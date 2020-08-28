Reason Roundup

Trump Warns America: 'Biden's America' Will Look Like Trump's America

Plus: Alice Marie Johnson's RNC speech, Twitter bans bots pretending to be disillusioned black Democrats, and more...

|

spnphotosnine986733
(Ron Sachs/Pool Via CNP / SplashNews/Newscom)

Scenes inside and outside the White House gates last night presented a stark and jarring contrast. On one side, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence used the place—and, later, the Washington Monument—as a backdrop for their 2020 presidential campaign, bright with billboards and fireworks and filled with an unmasked crowd of the conservative political elite. Holding part of the Republican National Convention (RNC) on the White House lawn is unprecedented in American history; if it's not illegal under rules meant to separate politics from governing, it is at least an unnerving display of a sort more familiar in autocratic regimes than in countries holding free elections.

On the other side—in the square that has now been crowned Black Lives Matter Plaza and in the surrounding streets—crowds gathered to protest Trump and violent, unaccountable policing with chants, go-go music, and a determination to "take the noise straight to the White House" and "#DrownOutTrump," as texts from the activist group Shut Down D.C. put it. As the evening began, the scene had "sort of an outdoor concert vibe," as Reason's Robby Soave put it. Videos show outpourings of pain and anger, too, but—though there were sporadic harsher confrontations later in the night (including a group confronting Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul, and someone throwing a bike at him)—the protests refrained from turning into a chaotic or violent scene like we've seen in Kenosha and Portland, while still reinforcing the unrest and protest alive on U.S. streets.

Trump's RNC speech wasn't merely disorienting in contrast to the scene outside. It also struck a weird contrast with what's going on in the country (and the larger world) right now.

In the RNC's world, the COVID-19 pandemic (when it was mentioned at all) was a story of how Trump's quick thinking had saved countless lives, how the more than 180,000 who have died are just sad but inevitable casualties of China's negligence, and how we've already reached a turning point, with a vaccine or "miracle" cure just around the corner.

In this world, riots and crime spikes in certain cities are a preview of what would happen under a President Joe Biden, even though it's Trump rather than Biden who's been in power for nearly four years. (Crime and unrest were also sometimes blamed on Democratic city leaders, and positioned as a reason to vote Trump, despite the fact that neither president changes who is in charge of American cities and states.)

Blowing up select places where protests have turned into looting and chaos, Trump and his team made it sound as if all of America is filled with some dangerous mix of antifa, communists, Black Lives Matter, and illegal immigrants running rampant on the streets and destroying America's way of life. (In actuality, most cities that have seen protests over the last few months have not seen violent scenes like those on the streets of Portland and Kenosha.)

Every presidential campaign contains a certain amount of overwrought "this is the most important election of your life" rhetoric, but the RNC dialed it up unbelievably this week, suggesting again and again that America as we know it would not exist under a Biden administration and the only way to prevent a dystopian hellscape from spilling over into your backyard is to vote Trump. Or as Rudy Giuliani summed up the message last night in an all-caps text to my husband, Asawin Suebsaeng of The Daily Beast: "VIOLENCE IS COMING TO YOU."

That was part of the pitch, anyway. The final night of the RNC on Thursday was, like its predecessors, a bizarre display of trying to have it all ways. We heard that Trump the ISIS Slayer would surge our military strength abroad, and also that he was anti-war and committed to bringing troops home. Trump had ended mass incarceration, and he would also stop the flow of drugs across our borders, increase penalties for a range of things, and see that all the bad guys were locked up.

And while the Trump we watch on TV and Twitter is very publicly crass, cranky, "politically incorrect," self-centered, tone-deaf, rude, derogatory about women and immigrants, sexually libertine, morally flexible, and kind of nuts, his staff and family repeatedly assured us that in private he is thoughtful and polite and respects women and has plenty of black and brown friends.

But even though the messaging was a bit all over the place, the predominant message was that Biden and his vice presidential pick, Kamala Harris, are the embodiment of a left turning toward socialism and anarchy. That what you see in images of chaos and fire is somehow what Biden wants and what will only grow worse if you do not vote for Trump.

It was a bizarre message for an incumbent president to run on, to say the least. Whatever might happen under Biden, this quite literally is happening under Trump.

But—ooh, look, fireworks from behind the Washington Monument and an opera singer belting out "Hallelujah." This is Trump-approved programming. Everything else is commie trash. Pay no attention to any voices on the other side of the gates…

Here was Biden's response:

FREE MINDS

The highlight of last night (and probably the whole RNC) was a speech from Alice Marie Johnson, who talked about being sentenced to life in prison on a drug charge and, after more than two decades, being pardoned by President Trump after her cause was taken up by Kim Kardashian West.

You can watch the whole thing here.

QUICK HITS

• The "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" March, organized by Al Sharpton, takes place in Washington, D.C., today, the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King's famous "I have a dream" speech.

• Is Facebook "the real 'Silent Majority'"?

• "Twitter has taken action to stop a spam operation that pushed messages from fake accounts about Black people abandoning the Democratic Party," reports NBC.

• Ivanka Trump once "seemed to be more of a check than a rubber stamp on her father's agenda." Not anymore.

• "If Trump wins, I reckon America will burn. If Trump loses, America will burn." Bridget Phetasy on why she won't vote in this election.

