to execute her.

  18. jdd6y
    December.11.2020 at 2:13 pm

    The only reason I have an issue with the death penalty is that we know a lot of people are innocent and wrongly convicted because the legal system is a horrible joke. Well, that and the cost delta between life imprisonment and defending a bunch of pointless appeals.

    Where a guy admits it, there is no concern other than cost. That some piece of shit reformed himself in prison, who cares? Oh, I’m sorry a murdered someone, and I’m a better person now. That’s great that you made some positive changes but unless that resurrects the dead, sayonora.

    There are some actions that you can forgive. And maybe if someone could invent a cure for cancer you can hold your nose for the sake of humanity. But losing out on whatever contributions these “reformed” scumbags might provide is not close to being worth it, morally.

  19. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    December.11.2020 at 2:14 pm

    Yeah too bad sounds like a stand up citizen. But I guess all we are going to get is sob stories hookers and TDS. I expected nothing.

