Reason Roundup

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Drops Lawsuit Against Atlanta's Mask Mandate

Plus: California Judicial Council sets expiration date for eviction moratorium, the U.S Justice Department accuses Yale of discriminating against whites and Asians, relations thaw between Israel and the UAE, and more...

|

reason-kemp2
(JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS/Newscom)

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has dropped a lawsuit to overturn Atlanta's mask mandate and shelter-in-place order, saying that he will instead try to address the issue in a public health order.

The governor first sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in July, after she ordered the city to return to "Phase I" reopening guidelines. Under those rules, people could leave their homes only for essential travel, and retail businesses and restaurants were required to operate on a takeaway and delivery model only. Atlantans also faced fines and possible jail time if they failed to wear masks in public.

These were in conflict with Kemp's executive orders, which barred local governments from enforcing public health guidelines that were inconsistent with state policy. The governor had also expressly forbidden local governments from mandating masks.

Over the past several weeks, the two have been in mediated negotiations. In a Thursday statement, Kemp said he was dropping the lawsuit following Bottom's agreement to abandon Atlanta's return to Phase I guidelines. She refused, however, to drop her mask mandate.

"For weeks, we have worked in good faith with Mayor Bottoms, and she agreed to abandon the city's Phase One roll-back plan," declared Kemp in a statement. "Unfortunately, the Mayor has made it clear that she will not agree to a settlement that safeguards the rights of private property owners in Georgia. Given this stalemate in negotiations, we will address this very issue in the next Executive Order."

Bottoms has maintained in the face of Kemp's lawsuit that her ordered return to Phase I conditions was always intended to be voluntary.

How exactly Kemp will address the issue of Atlanta's mask mandate in his next executive order is unclear. So is why a stalemate in negotiations would lead him to drop his lawsuit. State officials say Kemp's forthcoming order will try to limit the scope of local government's mask mandates to government property.

Some 15 local governments in Georgia have adopted mask mandates. A review by The Atlanta Constitution-Journal found that these mandates were largely symbolic, given that no citations had yet been issued to enforce them.

That fact Atlanta's mask mandate isn't being enforced seems to make the entire controversy over it unproductive political theater.

A mandate that's not being enforced is about as meaningful as the Soviet constitution's protections of free speech. The actual enforcement of the law matters more than what the words on the page say.

When the governor first filed his lawsuit, I favored the effort, believing that ticketing and jailing people for not wearing masks was a violation of personal liberty and a disproportionate punishment. But those unjust punishments are apparently not being metered out in Georgia.

That's a contrast with places like Miami-Dade County, Florida, where cops have set up "mask traps" outside grocery stores, or Nashville, where police arrested a homeless man with substance abuse issues for not wearing a mask.

Why the governor would feel it necessary to expend so many resources on an unenforced mandate is beyond me. Likewise, it doesn't make much sense that Bottoms would insist on keeping penalties against mask-wearing on the books—not to mention telling the media that no one is going to stop her from saving lives by enforcing a mask mandate—if she's not, in fact, enforcing her mask mandate.

FREE MARKETS

California's eviction and foreclosure moratorium will expire on September 1, following a vote by the Judicial Council, the rule-making body for the state's courts.

The council had imposed a blanket moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, save for cases involving a threat to safety or public health, on April 6—one of 11 emergency rules the council adopted that day in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The blanket moratorium proved controversial. In June, the Pacific Legal Foundation sued the Judicial Council on behalf of two landlords, arguing that its eviction moratorium usurped powers the California Constitution grants to the state legislature.

Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye, when announcing the upcoming vote to end the state's eviction and foreclosure moratorium, likewise said that the courts could not do the job of the executive and legislative branches.

"The duty of the judicial branch is to resolve disputes under the law and not to legislate," explained Cantil-Sakauye in a statement. "So I urge our sister branches to act expeditiously to resolve this looming crisis."

There are two bills pending in the state legislature to address the issue—one by extending a moratorium on evictions, the other by offering landlords tax credits to compensate them for unpaid rent.

FREE MINDS

The U.S. Justice Department is giving Yale two weeks to drop its use of race and national origin as admission criteria or else face a federal anti-discrimination lawsuit. The ultimatum comes after a two-year federal investigation into the university's admission practices, which found that Yale discriminates against white and Asian applicants.

