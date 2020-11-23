Reason Roundup

Tennessee Can Enforce Ban on Abortion Based on Sex, Race, or Down Syndrome Status of Fetus

Plus: More losses for the Trump campaign, a win for cannabis delivery services, a ban on LGBTQ conversion therapy violates First Amendment rights, and more...

|

Anti-Abortion Protesters Outside of a Clinic in Memphis Tennessee
(Karen Focht/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

Tennessee can start enforcing a law that criminalizes abortions occurring for non-state-approved reasons. After a lower court temporarily blocked the full measure over the summer, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday that the state may go ahead with the part of the law banning abortion based on the sex or race of the fetus or its likelihood to have Down Syndrome. Performing an abortion under these prohibited circumstances could lead to 15 years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

"Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee enacted the so-called 'reason bans' earlier this year as part of a sweeping anti-abortion measure," notes the Associated Press. "The law gained national attention because it banned abortion as early as six weeks—making it one of the strictest in the country—but it included several other anti-abortion components."

A judge temporarily blocked enforcement of the law not long after it was signed in July.

The new 6th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling does not totally undo the lower court's decision. Tennessee is still barred from enforcing the general ban on abortion occurring once fetal cardiac activity can be detected. However, it may begin enforcing the race, sex, and Down Syndrome part of the ban.

It's unlikely that the state will enforce it, or even that it can, however. As it stands, no one getting an abortion is required to provide a reason why and, even if it were necessary, women seeking abortions on unapproved grounds could simply say it was for another reason.

More than a dozen other states have similar laws on the books, and as far I know, there have been no attempts at enforcing them. What's more, there's no particular evidence that U.S. women are seeking sex-selective abortions or race-selective abortions at all, let alone in significant numbers.

Abortions based on Down Syndrome status or other genetic abnormalities in a fetus may be more common, because some families feel financially or emotionally unable to care for a child with special needs. Regardless, these are exactly the kinds of private, personal, and heart-wrenching decisions that should be left to families and medical professionals, not subject to state approval.

"Immediately following the appeals court ruling," concerning Tennessee's ban, "the plaintiffs' attorneys filed a request in lower federal court for a temporary restraining order to block the reason bans once again, but this time argued the law illegally prohibits a patient from 'obtaining constitutionally protected pre-viability abortion care,'" reports A.P.

FREE MINDS

Conversion therapy for LGBT kids to be allowed again in Florida counties. Florida governments cannot ban counseling and other psychiatric programs aimed at changing people's sexuality or gender identity, according to a new ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit. The case we brought by two Florida therapists who argued that laws against conversion therapy in Palm Beach County and Boca Raton violated their First Amendment rights. In a 2-1 ruling, the appellate court agreed, declaring Florida's two laws banning the practice to be unconstitutional. Read more about the case—and why it could be headed to SCOTUS soon—here.

FREE MARKETS

A win for cannabis delivery services in California. Last week, a judge "dismissed a lawsuit that sought to overturn a state rule allowing home deliveries statewide, even into communities that banned commercial marijuana sales," notes San Francisco's local CBS station. "The court challenge raised a fundamental question in the nation's largest legal pot market: Where can you buy it? The state earlier ruled a licensed delivery can be made into 'any jurisdiction' within California."

ELECTION 2020

Disputed states to certify election results as Trump tries to keep up delusion that his case has a chance. The battleground states where the Trump campaign is challenging election results are all gearing up to certify the results—thereby officially cementing Joe Biden as the election winner. "Michigan and Pennsylvania are set to do so Monday, and Nevada will on Tuesday," notes NPR. "Arizona and Wisconsin have certification deadlines next week." Trump has continued to tweet about how he is the real winner and it's only a matter of time before the courts declare it so. But more and more Republicans are falling out of step with the president's propaganda as his conspiracy theory grows increasingly elaborate.

QUICK HITS

• A third COVID-19 vaccine is showing promising results.

