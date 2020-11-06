Election 2020

Trump's Desperate Conspiracy Theories Won't Save His Presidency, but They Might Save His Ego

The only person he needs to convince is himself.

When Donald Trump claimed he would have won the popular vote in 2016 if it weren't for "the millions of people who voted illegally," he was only trying to magnify his victory over Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Now that he seems to be losing a presidential election, his desperate scramble for explanations has produced conspiracy theories that make his 2016 fantasy pale by comparison. Here are a few of the things the president seems to believe, judging from his remarks at the White House last night.

Joe Biden can win only with "illegal votes."

"If you count the legal votes, I easily win," Trump said. "If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. If you count the votes that came in late, we're looking to them very strongly, but a lot of votes came in late."

This is a testable claim. Trump is saying that Biden can win the election only if mail-in ballots that arrived after Election Day, which he deems "illegal," are counted. Yet in Pennsylvania, whose 20 electoral votes would clinch Biden's victory, the former vice president has pulled ahead of Trump even without including late-arriving ballots. "The votes being counted in Pennsylvania do not include any mail ballots arriving after Nov. 3," New York Times reporter Nick Corasaniti notes. "Those are being kept segregated. This count is for votes in by Election Day."

Election officials in states run by Democrats are manufacturing votes for Biden.

"They're trying to steal an election," Trump said. "They're trying to rig an election, and we can't let that happen….The voting apparatus of those states [is] run in all cases by Democrats. We were winning in all the key locations by a lot, actually, and then our numbers started miraculously getting whittled away in secret….They want to find out how many votes they need, and then they seem to be able to find them. They wait and wait, and then they find them, and you see that on Election Night."

Trump's only evidence of the massive, orchestrated fraud he describes is that election results shifted as more votes were counted. But that is a common election phenomenon, and this year it has been magnified by Trump's attacks on voting by mail, which fostered a Democratic tilt in those late-counted ballots.

Contradicting his thesis that Democrats are manufacturing mail-in ballots to assure Biden's victory, Trump complained about vote counting in Georgia, which has a Republican governor and secretary of state. "In Georgia, I won by a lot, a lot, with a lead…getting close to 300,000 votes on Election Night," he said. "And by the way, [it] got whittled down, and now it's getting to…a point where I'll go from winning by a lot to perhaps being even down a little bit."

Exactly who is conspiring against Trump in Georgia? "The election apparatus in Georgia is run by Democrats," he said. That will be news to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Pollsters deliberately overestimated support for Biden.

"As everybody saw, we won by historic numbers, and the pollsters got it knowingly wrong," Trump said. "They got it knowingly wrong. We had polls that were so ridiculous, and everybody knew it at the time….As everyone now recognizes, media polling was election interference in the truest sense of that word, by powerful special interests."

While it is true that the "blue wave" predicted by many surveys never materialized, Trump is positing that a cabal of pollsters deliberately discredited their profession by conspicuously failing (once again) to anticipate the election results. Why would they do that?

"They thought there was going to be a big blue wave," Trump said. "That was false. That was done for suppression reasons."

Here Trump is making two contradictory claims. The pollsters "thought there was going to be a big blue wave," and they were mistaken. At the same time, they were wrong on purpose, because they wanted to suppress Republican turnout.

"These really phony polls…were designed to keep our voters at home, create the illusion of momentum for Mr. Biden and diminish Republicans' ability to raise funds," Trump said. "They were what's called suppression polls, everyone knows that now, and it's never been used to the extent that it's been used on this last election."

Did polls suggesting a Biden victory demoralize Republicans, as the president assumes? It seems at least as plausible that such polls would motivate Trump's supporters to vote. If pollsters really were determined to defeat Trump, shouldn't they have predicted a landslide for him, which would have suggested to his supporters that they needn't bother voting?

Even assuming that pollsters were willing to sacrifice their reputations in order to get Biden elected, and that they all secretly agreed to do so, Trump suggested that strategy was a spectacular failure. "We grew our party by 4 million voters," he said, and had "the greatest turnout in Republican Party history….We won by historic numbers." Yet Trump also said pollsters are "not stupid people," an assessment that seems to be at odds with his claim that they ruined their reputations for nothing.

Is anyone buying this? The headline of the New York Post story about Trump's comments—"Downcast Trump makes baseless election fraud claims in White House address"—suggests that his fact-free conspiracy theories have limited appeal. They certainly will not impress the courts as they consider the Republicans' post-election lawsuits. Maybe Trump is feeding anger and resentment among his most credulous supporters, but to what end? So he can keep his base energized in anticipation of a comeback in 2024, when he will be as old as the opponent he portrayed as dangerously past his prime?