"Yale's race discrimination imposes undue and unlawful penalties on racially-disfavored applicants, including in particular Asian American and White applicants," wrote Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband, who completed his undergraduate degree at Princeton. "The likelihood of admission for Asian American and White applicants who have similar academic credentials is significantly lower than for African American and Hispanic applicants to Yale College."

The Justice Department's investigation was initiated after a 2016 complaint from a number of Asian American advocacy groups. Yale, they argued, was violating Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which bans "programs and activities" receiving federal funds from discriminating on grounds of race, color, and national origin.

Yale President Peter Salovey has called the Justice Department's accusations "baseless" and said the university will not be changing its admission criteria.

QUICK HITS

  • The Afghan government has started releasing the last of its Taliban prisoners in the run-up to peace talks.
  • Israel and the United Arab Emirates have announced that they will normalize relations, in what The New York Times calls a "landmark accord."
  • A Stanford study probes why some people get sick from COVID-19 and others don't.
  • President Donald Trump says he is having a lawyer look into whether Sen. Kamala Harris (D–Calif.), who was born in California, is a natural-born citizen.
  • The United Kingdom will quarantine arrivals from France, the Netherlands, and Malta because of those country's high COVID-19 caseloads
  • Nebraska's state legislature just passed a ban on dilation and evacuation abortions.

NEXT: Pandemic Restrictions Are Eroding Our Freedom To Travel

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    August.14.2020 at 9:47 am

    President Donald Trump says he is having a lawyer look into whether Sen. Kamala Harris (D–Calif.), who was born in California, is a natural-born citizen.

    Siccing a lawyer on the lawyer. At least that’s something.

    1. aeeza trump
      August.14.2020 at 10:58 am

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    August.14.2020 at 9:48 am

    The United Kingdom will quarantine arrivals from France, the Netherlands, and Malta because of those country’s [sic] high COVID-19 caseloads.

    Speaking of siccing.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    August.14.2020 at 9:49 am

    Israel and the United Arab Emirates have announced that they will normalize relations…

    MMEGA

    1. Mother's lament
      August.14.2020 at 10:31 am

      Trump is the worst Hitler ever.

      1. JesseAz
        August.14.2020 at 10:39 am

        Hey now. Biden said it was him and Obama that got this deal done.

    2. The White Knight
      August.14.2020 at 10:36 am

      Trump did good on this one.

      1. Ron
        August.14.2020 at 11:05 am

        I was supprised the morning NBC radio news gave Trump credit for it

  4. Longtobefree
    August.14.2020 at 9:50 am

    “A Stanford study probes why some people get sick from COVID-19 and others don’t.”

    Racism is the only possible answer.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    August.14.2020 at 9:50 am

    A Stanford study probes why some people get sick from COVID-19 and others don’t.

    Racism?

    1. Mother's lament
      August.14.2020 at 10:33 am

      Stanford, not Harvard, so the culprit is probably anti-trans.

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    August.14.2020 at 9:51 am

    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has dropped a lawsuit to overturn Atlanta’s mask mandate and shelter-in-place order, saying that he will instead try to address the issue in a public health order.

    Never risk in court what you can do with a phone and a pen.

  7. Ra's al Gore
    August.14.2020 at 9:51 am

    https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1294175230101921793

    Reason magazine journalist was attacked at the BLM/antifa gathering in downtown Portland tonight. They didn’t want her live streaming.

    1. Nardz
      August.14.2020 at 10:06 am

      That was just a peaceful mugging

    2. ThomasD
      August.14.2020 at 10:15 am

      Local news story. Resources spent elsewhere. Nothing to see here. Move along.

    3. darkflame
      August.14.2020 at 10:18 am

      I bet we’re gonna get nothing but silence from Reason on that. Cowards.

      1. Mother's lament
        August.14.2020 at 10:38 am

        Peer pressure is a hell of a thing in the fourth estate.

    4. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      August.14.2020 at 10:32 am

      Her discussion on the fifth column was completely different from her articles in reason.

    5. JesseAz
      August.14.2020 at 10:41 am

      They also attacked the federal court house again. Guess the violence wasn’t actually due to Trump and the Feds.

      1. R Mac
        August.14.2020 at 10:54 am

        The mere presence of the Federal Courthouse is offensive and #triggering.

    6. The White Knight
      August.14.2020 at 10:44 am

      Odd that Rommelman herself is downplaying the incident. Seems to be saying the video was posted by accident, but yet she is leaving it up:

      https://twitter.com/nancyromm/status/1294182263001735169?s=21

      “I’m fine! Sorry. Had not checked Twitter and didn’t even know this posted. Super sweet kid on a bike got my phone back and rode it up to me. Carry on!”

