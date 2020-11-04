Media Criticism

The Media Had 4 Years to Figure Out Trump Voters. They Blew It.

As independent thinkers exit mainstream institutions, groupthink and blind spots are likely to get worse.

(Chris Kleponis - Pool via CNP / MEGA / Newscom)

When Donald Trump pulled off a stunning upset and won the presidency in 2016, few people were more shocked than the professional take-havers in the mainstream media. Pundits, journalists, and political strategists—who live in Washington, D.C., or New York City but seldom leave their Twitter bubbles—were totally blindsided by the fact that a crass reality TV star had managed to defeat Hillary Clinton, the embodiment of the Democratic establishment.

A healthy media might have learned from its mistakes, engaged in soul-searching, and tried to gain some insights into the working-class coalition that Trump had assembled. Clearly, this didn't happen, because four years later—in the midst of a nail-bitingly close election—the predictions of the pundit class have proven to be no more accurate than they were in 2016. In fact, by some measures the experts performed even worse than last time: The pre-election polls, which suggested a landslide Biden victory, Democratic control of the Senate, and gains in the House, are so spectacularly wrong it calls the validity of the profession into doubt.

To take just one example, Sen. Susan Collins (R–Maine), for instance, did not lead her Democratic challenger, Sara Gideon, in a single poll of the Maine senate race. She was thought to be losing by 5, 6, or 7 points. (Quinnipiac had her down 12 points in September.) On Wednesday afternoon, Gideon conceded the race, which Collins won easily.

And while Biden currently looks likely to narrowly eke out a presidential victory, he is underperforming the polls in several states. In 2016, pollsters could reasonably claim that the numbers actually showed a very close and ever-tightening race in battleground states like Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania: Trump's win, though surprising, wasn't exactly outside the range of possible outcomes. This time, the public was primed for a blowout that never materialized.

This means, of course, that the mainstream media narrative about the "shy," reluctant, or otherwise undercounted Trump voter—namely, that he does not exist—was completely, utterly, bafflingly wrong: Once again, Trump is more popular than the media thought was possible.

Perhaps more importantly, the media continues to be wrong about why Trump is popular, and about which people like him. Unable to admit that a Democratic Party held hostage by liberal arts graduates who write their preferred pronouns on their name tags might be out of touch with the working class voters who traditionally vote blue, many cable news talking heads settled on any number of alternative explanations: from Russian interference to lingering, perhaps resurgent, racism throughout the U.S. (CNN's Van Jones called it a "whitelash" in 2016.)

Trump, though appears to have improved—albeit modestly—his totals with minority voters, including and especially Latino voters. The narrative that Trump's divisive rhetoric about foreigners and immigrants renders him completely toxic to minority voters just doesn't match the reality. Indeed, the results thus far suggested that the racial gap—at least for Latinos—is shrinking, and class and educational attainment are becoming more salient considerations than race.

It's unfortunate that many within the media—including and especially the prognosticators—continue to get things so wrong. Massive polling errors are bad for cultivating a well-informed citizenry, as David Graham argues in The Atlantic:

Without reliable sources of information about public opinion, the press, and by extension, the public, should perhaps employ a measure of humility about what we can and can't know in politics. As wise as this may be—and even if people manage to act on it—that sort of epistemic humility risks falling prey to the same asymmetrical warfare that has characterized much of the Trump era. At the moment, the leader of the Republican Party is an authoritarian populist who claims to represent the "true" will of the people, despite losing the popular vote twice. The president is unlikely to exercise any such humility in claiming, without evidence, that public opinion is with him. He might be wrong, but without reliable polls, who's to say otherwise?

Given the narrowness of Biden's presumed victory, it seems unlikely that Trumpism has been dealt anything resembling a death blow. The GOP will have little reason to shun Trump; on the contrary, given the results in 2016, 2018, and now 2020, one could make the case that the Republican Party performs better with Trump's name on the ballot than without it. Those in the mainstream media who continue to fail to understand Trump aren't going to get off easy: They just plain have to get better at this, or they will continue to lose ground to their challengers in the alternative media.