• "Holly Curry stopped at a shop to get some muffins and left her six children in the car while she ran in to get them. She was gone for less than 10 minutes. It was only 67 degrees outside. When she came back to her car, two police officers told her she shouldn't leave her kids in the car and wrote up a 'JC3 form'—a hotline-type alert that would be forwarded to Kentucky's Child Protective Services." Here's what happened next.

• More on the Hatch Act, which huge swaths of the RNC may have violated:

NEXT: Voters Will Have a Chance To Save Ride-Sharing and Delivery Services From California's Regulators

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    August.28.2020 at 10:06 am

    Maybe it will look like Weld’s America.

    1. JesseAz
      August.28.2020 at 10:27 am

      The president forced all the rioters and protesters to commit hundreds of millions in damage.

      Weird how a libertarian magazine that usually promotes Rand Paul ignored officers having to escort him away from a crowd or protesters trying to stop a bus of RNC attendees from leaving peacefully.

      1. Echo Chamber
        August.28.2020 at 10:33 am

        “he alone is responsible for the chaos in our country”.
        Riiiiight. Every single problem in the country is either caused by Trump or made worse by him. Every. Single. One. What a simple world some people live in.

      2. 6cc2d28
        August.28.2020 at 10:34 am

        Trump did that with his mean words!

        Trump made liberals attack Rand Paul!

        Keep going ENB, you’re doing great! Just make sure the Trump 2020 campaign gets your address right before they send you the checks.

        1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
          August.28.2020 at 11:04 am

          Attack? Did they touch him? If anyone had “attacked” Rand Paul, that pansy would still be cowering on the ground.

          Citizens petitioning an elected representative to stop being such a tone-deaf, disaffected, obsolete bigot? On a public sidewalk or street? Sounds like a refreshing libertarian moment in America to me.

          Or, to people who can’t abide the idea of a clinger politician hearing some disapproving words from everyday citizens — a depraved hellscape!

      3. The White Knight
        August.28.2020 at 10:46 am

        “Leadership: Whatever happens, you’re responsible. If it doesn’t happen, you’re responsible.”

        1. Nardz
          August.28.2020 at 10:49 am

          Stop blaming others for you and your pedophile friends’ shittiness.
          Because if we play by those rules, you don’t survive the month

        2. JesseAz
          August.28.2020 at 10:51 am

          One of the dumbest things ever said.

      4. The White Knight
        August.28.2020 at 10:49 am

        It has always been the rules of the Presidential game in America that the Commander in Chief gets to take credit for and has to accept blame for everything that happens during his administration.

        It’s never made sense, but it’s always been how the rhetorical game is played. Biden was playing by those rules when he made his quote, as Trump was when he made the quote I just quoted above.

        1. JesseAz
          August.28.2020 at 10:52 am

          Its never made sense… yet you have fully committed to repeating it.

          Putting economic numbers on the president is dumb. Blaming him for actions of cities is just retarded. Yet here you’re defending it.

      5. The White Knight
        August.28.2020 at 10:52 am

        Nope, Trump didn’t. Neither did Biden.

        At the end of the day, rioting and looting is each individual thug’s individual ethical choice.

        1. JesseAz
          August.28.2020 at 10:53 am

          Do you even recognize that this comment after your other 2 makes you look completely dishonest?

      6. The White Knight
        August.28.2020 at 10:56 am

        It is awful that Rand Paul is being treated this way, when he has tried to make good police reform law, while Kampala Harris publicly showboated and criticized him.

        It’s Friday morning, and it just happened Thursday evening. I’ll bet there will be a post about it here on the Reason blog by the end of the day.

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      August.28.2020 at 10:30 am

      Hello.

      “@robbysoave
      The guillotine is here!”

      I wouldn’t joke about that.

      Teen Reason: The Reign of Terror was most peaceful protestors high jacked by Jacobins.

      Didn’t Rand get attacked again?

      1. 6cc2d28
        August.28.2020 at 10:35 am

        Teen Reason – I like that

        ENB at Teen Reason – “8 Reasons why violence against wrongthink is totes Hawt”

      2. Longtobefree
        August.28.2020 at 10:43 am

        No, but there was mostly peaceful bicycle thrown at him and his escort.

        1. Rufus The Monocled
          August.28.2020 at 10:45 am

          Phew!

        2. JesseAz
          August.28.2020 at 10:54 am

          that bike never assaulted anyone before. It has been mostly peaceful.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    August.28.2020 at 10:08 am

    Ivanka Trump once “seemed to be more of a check than a rubber stamp on her father’s agenda.” Not anymore.

    She might have noticed there’s no dearth of checks.

  3. Ra's al Gore
    August.28.2020 at 10:09 am

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/checkpoint-washington/post/biden-takes-heat-for-remark-on-chinas-one-child-policy/2011/08/23/gIQApFl7YJ_blog.html

    Biden, speaking to students at Sichuan University in Chengdu over the weekend, was addressing a question about the U.S. economy and the safety of Chinese assets when he veered into a discussion of demographic change, entitlement spending and social policy.

    He was suggesting that the one-child policy has eroded the “safety net” for elderly Chinese. But in doing so, he also appeared to defend the policy.

    “You have no safety net. Your policy has been one which I fully understand — I’m not second-guessing — of one child per family,” Biden said. “The result being that you’re in a position where one wage earner will be taking care of four retired people. Not sustainable.”