Trump's 2020 excuses, like his claims about the popular vote in 2016 and the size of the crowd at his inauguration, serve no obvious purpose except to protect his supersized ego—in this case, to assure himself that he is a winner even when he loses. That explanation is consistent with everything we know about Trump from his decades as a public figure, including his "truthful hyperbole" as a businessman, his relentless boasting and self-promotion, his boundless vanity, and his legendarily thin skin. Unless he has been playing an extremely long con on us, it may be time to accept that Trump is exactly what he seems.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Jerryskids
    November.6.2020 at 3:36 pm

    You’re missing the big picture – if Trump has lost the election it can only mean that he has failed to curry enough favor with Vladimir Putin. Everybody knows the Russians control our elections.

    But wait! If Joe Biden has won the election, that must mean……Biden’s a Putin puppet! I knew it! Commie bastards!

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      November.6.2020 at 3:47 pm

      Nah, because of the intrepid media investigations, America was wise to Putin’s Jedi Mind tricks. It’ll take more than an animated Gif this time, Ivan!

  2. Jackand Ace
    November.6.2020 at 3:42 pm

    And what he is is nothing but a con man, who still has been able to con about 70M Americans, including the majority of commenters here. He’s conned vendors to his business, investors to his business (and yeah, stop with the debt to equity BS), and many of the people he attracted to be in his administration, as they will no doubt admit to.

    He’s in essence trying to blow the whole thing apart if he’s about to be booted…he will take anything and anyone down with him.

    This is what a child says “I didn’t lose. I won but it was stolen from me, everyone else cheated.”

    Here’s what a mature adult says “The people have spoken. Congrats to my opponent, and I will work with him if he asks to help America.”

    Fat chance on the latter from the current fascist wannabe we have currently as President. Remember when Obama’s admin and he himself did all they could to transistor with Trump? Think Trump will do that? Don’t make me laugh.

    1. Kevin Smith
      November.6.2020 at 3:53 pm

      Except Obama wasn’t Trump’s opponent. Between your child and mature adult, which one did Clinton behave like?

      1. Jackand Ace
        November.6.2020 at 4:15 pm

        In her concession speech she said this

        “Last night I congratulated Donald Trump and offered to work with him on behalf of our country. I hope that he will be a successful president for all Americans.”

        Which is exactly what an adult would say. Which is exactly what the man-child Trump will NOT say.

      2. Jackand Ace
        November.6.2020 at 4:21 pm

        By the way, you don’t have to be the opponent to the current President to transist with the incoming one. It’s what an adult would do. He won’t.

    2. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
      November.6.2020 at 4:10 pm

      Sleep well knowing you support the corrupt lying democrats who conned you into voting for far left policies. You’re a dupe living in a fantasy world but if you wish to be a tool go right ahead. People here love beating the shit out of you.

      1. Jackand Ace
        November.6.2020 at 4:16 pm

        I’ll sleep real well, thanks! Hey…wear your mask, ok?

        Best,
        Jack

    3. Don't look at me!
      November.6.2020 at 4:54 pm

      Here’s what a mature adult says “The people have spoken. Congrats to my opponent, and I will work with him if he asks to help America.”

      Just like Hillary did!

  3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    November.6.2020 at 3:44 pm

    Now do Russia and Systemic Racism.

  4. a libertarian
    November.6.2020 at 3:46 pm

    Trump lost. His cheerleaders here were dead wrong in all their predictions.

    lol

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      November.6.2020 at 3:50 pm

      Now do Nate Silver.

    2. Terry Anne Lieber (Don't Feed Tony)
      November.6.2020 at 4:32 pm

      – I predicted that it will a close call
      – I predicted that Trump will lose the absolutely irrelevant popular vote by a slightly bigger margin
      – I predicted that he’ll lost a slight amount of white support
      – I predicted that he’ll gain on all fronts from the minority margins, including gays et al
      – I predicted that he’ll most definitely take FL
      – I predicted that the ‘polls’ will be utterly wrong, well outside their margin of error (Wisconsin +17… ridiculous)

      So to sum it all up, I was more correct than I was wrong, and I was certainly better at predicting the outcomes, than mainstream media, pollsters and pundits such as Nate Silver. Trump had not yet conceded, and Biden had not yet won, since a President is elected by the electors, not by the winner of the mainstream media ‘calls’. A lot of things can happen between now and inauguration day, so we’ll see how it’ll pan out…

      1. Echospinner
        November.6.2020 at 4:41 pm

        So is it Steelers or Ravens?

      2. Jackand Ace
        November.6.2020 at 4:42 pm

        Such as Reason’s Stossel as well. In the middle of election night his site predicted a Trump win.

  5. Ra's al Gore
    November.6.2020 at 3:59 pm

    Do the Reason writers not read the comments to the articles? I’ve been responding with something like 40 posts/morning with citations to Dem wrongdoing.

    People who supposedly doubt government are not even willing to consider governments rigging elections? Anyone who believes he’s “literally Hitler” like the left claims to wouldn’t hesitate to stuff a ballot box.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      November.6.2020 at 4:07 pm

      Reason and its writers, I have concluded, are only pretending to be libertarians.

