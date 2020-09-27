The Volokh Conspiracy

What Sort of Justice Should You Want on the Other Side?

Noah Feldman explains why liberals should want someone like Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court

It is natural to want a President to appoint justices that share your jurisprudential views. Originalists want Presidents to appoint originalist justices. Living constitutionalists want Presidents to appoint living constitutionalist justices. And so on.

But when the President is from the other party, or is likely to pick a justice with a different jurisprudential philosophy, what sort of justice should we want the President to pick? An excellent one, or so suggests Harvard's Noah Feldman in his recent column, "Amy Coney Barrett Deserves to Be on the Supreme Court."

As Feldman explains, he would prefer a justice that shares his legal views, but given that President Trump is going to appoint a conservative, he explains why liberals should want it to be someone like Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Writes Feldman:

Some might argue that you should want your probable intellectual opponent on the court to be the weakest possible, to help you win. But the Supreme Court is not and should not be a battlefield of winner-take-all political or ideological division.

It would be naïve to deny that there is plenty of politics in constitutional interpretation. There are winners and losers every time the justices take a stance on an important issue of law. Nevertheless, the institutional purpose of the Supreme Court is to find a resolution of political conflicts through reason, interpretation, argument and vote-casting, not pure power politics. It follows that the social purpose of the Supreme Court is best served when justices on all sides of the issues make the strongest possible arguments, and do so in a way that facilitates debate and conversation.

As Feldman explains, this is why he believes Barrett will be a good justice, albeit one with whom he will regularly disagree:

I disagree with much of her judicial philosophy and expect to disagree with many, maybe even most of her future votes and opinions. Yet despite this disagreement, I know her to be a brilliant and conscientious lawyer who will analyze and decide cases in good faith, applying the jurisprudential principles to which she is committed. Those are the basic criteria for being a good justice. Barrett meets and exceeds them. . . .

it is better for the republic to have a principled, brilliant lawyer on the bench than a weaker candidate. That's Barrett.

I agree with Feldman. When Democrats are selecting judges and justices, I want them to select the smartest and most principled nominees (and I have consistently argued that such nominees should be confirmed). Given the ideological makeup of the courts will be determined by the ideological preferences of nominating presidents, we are all better off when judges, whatever their underlying jurisprudential philosophies, are thoughtful, intelligent, principled, and discerning. Judge Barrett clearly satisfies that standard, and I hope future nominees will as well.

 

Jonathan H. Adler is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. Don Nico
    September.27.2020 at 5:53 pm

    That was Scalia’s thought when he said, “Give us Kagan.”

  2. Martinned
    September.27.2020 at 6:03 pm

    An old one.

    But seriously, about this:

    Given the ideological makeup of the courts will be determined by the ideological preferences of nominating presidents

    I’ve never understood why this should be so. Why hasn’t the Senate long ago started playing hardball with SCOTUDS nominees. An example is the 2014 European Parliament election, when the post-election Parliament told the Council that it would reject any and all nominees for Commission President except Juncker, who was duly nominated by the Council and confirmed by the Parliament.

    Why can’t the Senate majority leader tell the President who to nominate, particularly if they have a majority of 55 or so? Or at least tell the President who not to nominate (e.g. no one who rejects originalism).

    If the answer is simply one of custom, that seems remarkable, given how much hardball is played in Washington otherwise. If that’s all it is, surely it must simply be a matter of time before a Senate Majority Leader takes this approach.

    1. Armchair Lawyer
      September.27.2020 at 6:21 pm

      It didn’t really use to be so contentious. But that’s for one big reason.

      Congress used to make the law, and the courts used to rule on the interpretation of the law. If the courts were limited within the current law, then having a judge ideologically out of sync didn’t make a big difference. And if a judge ruled against current preference, a new law would be passed to fix this.

      But Congress stopped making “hard” laws, and instead found it was better (politically) for the Courts to “find” new rights within the law in order to obtain their desired ideological preference. This made picking the “right” judges key.

