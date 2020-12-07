Coronavirus

U.S. Media Readers 'Strongly Prefer Negative Stories About COVID-19'

The National Bureau of Economic Research finds that U.S. media coverage of the pandemic is far bleaker than in other countries.

|

dreamstime_xxl_178123977
(Trezvuy | Dreamstime.com)

Why are Americans so prone to wallowing in despair? A new working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) doesn't have an answer to that question, but it does provide plenty of evidence that the phenomenon is real: U.S. major media coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic has been much more negative than in other English-speaking parts of the world, in large part because of reader demand for unrelentingly bleak news.

NBER researchers found that 65 percent of scientific journal articles and 54 percent of non-U.S. news articles were negative in tone, versus an overwhelming 91 percent of U.S. media reports.

"U.S. major media readers strongly prefer negative stories about COVID-19, and negative stories in general," wrote the authors of the paper, which is rightly titled, "Why Is All COVID-19 News Bad News?"

The tone of the coverage was only weakly correlated with the reality of the course of the pandemic: There were more than five times as many media articles about rising coronavirus case numbers as there were articles about decreasing coronavirus case numbers, even during the times when cases were actually declining.

The negative coverage was particularly pronounced with respect to two pandemic-related issues: vaccines and schools. On vaccine prospects, U.S. coverage "emphasized caveats from health officials and experts downplaying the optimistic timeline and past success" of vaccine scientists. Indeed, "the terms 'Trump and hydroxychloroquine' receive more coverage than do all stories about companies and researchers developing vaccines," according to the NBER.

Similarly, U.S. media overwhelmingly took a negative view of reopening schools, contrary to both the emerging scientific consensus—which has generally held that it is safe to reopen many schools—and the tone of coverage elsewhere.

The NBER could not discern a partisan breakdown in these findings: Major media outlets on the left and right were both extremely negative relative to their counterparts in other countries.

"Negativity appears to be unrelated to the political leanings of the newspaper's or network's audience," wrote the authors.

These findings are not really so surprising, given the media's strong preference for negative news in general. The aphorism "if it bleeds, it leads" is unfortunately accurate: Newspapers and television programs cover kidnappings and murders with such frequency that it may seem like these tragedies are more common than they actually are. It's also true that we really have ourselves to blame, since the coverage reflects the audience's preferences. Why this appears to be a uniquely American phenomenon remains a mystery.

The consequence of extremely depressing news coverage—even if it's what readers and viewers demand—is, well, more depressed readers and viewers. There is plenty of evidence right now that depression rates are skyrocketing for both children and adults. To address this, the NBER's paper concludes with an endorsement of guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): Stop consuming so much COVID-19 news, because it's bad for your mental health.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    December.7.2020 at 12:26 pm

    Superspreader wedding!

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      December.7.2020 at 12:41 pm

      Telling a big lie is okay if it stops the literal reincarnation of Adolph Hitler from killing 6 million Latinx children in cages along our southern border.

      1. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
        December.7.2020 at 1:05 pm

        You don’t agree with Matt Yglesias that we need to increase the population of the United States to one billion?

        1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
          December.7.2020 at 1:08 pm

          As long as they are non-white and vote Democrat, I’ll be onboard with that plan.

  2. Commenter_XY
    December.7.2020 at 12:26 pm

    U.S. major media readers strongly prefer negative stories about COVID-19, and negative stories in general

    Why blame the ‘victim’ (Readers)? Try blaming the perpetrator…MSM.

    Soave…do you really think we ‘like’ endless negative stories? Newsflash: We don’t.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      December.7.2020 at 12:44 pm

      Blaming the producer instead of the consumer? How un-libertarian of you. Next you will tell me drug dealers introduced fentanyl into the American drug market instead of the people with opioid affinity demanding something stronger for their voluntary cravings.

    2. Brandybuck
      December.7.2020 at 12:52 pm

      I blame the consumer because the consumer is demanding the constant stream of negativity. Not everyone, but enough do that the media pays attention to them. People WANT to know how horrible Trump/Biden is. They WANT to know about all the Red Staters causing new virus surges. They WANT to know about all the new horrible restrictions Blue States are implementing.