    1. Ra's al Gore
      August.28.2020 at 10:11 am

      Blanked Out Spots On China’s Maps Helped Us Uncover Xinjiang’s Camps
      https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/alison_killing/satellite-images-investigation-xinjiang-detention-camps

      Prisons and internment camps need to be near infrastructure — you need to get large amounts of building materials and heavy machinery there to build them for starters. Chinese authorities would have also needed good roads and railways to bring newly detained people there by the thousand, as they did in the early months of the mass internment campaign. Analyzing locations near major infrastructure was therefore a good way to focus our initial search. This left us with around 50,000 locations to look at.

    2. Earth Skeptic
      August.28.2020 at 10:20 am

      And then Biden attempted to order Kung Pao chicken and some fried rice.

      1. Sleepy Joe
        August.28.2020 at 10:30 am

        C’MON MAN! You know I’m all about that General Tso’s.

      2. Troglodyte Rex
        August.28.2020 at 10:38 am

        Flied Lice?

        1. R Mac
          August.28.2020 at 10:41 am

          So he’s not really sniffing all those women’s hair, he’s picking out lice for them?

        2. Nardz
          August.28.2020 at 10:50 am

          It’s fried rice, you plick!

    3. Gray_Jay
      August.28.2020 at 10:21 am

      Far be it from me to bring to these pages, the deluge of links that you do daily, but why are you citing an article from nine years ago?

      1. Ra's al Gore
        August.28.2020 at 10:31 am

        Biden is currently running for President.

        1. Rufus The Monocled
          August.28.2020 at 10:43 am

          He is?

        2. JesseAz
          August.28.2020 at 10:56 am

          I wouldn’t say running… shambling along like a slow zombie maybe.

        3. Gray_Jay
          August.28.2020 at 10:57 am

          So I’ve heard.

          What about that specific 9-year-old statement made it memorable for you to repeat?

          Meh, carry on. You do great work here.

      2. JesseAz
        August.28.2020 at 10:57 am

        Well we did have Reason prove to us yesterday that Biden was better on criminal reforms because his campaign page said more than Trumps.

    4. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      August.28.2020 at 10:24 am

      Your policy has been one which I fully understand — I’m not second-guessing — of one child per family,” Biden said.

      Yeah, this guy is totally OK with doing the same thing to Americans. They should keep him from speaking in public. His dementia has let the mask slip completely off and the Progressive agenda is nakedly apparent.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    August.28.2020 at 10:10 am

    If Trump wins, I reckon America will burn. If Trump loses, America will burn.

    But the ashes are still Trump’s, though. Right?

    1. SQRLSY One
      August.28.2020 at 10:16 am

      Ashes to ashes,
      Dust to dust,
      If we didn’t have assholes,
      Our bodies would bust!

      So we MUST pick one asshole or the other… Trump or Biden!
      Would you rather have your hair smelt, or your pussy grabbed?

      1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        August.28.2020 at 10:26 am

        The medication is their to help you. Quit palming the pills.

        1. Sleepy Joe
          August.28.2020 at 10:32 am

          He trades his meds to other patients for their poo, which he eats as a snack.

          1. Mother's lament
            August.28.2020 at 10:42 am

            Apparently his dad fed him droppings from a rabbit hutch. He often mentions it.

          2. SQRLSY One
            August.28.2020 at 10:44 am

            Do you recall the awesome enchanter named “Tim”, in “Monty Python and the Search for the Holy Grail”? The one who could “summon fire without flint or tinder”? Well, you remind me of Tim… You are an enchanter who can summon persuasion without facts or logic!

            So I discussed your awesome talents with some dear personal friends on the Reason staff… Accordingly…

            Reason staff has asked me to convey the following message to you:

            Hi Fantastically Talented Author:

            Obviously, you are a silver-tongued orator, and you also know how to translate your spectacular talents to the written word! We at Reason have need for writers like you, who have near-magical persuasive powers, without having to write at great, tedious length, or resorting to boring facts and citations.

            At Reason, we pay above-market-band salaries to permanent staff, or above-market-band per-word-based fees to freelancers, at your choice. To both permanent staff, and to free-lancers, we provide excellent health, dental, and vision benefits. We also provide FREE unlimited access to nubile young groupies, although we do firmly stipulate that persuasion, not coercion, MUST be applied when taking advantage of said nubile young groupies.

            Please send your resume, and another sample of your writings, along with your salary or fee demands, to ReasonNeedsBrilliantlyPersuasiveWriters@Reason.com .

            Thank You! -Reason Staff

            1. Red Rocks White Privilege
              August.28.2020 at 10:46 am

              This copypasta is as stale as the dinner of last week’s shit you munched.

              1. SQRLSY One
                August.28.2020 at 10:56 am

                Citation please, lying Rocks-for-Brains?

                Reason.com is in need of your brilliant, creative writing skills! They NEED your undocumented (but demented) and dim-witted lying skills! Have you applied yet?

        2. SQRLSY One
          August.28.2020 at 10:46 am

          “The medication is their …”

          Their meds? Whose meds? WHERE did you go to stupid school? I think if we’d look inside your head, we’d find ZERO “there” in there! Just air, not even a hare, nor a hair!

      2. JesseAz
        August.28.2020 at 10:30 am

        Assholes provide your favorite treat.

        1. SQRLSY One
          August.28.2020 at 10:41 am

          With reference to Trump, JesseSPAZ says…
          “He is not constitutionally bound on any actions He performed.”

          We all know that you lust for a Trumptatorship… You think that Trump will let you in on the pussy-grabbing, as a reward for your support.

          Guess again!