      For the first time in American history, we have a massive and unprecedented nationwide federal election operating under questionable parameters that were put in place at the eleventh hour, susceptible not only to fraud, but rank incompetence. Red flags abound.

      But, because Reason hates the incumbent President, they are trying to convince us that raising questions about the propriety of this election is synonymous with irrational, conspiratorial thinking.

    2. The White Knight
      November.6.2020 at 4:11 pm

      No, for the most part they do not read the comments. They haven’t been worth reading because they are dominated by an infestation of Trump fanboys.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        November.6.2020 at 4:15 pm

        And leftists pretending to be libertarians ….. ehem.

    3. Mazakon
      November.6.2020 at 4:23 pm

      No matter what the left does, no matter how corrupt or dirty their actions are, they will always be to Reason libertarians what the flying pig was to Homer Simpson.

    4. Rufus The Monocled
      November.6.2020 at 5:04 pm

      I just read some interesting stuff about SCOTUS reviewing the PA court unilaterally rewriting a law from 2019 that specifically said all votes must be in by 8pm election day. If SCOTUS overturns it, that means all votes that came in the next day are nullified and Trump gets PA.

  6. Geiger Goldstaedt
    November.6.2020 at 4:01 pm

    “We know fraud does not exist, and did not happen, and everything was legitimate, and that is why we are not even going to bother looking. If you want us to look for fraud, then prove it happened. Otherwise, it is just a conspiracy theory.”

    The circular logic on display at Reason all week has been …. enlightening, to say the least.

    1. DaveSs
      November.6.2020 at 4:05 pm

      No need to go looking for fraud.

      The people who would be suspected of fraud all told us that everything was done with total honesty.

  7. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    November.6.2020 at 4:12 pm

    Reason Koch libs helped tank a presidency. They support corrupt lying Biden and democrats.

  8. North49
    November.6.2020 at 4:18 pm

    Reason and the pro-war ‘libertarians’ really kicking their TDS into overdrive like it’s going out of style.

  9. Haystack
    November.6.2020 at 4:40 pm

    If it makes Trump feel psychologically better to believe it was a bunch of conspiracy theories that got him ousted, then good for him. We all have the right to fantasize about whatever we want. But right now, it looks like he will have to get the fuck out of the white house on January 20th. Or maybe he’ll be handcuffed and escorted out of the building. Now that would be fun to watch and probably highest ratings of anything on tv or internet. At least he’ll have that.

    1. Haystack
      November.6.2020 at 4:42 pm

      You could call it a parting gift.

    2. Don't look at me!
      November.6.2020 at 4:58 pm

      Talk about having fantasies.

  10. SQRLSY One
    November.6.2020 at 4:50 pm

    https://www.cnn.com/2020/11/06/politics/donald-trump-election-2020/index.html

    Trump has told people he has no plans to concede even if his path to victory is blocked

    Out-take from there…
    Biden’s campaign voiced little concern at the prospect of Trump clinging to power.
    “As we said on July 19, the American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House,” campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement.
    The Trump campaign released a statement Friday morning making clear it will refuse to concede the election, calling any projections of Biden as the winner “false” and the race “far from final.”

    SQRLSY comment: The end of the Trumptatorshit is in sight! Hoo-Ray! I for one hope that the Bidentatorshit will be run in a more adult, and less narcissistic and random, manner! Time will tell!

    If the United States government does NOT escort a certain “Orange Man Bad” trespasser out of the White House, in a certain not-so-hypothetical-scenario-now-any-more, then democracy in the USA is DEAD! Long live democracy, even if it ain’t as libertarian as I, for one, would like it to be!

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      November.6.2020 at 5:05 pm

      Walls finally closed in.

  11. ravenshrike
    November.6.2020 at 5:00 pm

    Humm, who do I believe more about the likelihood of fraud. Sullum, or a CPA.
    https://monsterhunternation.com/2020/11/05/the-2020-election-fuckery-is-afoot/

    1. KillAllRednecks
      November.6.2020 at 5:05 pm

      monsterhunternation.com… Well that just screams reputable news source.

  12. blondrealist
    November.6.2020 at 5:02 pm

    I’ll be generous and suggest Trump might think that the news and polling organizations were sticking with their “blue wave” messages hoping that some Trump voters would just stay home and note bother voting.

  13. KillAllRednecks
    November.6.2020 at 5:03 pm

    I have a feeling Trump and his supporters won’t accept the outcome of the election if he loses. He’ll try to deligitamize by claiming fraud. Remember when he and other conservatives kept saying Dems we’re trying to overturn/deligitamize the 2016 election? Hillary conceded on election night and didn’t ask for recounts. She didn’t claim massive fraud without
    evidence. Trump claimed fraud despite winning the EC.

    It appears Trump and many of his supporters are going to be unwilling to accept a Biden victory. Hopefully for the good of the country they move on quickly.

Please to post comments