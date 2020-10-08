Free Trade

Mike Pence Says Joe Biden Will Repeal Trump's Tariffs. That's a Good Idea!

Too bad Biden's position isn't as good as Pence makes it sound.

|

(Larry Brownstein/Ambient Images/Newscom)

The vast majority of Americans have a favorable opinion of global trade. Vice President Mike Pence delivered a clear message to that group during last night's debate: Joe Biden's your man.

"Joe Biden wants to repeal all of the tariffs that President Trump put into effect," Pence claimed—testing out the unusual political strategy of telling voters that your opponent wants to cut taxes. In fact, Pence's pitch on Biden's behalf is such a straightforward promise that could appeal to huge swaths of Americans on both sides of the partisan divide that the real head-scratcher is why Biden hasn't embraced it already.

The case for repealing Trump's tariffs is a strong one. The tariffs on Chinese imports have largely failed to bring about any of the benefits Trump promised, and both America and China seem to have already disregarded what little progress was made with the signing of a limited trade deal last year. The White House promised that tariffs would help rejuvenate American manufacturing, but the added costs from tariffs on industrial inputs were one of the chief reasons why the manufacturing sector had fallen into recession even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. America's trade deficit with China, which Trump promised to reduce, is now larger than it has ever been.

When you add them all up, the tariffs are one of the biggest tax increases in recent American history, and the cost is borne—despite what Trump and his allies like to claim—entirely by American consumers and businesses. The administration has spent $28 billion just to fix some of the messes these policies have created for American farmers.

And while trade issues will probably never swing as many voters as culture war battles, people have noticed that the trade war isn't going well. Nearly 70 percent of Americans say they are "concerned" about how tariffs are adding to the cost of household products—a cost that could be as high as $1,200 annually for an average household.

And now the vice president says, again, that all that could go away if you vote for Biden. Seriously.

Even more incredible: Biden has failed to scoop up this Trumpian fumble and return it for a touchdown.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D–Calif.), Biden's running mate and Pence's opponent in last night's debate, refused to engage Pence's claim that a Democratic administration would revoke the tariffs. That's what we've come to expect from Biden's campaign, which has been careful to avoid making any commitments with regard to tariffs. Once a fairly ardent free-trader—at least for a Democrat—Biden's approach throughout this year's campaign has been to criticize Trump's trade war for being self-defeating and foolish while simultaneously winking at the protectionists on the left who would probably love Trump's tariffs if they'd been imposed by a Democratic administration.

Meanwhile, Biden is pushing a dubious "Buy American" policy that would translate into a series of expensive and ineffective regulations in the name of economic nationalism. Over and over again, Biden and Harris have been happy to point out the many failures of Trump's anti-trade policies, but they don't seem willing to apply those lessons going forward.

"You lost that trade war," Harris said. "Farmers have experienced bankruptcy because of it. We are in a manufacturing recession because of it."

She's right. It's too bad Biden won't commit to stop fighting it.

  1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    October.8.2020 at 12:08 pm

    Boehm didn’t get around to mentioning it, but the most compelling case against tariffs is simply this: they are bad for Charles Koch, the billionaire who funds Reason.com.

    Mr. Koch worked hard his entire life to become one of the top 10 richest people on the planet. And now during his twilight years he’s watched his fortune collapse to a pathetic $56.3 billion — barely enough to put him in the top 20. Only a Biden White House can return our benefactor to prosperity.

    #VoteBidenToHelpCharlesKoch
    #50BillionIsntEnough

    1. Anne
      October.8.2020 at 12:46 pm

  2. Ken Shultz
    October.8.2020 at 12:12 pm

    “Mike Pence Says Joe Biden Will Repeal Trump’s Tariffs. That’s a Good Idea!”

    I opposed Trump’s tariffs before he imposed them, when he imposed them, and I still oppose them now. But if you want to see Biden elected, associating him with repealing Trump’s tariffs isn’t a good idea.

    The outcome of this election will be decided in Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, where Trump’s tariffs and standing up to China remain popular with swing voters. I’m aware that those voters may have been negatively impacted by Trump’s tariffs the most, but that doesn’t necessarily make them unpopular.

    World War II veterans were the ones most negatively impacted by the war–they took the casualties. That doesn’t mean they’re the ones who are mostly likely to oppose World War II. To the contrary, people are often motivated by sunk costs fallacies that way. The steeper the price they pay, the more they think it’s worth.

    Everyone who wants to see President Trump reelected, be sure to go around telling everybody that if Biden gets rid of Trump’s tariffs, it’s a good thing. If that ever becomes a significant narrative, however, Biden will probably head it off and deny it outright. The Biden campaign doesn’t want to be associated with capitulation to China on trade any more than they want to be associated with arson, riots, and defunding the police. They’re too smart for that.

  3. nwi85318
    October.8.2020 at 12:14 pm

  4. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    October.8.2020 at 12:15 pm

    Maybe Biden will join the TPP now that it has been adopted by 11 other nations. It eliminated 18,000 tariffs on US made goods and the tariff loving Con Man hates it.

    1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
      October.8.2020 at 1:07 pm

      Your ED problem has left you bitter. Maybe you and Kirkland can commiserate over zoom.

  5. Longtobefree
    October.8.2020 at 12:37 pm

    “and the cost is borne—despite what Trump and his allies like to claim—entirely by American consumers and businesses.”

    Only if they continue to patronize the Communist Chinese.
    The purpose of tariffs is to make Communist Chinese products much more expensive so that people (real and corporate) will buy
    elsewhere.

  6. Commenter_XY
    October.8.2020 at 12:42 pm

    Try as he might, Brain-Damaged Biden has a China problem.

    First, he voted for NAFTA.
    Second, his pivot to China as VP was a disaster.
    Third, his irresponsible spawn took CCP money for a hedge fund.

    Brain Damaged Biden would not ever stand up to the Chinese. Not in a million years. He’d bend over and ask, “How hard”.

    1. raspberrydinners
      October.8.2020 at 12:53 pm

      Yeah, the alternative being Trump bending us all over with his idiotic tariffs that just make us all pay more for no benefit.

Please to post comments