          See “the night of the long knives” at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Night_of_the_Long_Knives… Ernst Röhm (head brownshirt, street brawler, for Hitler) thought his support of Hitler would leave him sitting pretty. So sorry, Ernst Röhm, Hitler had another thing coming for you…

          Right here on Reason.com comments, we see the same thing. The “brownshirts” of the commentary (JesseSPAZ etyc.) expect payback (war spoils) from “winning” Orange Hitler, just as Ernst Röhm did from “winning” Hitler.
          They and their ilk, too, have another thing coming… Orange Hitler will throw them under the bus, the VERY first instant that Orange Hitler finds it to be convenient to him… Just as Shitler-Hitler threw Ernst Röhm under the bus!

  5. Ra's al Gore
    August.28.2020 at 10:11 am

    New confirmation that climate models overstate atmospheric warming
    https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/08/27/new-confirmation-that-climate-models-overstate-atmospheric-warming/

  6. Ra's al Gore
    August.28.2020 at 10:11 am

    https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/08/the-ny-times-hits-the-panic-button.php

    HE NY TIMES HITS THE PANIC BUTTON
    I’m guessing the Democrats’ internal polling on the current rioting and protesting is looking really bad, because the New York Times this morning declares a five-alarm fire with this new story (I’ve bolded some revealing bits of the reportage):

    How Chaos in Kenosha Is Already Swaying Some Voters in Wisconsin

    . . . [S]ome voters who were less sure of their choice said the chaos in their city and the inability of elected leaders to stop it were currently nudging them toward the Republicans.

    And some Democrats, nervous about condemning the looting because they said they understood the rage behind it, worried that what was happening in their town might backfire and aid the president’s re-election prospects.

    Ellen Ferwerda, who owns an antique furniture store downtown just blocks from the worst of the destruction that is now closed, said that she was desperate for Mr. Trump to lose in November but that she had “huge concern” the unrest in her town could help him win. She added that local Democratic leaders seemed hesitant to condemn the mayhem.

    “I think they just don’t know what to say,” she said. “People are afraid to take a stance either way, but I do think it’s strange they’re all being so quiet. Our mayor has disappeared. It’s like, ‘Where is he?’”

    1. Gray_Jay
      August.28.2020 at 10:26 am

      It will be interesting to see how Chicago handles this latest BLM demonstration set for Saturday, along Michigan Avenue. BLM was considerate enough to inform Chicago Wednesday of their intentions. I think it’s a setup to show the gathered media that Democratic-run cities like Chicago are now arresting demonstrators instead of watching them.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      August.28.2020 at 10:45 am

      Kenosha truly fucked up their narrative–a bunch of out-of-towner BLM/Antifags not only incited a riot and burned property in a red-leaning suburb (the guys who got party-vanned by the Feds there a couple days ago were “snack van” Antifa terrorists from Portland), even the heavily edited videos clearly show that St. Kyle was acting in self-defense and not going on an indiscriminate rampaging murder spree, and people are not buying the DNC-supporting media spin on the criminal-record Antifag thugs that he righteously shot.

      1. Nardz
        August.28.2020 at 10:54 am

        And the “people” he ended have long criminal records as abusers.
        Kyle of Kenosha, first of his name and protector of burbs

        1. Gray_Jay
          August.28.2020 at 11:03 am

          ‘Whose streets? Kyle’s streets.’

          Or “That’s three. UAV now inbound.”

          Kid showed absolutely phenomenal restraint and discrimination. I’d have blasted that idiot with the Glock, again in the chest or head, but Kyle stopped shooting immediately after the threat had been stopped.

          And ROFLcopter at interstate Antifa packs whining that Rittenhouse crossed state lines to help out. Among which was cleaning their graffiti off a courthouse earlier that day.

    3. Muzzled Woodchipper
      August.28.2020 at 10:58 am

      Why is she more worried about Trump getting re-elected when her livelihood being burned down?

      These people are scary. Politics uber all.

  7. Nail
    August.28.2020 at 10:12 am

    if it’s not illegal under rules meant to separate politics from governing, it is at least an unnerving display of a sort more familiar in autocratic regimes than in countries holding free elections.

    Serious question ENB, are you retarded ?

    1. Earth Skeptic
      August.28.2020 at 10:24 am

      How would she know?

    2. JesseAz
      August.28.2020 at 10:32 am

      They use covid to stop the convention crowds then bitch where he does the convention without crowds.

    3. Echo Chamber
      August.28.2020 at 10:36 am

      “Holding part of the Republican National Convention (RNC) on the White House lawn is” much ado about nothing.
      The pearl clutchers must have stained their pearls by now

    4. Longtobefree
      August.28.2020 at 10:46 am

      Well, it’s his house. How is this really different from basement bunker Biden?

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    August.28.2020 at 10:12 am

    … his staff and family repeatedly assured us that in private he is thoughtful and polite and respects women and has plenty of black and brown friends.

    Terrible politician. He’s doing it backwards.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      August.28.2020 at 10:25 am

      LBJ, is that you?

      1. Gray_Jay
        August.28.2020 at 10:27 am

        +1 Executive Office meeting while taking a shit.