• "The pandemic is increasing child sex trafficking," writes Michael Hobbes at HuffPost, "but not for the reasons you think."

• Nevada is among the latest states to institute new pandemic-related restrictions on dining, socializing, etc.

• Los Angeles is banning outdoor dining now.

• Canada's Supreme Court has ruled "that Ontario's sex-offender registry regime violates the constitutional rights of people found not criminally responsible for their actions by reason of mental disorder."

• Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow, and Ivan Lam have all been jailed.

NEXT: The Feds Are Spreading Fake Facts About Fentanyl 

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    November.23.2020 at 9:40 am

    Tennessee Can Enforce Ban on Abortion Based on Sex, Race, or Down Syndrome Status of Fetus

    When creating protected classes comes back to bite you?

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      November.23.2020 at 9:56 am

      Hello.

      Shut the fuck up Greta.

      Reason: Why come U-S-A- be in many much wars again?

    3. Rat on a train
      November.23.2020 at 9:57 am

      Am I still allowed to abort based on nationality?

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    November.23.2020 at 9:41 am

    Disputed states to certify election results as Trump tries to keep up delusion that his case has a chance.

    When will he get it through his thick skull that he never should have been allowed to be president in the first place.

  3. Ra's al Gore
    November.23.2020 at 9:42 am

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1329875309995454464.html

    This sinister “Great Reset” stuff suggests we really might be approaching the “end of history” this time – not with the worldwide acceptance of classical liberalism, but with its decisive rejection in favor of “soft” and “limited” authoritarianism.
    The new consensus spreading among Western political elites is that some issues must be taken off the table, placed beyond the reach of voters, “settled” – and thus enforced – by power that cannot be subordinated to democracy.
    In other words, the list of things “free people” don’t get to vote against or refuse to accept grows longer. The size and power of centralized government swells to a scale undreamed-of by the founders of a constitutional republic. Very little of it can be voted out of office.
    This is all supposedly justified in the name of protecting what remains of democracy, and sanding the rough edges off of capitalism. The elites tell themselves they aren’t really authoritarians – they’re just helping “true” liberty flourish by limiting and nourishing it.
    The people cannot be allowed to make choices that would interfere with the government-provided “rights” of others – in other words, the socialized goods and services everyone is “entitled” to. People must be made “free” from want, from insult, even from the need to work.
    Whatever remains of free society after those authoritarian boundaries are drawn will become the new playground sandbox of liberty – smaller, but safer and more comfortable. All that is not steel will be velvet. All that is not demanded will be provided.
    The elite will find just the right amount of authoritarian control to protect The People. You’ll still be allowed to own some capital, provided you use it the “right” way. You can be ambitious, but not greedy. You can speak sort-of freely, but only about approved topics.
    This is now the great illusion of the 21st Century, brought into focus by the coronavirus pandemic, which will be employed to kill classical liberalism by supposedly “proving” that the most important challenges can only be tackled with authoritarian control.
    The delusion will be that authoritarianism can be tamed and harnessed to protect “free” societies. Authoritarianism will become the sleek scientific, industrial, and moral engine that pulls free people into the new century and beyond.
    The political class will tell you this is a modest and necessary imposition on liberty. They’re just putting a few dangerous things where your adorable childlike hands can’t reach them. They’re just requiring you to accept a few more points of “consensus.”
    The list of commands you cannot refuse will get just a LITTLE longer, as will the list of questions you are not allowed to ask, the words you’re not allowed to use, the things you cannot buy or sell, the alternatives you are not permitted to seek.
    Very Smart People of unimpeachable moral authority and unquestionable wisdom will draw some heavy lines. You will be permitted to color within them as you wish, using the acceptable colors provided to you. You won’t be allowed to be dangerous or unpredictable any more.
    In every respect, it’s the end of classical liberalism – the end of universal freedoms and inalienable rights, of absolute limits on political control. Constitutional limits on what you can vote FOR will be replaced by lists of what you aren’t allowed to vote AGAINST.
    You may get to elect some of the deciders, but you won’t be making the big decisions, and you will not be allowed to reject the “consensus.” When capitalism is dominated by politics, risk is replaced by consensus, and reward by entitlement. It’s “safer,” and smaller.