Several people who fall into this latter category—which includes a bevy of populism-sympathetic podcasters and upstart policy advocates—were recently profiled in The FederalistPublisher Ben Domenech and culture editor Emily Jashinsky call them the new contrarians, or "the New Contras for short, because the one thing they all have in common is refusing the wokeness that dominates legacy media, and has created a practically religious climate of insufferable identity politics." They cite Glenn Greenwald and Katie Herzog as two such New Contras: Both were solid journalists of the left, gradually chased out of respectable leftwing journalism spaces for disagreeing with mainstream orthodoxy.

Institutions like The New York Times and The Atlantic have grown much more squeamish about inviting dissenters into their midst. Publications are now occasionally beholden to staffers who think it's the job of journalists to run interference for the Democratic Party and hide stories from readers if they could conceivably help Trump. Many young rising stars in the world of investigative reporting think newsrooms have wrongly prioritized objectivity and should move toward a kind of "moral clarity" that is likely to make their institutions even more confused about why millions of people—roughly half the country—have aligned themselves with Donald Trump.

As independent thinkers exit the mainstream media, groupthink and blind spots among the legacy press are likely to get worse. The result would be a travesty, and not an outcome anyone should want or root for.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Red Tony
    November.4.2020 at 5:40 pm

    Okay, when did Robby turn into perhaps the second-best writer here? (After Rommelman, of course.)

    1. Dillinger
      November.4.2020 at 5:41 pm

      this piece *is* entirely less objectionable than most here.

  2. Dillinger
    November.4.2020 at 5:41 pm

    >>The GOP will have little reason to shun Trump

    if Biden frauds his way into T’s seat, the GOP will likely never see T again. why would he bother?

    1. Nail
      November.4.2020 at 5:51 pm

      Senator Trump- Fl. (R)

      1. Dillinger
        November.4.2020 at 5:59 pm

        subservient to the Turtle?

    2. Under_Pressure
      November.4.2020 at 6:04 pm

      For his ego? Whatever happens, the Republicans would be crazy to not try to keep him around as a sort of party gadfly and figure out how to capitalize on the good parts of Trumpism. Say what you will, the Republican party has been remade into the party of Trump over the past 4 years- and it’s working. There is an energy and vision to the party that I haven’t seen in my adult lifetime. It felt kind of good yesterday having a national election where massive turnout was not considered a terrible thing for the Republican party- it wasn’t just depending on old people and single issue voters (pro-lifers, NRA voters, and the like) to squeak out wins in low-turnout elections. The Ds seem like the party that is uptight and humorless now, and that’s a big deal. Yeah, it didn’t work out completely this time, but the Rs need to have the stones to stick with it. They’re onto something here, and should resist the temptation to fall back into their old ways.

      1. Dillinger
        November.4.2020 at 6:11 pm

        >>the Republicans would be crazy to not try to keep him around

        which ones? half of (R) is Never-T.

        >>There is an energy and vision to the party that I haven’t seen in my adult lifetime.

        to the Trump, not the party … but I agree otherwise to you above

      2. EscherEnigma
        November.4.2020 at 6:48 pm

        Say what you will, the Republican party has been remade into the party of Trump over the past 4 years- and it’s working.

        Working so well that he never won the popular vote.

        A party that can only scrape by in spite of popular will is not a healthy party, even if it can use undemocratic systems (the Electoral college, gerrymandering, etc.) to stay on life support.

    3. Red Rocks White Privilege
      November.4.2020 at 6:21 pm

      It’s not Trump so much as the political realignment that he helped accelerate, which began back in October 2008 with TARP and the bank bailouts. For once, both sides’ base were pretty well united in wanting the banks to get fucked for their reckless actions during the housing boom and subsequent fraud that had kicked off the Great Recession. McCain, being the go-along-to-get-along establishment piece of shit that he was, actually could have gotten out in front of Obama and told these guys, “you fucked up, take your medicine and eat it,” but punted, did that bizarre “campaign suspension” to go back to Washington and grandstand, and ended up supporting the bailout.

