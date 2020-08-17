Coronavirus

The 'Highest Single-Day of COVID-19 Deaths' That Wasn't

The coronavirus pandemic has ushered in an age of sloppy, inaccurate journalism and a heightened need for media literacy.

|

(ABC News, screen cap)

Under the best of circumstances, reporting on COVID-19 is tough. There are simply too many unknowns, and even when officials aren't manipulating the truth they aren't always willing to cop to the fact that they really don't have solid answers.

But there's really no excuse for journalism as sloppy and misleading as the August 13 ABC News segment whose headline blared "US reports highest single-day of COVID-19 deaths." This video was widely shared, appearing not just on the main ABC News site, but also on Good Morning America, MSN.com, and elsewhere. And it simply wasn't true.

In it, the anchor solemnly intones that the "United States is reporting the highest number of deaths in a single day—nearly 1,500" while a graphic briefly but completely undercuts her point. The graphic at least points out an important qualifier: The 1,490 deaths represent the deadliest day "since mid-May." In fact, according to The New York Times' count, the seven-day rolling average number of deaths in April was double what the current numbers are. If you look at the graphic, you can see that peak deaths plainly occurred months ago. But such attention to such an enormously important detail goes completely missing in the ABC segment, and a less-than-attentive viewer could be forgiven for thinking that the country was in fact experiencing record-setting COVID-19 deaths right now.

A similarly misleading story came courtesy of Bloomberg yesteday, which tweeted this clickbait morsel: "JUST IN: Malaysia detects new coronavirus strain that's 10 times more infectious." The story itself was originally titled "Malaysia Detects Coronavirus Strain That's 10 Times More Infectious."

The headline has since been changed to the less incendiary, "Southeast Asia Detects Mutated Virus Strain Sweeping the World," possibly because the article never supported those fearful claims. If you read the piece, you'd learn that the strain being discussed actually "is the predominant variant in Europe and the U.S." and that "there's no evidence from the epidemiology that the mutation is considerably more infectious than other strains," according to an epidemiologist cited in the story. There is a suggestion that it "is said to have a higher possibility of transmission or infectiousness," but there is in fact no evidence that the strain is either new or particularly bad.

The COVID-19 story is a tough one, with new information emerging all the time. But the media, never infallible in the first place, seem increasingly prone to running stories that are not even internally consistent but instead are a hodgepodge of anxiety and apocalypticism. Under such circumstances, it's more important than ever to develop razor-sharp media-literacy and bullshit-detection skills. Whether or not a coronavirus vaccine ever arrives, but can at least inoculate ourselves against the more obvious failures of the Fourth Estate.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    August.17.2020 at 4:14 pm

    Look, do you want Trump out or not?

  2. loveconstitution1789
    August.17.2020 at 4:15 pm

    HAHAHAaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

    The Lefties blew their retarded plan too fast on this Kungflu hysteria.

    Georgia has been “open” for months now with only 4,700 deaths while infected. Our schools are “open”. Our bars are “open”. Our restaurants are “open”.

    More and more of America is ignoring the tyrant Democrat Party and its dictates. They just cannot control the Narrative nor the numbers that dont back up their lies.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      August.17.2020 at 4:18 pm

      unreason staffers have not made any promises to do wacky stuff when Trump is reelected, have they?

      KMW:
      ENB:
      Britches:
      The jacket:
      Rico Soave:
      Suderman:
      Welch:
      Poor Boehm:
      Zuri:
      Shackford:

  3. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    August.17.2020 at 4:17 pm

    The media lied to make people panic about covid? I am as shocked as Louie was to find there was gambling going on at Rick’s Cafe! Developing a good media bullshit detector? It’s easy, the answer is yes the people in media are nothing but bullshit. If the person claim the media is the 5th estate they are evil and full of bullshit.

    1. Union of Concerned Socks
      August.17.2020 at 4:50 pm

      Developing a good media bullshit detector? It’s easy, the answer is yes the people in media are nothing but bullshit.

      This.

      And Nick, hedging with this “Covid-19 is a tough story” crap just rings hollow. Lots of jobs are tough. Do it right or find another line of work.

    2. Commenter_XY
      August.17.2020 at 4:54 pm

      But wait…what fate awaits the clingers, Reverend? 🙂

      That other ‘faker’ just goes on and on about January. His ‘schtick’ is getting old. But you…. 🙂

  4. mad.casual
    August.17.2020 at 4:19 pm

    But there’s really no excuse for journalism as sloppy and misleading as the August 13 ABC News segment

    Phbbbbbt. Why would you bother making up an excuse if you didn’t care about reporting the truth in the first place?

    1. MP
      August.17.2020 at 4:30 pm

      I don’t agree. The issue is that they think they already know the truth. They thus have a moral obligation to make sure everyone else knows this truth and to shutdown the voices of any purveyors of the “alternate” truth. There can be no alternate truth. Just the truth.

      That’s why this is even worse than simply being sloppy. This moral mission SJW bullshit has taken over the media. They no longer think that they, the elite smart college educated journalists, need to report so that they can be educated. No. They believe, wholeheartedly, that their platform exists to educate and guide the rubes all around them.

      It’s a sad sad state. There’s a contingent of “leftist” media that sees this and is appalled by it. But it’s a very small group.

      1. mad.casual
        August.17.2020 at 4:44 pm

        I don’t agree.

