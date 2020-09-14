Thursday is Constitution Day, which commemorates the signing of the Constitution on September 17, 1787. (The actual ratification of the Constitution would not come until June 1788.)

Thursday is also the Cato Institute's 19th Annual Constitution Day conference. This year's event is online, but features multiple contributors to the latest issue of the Cato Supreme Court Review and the annual B. Kenneth Simon lecture, which will be delivered this year by the Honorable Don Willett of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

I will be speaking on the first panel, "Executive Branch and Constitutional Structure," discussing my contribution to the CSCR, "All the President's Papers," which discusses the Supreme Court's decisions in Trump v. Mazars and Trump v. Vance. An advance version of my article is here. My co-blogger Keith Whittington will also be speaking on a later panel.

The full program and registration information is available here.