      That was the first main break. The second was the nomination of Mitt Romney in 2012, as milquetoast a candidate as could be devised, but overall a decent, well-spoken person with a good track record. Normally, someone like that should have walked to victory during a period when the economy was still largely in the shitter, and the candidates party had obliterated most of the gains the Dems had made in 2006. Except there was one problem–Obamacare, Obama’s signature bill during his first term, was basically the same as a system Romney had signed off on as Massachusetts governor. Then, after trouncing Obama in the first debate, he turtled in the subsequent two debates and got his ass kicked in the general. That was the second big break.

      Meanwhile, Trump is trolling Obama relentlessly on Twitter, building up a support base rooted in 90s Reform Party populism, whose nomination Trump briefly chased in 2000. He starts talking about the things that had become most concerning to the Republican base–mass immigration, outsourcing of blue-collar jobs, and forever wars.

      The final straw was the GOP establishment’s nomination and subsequent push of Jeb Bush as the presumptive nominee to be the Jobber to the Stars for Queen Hillary’s coronation. It’s not a coincidence that Trump announced his own candidacy right after Jeb did–he knew how toxic the Bush name still was politically, and here the GOPe was playing right into his hands. The neocon pundits and operatives, who had dominated the party apparatus for at least 30 years but grown increasingly distant from the party’s base, led them to project their distaste of Trump’s bombast and clear opposition to their political agenda onto his supporters, leading dipshits like Kevin Williamson to argue that rust belt towns needed to die out, rather than offer reasonable suggestions as to how they might be made viable again.

      In the meantime, the Democratic party has all but remade itself into the party of corporatist globalism, including maintaining wars abroad and continuing the policy of simping for Chinese dollars that the Clintons sent into overdrive in the 1990s. Neither party is going back to what it was prior to Obama and Trump. Those days are gone.

      1. Juice
        November.4.2020 at 6:27 pm

        It all seems so orchestrated. Doesn’t it?

  4. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    November.4.2020 at 5:48 pm

    Drumpf voters aren’t difficult to figure out at all. They supported a candidate whose draconian war on immigration is the moral equivalent of enforcing fugitive slave laws. (See the Shikha Dalmia masterpiece I link in my username.) And anyone who opposes Charles Koch’s open borders agenda is a bad person.

    #ImmigrationAboveAll

    1. PTC
      November.4.2020 at 6:28 pm

      That’s overstating things entirely. His war was on illegal immigration, and I would say he sought to increase legal immigration, simply not at the levels folks like you would appreciate.

      Fair to say he was skeptical of adding too many people to the nation, skeptical of it’s ability to absorb them, and skeptical that illegal immigration was a net positive.

      To call it a “war” on all immigration is a bit much. And your moral equivalent is beyond provocative.

      1. creech
        November.4.2020 at 6:59 pm

        So now the Dems need to come out with their immigration plan and see how it flies. It is easy to be against someone else’s policy but now they need to be challenged to put up or shut up.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    November.4.2020 at 5:50 pm

    …it calls the validity of the profession into doubt.

    If only.

    The national journalist lives in a bubble that spent the last four years working to ostracize the Trump voter rather than understand him. That bubble is the same reason we have economy- and psyche-destroying lockdowns. They continue to make Trump’s case for him.

    1. Knutsack
      November.4.2020 at 6:11 pm

      Very true. There is no attempt to understand Trump voters. Ostracize, villify, and deride is all they’ve been attempting to do.

      We can also expect the national journalists to not understand why his voters are going to want him to stay and fight–no matter how much the journalists opine about the loss of norms and, of course, how Trump is a fascist, unwilling to let go of power. Trump’s voters have been pushed beyond the point of caring what those journalists think.

      1. Muzzled Woodchipper
        November.4.2020 at 6:56 pm

        I haven’t given a shit what journalists have said for years.