  4. JesseAz
    November.23.2020 at 9:42 am

    MIT withdraws study showing masks are effective at preventing covid spread.

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/researchers-withdraw-study-showing-efficacy-of-mask-mandates-after-increased-virus-cases-in-areas-observed

    1. JesseAz
      November.23.2020 at 9:44 am

      Some real Americans with independent thought still exist as they kick the government out for illegal and unwarranted inspections for covid.

      https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-ny-business-owners-kick-out-health-dept-sheriffs-civil-disobedience-starts-now

    2. JesseAz
      November.23.2020 at 9:46 am

      The WHO still wants you in masks and locked down even with a vaccine. Because fuck science. This is about control.

      https://pjmedia.com/columns/stacey-lennox/2020/11/22/who-director-dr-tedros-moves-the-covid-19-goalposts-right-off-the-playing-field-n1166562

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    November.23.2020 at 9:42 am

    A third COVID-19 vaccine is showing promising results.

    Third prize is you’re infected.

    1. Rat on a train
      November.23.2020 at 9:51 am

      Preparing for the third wave.

  6. Ra's al Gore
    November.23.2020 at 9:43 am

    Mother, 38, is arrested in front of her children and locked in a cell for seven HOURS after calling a transgender woman a man on Twitter
    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6687123/Mother-arrested-children-calling-transgender-woman-man.html

    1. Ra's al Gore
      November.23.2020 at 9:44 am

      Beware trans ideas in sheep’s clothing
      Scottish schoolchildren are being told that a wolf really can self-identify as a sheep.
      https://www.spiked-online.com/2020/11/19/beware-trans-ideas-in-sheeps-clothing/

      Four- and five-year-olds in Scotland are now being taught that some sheep growl. This message was delivered in award-winning author Morag Hood’s Brenda is a Sheep, a brightly illustrated book being given to Primary One (reception class) schoolchildren courtesy of the Scottish Book Trust, and conveniently in time for Transgender Week of Visibility.

      The story centres on Brenda, a wolf who identifies as a sheep. With grey fur and pointy teeth, Brenda has some problems fitting in. Readers are invited to wonder if Brenda might have nefarious motives for wanting to get into the sheep pen, particularly when she starts perfecting her mint-sauce recipe.

      Described by publishers Pan MacMillan as a ‘mischievous and hilarious story about being accepted’, by the end of the book Brenda is welcomed into the warm and woolly ovine community and they all live happily ever after.

      The political motive is about as clear as the claws on Little Red Ridinghood’s grandmother. It is a book about how it is wrong to be suspicious of men who identify as transgender women and demand access to women’s spaces. The book teaches children not to trust their instincts, nor to question the motives that people might have for pretending to be something they are clearly not.

      1. lap83
        November.23.2020 at 9:56 am

        They are literally parodying themselves

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    November.23.2020 at 9:44 am

    “The pandemic is increasing child sex trafficking,” writes Michael Hobbes at HuffPost, “but not for the reasons you think.”

    They just can’t help the clickbait headlines.

    1. Don't look at me!
      November.23.2020 at 9:55 am

      #4 will surprise you!

  8. Nardz
    November.23.2020 at 9:45 am

    They named their sham election system “Dominion” and Reason is stumping for its integrity

  9. Ra's al Gore
    November.23.2020 at 9:45 am

    https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/21/us/politics/coronavirus-vaccine.html

    Mr. Bancel, with a far smaller company, made the opposite bet, embracing the assistance of a government led by a science-denying president. Moderna got nearly $2.5 billion to develop, manufacture and sell its vaccine to the federal government and teamed up with the National Institutes of Health on the scientific work, a highly successful partnership that managed to sidestep the political meddling by Mr. Trump and his aides that had bedeviled other efforts to confront the virus.

