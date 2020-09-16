Livestreamed Oral Arguments Will Continue at SCOTUS

This morning, the Supreme Court issued the following announcement about oral arguments for the October sitting:

The Court will hear all oral arguments scheduled for the October session by telephone conference, following the same format used for the May teleconference arguments. In keeping with public health guidance in response to COVID-19, the Justices and counsel will all participate remotely. The Court building remains open for official business only and closed to the public until further notice. The Court will continue to closely monitor public health guidance in determining plans for the November and December argument sessions.

The Court will provide a live audio feed of the October oral arguments to a media pool as it did for the May arguments. The pool participants will in turn provide a simultaneous feed for the oral arguments to livestream on various media platforms for live public access. The oral argument audio and a transcript of the oral arguments will also be posted on the Court's website following oral argument each day.

Additional details regarding media pool distribution will be provided in the coming weeks.