      The cases about gay marriage are a key example about this. The law here didn’t change, it’s been on the books for a long time.

      Normally what would happen is the legislatures would write new laws legalizing gay marriage, and the courts would uphold the new laws. As is right and just within our system. Instead, the legislatures and people mostly passed laws restricting gay marriage and the courts “found” new rights in order for their desired ideological outcome. Which overthrows the normal democratic process.

    2. Brett Bellmore
      September.27.2020 at 6:27 pm

      The answer, simply put, is that the President is active, the Senate reactive. The President can conduct an extensive search for a nominee he likes, have private talks with them, and so forth. The Senate is then confronted with a nominee, and gets to say either yes or no. And roughly half the Senate will already be inclined to say yes, because they’re in ideological agreement with the President. This limits the amount of leverage the Senate has.
      You can only do so much when somebody else is picking the starting material.

      Armchair is right about why this now matters.

    3. Well Regulated Militia
      September.27.2020 at 6:37 pm

      “Why can’t the Senate majority leader tell the President who to nominate?”

      They can, but with 2 parties running things that only happens if the senate is on the party opposite the president. But even that is new thanks to Trump, who taught the GOP to stop being lapdogs for the democrats.

  3. Lee Moore
    September.27.2020 at 6:31 pm

    If you’re on the left, and you have to put up with a Republican appointee, you want a political trimmer whose ear is tuned to DC cocktail party opinion – a Kennedy or a Roberts or a Kavanaugh.

    Next best is an honest one who claims they’re going to call balls and strikes fairly according to the text, and does so to the best of their ability. Cos then you might pinch a vote if the text is on your side. A Thomas, a Gorsuch or a Barrett.

    You absolutely don’t want a Justice who’s a reliable vote for conservative positions and interests, ie a mirror of a liberal Justice, an Alito.

    If you’re on the right, and you have to have a Democrat appointee, then as Martinned says, you want an old one or a sick one. Or best of all, an old sick one. Next best is a fanatical all weather biker.

  4. QuantumBoxCat
    September.27.2020 at 6:36 pm

    Feldman writes, “Nevertheless, the institutional purpose of the Supreme Court is to find a resolution of political conflicts through reason, interpretation, argument and vote-casting, not pure power politics.”

    Huh. Here I thought the institutional purpose was to resolve legal disputes, which the Court actually did in all those boring common law, equity, and admiralty cases that are no longer read. By extension, the resolution of these cases certainly implicates issues within the political branches. Not sure why the institution refuses to hear cases involving a “political question” if its purpose was to find a resolution to political conflicts.

    1. Well Regulated Militia
      September.27.2020 at 6:39 pm

      Roe changed all that. Lefty knew it which is why Bork happened, and its been hell ever since.

  5. Lee Moore
    September.27.2020 at 6:38 pm

    From Feldman, a neat summary of conservative and liberal judicial philosophies, as exemplified by the two stars – Amy Barrett and Jenny Martinez :

    When assigned to work on an extremely complex, difficult case, especially one involving a hard-to-comprehend statutory scheme, I would first go to Barrett to explain it to me. Then I would go to Martinez to tell me what I should think about it.

    For the conservative, working out what the statute means is the end of the quest. For the liberal, it’s the beginning.

  6. Cal Cetín
    September.27.2020 at 6:41 pm

    “Nevertheless, the institutional purpose of the Supreme Court is to find a resolution of political conflicts through reason, interpretation, argument and vote-casting, not pure power politics. It follows that…”

    Wait, you haven’t established your premise yet.

    1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
      September.27.2020 at 6:52 pm

      In which the word premise is used inconclusively. Try again.

      1. Cal Cetín
        September.27.2020 at 6:54 pm

        The institutional purpose of politics is to find a resolution of Supreme Court conflicts through argument and vote-casting.

        1. QuantumBoxCat
          September.27.2020 at 6:59 pm

          I think the better analogy would be: The institutional purpose of Congress is to find a resolution of legal conflicts through floor speeches, press releases, logrolling, strategic maneuvers, and vote-casting.