  10. JesseAz
    November.23.2020 at 9:45 am

    A list of actual voting issues still unresolved the general media ignores as it continues to try to only pay attention to the most unreasonable allegations.

    https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/dozen-compelling-pieces-evidence-voting-irregularities-2020-election

    1. Don't look at me!
      November.23.2020 at 9:56 am

      Nothing to see here! Move along citizen!

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    November.23.2020 at 9:45 am

    Los Angeles is banning outdoor dining now.

    So celebrate that Biden victory eating a microwave burrito standing over your sink.

    1. Don't look at me!
      November.23.2020 at 9:57 am

      Except it won’t be hot because the electricity is shut off.

  12. loveconstitution1789
    November.23.2020 at 9:46 am

    Election Fraud Problems Are A Threat To Our Country — And Too Important To Be Left To Conspiracy Theorists

    Trump win in Trump vs Biden is gonna be funny.

    There is a reason that Clarence Thomas has not announced retirement once the media declared Biden the “winner”.

  13. Ra's al Gore
    November.23.2020 at 9:46 am

    New York City’s 2018 Flu Was a Near-Death Experience for Its Medical System
    https://www.thedailybeast.com/new-york-citys-2018-flu-was-the-near-death-experience-for-the-medical-system-that-andrew-cuomo-ignored

    Hospital beds lining hallways, protective gear running out, patients surging into emergency departments:

    Two years before the novel coronavirus upended life as we’ve known it, officials at NYC Health+Hospitals Corporation were worried enough after a particularly nasty flu season to call Johns Hopkins for help.

    “Our flu season is really terrible. We’re having a hard time with our facilities,” Jennifer B. Nuzzo, senior scholar of the Center for Health Security, recalled hearing in a phone call from Dr. Syra Madad, senior director of the special pathogens program office at NYC H+H, which oversees New York City’s public hospital system, the largest in the nation. Madad was concerned about the number of patients showing up in hospital emergency departments, and the stress on the public hospital system. Would the Center for Health Security help monitor what was happening?

  14. Fist of Etiquette
    November.23.2020 at 9:47 am

    Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow, and Ivan Lam have all been jailed.

    Time for our noble professional athletes to take a knee for another cause.

  15. loveconstitution1789
    November.23.2020 at 9:47 am

    5 More Ways Joe Biden Magically Outperformed Election Norms

    Lefties are so close, just they were with the Trump coup of 2016.

  16. Ra's al Gore
    November.23.2020 at 9:47 am

    Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful”
    https://www.zerohedge.com/political/portuguese-court-rules-pcr-tests-unreliable-quarantines-unlawful

    Most importantly, the judges ruled that a single positive PCR test cannot be used as an effective diagnosis of infection.

    The specifics of the case concern four tourists entering the country from Germany – all of whom are anonymous in the transcript of the case – who were quarantined by the regional health authority. Of the four, only one had tested positive for the virus, whilst the other three were deemed simply of “high infection risk” based on proximity to the positive individual. All four had, in the previous 72 hours, tested negative for the virus before departing from Germany.

    In their ruling, judges Margarida Ramos de Almeida and Ana Paramés referred to several scientific studies.

    Most notably this study by Jaafar et al., which found that – when running PCR tests with 35 cycles or more – the accuracy dropped to 3%, meaning up to 97% of positive results could be false positives.

    The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable.

    Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      November.23.2020 at 9:48 am

      Test EVERYONE in the UK for coronavirus once a month to make a ‘freedom pass’ system where people with negative results can live normal lives, says ex-Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt
      https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8969341/Test-UK-coronavirus-says-ex-Health-Secretary-Jeremy-Hunt.html

  17. Fist of Etiquette
    November.23.2020 at 9:48 am

    The state earlier ruled a licensed delivery can be made into ‘any jurisdiction’ within California.

    Ha! Local police are just going to have to shop around the vehicle code to find something else.

