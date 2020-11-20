LGBT

Federal Circuit Court Rules Bans on LGBT Conversion Therapy for Minors Unconstitutional

A court split between Florida and California may mean an eventual Supreme Court decision.

Attempting to "cure" a gay or transgender minor via conversion therapy counts as protected First Amendment speech and can't simply be banned by ordinances, a federal appeals court ruled today.

LGBT activists and psychological experts have been targeting conversion therapy as a fraudulent practice that harms children for years. Some states have begun banning the treatment, starting with New Jersey and California in 2013. Now, it's forbidden in 20 states, and several cities and counties have passed their own laws against it.

Florida doesn't ban conversion therapy statewide, but the city of Boca Raton and Palm Beach County passed ordinances in 2017 that banned licensed professionals from treating minors with "any counseling, practice or treatment performed with the goal of changing an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity, including, but not limited to, efforts to change behaviors, gender identity, or gender expression, or to eliminate or reduce sexual or romantic attractions or feelings toward individuals of the same gender or sex."

Two therapists sued, arguing that the therapy they provided is voluntary, offered to clients who wish to reduce their attraction to individuals of the same sex or to reduce feelings of being the wrong gender. They claimed that the therapy they were providing consisted entirely of speech, and is therefore protected by the First Amendment.

In a 47-page decision for Otto v. City of Boca Raton, a circuit panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit ruled, 2-1, that this conversion therapy is, indeed, protected speech under the First Amendment.

Judge Britt C. Grant wrote the decision, joined by Judge Barbara Lagoa. Grant pointed out:

The Supreme Court has consistently rejected attempts to set aside the dangers of content-based speech regulation in professional settings: "As with other kinds of speech, regulating the content of professionals' speech 'pose[s] the inherent risk that the Government seeks not to advance a legitimate regulatory goal, but to suppress unpopular ideas or information.'"

They also warn that the court cannot simply allow government to ban speech by reclassifying it as "conduct." They add, "Forbidding the government from choosing favored and disfavored messages is at the core of the First Amendment's free-speech guarantee."

Further on, the judges warn:

What the governments call a "medical procedure" consists—entirely— of words. As the district court itself recognized, plaintiffs' therapy "is not just carried out in part through speech: the treatment provided by Drs. Otto and Hamilton is entirely speech." If [sexual orientation change effort therapy] is conduct, the same could be said of teaching or protesting—both are activities, after all. Debating? Also an activity. Book clubs? Same answer.

So, the judges ruled in favor of the therapists, reversing a previous ruling and ordering a preliminary injunction blocking it. It's not because they support conversion therapy. (And let's be clear here: Conversion therapy is a cruel scam unsupported by research.) Instead, the judges warn in their conclusion:

This decision allows speech that many find concerning—even dangerous. But consider the alternative. If the speech restrictions in these ordinances can stand, then so can their inverse. Local communities could prevent therapists from validating a client's same-sex attractions if the city council deemed that message harmful. And the same goes for gender transition—counseling supporting a client's gender identification could be banned.

Indeed, this is actually happening in some states. Lawmakers in several states, including Florida, have considered bills to forbid medical professionals from providing treatments to trans minors and fine doctors (and even threaten them with prison) for providing hormone therapies or surgical treatment. These laws actually fall more on outlawing conduct rather than simple speech, but in both cases, each side is attempting to use government power and political influence to control and outlaw therapeutic treatments because they object to it.

The ruling also creates a circuit court split. In 2013, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit ruled that California's law banning conversion therapy for minors did not violate the First Amendment. That court accepted the argument that the state was regulating conduct, not speech, and therefore subjected the law to a lower level of scrutiny than the 11th Circuit. And so this debate over whether conversion therapy is a form of protected speech may ultimately end up before the Supreme Court.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    November.20.2020 at 3:26 pm

    First they control speech and move on from there.