  9. Ra's al Gore
    August.28.2020 at 10:12 am

    If Donald Trump Targets Journalists, Thank Obama
    https://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/30/opinion/sunday/if-donald-trump-targets-journalists-thank-obama.html

    Criticism of Mr. Obama’s stance on press freedom, government transparency and secrecy is hotly disputed by the White House, but many journalism groups say the record is clear. Over the past eight years, the administration has prosecuted nine cases involving whistle-blowers and leakers, compared with only three by all previous administrations combined. It has repeatedly used the Espionage Act, a relic of World War I-era red-baiting, not to prosecute spies but to go after government officials who talked to journalists.

    Under Mr. Obama, the Justice Department and the F.B.I. have spied on reporters by monitoring their phone records, labeled one journalist an unindicted co-conspirator in a criminal case for simply doing reporting and issued subpoenas to other reporters to try to force them to reveal their sources and testify in criminal cases.

    I experienced this pressure firsthand when the administration tried to compel me to testify to reveal my confidential sources in a criminal leak investigation.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      August.28.2020 at 10:13 am

      But critics say the crackdown has had a much greater chilling effect on press freedom than Mr. Obama acknowledges. In a scathing 2013 report for the Committee to Protect Journalists, Leonard Downie, a former executive editor of The Washington Post who now teaches at Arizona State University, said the war on leaks and other efforts to control information was “the most aggressive I’ve seen since the Nixon administration, when I was one of the editors involved in The Washington Post’s investigation of Watergate.”

    2. JesseAz
      August.28.2020 at 10:33 am

      did you see the press and the left making fun of the daily caller reporter for getting robbed at gun point yesterday?

  10. Unicorn Abattoir
    August.28.2020 at 10:13 am

    (including a group confronting Sen. Rand Paul, and someone throwing a bike at him)

    Chanting “say her name, completely unaware that he authored the Breonna Taylor Act”.

    1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      August.28.2020 at 10:46 am

      Violently attacked by his own neighbor, the first Senator to come down with COVID, and now chased down Pennsylvania avenue by a mob. Rand Paul is a doctor, a libertarian, and a very smart man. No wonder the left wants to silence him.

  11. Ra's al Gore
    August.28.2020 at 10:14 am

    More on the Hatch Act, which huge swaths of the RNC may have violated

    Fuck off.

    1. JesseAz
      August.28.2020 at 10:34 am

      narrator: they didn’t violate the act.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      August.28.2020 at 10:40 am

      Considering Strazele posted that link of an under-secretary of DHS saying she’s voting for Biden, I’d say the Hatch Act is pretty much irrelevant now.

      Looks like we’re going to see a return of the spoils system here pretty soon; poor Chester Arthur must be rolling in his grave.

  12. Earth Skeptic
    August.28.2020 at 10:17 am

    So, if we used tactical nukes simultaneously on DC, Portland, and pretty much all hot spots for R and D activism, would that be a net gain for society?

    And remind me where reason HQ is.

    1. 6cc2d28
      August.28.2020 at 10:19 am

      In The deep depths of a Koch brothers colon

    2. Gray_Jay
      August.28.2020 at 10:29 am

      Why only tactical?

      1. R Mac
        August.28.2020 at 10:44 am

        I live down wind from Chicago.

      2. Echo Chamber
        August.28.2020 at 11:01 am

        “Efficiency and progress is ours once more
        Now that we have the Neutron bomb
        It’s nice and quick and clean and gets things done
        Away with excess enemy
        But no less value to property
        No sense in war but perfect sense at home

        Behold the sparkle of champagne
        The crime rate’s gone, feel free again
        Oh, life’s a breeze with you, Miss Lily White
        Jane Fonda on the screen today
        Convinced the liberals it’s okay
        So let’s get dressed to dance away the night”

  13. Jerry B.
    August.28.2020 at 10:17 am

    “As he takes the stage tonight, remember: he alone is responsible for the chaos in our country.”

    Trump must be pretty busy, flying from Portland, to Chicago, to Kenosha, to loot and burn.

    1. 6cc2d28
      August.28.2020 at 10:28 am

      When did Trump have time to found BLM?

      The man doesn’t sleep!

      1. Mother's lament
        August.28.2020 at 10:48 am

        He’s some kind of demiurge or evil trickster god in their heads. They allot him magical powers to influence men and nature.

    2. Earth Skeptic
      August.28.2020 at 10:29 am

      It might be worth re-electing Trump just to see if TDS can actually make peoples’ heads explode.

      1. Nardz
        August.28.2020 at 10:33 am

        If they don’t do it themselves, we’ll have to do it for them

        1. Red Rocks White Privilege
          August.28.2020 at 10:37 am

          Just follow the actions of St. Kyle–don’t start shit, but if shit gets started, employ just enough force to extricate yourself from the situation.

          1. Nardz
            August.28.2020 at 10:58 am

            Right.
            Show up, don’t initiate, but be ready.
            Armed citizens have every bit as much (actually more) right to be where the “protesters” are as the “protesters” themselves do.
            And fuck anyone who wants to argue otherwise

      2. Rufus The Monocled
        August.28.2020 at 10:46 am

        It will be something.

      3. Unicorn Abattoir
        August.28.2020 at 10:53 am

        Maybe we’ll get a re-enactment of Jonestown.

    3. Gray_Jay
      August.28.2020 at 10:31 am

      It’s true: you can learn everything that the Democratic Party tries to do in secret, just by paying attention to what they accuse their political opponents of doing.

    4. JesseAz
      August.28.2020 at 10:35 am

      when she gets raped tonight, remember she wore that skirt.

