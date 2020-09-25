Environmentalism

'Environmental Justice' Starts by Providing More Water for Everyone

If Californians are serious about "environmental justice," they need to find ways to pump more water into the state's remarkable infrastructure systems.

|

Environmentalists have won the latest battle in California's water wars, as California American Water just announced it is temporarily withdrawing its application to build a desalination plant on an old sand mine in the largely low-income town of Marina near Monterey.

The proposal faced a tough approval process at the California Coastal Commission after local activists complained about its effects on their community.

In a recent article, the Los Angeles Times asked this loaded question in its headline: "Is California serious about environmental justice? This water fight is a test." The issue is simple, according to a former coastal commissioner interviewed by the Times reporter: "Who's got the garbage? Who's got the landfill? Who's got all of it? Marina.…If the commissioners can't see that now, their environmental justice policy is meaningless."

Local communities have every right to be concerned about the siting of industrial facilities, but the worst way to promote "environmental justice" is to halt a facility that could provide much-needed water to a region that has, as even the article noted, "limited water options." Cal Am proposed the desalination plant a decade ago to mitigate other, pressing environmental concerns—and still keep the water flowing to its thirsty customers.

As the Times continued, the investor-owned utility has been over-pumping the Carmel River for several decades. That has obliterated the river's steelhead trout populations. The utility previously proposed building a dam and a larger, more intrusive desal plant, but environmentalists opposed those projects, also. (Big surprise, right?) As a result, Cal Am provides "some of the most expensive water in the country to cities that could not flourish without it."

Read that last line slowly and carefully, as it is an allegory for California's ongoing water problems. If California officials don't invest in water infrastructure and expand our capacity to meet a still-growing population, then water will become much costlier—or will end up being rationed by state edict. It's easy to pick nits with any potential project, but communities—and especially low-income ones—cannot flourish without abundant water.

The Marina project highlights the state's inability to make meaningful tradeoffs. We'd all prefer parks along the coast, but an existing industrial site seems like a perfectly reasonable place to put a new industrial facility. Any project must be analyzed for its cost and benefits ("desal" is relatively costly), but that's hardly what environmentalists are doing.

This fracas reinforces the theme of my forthcoming bookWinning the Water Wars. As summarized in its subtitle: "California can meet its water needs by promoting abundance rather than managing scarcity." California needs to build infrastructure that stores more water during wet years, so we have it during dry years. It must better maintain its existing infrastructure, lest we relive the near-disaster at Oroville Dam's spillways in 2017.

It needs to invest in desalination, water-recycling and allow private investors—such as those attempting to tap a Rhode Island-sized aquifer in the Mojave Desert—to find new water sources. We need a better pricing system that encourages sales and trading, so that companies can buy and sell water like anything else. Unfortunately, the state fights environmental battles over almost any attempt to accomplish those sensible goals.

California hasn't built major water infrastructure since the 1970s, when its population was roughly half its current size. Anyone who proposes a water-infrastructure system must spend years developing environmental reports and fighting environmental groups, which often function like litigation machines. I'd like to see those who oppose such projects be required to provide reports on where alternative supplies will come from.

As the Marina desalination project shows, stopping water projects in the name of "environmental justice" does nothing for poor people who face escalating water bills—and it often hurts the environment, as well. (Marina doesn't benefit directly from the plant, but will benefit if there's more water in the system.) Without the plant, the utility will continue to rely on the river.

It will not be able to, as the article added, provide discounted water to a local farming community. Current water limits harm California's farm regions the most. Those areas have the largest number of low-income residents. Certainly, a planned water-recycling plant near Monterey is a good idea—but it's wise to build multiple sources.

Environmentalists don't only oppose desalination plants because of siting issues, but because of concerns about their effect on a minuscule number of plankton in the nearly measureless Pacific. They oppose new dams—and the raising of existing ones—over concerns about rivers and fish. We must address legitimate environmental issues, but often they are a Trojan horse for opponents' real goals of limiting growth.

If Californians are serious about "environmental justice," they need to find ways to pump more water into our remarkable infrastructure systems. Actually, the current situation is unjust and environmentally destructive. A policy of abundance is the obvious fix.

This column was first published in the Orange County Register.

Steven Greenhut is western region director for the R Street Institute and was previously the Union-Tribune's California columnist.

  1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    September.25.2020 at 8:14 am

    You think they care about the environment? They hate people and want them to suffer. I have suggested to someone I know that if they really believe that people are that bad for the enviroment they would man up and commit suicide. I ask why he is okay with have other people dieing but he is allowed to lack the courage of his convictions. Also asked why he doesn’t put in the work to invent something better, but we all know the reason… All progressives and socialists are lazy evil retards that want everyone to be as miserable as them.

    1. smith
      September.25.2020 at 8:44 am

  2. Illocust
    September.25.2020 at 8:19 am

    Investing in water infrastructure would be going against the too many people on the planet ethos that still threads through the environmentalist movement. The idea that our population could actually still grow and not destroy everything is hard for some to understand.

  3. Overt
    September.25.2020 at 8:37 am

    One of my friends is running for the Water District Board here in Orange County, and the stories I hear are absurd. Water rights are so opaque and convoluted that this environment is rife with waste and probably no small amount of corruption. From water permits rubber stamped for developers to the fact that the Water District actually *owns* several apartment complexes- none of what happens here makes sense.

    I grew up in Colorado, where much of their water is already legally owned by other states like Kansas. But over the past 50 years they have been improving their water infrastructure. Each time a company gets a lease for a gravel pit, they are required to post a bond for turning the site into a lake. It took time, but today Colorado can much more easily deal with short term droughts, because all of these lakes hold excess water during the wet years, to be drained off during dry ones. This process was developed specifically as an alternative to dams, which were increasingly expensive and disfavored by the public.

    The problem with the Colorado method is that it is a slow, low impact process, without enough opportunity for graft or big PR wins.

  4. smith
    September.25.2020 at 8:44 am

  5. R Mac
    September.25.2020 at 9:00 am

    Haha California.