  18. Ra's al Gore
    November.23.2020 at 9:49 am

    Are Covid Patients Gasping ‘It Isn’t Real’ As They Die?
    An ER nurse’s anecdote of deranged denialism went viral. But when the media caught wind of the story, reporters didn’t do their jobs.
    https://www.wired.com/story/are-covid-patients-gasping-it-isnt-real-as-they-die/

    But other nurses who work in similar settings say they’ve seen nothing of the kind.

    I called a number of hospitals in the same part of South Dakota to ask emergency room nurses if they’d noticed the same, disturbing phenomenon. At Avera Weskota Memorial Hospital, about 20 minutes from Doering’s hometown of Woonsocket, an ER nurse told me, “I have not had that experience here.” At my request, Kim Rieger, the VP for communications and marketing at Huron Regional Medical Center, one of the four medical facilities where Doering works, spoke with several nurses at Huron to get their reactions to the CNN interview. None said they’d interacted with Covid patients who denied having the disease. “Most patients are grateful, and thankful for our help,” one told her. “I have not experienced this, nor have I been told of this experience, ever,” another said.

  20. Nardz
    November.23.2020 at 9:49 am

    https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1330880144991531012?s=19

    You do not need permission from the government to celebrate a holiday. This is America. We are Americans. That’s really the only argument we should need to make.

  21. Don't look at me!
    November.23.2020 at 9:50 am

    In the future, everyone will need state approval every 15 minutes.

  22. Ra's al Gore
    November.23.2020 at 9:50 am

    NBC, 2019:

    Chinese parts, hidden ownership, growing scrutiny: Inside America’s biggest maker of voting machines
    Scrutiny of the U.S. election system, spurred by Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, has put Election Systems & Software in the political spotlight.
    https://www.nbcnews.com/news/all/chinese-parts-hidden-ownership-growing-scrutiny-inside-america-s-biggest-n1104516

    The nondescript name and building match the relative anonymity of the company, more commonly known as ES&S, which has operated in obscurity for years despite its central role in U.S. elections. Nearly half of all Americans who vote in the 2020 election will use one of its devices.

    That’s starting to change. A new level of scrutiny of the election system, spurred by Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, has put ES&S in the political spotlight. The source of the nation’s voting machines has become an urgent issue because of real fears that hackers, whether foreign or domestic, might tamper with the mechanics of the voting system.

    That has led to calls for ES&S and its competitors, Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems and Austin, Texas-based Hart Intercivic, to reveal details about their ownership and the origins of the parts, some of which come from China, that make up their machines.

    But ES&S still faces questions about the company’s supply chain and the identities of its investors, although it has said it is entirely owned by Americans. And the results of its government penetration tests, in which authorized hackers try to break in so vulnerabilities can be identified and fixed, have yet to be revealed.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      November.23.2020 at 9:51 am

      But Mah Private Companize:

      FBI warning played a role in Facebook downplaying NY Post report, Zuckerberg says
      https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-tech-senate-post-idUSKBN27D2RR

      Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday that a warning from the FBI on hack-and-leak operations before the Nov. 3 presidential election played a role in its decision to limit the reach of stories from the New York Post that made claims about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son.

      Zuckerberg said it had seen attempts by Russia, Iran and China to run disinformation campaigns. “One of the threats that the FBI has alerted our companies … to was the possibility of a hack and leak operation in the days or weeks leading up to this election,” he said.

      “So you had both public testimony from from the FBI, (inaudible) in private meetings alerts that were given to at least our company, I assume the others as well, that suggested that we be on high alert and sensitivity that if a trove of documents appeared that that we should view that with suspicion that it might be part of a foreign manipulation attempt,” he told lawmakers.