  14. Sevo
    August.28.2020 at 10:18 am

    “With New Blackouts Looming, Newsom Orders Investigation of Heat Wave Power Outages”
    https://www.kqed.org/news/11833670/newsom-orders-investigation-of-heat-wave-power-outages?ocid=uxbndlbing

    Well, let’s require reliable sources of energy like gas-powered generators to be shut down and replace them with solar and wind, which deliver energy with the reliability of rolling a 7.
    What could go wrong there?

    1. Gray_Jay
      August.28.2020 at 10:32 am

      Can’t be that. Must be the kulaks and wreckers.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        August.28.2020 at 10:52 am

        Trump. See above.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      August.28.2020 at 10:34 am

      You’d think all these watermelons putting solar panels on their homes in Cali would reduce the load on the grid so this wouldn’t be necessary, but I guess not.

    3. AlbertP
      August.28.2020 at 10:43 am

      This is the same guy who ordered an investigation into spiking gasoline prices right after the 30% increase in State taxes on gasoline went into effect.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        August.28.2020 at 10:53 am

        Either a retard or a political genius.

        (I guess that applies to all our current “leaders”)

  15. Nail
    August.28.2020 at 10:18 am

    The guillotine is here!

    ENB, please feel free at any time.

    1. 6cc2d28
      August.28.2020 at 10:20 am

      why wish that? She’s part of Trumps libertarian outreach. Every time this bitch regurgitates DNC talking points more votes to go Trump.

      Keep going Sweety! You’re doing great!

  16. Nardz
    August.28.2020 at 10:19 am

    Leftism has been tolerated too long.
    They need to be stopped

  17. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    August.28.2020 at 10:20 am

    filled with an unmasked crowd of the conservative political elite

    So, the picture above this comment is of a family outside the house where the father lives. Just sayin.

  18. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    August.28.2020 at 10:20 am

    Thanks to Matt Welch for exposing what a Big Spending, Big Government Liar Trump is:

    In fiscal year 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic triggered a record amount of spending, the federal government was on course to cough up $4.79 trillion—$2.98 trillion mandatory, $1.44 trillion discretionary, and $380 billion in interest.

    So under Trump’s signature, before any true crisis hit, the annual price tag of government went up by $937 billion in less than four years—more than the $870 billion price hike Obama produced in an eight-year span that included a massive federal response to a financial meltdown.

    Vote Libertarian – punish the GOP for their profligate spending.

    1. 6cc2d28
      August.28.2020 at 10:30 am

      Vote libertarian so you can be proud as Jojo spits out BLM talking points

    2. JesseAz
      August.28.2020 at 10:40 am

      So we are still ignoring how government spending originates huh?

    3. Mother's lament
      August.28.2020 at 10:57 am

      The D’s control congress, they had fought to spend three times as much, and Trump couldn’t veto.
      Welch and Nuttplug are so dishonest.

  19. Nardz
    August.28.2020 at 10:22 am

    http://twitter.com/Timcast/status/1299327274710437888?s=19

    In this thread, you’ll find leftists defending murderous pedophiles (not unlike some here do)

    1. 6cc2d28
      August.28.2020 at 10:37 am

      In that thread, half the people are chemjeff and the other half are his socks

      1. Nardz
        August.28.2020 at 11:00 am

        Good point

        I find the hate directed at Tim Pool odd, maybe because I don’t know who he is outside of being some dude on Twitter

  20. Nardz
    August.28.2020 at 10:24 am

    This is awesome

    http://twitter.com/BeeJaySee/status/1299148243830558720?s=19

    1. Nail
      August.28.2020 at 10:28 am

      LOL

      1. R Mac
        August.28.2020 at 10:49 am

        Literally

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      August.28.2020 at 10:50 am

      Lol.

  21. 6cc2d28
    August.28.2020 at 10:25 am

    I just had to pop in today to day bravo to ENB and all the schreeching, powerless libertopians that currently occupy Reason. You’re doing Trump’s bidding splendidly. I used to get mad when I would come here and see nothing but Koch cock gobbling, but I’ve come to enjoy watching your drift into irrelevency. A once great publication ruined by beltway panderers.

    I truly enjoyed the part where you glossed over the assault on a sitting congressmen, the only one with even a shred of libertarian in him.

    Congratulations and please keep going. I look forward to your Vox buyout.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      August.28.2020 at 10:31 am

      I truly enjoyed the part where you glossed over the assault on a sitting congressmen, the only one with even a shred of libertarian in him.

      They went after the one guy in Congress that introduced legislation that would have ended the very thing that led to Breonna Taylor’s death.

      Goes to show that you can pander try these chucklefucks and give them everything they ask for, and it still won’t be enough. They want you broke, dead, your children raped and brainwashed, and they think it’s funny.

  22. Red Rocks White Privilege
    August.28.2020 at 10:27 am

    Fuckin’ LOL at those Blue Check Morons trying to pin the chaos caused by their foot soldiers on Trump.

    They wanted SOOOOOO badly for him to send in the troops to put down their gayop insurrection so they could shriek about “BLUMPH’S AMERIKKKA!”, and they’re pissed that he didn’t take the bait.

    It’s pathetic how transparent they’ve become in their disingenuousness.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      August.28.2020 at 10:53 am

      What’s even better is feckless mendacious cunt governors asking for Federal money and Trump telling them no.

      THAT’S why I like Trump.

      Go eat a bag of dicks.

      You made your bed, lie in it assholes.

      Sucks for the good people in those states but the power is with them. Next time vote these buffoons out. If not, it’s on them.