      They literally wank to the bad news.

      It’s like horror-porn.

    3. Zeb
      December.7.2020 at 1:02 pm

      Well, you and I and many people who post here might not like it. But people do seem to love bad news. Even before the ‘Rona there was a strong tendency for people to gravitate towards bad news and pessimistic takes.

  3. Longtobefree
    December.7.2020 at 12:26 pm

    Chicken or egg?
    Tell us Robby, how did you determine that it was “us” demanding negative news, and not the editors of every left leaning media outlet in the country, aided by social media actively blocking true facts that are positive?

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      December.7.2020 at 12:31 pm

      These are certainly questions worth asking.

    2. Nardz
      December.7.2020 at 12:51 pm

      Robby, or whomever wrote the headline, is just being consistent with Reason’s fundamental principle of gaslighting for the left.

      1. Longtobefree
        December.7.2020 at 1:03 pm

        Gas lighting is not allowed for the left. It is a hydrocarbon fuel, to be condemned, not used.

    3. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
      December.7.2020 at 1:09 pm

      For the same reason that Pornhub has countless videos for all these weird fetishes (ask RabbiHarveyWeinstein for recommendations). Do you think Pornhub editors are pushing all these fetishes onto their consumers for some weird ideological reasons?

  4. Idle Hands
    December.7.2020 at 12:30 pm

    Not shocked by this. So many many people are unhappy shutins and want everyone else to have to be just as miserable as they are.

  5. Don't look at me!
    December.7.2020 at 12:30 pm

    There are no declining cases. Every day the number gets bigger.

    1. Brandybuck
      December.7.2020 at 12:53 pm

      So many numbers, surely one of them is getting bigger. Let’s all shit our pants on that number. Tomorrow will be a new number and a new pair of pants.

  6. bevis the lumberjack
    December.7.2020 at 12:42 pm

    Have other countries politicized the virus like the US has? Our political class, including the political media, has been awful. Might explain some of the excess negativity.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      December.7.2020 at 12:48 pm

      I think it all boils down to the fact that Americans are at war with each other. We have no common history, no common values or beliefs, and there is no ethos present to bind us together as one people. I’m thinking about moving to Israel so my children can have a future and be judged for their merit and character instead of on the color of their white skin.

      1. sarcasmic
        December.7.2020 at 12:59 pm

        so my children can have a future and be judged for their merit and character instead of on the color of their white skin their dumbass dad.

        ftfy

    2. sarcasmic
      December.7.2020 at 12:58 pm

      Maybe I’m wrong, but I get the impression that in other countries the political class admits to being human whereas here they believe themselves to be infallible gods. That’s why nobody will ever admit that destroying the economy just wasn’t worth it, and the political class will instead double-down.

      But a conspiracy between the politicians and the media? *scoff*

      Naw. We just like dirty laundry.

    3. Ron
      December.7.2020 at 1:10 pm

      Seems most other countries citizens have become enlightened sheep

  7. Sevo
    December.7.2020 at 12:46 pm

    The actress who plays a newsperson on the CBS evening news ought to get an emmy for her performances; the facial expressions and the voice tones are well suited to the worst disaster in human history.

  8. Bill Godshall
    December.7.2020 at 12:46 pm

    After refusing to report that Sweden’s covid death rate was just one fourth that of America’s since July 1 (i.e. 114 vs 461 deaths per million), today’s Wall St Journal ran another pro lockdown article entitled “Holdout Sweden Ends Its Covid-19 Experiment” that demonized Sweden’s decision to not lockdown industries and schools (and didn’t impose a mask mandate).
    https://www.wsj.com/articles/long-a-holdout-from-covid-19-restrictions-sweden-ends-its-pandemic-experiment-11607261658?mod=world_major_1_pos4

    The Wall St Jrnl article, which excoriated Sweden in every paragraph (and praised countries that imposed lockdowns), never reported that Sweden’s daily and cumulative covid death rate have been far lower than that in the US for the past five months.