  23. Nardz
    November.23.2020 at 9:50 am

    https://twitter.com/Timcast/status/1330869145177632768?s=19

    Demanding we ignored constitutional safeguards so that the media can declare a winner? Well you might be a fascist, or an idiot or both

  24. Ra's al Gore
    November.23.2020 at 9:51 am

    https://www.manhattancontrarian.com/blog/2020-11-17-good-news-science-is-back

    The Gazette has learned that “science is back” by their usual method, which is by interviewing the leading Harvard professor on the subject. In this case that is John Holdren. Do you remember him? Holdren’s current title is “Teresa and John Heinz Professor of Environmental Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School and professor of environmental science and policy in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences.” But before that he was “[A]ssistant to the [P]resident for science and technology and director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy,” a position in which he served for the entire eight years of the Obama presidency.

    In 2009, shortly after Holdren’s confirmation as Obama’s “science” advisor, a website called Zombietime collected a top-ten list of quotations from “Ecoscience.” Here are a few of my favorites:

    Involuntary fertility control. . . . A program of sterilizing women after their second or third child, despite the relatively greater difficulty of the operation than vasectomy, might be easier to implement than trying to sterilize men. The development of a long-term sterilizing capsule that could be implanted under the skin and removed when pregnancy is desired opens additional possibilities for coercive fertility control. The capsule could be implanted at puberty and might be removable, with official permission, for a limited number of births.
    If some individuals contribute to general social deterioration by overproducing children, and if the need is compelling, they can be required by law to exercise reproductive responsibility—just as they can be required to exercise responsibility in their resource-consumption patterns—providing they are not denied equal protection.
    In today’s world, however, the number of children in a family is a matter of profound public concern. The law regulates other highly personal matters. For example, no one may lawfully have more than one spouse at a time. Why should the law not be able to prevent a person from having more than two children?
    Toward a Planetary Regime. . . . Perhaps those agencies, combined with UNEP and the United Nations population agencies, might eventually be developed into a Planetary Regime—sort of an international superagency for population, resources, and environment. Such a comprehensive Planetary Regime could control the development, administration, conservation, and distribution of all natural resources, renewable or nonrenewable, at least insofar as international implications exist. . . . The Regime might also be a logical central agency for regulating all international trade, perhaps including assistance from DCs to LDCs, and including all food on the international market. The Planetary Regime might be given responsibility for determining the optimum population for the world and for each region and for arbitrating various countries’ shares within their regional limits.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      November.23.2020 at 9:52 am

      Or you could try another book that Holdren co-authored with the Ehrlichs — “Human Ecology,” from 1973. In 2014 the website CFACT compiled a collection of choice quotes from this one. Again, I’ll give you just a few of my favorites:

      There is good reason to believe that population growth increases the probability of a lethal worldwide plague and of a thermonuclear war. Either could provide a catastrophic “death-rate solution” to the population problem; each is potentially capable of destroying civilization and even of driving Homo sapiens to extinction. . . . Perhaps more likely than extinction is the possibility that man will sur­vive only to endure an existence barely recognizable as human-malnourished, beset by chronic disease, physically and emotionally impoverished, sur­rounded by the devastation wrought by an industrial civilization that could not cope with the results of its own biological and social folly.
      Political pressure must be applied immediately to induce the United States government to assume its responsibility to halt the growth of the Ameri­can population. Once growth is halted, the government should undertake to influence the birth rate so that the population is reduced to an optimum size and maintained there.
      A massive campaign must be launched to restore a high-quality environ­ment in North America and to de-develop the United States. De-development means bringing our economic system (especially patterns of consumption) into line with the realities of ecology and the global resource situation.

  25. Jerryskids
    November.23.2020 at 9:52 am

    What’s more, there’s no particular evidence that U.S. women are seeking sex-selective abortions or race-selective abortions at all, let alone in significant numbers.

    If the EEOC has taught me anything, it’s that disparate impact is prima facie evidence of discrimination. Does one race or one sex get aborted more than another? Boom. There’s all the evidence you need.

  26. Nardz
    November.23.2020 at 9:52 am

    https://twitter.com/steph93065/status/1330820653897949184?s=19

    Everyone gave up on @GenFlynn. Willing to let him go to jail for something he didn’t do.