      Would be good if she would give more details of what happened.

  8. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    1. Mother's lament
      August.14.2020 at 10:40 am

      She can be Kamala’s Veepee

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    August.14.2020 at 9:52 am

    “So I urge our sister branches to act expeditiously to resolve this looming crisis.”

    LOL

  10. Rich
    August.14.2020 at 9:52 am

    Bottoms has maintained in the face of Kemp’s lawsuit that her ordered return to Phase I conditions was always intended to be voluntary.

    Well, what does the “ordered return” actually *say*?

    1. Rat on a train
      August.14.2020 at 9:58 am

      Voluntary like the Tax Code or like the Flag Code?

    2. Jerryskids
      August.14.2020 at 10:03 am

      What don’t you understand about a voluntary mandate? It’s no harder to understand than a woman with a penis, a peaceful rioter, or a non-racist racial identitarian.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        August.14.2020 at 10:18 am

        I miss reality.

    3. Jerryskids
      August.14.2020 at 10:43 am

      Here you go – it’s a PDF so I can’t copy it.

      There are a bunch of exemptions and a lot of wiggle room (must wear a mask where it’s “not feasible” to maintain social distancing without saying who’s to decide what’s not feasible) but it’s definitely an order, not a suggestion. The Mayor is full of shit.

  11. Ra's al Gore
    August.14.2020 at 9:52 am

    https://thefederalist.com/2020/08/13/insane-model-means-colorados-covid-19-policies-are-essentially-based-on-tarot-cards/

    Even so, they’re nothing compared to Colorado. Italy, at near 600 deaths per million, would be a welcome relief relative to the devastation that awaits Colorado. This is because, in Colorado, the governor and his advisors say their policies are staving off a massive 12,480 deaths per million.

    …To his credit, Samet and his group produced an app of their model and made it available to the public. Using the app, you can turn social distancing to zero and see cumulative deaths spike to more than 70,000. But don’t worry, if 100 percent of Coloradans wear masks, the 70,000 drops to around 68,000 (which shows what the modelers think of masks). I asked Samet if these many deaths were realistic in a Facebook live Q and A on July 30 and he confirmed that if no mitigation efforts were taken, he believes 70,000 Coloradans would die.

    How could Polis have such faith in a model? Well, primarily because it is never wrong — in fact, it’s designed that way. The model predicts outcomes that range from no one needing a hospital bed to everyone needing one. Then, whatever number of hospitalizations occurs, the model spits out a social distancing value that Coloradans must have been practicing to cause such numbers. Since social distancing is hard, if not impossible, to quantify for the entire state, the relationship between social activity and hospitalizations assumed in the model is never questioned, rendering the model de facto infallible.

    To put the potential carnage in perspective, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says if his fellow Coloradans returned to pre-pandemic life they would experience more than seven times the death rate of New York and more than 21 times the death rate of Italy. The governor and his health department are saying a staggering 96 percent of people would catch COVID-19 and 45,000 people would require intensive care as a result. Colorado currently has just over 1,000 ICU beds. As such, they are implying almost 72,000 people would die — one out of every 80 people in the state.

    While the United States and rest of the world panicked in response to a widely followed — subsequently discredited — Imperial College London report predicting 2.2 million U.S. deaths if we did nothing, Colorado’s modelers, led by Dean Jonathan Samet of the Colorado School of Public Health, determined that 2.2 million dead was too low.

    1. JesseAz
      August.14.2020 at 10:44 am

      The fact that the model is basically taking the output, number of deaths, and determining the “true social distancing” value… it can never be wrong.

      This isn’t fucking science. This is fraud.

    2. Mother's lament
      August.14.2020 at 10:47 am

      ” Jared Polis says if his fellow Coloradans returned to pre-pandemic life they would experience more than seven times the death rate of New York and more than 21 times the death rate of Italy.”

      I imagine because of the bustling Colorado streets and packed Colorado subways.
      Plus, Coloradans are far more physical and huggy than the Italians.

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    August.14.2020 at 9:53 am

    …Yale discriminates against white and Asian applicants.

    Suddenly racial discrimination is bad?

    1. Moonrocks
      August.14.2020 at 10:07 am

      Only to racists.

    2. Earth Skeptic
      August.14.2020 at 10:26 am

      Racism that defies justice is bad. Racism in the name of justice is good. Understand?