    But now that Sweden’s daily rate of new cases and deaths have risen in the past month (nearly identical to recent increases in the US), the Wall St Journal once again (as they did from March – June) has trashed Sweden’s libertarian response to covid as a total failure (but didn’t criticize the US or any other countries that imposed lockdowns and experienced higher mortality rates than Sweden).

    And yet, according to the WSJ article, Sweden’s sudden change in covid policy only includes banning gatherings of more than 8 people, banning high schools, and limiting alcohol sales (whose details weren’t provided).

    In sum, Sweden has NOT imposed a lockdown, as the headline and article falsely/misleadingly insinuated.

    I predict more anti Sweden pro lockdown news articles in the next several days.

    The left wing media (including Rupert Murdoch’s WSJ) continue to spew cherry picked propaganda that contradicts the truth.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      December.7.2020 at 12:51 pm

      Sweden doesn’t have a lot of obese blacks who live on fried chicken and high fructose corn syrup and never exercise. That might be one reason for the difference in health outcomes. Too bad institutional racism is oppressing BIPOCs with southern comfort food.

    2. sarcasmic
      December.7.2020 at 12:53 pm

      and limiting alcohol sales (whose details weren’t provided).

      Alcohol sales have also been stopped after 10pm in a restriction similar to the measures that many European countries have imposed during the second wave.

      When all else fails, check the Daily Mail.

      https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9025989/Swedens-Covid-infection-rate-soars-Britain-Germany-Spain.html

      1. Bill Godshall
        December.7.2020 at 1:06 pm

        13% of Swedes are over the age of 70, compared to just 10% of Americans, which makes Sweden’s significantly lower covid death rate (than the US) even more impressive.

    3. Bill Godshall
      December.7.2020 at 1:01 pm

      According to Bloomberg Johns Hopkins data, 26 counties in the US have surpassed a positive covid test rate of 13%.
      https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/us-map

      Since studies (including one by CDC) have found/estimated that 3 – 10 times more Americans have been infected with covid (than have tested positive for covid), and since herd immunity will likely be achieved when 70% have been infected (and/or get a vaccine),
      it appears that herd immunity is very close to occurring in these counties (and many others where positive cases have been rapidly increasing).

      Counties in the US with the highest covid case rates are:
      Crowley, CO – 22.8%
      Norton, KS – 20.6%
      Bon Homme, SD – 20.0%
      Buffalo, SD – 19.2%
      Chattahoochee, GA – 19.2%
      Lincoln, AR – 19.1%
      Dewey, SD – 18.5%
      Trousdale, TN – 17.5%

    4. Zeb
      December.7.2020 at 1:08 pm

      It’s so ridiculous. The significant thing about Sweden is that they look pretty much like everywhere else despite not doing nearly as much authoritarian shit. The lesson should be that lockdowns and masks don’t do much and aren’t worth it.
      The fact that they are doing slightly more now only means that Sweden also has politics and pannicky pols/.

  9. sarcasmic
    December.7.2020 at 12:48 pm

    Bullshit Robby! It’s a grand conspiracy between the Democrats and the left wing media to lie and say the pandemic is real! It’s not real! And the election was stolen! They’re out to get Republicans! All of them! Aaaaauuuuggghhh!

    1. Longtobefree
      December.7.2020 at 1:06 pm

      Try harder –

      Stopping education, General. Don’t forget stopping education.

    2. Zeb
      December.7.2020 at 1:09 pm

      I wouldn’t call it a conspiracy, exactly, but it does look like the media has decided that its job is to propagandize for the official line rather than to investigate and inform.

  10. Selena_Gomaz
    December.7.2020 at 12:53 pm

  11. Dillinger
    December.7.2020 at 1:05 pm

    >>U.S. major media coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic has been much more negative

    you jackasses shoving hysteria down our throats is not evidence of demand

  12. Unicorn Abattoir
    December.7.2020 at 1:07 pm

    U.S. major media readers strongly prefer negative stories about COVID-19, and negative stories in general

    They should donate to the Reason Webathon, so they can keep receiving histrionic tales of Covid madness!

Please to post comments