    Everyone EXCEPT Sidney. @SidneyPowell1.

    I’ll never give up on Liberty and Sidney is fighting for truth and Liberty.

  27. Fist of Etiquette
    November.23.2020 at 9:52 am

    Florida governments cannot ban counseling and other psychiatric programs aimed at changing people’s sexuality or gender identity, according to a new ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.

    As long as the patients can choose or not choose it.

  28. Nardz
    November.23.2020 at 9:54 am

    https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1330820046856196101?s=19

    What the hell.

    Another reason Trump needs to win or they’ll make this the new normal in schools and churches.

  29. Ra's al Gore
    November.23.2020 at 9:54 am

    Which party are the facists again?

    Michigan Legislators Face Calls For Possible Criminal Charges After Meeting With President Trump On Certificationhttps://jonathanturley.org/2020/11/21/michigan-legislators-face-calls-for-possible-criminal-charges-after-meeting-with-president-trump-on-certification/

  30. Nardz
    November.23.2020 at 9:55 am

    https://twitter.com/Timcast/status/1330882212393324545?s=19

    Interesting cable leak from Wikileaks

    Dates back to 2006

  31. Nardz
    November.23.2020 at 9:56 am

    https://twitter.com/montaga/status/1330863683300364290?s=19

    Dear @TulsiGabbard progressives, your only hope to stop the endless wars, and the political establishment is to support @SidneyPowell1’s movement. We The People are going to take our country back!

  32. Ra's al Gore
    November.23.2020 at 9:57 am

    Covid: Pizza worker’s ‘lie’ forced South Australia lockdown
    https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-australia-55011790

    The strict lockdown began on Wednesday after the state detected 36 infections, including its first locally acquired cases since April.

    But this would have been avoided if the man had told the truth, that he worked shifts at the shop, officials said.

    He said he only went there to buy a pizza.

    This misinformation prompted health officials to assume the man had caught the virus during a very brief exposure and that the strain must be a highly contagious one.

    …Police did not identify the man, but said he worked at the Woodville Pizza Bar in Adelaide.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      November.23.2020 at 9:58 am

      I found another way for the left to ‘reduce’ COVID cases and deaths:

      90-Year-Old Woman Chooses Suicide Over Facing Another Lockdown

      https://www.westernjournal.com/90-year-old-woman-chooses-suicide-facing-another-lockdown/

      An elderly woman chose to end her life through doctor-assisted suicide, rather than endure another looming lockdown at her long-term care facility last month in Canada.

      The prospect of such a lockdown led Nancy Russell, 90, to end her life via controversial medically-assisted suicide.

      CTV News reported that during Toronto’s first lockdown of nursing homes, Russell declined physically when she was isolated from loved ones and her normal routine was disrupted.

      “She just truly did not believe that she wanted to try another one of those two-week confinements into her room,” Russell’s daughter said.

      “It was contact with people that was like food to her, it was like, oxygen,” the daughter added.

  33. John el Galto
    November.23.2020 at 9:57 am

    “enacted the so-called reason bans”

    Liberals hate this, but love reason bans on vaccines. Nice, solid liberal hypocrisy.

  34. loveconstitution1789
    November.23.2020 at 9:58 am

    Hand recounts underway in WI and GA. AZ, NV, MI, PA certifying results so they can be challenged.

    Trump vs Biden is gonna be funny win for Trump like Bush vs Gore was a win for Bush.

    Trump campaign website

    The media liars are so desperate. At first they wouldn’t follow Trump campaign election news and now they are trying to dismiss any signs of the massive election fraud by democrats.

  35. Ra's al Gore
    November.23.2020 at 9:59 am

    https://twitter.com/matthewstoller/status/1329854309580886017

    “He is not the Word made flesh, but the triumph of word over flesh, over color, over despair.” – Ezra Klein, on Obama in 2008

Please to post comments