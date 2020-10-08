New York City

Orthodox Jews Say They're Being Targeted by New NYC Lockdowns

The newest lockdown, which explicitly targets religious gatherings, seems likely to further skepticism of public health directives.

|

sipaphotoseleven049173
(Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/Newscom)

A group of Orthodox Jewish men gathered Tuesday evening in Brooklyn, burning masks to protest the newest iteration of New York's pandemic lockdown. Their anger is reasonable, because the newest lockdown—which disproportionately affects the city's Jewish community and explicitly targets religious gatherings—is not. It is deeply stupid and unfair, exactly the sort of easily avoidable government overreach that makes even well-intended people doing their best to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 understandably skeptical of public health directives.

At issue is New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's "Cluster Action Initiative," implemented at the request of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and announced several hours before the fire. The program identifies infection clusters—areas with positive test rates above 3 percent for seven consecutive days—and imposes a graduated system of restrictions until the rate drops.

In the strictest rule set, the "red zone," schools along with businesses deemed nonessential are closed. In-person dining is banned. Houses of worship are limited to gatherings of 25 percent capacity or 10 people, whichever is smaller, with $15,000 fines for violations. In fact, as Cuomo said Tuesday in a line sure to appear in forthcoming First Amendment litigation, religious gatherings are the main target: "The new rules are most impactful on houses of worship," he declared. "This virus is not coming from nonessential business." (Then why, one wonders, are those businesses required to close?)

From there Cuomo pivoted to claiming the support of New York City's Orthodox Jewish leaders, because in some of these neighborhoods, "houses of worship" basically means synagogues, and "private schools" means Hebrew schools and yeshivas. The lockdown arrived in the middle of Sukkot, a week-long holiday celebrated, as holidays generally are, with gatherings—including gatherings where a minimum of 11 people are needed to guarantee a required quorum.

Cuomo, who is not himself Jewish, tried to buttress his argument by citing Jewish teaching. "The Torah speaks about how certain religious obligations can be excused if you are going to save a life….That's what this is," he said. "I felt very good about my conversation with the Orthodox community."

Suffice it to say the Orthodox community does not feel equally good. A group of rabbis said their conversation with the governor was "a one-way monologue" in which Cuomo never mentioned his strict assembly rule. A statement from four Jewish city council members slammed the "draconian" plan as "a scientifically and constitutionally questionable shutdown" enacted after a "duplicitous bait-and-switch." Per their account, the governor obtained community buy-in by promising synagogues could operate at 50 percent capacity with no numerical cap. For a synagogue large enough to seat hundreds or thousands, that's a guideline very far from the 10-person limit ultimately mandated. (And if 25 percent capacity is safe in a small building, it's surely safe in a large building too.)

On its surface, the 3 percent positive rate is a religiously neutral condition. The reason Jewish communities are more likely to be affected, Cuomo and de Blasio can argue, is simply that they have a higher transmission rate, due to lax mask use and social distancing habits. That may be true, but neither the math nor the politics of this situation is that simple.

New York City's positive rate peaked at nearly 70 percent in early April, at which point fewer than 8,000 people were tested per day. Now the city's daily testing average is over 30,000, and the city-wide positive rate is under 2 percent, as it has been for months, though the city has moved into the fourth phase of its reopening plan (which allows religious gatherings at 50 percent capacity outside cluster neighborhoods). The clusters have positive rates between 3 and 7 percent. That's worse than the rest of the city, but still dramatically better than the spring surge, when lockdown was implemented to "flatten the curve" and prevent hospital overload. The city's COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 12,000 in the spring; now the total is under 400, clusters included. There is no comparable overload risk.

Moreover, it's not as if these neighborhoods are impermeably isolated from the rest of the city. Residents work, shop, study, and worship outside lockdown boundaries. "Nonessential" stores just past the edge of the red zones will do a lively (perhaps crowded!) business while their competitors a few blocks away are compelled to close.

But education and worship can't work around Cuomo's edict so easily. And these rules come after months of discord. There was de Blasio's unfortunate April tweet singling out "the Jewish community" for holding large gatherings, and his dismissal of a question from a reporter for an ultra-Orthodox outlet about why large protests were permitted while small religious gatherings weren't. Just this Monday, Cuomo's office used a 14-year-old photo of a rabbi's packed funeral to illustrate the governor's remarks about COVID-19. Even before the cluster plan, the "community [felt] they're being singled out and there's some element of anti-Semitism," Jewish Voice publisher David Ben Hooren said Monday. "Tensions are running high."

