School Board Won't Reverse Fourth-Grader's Suspension for BB Gun Incident During Virtual School

The Woodmere Elementary fourth-grader said he was moving the BB gun so his brother didn't trip on it when his teacher saw in during a virtual classroom session.

The Harrisons have argued their home is not an extension of Ka'Mauri's classroom. The school system has stood its ground and refused to change his record.

That happened even after a new law was passed—and named in Ka'Mauri's honor—to deal with similar situations.

"Are you aware you were suspended because you brought a BB gun to school?" Chelsea Cusimano, the Harrison family attorney, asked Ka'Mauri as he testified during the hearing.

"I didn't bring my BB gun to school," he answered.

School Board member Simeon Dickerson, a former teacher, asked Nyron Harrison, Ku'Mauri's father, to think of how his teacher felt seeing a gun on her computer screen.

"I know what a BB gun looks like. And you know what it resembles? A real gun. OK? It resembles a real gun," Dickerson said.