        The best part of the Trump presidency was that just by simply winning when he “wasn’t supposed to” was enough to have the establishment left (the media, academia, big tech – particularly social media, and big business in general) out themselves as little more than partisan shitbags who disdain the existence of those who don’t think exactly as they do. The concept of “experts” has been obliterated. Pollsters have been shown to be frauds. The curtain has been lifted on those fucks, and you can’t unsee it.

  6. JesseAz
    November.4.2020 at 5:50 pm

    Trump has exposed the incestuous nature of politics and the media. And the world is better off. The problem is really dumb people, including many posters here, continue to deny it. The fourth estate is bought and paid for and they don’t even care being called whores.

    1. Muzzled Woodchipper
      November.4.2020 at 6:59 pm

      Exactly this.

      The media has ruined its credibility with massive chunks of people, and they’re not gonna get that credibility back for a couple of generations, at best.

  7. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    November.4.2020 at 5:52 pm

    Lots of people don’t appreciate being called “white supremacists” especially when they’re not white. Also Trump was not the limp rag Romney or the media whore McCain. Those two were also called nazis and had no personality or charisma against Obama. Trump has charisma and is popular with many people despite the media’s bootlicking of the democrats and their slavish devotion to smearing anyone who disagrees with the left. But mostly he was the only option to win against the socialist marxist left wing democrats who proved their worth by looting rioting and murdering. Fortunately it looks like they won’t get the senate, losing seats in the house, and the midterms could be a bloodbath.

    But whatever Biden will retire (willingly or not) and Harris is the real candidate. A lot of people were voting against her narcissistic sociopathic brand of politics.

  8. Unicorn Abattoir
    November.4.2020 at 5:53 pm

    To the media, Trump voters were “not us”.

    1. Dillinger
      November.4.2020 at 6:29 pm

      to Establishment (R) also.

  9. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    November.4.2020 at 6:04 pm

    At the moment, the leader of the Republican Party is an authoritarian populist who claims to represent the “true” will of the people

    Which describes Obama. Bush II, Clinton, Bush I, Reagan …. perhaps not Jimmy Carter, and perhaps not Coolidge, but sheesh, what a worthless description.

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      November.4.2020 at 6:40 pm

      No, this is different. Reagan said “If we love our country, we should also love our countrymen”. Can you honestly say the same ethos now applies on Team Red, when applied to *all* the “countrymen”? The modern Right seems much more keen to treat American citizenship not as a legal concept, but as a cultural concept. Remember Sarah Palin’s “Real Americans”?

      1. Longtobefree
        November.4.2020 at 6:46 pm

        You may be right; it’s not like Trump helped any minority groups to the lowest unemployment figures in history, or raised minority wages to the highest point in history, or cut the taxes minorities pay.

        1. Lord of Strazele
          November.4.2020 at 6:51 pm

          Did he cut taxes for the lower brackets? Wasn’t much if at all and probably wiped out by the trade war.

        2. chemjeff radical individualist
          November.4.2020 at 6:52 pm

          I said that Team Red increasingly wants to treat American citizenship as a *cultural* concept, not a racial one. Interesting that you went straight to the “minority” angle.

  10. MollyGodiva
    November.4.2020 at 6:31 pm

    The media keeps assuming that the Trump voter cares about policy, or even the concept of “truth”, but they don’t. They like the cruelty, the selfishness, the bigotry, and the nationalism, and they want more. Trump gives that too them. We have never had a politician who inspired such cult-like devotion in the US before. It is a new type of politics that we have not seen yet.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      November.4.2020 at 6:34 pm

      Obama the light bringer was cultish enough to get a Nobel Peace Prize before he was even inaugurated. Then he waged war like no President since JFK/LBJ/Nixon, didn’t have the decency to return his Peace Prize, and was still a cult leader. He’s got Trump beat seven ways since Sunday.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        November.4.2020 at 6:46 pm

        Obama endured his fair share of protests *from the left*.