Those tensions are bad for public health. They may make people less likely to get tested if they have relatively mild symptoms. The Forward reports that this may already be happening: Much as the drug war deters people from seeking addiction treatment for fear of legal consequences, people are scared their positive test results will give the government a reason to shut down their schools and houses of worship.

A policy that amounts to punishing positive tests will produce fewer positives, but not necessarily fewer infections. It might well make the pandemic worse, as untested, infected people go about their normal business and public anger over unreasonable restrictions grows into public rejection of practices, such as mask use, that actually help. That face mask fire may be a portent of unintended consequences to come.

NEXT: Harris Leans Into Prosecutor Past at Vice Presidential Debate

Bonnie Kristian is a fellow at Defense Priorities, contributing editor at The Week, and columnist at Christianity Today.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    October.8.2020 at 10:45 am

    Not only does this fucking Nazi have the gall to explicitly target the Jewish community, he then has the balls to lecture them about how this is actually what the Torah wants them to do.

    We’re overdue for a good smiting, I hope it happens publicly.

    1. Tom Bombadil
      October.8.2020 at 10:55 am

      He’s no Mussolini, but not for want of trying.

    2. Stilgar
      October.8.2020 at 11:00 am

      He’s not targeting the “Jewish” community. He’s targeting the Orthodox in NYC and Rockland county who don’t seem to give a rats ass about anyone but themselves.

      1. Moonrocks
        October.8.2020 at 11:04 am

        Ah yes, that Constitutional obligation to give a rat’s ass about anyone that those damn Jews won’t abide by. That’s why the Democrats are punishing them.

      2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        October.8.2020 at 11:06 am

        Well how am I supposed to know that?

        Maybe he can get the ones he doesn’t like to wear a gold star or something. Make it easier to tell the good Jews from the bad ones.

      3. Tom Bombadil
        October.8.2020 at 11:07 am

        That Jewish community that already spends 16 hours a day cheek to jowl but are not permitted to be near each other a few hours?

      4. Dillinger
        October.8.2020 at 11:37 am

        shouldn’t be targeting anyone. don’t be stupid.

      5. Roberta
        October.8.2020 at 11:39 am

        This is the thing. For at least a generation, the primary animus against orthodox Jewry has come from other Jews with this complaint about their not giving a rat’s ass about reform and conservative Jews — which is partly true. There are probably lots of Jews cheering on Cuomo’s getting back at the orthodox.

  2. mad.casual
    October.8.2020 at 10:48 am

    Begin countdown until BLM protesters are simply exercising their free speech rights by piling masks under whatever structure they’re trying to burn down before lighting them…

    1. Echo Chamber
      October.8.2020 at 10:52 am

      “Where they burn masks, they will, in the end, burn human beings too.” or something like that

    2. Moonrocks
      October.8.2020 at 10:56 am

      They don’t need to. BLM protests are always peaceful, unlike those pesky Jews.

  3. Terry Anne Lieber (Don't Feed Tony)
    October.8.2020 at 10:48 am

    The Democrats are the real Anti-Semites, that’s a well known fact for everyone with half a brain.

    I feel sad for my Jewish brothers and sisters who are still in the mistaken belief that the GOP is racists and the Dems are their protectors. They’re just like the non-Zionist and anti-Zionist Jewry of Europe in the 30’s… history had proven who was in the wrong then, and it wasn’t the Zionists, I can tell you that…

    1. Moonrocks
      October.8.2020 at 11:02 am

      Unfortunately, those secular Jews that are propping up Democrats aren’t being targeted yet. Those orthodox Jews that are being targeted, I really don’t know what they’re still doing in New York.

  4. mad.casual
    October.8.2020 at 10:54 am

    Really, at this point, I think the best compromise for Cuomo and the Jewish community would be some sort of place where the people who’s beliefs could cause them to catch and spread COVID could be concentrated. Like a camp or something.

    1. Moonrocks
      October.8.2020 at 10:58 am

      That’s probably next. A Quarantation camp. Cuomo is already designating ghettos and locking down their inhabitants.

      1. mad.casual
        October.8.2020 at 11:01 am

        If we go to war with New York to prevent the extermination of the Jews, we can rightfully claim that America is the only nation to have defeated the Nazis twice, right?

        1. Moonrocks
          October.8.2020 at 11:10 am

          Depends. Will it just be us or will we let the Brits join in for the ride?

    2. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
      October.8.2020 at 11:00 am

      I’m all for locking up the far left.