    1. Longtobefree
      November.20.2020 at 3:33 pm

      No, grasshopper; first they controlled the guns, then they moved on to speech, then they moved on to what kind and where you can get health insurance, then they moved on to whether you can go outside or not., and how you must dress if you do go outside.
      Next is the types of electricity you are allowed to use, if you are allowed to have a car, and if you can post on (anti) social media.

      The damn frog is well and truly boiled.

      Welcome to the revolution.

  2. Unicorn Abattoir
    November.20.2020 at 3:27 pm

    LGBT activists and psychological experts have been targeting conversion therapy as a fraudulent practice that harms children for years.

    As compared to totally harmless and inconsequential things like hormone treatments, puberty blockers, and irreversible surgeries.

    1. albo
      November.20.2020 at 3:38 pm

      Hey, 11-year-olds are fully capable of knowing what they want to be for the rest of their lives and should be allowed to cut off whatever they want…say people who have never met an 11-year-old.

  3. Longtobefree
    November.20.2020 at 3:29 pm

    Boca Raton and Palm Beach County passed ordinances in 2017 that banned licensed professionals from treating minors with “any counseling, practice or treatment performed with the goal of changing an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity, including, but not limited to, efforts to change behaviors, gender identity, or gender expression, or to eliminate or reduce sexual or romantic attractions or feelings toward individuals of the same gender or sex.”

    ‘ . . . including, BUT NOT limited to . . . ‘
    So affirming transgender desires would also be illegal?

  4. Kungpowderfinger
    November.20.2020 at 3:37 pm

    “We have no choice but to stack the Supreme Court, to protect the children” – Democrats pandering to LGBT

  5. TwelveInchPianist
    November.20.2020 at 3:37 pm

    So much for medical treatments being between people and their doctors. And I’m not sure how “unsupported by the evidence” it is that you can’t try to make a boy comfortable with being a boy, or a girl comfortable with being a girl.

    1. Zeb
      November.20.2020 at 4:32 pm

      Gay conversion therapy seems more questionable, but if people want to give it a shot that’s their deal.
      I think trying to normalize gender dysphoria like being gay has been (and I think it’s a good thing there) is not a great idea. If an adult person decides that that’s how it is and how they are going to be, I have no problem with that. But unlike being gay, it is actually a disorder. If you feel like you are in the wrong body, modifying your body is never going to completely fix that. Seems to me that at the very least it’s worth attempting to learn to be comfortable with your actual biological condition. Especially for children.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        November.20.2020 at 4:34 pm

        Douglas Murray has a chapter on this subject in his book. He does a really good job of covering the issue, and even showed up to a film screening by a gay conversion group for journalistic research. He was recognized by someone in the crowed who seemed to think he was there to get help for himself.

  6. albo
    November.20.2020 at 3:39 pm

    “But I’m a Cheerleader” is a good movie about this issue.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      November.20.2020 at 3:49 pm

      “Saved!” was better.

    2. JesseAz
      November.20.2020 at 4:22 pm

      Not really. There are many actual studies currently about how the activist doctor community is pushing drugs before any form of actual therapy that wasn’t towards convincing kids they were trans. There are actual clusters of trans communities and coming out in school that wouldn’t exist if it was merely genetic. The regret rate for trans has increased while suicide rates have heald steady in the community. It is a mental issue being treated with hormones and biological changes instead of treating underlying issues.

      We have other examples of dysmorphia like abkeism, where people amputate their own appendages or wish they were crippled. It is the same plane as transgenderism.

      Transgenderism is a paradox. It is an idea that there are fluid genders treated by pretending to be a static gender. It makes no sense.

    3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      November.20.2020 at 4:36 pm

      What about Top Gun?

  7. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    November.20.2020 at 4:00 pm

    They should be banning stuffing pre-teens with hormones to make them ‘trans’ the nanosecond they don’t immediately fit into a set range of stereotypical ‘gender’ behaviors.