        Remember this?

        https://www.cnn.com/2011/10/17/politics/latino-obama-protests/index.html

        “Since signaling a new course in our immigration policy a few weeks ago, President Obama has continued his aggressive persecution, jailing, and deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants who he has labeled ‘criminals’ and whose lives are being destroyed through traffic violations and similar minor infractions,” said Roberto Lovato of Presente.org, a Latino rights organization.

        Substitute “Trump” for “Obama” and this Mr. Lovato could have been describing Trump instead.

        Which right-leaning group has protested Trump like this? All of the major right-wing organizations have completely fallen in line and those who don’t agree with Trump were thrown out of the coalition.

    2. Dillinger
      November.4.2020 at 6:36 pm

      dude the whole point was T isn’t a politician.

    3. chemjeff radical individualist
      November.4.2020 at 6:42 pm

      I think part of it is that Trump reflects what they also see on Fox News and other right-wing sources, because Trump is totally a creature of right-wing media. So when your Trump supporter says “he tells it like it is!”, that is because they are both reading from the same script. Trump and his supporters mutually reinforce each other via the right-wing media bubble.

      1. Dillinger
        November.4.2020 at 6:45 pm

        >>Trump reflects what they also see on Fox News

        oy

  11. Lord of Strazele
    November.4.2020 at 6:40 pm

    A one-term president who probably gets indicted next year. Winning!

  12. TangoDelta
    November.4.2020 at 6:52 pm

    As childish as it is, I actually like Van Jones’ humorous “whitelash” term but I doubt he’d tolerate a white person creating & using the term “blacklash”.

  13. Ken Shultz
    November.4.2020 at 6:53 pm

    It’s not that they haven’t figured Trump supporters out. It’s that they hate Trump supporters just like they hated Trump’s policies.

    They hated Trump’s policies on immigration.

    They hated Trump’s policies on international trade.

    Guess what? I hated his policies on those things, too. But those aren’t the only policies the left and the establishment right hated about Trump.

    They hated his foreign policy. They hated his pragmatism.

    They hated his tax cuts. They hated his deregulation.

    They hated his unwillingness to bail out the states. They hated his efforts to repeal ObamaCare. They hated his support for gun rights. They hated his total opposition to the Green New Deal.

    And most of all, far, far above the rest, they hated Trump’s supporters.

    It isn’t that the Democrats and the media don’t understand Trump’s supporters. It’s that they hate their guts. They hate the white, blue collar, middle class for being white, blue collar, and middle class. Because they’re white, they’re racists. Because they’re blue collar, they’re too stupid to sacrifice their standard of living on the altar of climate change. Because they’re blue collar, they don’t support uncontrolled immigration. Because they’re middle class, they’re opposed to socialism. Hell, some of them are even Christians, and that means they’re homophobic misogynists.

    Don’t ask why the left doesn’t understand Trump supporters. Ask why the left hates Trump supporters–and they do. They really do. Ask any progressive you want why it is that Trump supporters think progressives hate them, and their response will quickly turn into a discussion about why Trump supporters should be hated.

  14. GivenABadName
    November.4.2020 at 6:59 pm

    Probably some writers have a decent concept of the push-pull in the heart of the Trump voter.

    One of the problems is that they are not allowed to publish a decent analysis, because it might make Trump supporters look human, and that’s, you know, bothsidesism. Making Trump supporters look human is a big no-no, because if they’re human, it might be necessary to deal with the policy and ideas there. If they’re just dirt they can be written off. If they’re human, their ideas would need to be addressed and then some people would defect from the Ds or at least put distance.
    The “marketplace of ideas” has been closed in a wide variety of places.
    I’ve had competent, friendly, D or Green voting people tell me they didn’t understand how a human being could vote R. They don’t want to understand and they are vulnerable to propaganda themselves so they have trouble spotting it.
    I am curious to see how Persuasion and Substack and the more center-D new media start to fare.

    Youtube had ads for a few weeks before the election, saying, “the ballot is secret, but your friends and family can look up how you vote, so make sure you vote!” I don’t think that’s true, they can look up party registration but not content of a cast vote. But it played for weeks.

Please to post comments