        With my means. The ends agree. Why would you bother making up an excuse for reporting the God’s honest truth?

  5. mad.casual
    August.17.2020 at 4:24 pm

    In it, the anchor solemnly intones that the “United States is reporting the highest number of deaths in a single day—nearly 1,500” while a graphic briefly but completely undercuts her point. The graphic at least points out an important qualifier: The 1,490 deaths represent the deadliest day “since mid-May.”

    Of all the gaffes, errors, and outright lies to call any or all parts of the media on, why does Reason decide to go with the one that’s half true?

    Is this how we’re going to be forced to let the chicken little retards head-down, toe-in-the-dirt, not-apologize their way back to the adults table? It’s Jimmy from down the street’s fault, because he told a bigger fib?

  6. Jerryskids
    August.17.2020 at 4:24 pm

    I saw on the news this morning that there was record-breaking heat in California – hottest day they’ve had in 87 years or some shit. I guess the records only go back 86 years. When you call something “record-breaking” and then immediately cite the actual record, I don’t think you’re aware any more of the shit you’re spewing.

    1. Ron
      August.17.2020 at 4:33 pm

      Often they refer to the record for that day only. So they are right but its BS since the intent is scary climate change .

  7. DajjaI
    August.17.2020 at 4:26 pm

    As more people get immunity and return to the workforce without excessive concern for protection or contagion, the dems will push hysteria that “There is no proven immunity to the virus” and “Even children can have long term complications.” This will get more shrill and desperate over the next few weeks.

    The way to debunk this is to fight them not our allies, and don’t preach to the choir. Or hey, preach sister:

  8. Ron
    August.17.2020 at 4:36 pm

    the real question is not a matter how many died that day but how many were on deaths door for a month or more. They are trying to equate opening up with increased deaths but many have been ill for a while now. If people died the second they got it that would matter otherwise teh numbers are meaningless

    1. mad.casual
      August.17.2020 at 4:42 pm

      If people died the second they got it that would matter otherwise teh numbers are meaningless

      It astounds me how many people, including healthcare professionals don’t get this and even act like they just stepped out of The Ring or something. They say the incubation period is ~2 weeks or *up to* 2 weeks and I’ve had medical professionals, a week later say “Those numbers don’t mean anything, the incubation period is 2 weeks.” like the virus and the human immune system work a 9-5 shift and never put in any overtime. When would you ever trust a doctor to tell you the time on anything like that accurately?

    2. Outlaw Josey Wales
      August.17.2020 at 4:45 pm

      The numbers have been meaningless from the outset…

  9. JohannesDinkle
    August.17.2020 at 4:42 pm

    Journalists. I’m a chemist, and if I didn’t pay attention to the math things won’t work or even may blow up. Journalists can all scream numbers all day long, but mathematical relationships elude them. Just as Mr. Biden said, “we believe in truth, not just facts.”
    Forty years of blurring the lines between reporting and editorials.

  10. Dillinger
    August.17.2020 at 4:43 pm

    keep calling out the liars.

  11. Brandybuck
    August.17.2020 at 4:43 pm

    So a couple of days ago the headlines SCREAMED “California hits 600,000 infections!” I was shocked, so I went the state site. I confirms, over 600,000 cases!

    But wait… does that mean CURRENT infections? Or does it mean TOTAL infections since the pandemic started? Quite frankly, I can’t tell. The data is not there. It just says “infections”. But considering that Los Angeles County, the largest county by a significant margin, had a TOTAL cases of around 225,000, my logical guess is that the state also means TOTAL cases.

    So that’s what we have, scaremongering by the media and the state government. Reporting every increase in total infections as being some sort of milestone. Parading cumulative numbers as if they were current infections is bullshit. There’s no other way to call this than to call it scaremongering. The state wants us to panic.

    Note that I am NOT a denier! Fuck you all who think this is all made up. But just because it’s real does not mean it’s okay to lie about it. We need to stop with the black and white outlook. Just because a Democrat governor says one thing does NOT mean it’s all a hoax. And just because some people on Team Red doubt it does NOT mean the media should be issuing grossly misleading numbers. Fuck both sides.

    1. Union of Concerned Socks
      August.17.2020 at 4:52 pm

      Note that I am NOT a denier!

      Exactly what a denier would say.

    2. mad.casual
      August.17.2020 at 4:53 pm

      Fuck both sides.

      Fuck you. The hoax side means you can wear a mask or not, take your family to a restaurant or on vacation or not, take your kids out of school or leave them in, lock your parents and grandparents in a home or help them shelter in place. The hyperbolic lockdown side explicitly and specifically wants to restrict those freedoms even from people who definitively don’t have the virus, won’t catch it, and don’t care if they do.

      Your ‘both sides’ narrative is equivocating rain dancers and with the practice of human sacrifice.

      Fuck you.

  12. Commenter_XY
    August.17.2020 at 4:57 pm

    The COVID-19 story is a tough one, with new information emerging all the time. But the media, never infallible in the first place, seem increasingly prone to running stories that are not even internally consistent but instead are a hodgepodge of anxiety and apocalypticism.

    Mr. Gillespie, true as far as you take it. But the bias in media that we have today is like nothing I have ever seen in America in my entire lifetime. Or yours. Notably, you fail to call this out. Why?

Please to post comments