  5. Commenter_XY
    October.8.2020 at 10:58 am

    It always starts with the Jews; it never ends there.

    Governor Putz should resign, or be impeached by the NY legislature. The NY state constitution guarantees free exercise.

    1. Stilgar
      October.8.2020 at 11:01 am

      You realize most Jews in NY state are not Orthodox, right?

      1. mad.casual
        October.8.2020 at 11:05 am

        This statement confuses me. Is there a secret non-Orthodox exemption to the 1A or NY State Constitution?

        Or are you asserting that it’s really a faction issue; the non-Orthodox Jews trying to crack down on the Orthodoxy?

        1. Moonrocks
          October.8.2020 at 11:07 am

          He’s saying that Cuomo isn’t targeting the ‘good’ ones. Cuomo is fine with those Jews for now.

          1. mad.casual
            October.8.2020 at 11:20 am

            I’m still not clear on how that clarifies it. The 1A says “peaceable assembly” and “religion”, not “non-infectious assembly of some sects of some religions”.

            I guess some people grok the whole notion of when the 1A does/doesn’t allow for persecution of Jews better than I do.

        2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
          October.8.2020 at 11:13 am

          He’s saying that since it’s only a small minority of the Jewish population, and a minority he personally doesn’t care for as seen up thread, that this is A OK.

          I’d say he’s a Nazi but I don’t think he’s actually got the balls to take that kind of stand.

          1. mad.casual
            October.8.2020 at 11:23 am

            I see. Any thoughts that there might be some handle-hijacking going on as well? Seems like somebody used to post under the name ‘Stilgar’ who was significantly less… stupid.

      2. Tom Bombadil
        October.8.2020 at 11:09 am

        You realize the Bill of Rights is designed to protect minorities?

  6. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    October.8.2020 at 11:02 am

    JLM? Doesn’t have the same ring to it…

    1. mad.casual
      October.8.2020 at 11:09 am

      See Trump/Clinton. You don’t have to believe Jews’ lives matter. Fighting the people oppressing the Jews with an iron fist sells itself.

  7. Jerryskids
    October.8.2020 at 11:06 am

    To be fair, the Jews are always whining and complaining about something, you know how those people are.

  8. Tom Bombadil
    October.8.2020 at 11:12 am

    “Orthodox Jews Say They’re Being Targeted by New NYC Lockdowns”

    Why? Just because Cuomo targeted them explicitly by name?

  9. Quo Usque Tandem
    October.8.2020 at 11:15 am

    “Orthodox Jews Say They’re Being Targeted by New NYC Lockdowns”

    THEN STOP VOTING FOR SCUMBAG DEMOCRATS WHO WILL INEVITABLY DO THIS SHIT TO YOU

  10. Ken Shultz
    October.8.2020 at 11:20 am

    Why do they keep voting for the same Democrat political machine?

    I feel terrible for women who are beaten by their spouses, and I feel bad for the ones who keep bailing their abusive husbands out of jail just get beat up over and over again, too. At some point, they need to understand that things will never improve so long as they keep taking him back again. He will never stop beating you so long as there are no negative consequences.

    It isn’t just Orthodox Jews either. This is the same reason the city council approves union contracts that protect the police from the negative consequences of violating people’s rights, too.

    The Democrat party machine is confident that it can treat these and other groups like shit because they don’t fear any negative consequences. The way to make politicians suffer negative consequences for their misbehavior is to vote them out of office. Yes, that may necessitate voting for a Republican or Republicans.

    1. John
      October.8.2020 at 11:41 am

      The Orthodox do not vote Democrat. It is the secular Jews who do that. Leftism is for secular Jews today what the Golden Calf was for the Hebrews in the desert.

  11. MollyGodiva
    October.8.2020 at 11:33 am

    1. It takes 10 men to make a minyan, not 11.
    2. The ultra-Orthodox do not follow corona health guidelines. I live about 4 hours from NYC, and have Chabad friends, and I see them having friends and family at their house from NYC all the time, no masks, no distancing. I know they do the same thing in NYC. They just don’t care, and thus they must be restricted. I have zero doubt that they packed 770 for the holidays.

    1. John
      October.8.2020 at 11:39 am

      Those dirty Jews are spreading the pestilence. You tell them Adolph.

  12. Dillinger
    October.8.2020 at 11:34 am

    “higher transmission rate” of tyranny.

  13. John
    October.8.2020 at 11:39 am

    Canary meet coal mine.

Please to post comments