  23. Nail
    August.28.2020 at 10:27 am

    I’m not just saying this because I generally disagree with you, hate the way you write, am somewhat repulsed by your physical appearance and think you are poison to the cause of liberty, ENB you are shockingly stupid.

    1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      August.28.2020 at 10:54 am

      LOL! ‘and youse funny lookin, too’ is the part that made me laugh the hardest.

    2. R Mac
      August.28.2020 at 10:55 am

      On the head, you hit that.

  24. Ra's al Gore
    August.28.2020 at 10:30 am

    Swedish Health Agency approves limited soccer crowds
    https://uk.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-sweden/swedish-health-agency-approves-limited-soccer-crowds-idUKKBN25N1RH

    Swedish concert goers and soccer fans can be allowed back in venues from October after the country’s Health Agency accepted a government proposal to raise the limit for some events to 500 from the current 50.

    With the number of new infections and COVID-19 deaths falling in Sweden, the government said last week it planned to introduce exceptions to the 50-person maximum for events from Oct. 1.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      August.28.2020 at 10:56 am

      Sweden played this perfectly. They really did.

      Well see in the fall but so far….liberty was preserved by avoiding pernicious lockdowns and mask mandates because they followed actual established science.

      Meanwhile, places like France, Germany and Spain are running around like Keystone Cops placing their bets on mass mask mandates. Paris made me laugh. Masks everywhere except in your car. Idiots.

      1. Rufus The Monocled
        August.28.2020 at 10:58 am

        Let me amend this. They admitted they messed up with the nursing homes so it wasn’t perfect. But they ADMITTED that mistake.

        Even there they show humility. Have the Governors of MI, NY, NJ ever accepted culpability for their disastrous handling of nursing homes?

        Nope. They keep letting hubris get in the way. Horrible people and leaders.

  25. Ra's al Gore
    August.28.2020 at 10:30 am

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8605885/Lockdown-killed-two-people-three-died-coronavirus.html
    Lockdown ‘killed two people for every three that died of coronavirus’: 16,000 people in the UK died in five weeks as hospitals shut down to deal with COVID while 25,000 died from the virus
    16,000 people died because they didn’t get healthcare from March 23 to May 1
    At the same time, 25,000 Britons died of coronavirus at the pandemic’s height
    Of the 16,000, 6,000 were unwell people who were too scared to go to A&E
    It is feared that 81,500 people could die over next 50 years because of lockdown
    In the next five years, 1,400 could die as they were diagnosed with cancer late

  26. Sevo
    August.28.2020 at 10:32 am

    “…Holding part of the Republican National Convention (RNC) on the White House lawn is unprecedented in American history; if it’s not illegal under rules meant to separate politics from governing, it is at least an unnerving display of a sort more familiar in autocratic regimes than in countries holding free elections…”

    At least the editorials are signed here.

    1. Mickey Rat
      August.28.2020 at 11:04 am

      It is not as if holding a national convention by video conferencing instead of a meeting hall because of fears of a pandemic is also unprecedented.

  27. Sevo
    August.28.2020 at 10:33 am

    “Peaceful protests near the White House”

    If you just keep looking, see what you can find?

  28. Ra's al Gore
    August.28.2020 at 10:33 am

    https://twitter.com/MattMackowiak/status/1299039491655700480

    After owners notified the players that salaries would be cut 25-30% if the playoffs were cancelled,
    @KingJames
    & the players folded. It was all a stunt. Performance theater.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      August.28.2020 at 10:39 am

      Athletes are complete morons.

      Tannehill….for the love of God. That was retarded.

      Lifelong sports junkie I was. No more. I went cold turkey. Don’t miss it.

      1. Nardz
        August.28.2020 at 11:03 am

        Did the NHL just cancel their season?
        Saw a tweet saying they did last night, but I didn’t follow up to see if it was bs or not

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      August.28.2020 at 10:52 am

      “If you want to strike, that’s fine, you’re just not going to get paid.”
      “MUHFUGGA!”

  29. Jerryskids
    August.28.2020 at 10:34 am

    Trump Warns America: ‘Biden’s America’ Will Look Like Trump’s America

    That’s a scary thought. A Literal Hitler in office, indiscriminately killing blacks and gays and Jews, running roughshod over the Constitution, demanding oaths of fealty to his person, interested only in himself, not giving a shit about the poor and downtrodden, demonizing anybody that stands against him? *sigh*, I might just as well vote for Trump if Biden’s going to be no different.

    1. Mother's lament
      August.28.2020 at 11:02 am

      But Biden will bring dignity back to the oval office… and hair sniffing, and Depends, and President Kamala.

  30. Rufus The Monocled
    August.28.2020 at 10:34 am

    Nah. I think Trump was on cue.

    I liked that guy in the wheel chair from the other night.

    I liked the overall message from the RNC. Of course there was going to be cliches, embellishment and provocations but the main message was fine by me.

    When socialists say they want to socialist you take them at face value. Downplaying them is exactly how they get into power and before you know it….Zap! Piff! Paff!

    Nip that shit in the bud.

    Also. I think it’s time to grab Elizabeth and have her face the victims of these ‘peaceful protestors’.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      August.28.2020 at 10:59 am

      Better to have her face the actual protestors, and experience some peace first-hand.

  31. Rufus The Monocled
    August.28.2020 at 10:37 am

    “Trump Warns America: ‘Biden’s America’ Will Look Like Trump’s America”

    Criminal and tax reform alone changed the lives of many.

    He didn’t get the country into a war.

    The economy was in excellent shape.

    And a few other policy victories.

    Yeh, sure Liz.

  32. Mother's lament
    August.28.2020 at 10:37 am

    “though there were sporadic harsher confrontations later in the night (including a group confronting Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul, and someone throwing a bike at him)—the protests refrained from turning into a chaotic or violent scene”

    Go fuck yourself ENB, you mendacious shill.

  33. JohannesDinkle
    August.28.2020 at 10:39 am

    Genghis Khan sometimes forced innocent civilians to go in advance of his army, forcing his opponents to either fire arrows on their own people or surrender. Those protesting peacefully alongside those throwing rocks, lighting fires, spraying paint, and looting are all volunteers shielding the violent among themselves. So, maybe not so innocent.
    How can the police identify and arrest people committing felonies when they melt back into a crowd that claims to be peaceful?

  34. Just Say'n
    August.28.2020 at 10:43 am

    I am loving how ENB regurgitates Democratic Party talking points. We went from her saying “what riots?” to “how could Trump allow riots”. Literally the exact messaging that the Democratic Party is work shopping now. Maybe the Russians put Trump up to having riots, ding bat ENB?

    Oh, also rioters tried to assault Rand yesterday, so weird it wasn’t in the links.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      August.28.2020 at 11:02 am

      No surprise. ENB tore up her Randy Paul poster when he kept ignoring her sexts.

  35. Ra's al Gore
    August.28.2020 at 10:43 am

    https://twitter.com/PhilipWegmann/status/1299255385593966593

    Norms are important. But let’s also not forget that FDR accepted the Democratic nomination in 1940 from…the White House. PSA: History didn’t start in 2016.

  36. R Mac
    August.28.2020 at 10:43 am

    So now a ENB thinks Trump should send in federal police to these cities where Democrat leaders won’t let local police stop these mostly peaceful riots?

    1. Ra's al Gore
      August.28.2020 at 10:45 am

      Trump is responsible for the violence at the totally peaceful riots.

      1. R Mac
        August.28.2020 at 11:00 am

        ENB has gone full 1984.

  37. SIV
    August.28.2020 at 10:53 am

    “Really it was Sally Yates who freed Alice Johnson”

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      August.28.2020 at 11:01 am

      Actually it was probably some rank and file prison guard, who should get the Nobel Prize and Time’s Man Of The Year cover, because orange man bad.

  38. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    August.28.2020 at 10:56 am

    In this world, riots and crime spikes in certain cities are a preview of what would happen under a President Joe Biden, even though it’s Trump rather than Biden who’s been in power for nearly four years.

    According to this RNC, America is currently a dysfunctional, chaotic hellscape where there is violence and looting everywhere.

    Who is President?

    As he takes the stage tonight, remember: he alone is responsible for the chaos in our country.

    It was a bizarre message for an incumbent president to run on, to say the least. Whatever might happen under Biden, this quite literally is happening under Trump.

    I see everyone’s got their talking points down. “The riots are all Trump’s fault, and if you don’t vote for Joe Biden you’ll get more of this, so you better elect the senile old hair sniffer instead of the mean old orange man.”

    And don’t even think about holding the people doing the rioting, looting, and burning accountable for their actions. They can’t help it, you see. It’s the mere existence of the mean old orange man that causes them to do this. They have no choice, don’t you know.

    1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
      August.28.2020 at 11:01 am

      And what exactly do they want Trump to do about the rioting anyway? Send in the National Guard, regardless of whether the state and local officials have requested it? They’ve spent the last 4 years accusing him of being a dictator, are they now just pissed that he’s not acting like a dictator?

    2. R Mac
      August.28.2020 at 11:02 am

      And don’t blame the local government for allowing this to continue either.

    3. Rufus The Monocled
      August.28.2020 at 11:03 am

      The DNC support defunding police. Then Biden, after that child molester violent thug gets shot, takes to Twitter and talks about how he’s gonna be the Sheriff when President.

      This party is at war with itself it’s so spectacularly stupid. Crickets from Reason on this fact. Seems to me the DNC’s message IS precisely the sort of stuff an ostensibly libertarian magazine should tackle. Instead, it’s this weird, infantile TDS gibberish I can get anywhere else.

      The DNC is like that Two Spider-Mans meme pointing at himself.

      They’re out of their fucken incoherent minds.

  39. Quo Usque Tandem
    August.28.2020 at 11:00 am

    ENB: Bias, just bias; doesn’t even pretend otherwise.

  40. Quo Usque Tandem
    August.28.2020 at 11:01 am

    “…including a group confronting Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul, and someone throwing a bike at him”

    What is it about this guy that seems to make others want to hurt him so much? I can think of quite a few more politicians who are much more deserving of such treatment.

  41. Dillinger
    August.28.2020 at 11:02 am

    >> It also struck a weird contrast with what’s going on in the country (and the larger world) right now.

    ya. T is real, everything else is theatre.

  42. Fist of Etiquette
    August.28.2020 at 11:02 am

    The final night of the RNC on Thursday was, like its predecessors, a bizarre display of trying to have it all ways.

    The opposite of the purposeful tabula rasa we elected in 2008 and to some extent 2016.

  43. Fist of Etiquette
    August.28.2020 at 11:03 am

    Is Facebook “the real ‘Silent Majority'”?

    You wish on the silent part.

Please to post comments