  13. Ra's al Gore
    August.14.2020 at 9:53 am

    Seattle BLM Protesters To Strangers: ‘Give Up Your House. Give Black People Back Their Homes.’
    https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/08/13/seattle-gentrification-protesters-give-house-give-black-people-back-homes/

    1. Griffin3
      August.14.2020 at 10:32 am

      “give us our equity back” — isn’t equity what you pay into some item of value?

    2. Juice
      August.14.2020 at 10:41 am

      “Hey guys, do you know that you are living in a historically black neighborhood right now?”

      Should they visit Harlem next since the demographics are not what they were in the past?

    3. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      August.14.2020 at 10:41 am

      Don’t do it it’s a trap! As soon as a black person moves in and the white person moves out it will be all of the racist “white flight”

  14. Art Kumquat
    August.14.2020 at 9:53 am

    I’m happy Trump is doing the birther thing again. Oh it won’t make any difference but anything to smear the left and democrat candidates is just fine.

    1. ThomasD
      August.14.2020 at 10:02 am

      He’s doing the same thing that was done to both Cruz and McCain.

      1. Jerryskids
        August.14.2020 at 10:05 am

        Yeah, but now it’s racist and sexist.

    2. Moonrocks
      August.14.2020 at 10:09 am

      It’s just blatant trolling, but I still won’t be surprised if leftist media takes the bait.

    3. JesseAz
      August.14.2020 at 10:47 am

      Trump isn’t doing shit dumbest. It is a discussion by a constitutional law professor that was hosted on Volokh. It has been an academic discussion for a century.

      1. Mother's lament
        August.14.2020 at 10:56 am

        Yes, but Jeff gets paid to advance a narrative, not to be honest.

    4. The White Knight
      August.14.2020 at 10:49 am

      It is really not fine that the President is a troll. Our country is spiraling down into a morass of partisan stupidity and hatred, and he keeps making it worse.

      1. Mother's lament
        August.14.2020 at 10:59 am

        Funny how you’re far more partisan than John or Jesse and a obvious fifty-center, and yet here you are, pretending to condemn partisanship.
        Hypocrite.

  15. Rich
    August.14.2020 at 9:54 am

    The U.S. Justice Department is giving Yale two weeks to drop its use of race and national origin as admission criteria or else face a federal anti-discrimination lawsuit.

    Quick! Apply to Yale!

  16. Ra's al Gore
    August.14.2020 at 9:54 am

    Would the Military Side with Leftist Tyranny or with America?
    https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2020/08/13/would-the-military-side-with-leftist-tyranny-or-with-america-n2574175?131
    “Wait,” the reader asks. “Aren’t generals and majors and stuff conservative?”

    Well, in temperament, yes. But they are not conservative in terms of American politics. And for that reason, it is entirely possible, if not likely, that many of them would take the side of the leftist establishment if called upon to resolve a disputed election instead of demurring to the politicians to decide the matter themselves.

    …Look at CNN and see the endless parade of fully semi-automatic Obama generals babbling like idiots about how Trump is ruining their sweet gigs, though they don’t put it quite that way. Look at the appalling Chairman of the Joint Chiefs apologizing for following the elected president’s lead. And, especially, look at their horror that America is ending those endless wars.

    Those are the generals, and they have the elite’s back, not yours. A general who said “all lives matter” or refused to buy the ridiculous but fashionable notion that America’s greatest strategic threat is the weather a century hence or uttered some other heresy would not be a general much longer – and certainly not cash in on a sweet post-retirement gig at Boeing.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      August.14.2020 at 10:30 am

      Well, there are generals and then there are NCOs and troops. How many of the latter, in our all volunteer military, come from red states and counties, or are otherwise inclined to be skeptical of the blue state elites?

      1. Earth Skeptic
        August.14.2020 at 10:32 am

        There are reasons why, when dictators in the USSR and China needed to put down urban movements, they brought in the troops from the countryside.

    2. The White Knight
      August.14.2020 at 11:03 am

      Jesus, really? “Leftist tyranny” vs. “America”.

      Sorry, but leftists, as misguided as they often are, are a sizable portion of your fellow Americans, families, friends, neighbors, and co-workers. They are not the enemy.

      The right are not saviors. They have their own problems.

      Our task, as libertarians, is to figure out how to convince both to move toward a more libertarian society, not to side with one or the other in the Red vs. Blue Team race-to-the-bottom culture war.

  17. Overt
    August.14.2020 at 9:54 am

    “A mandate that’s not being enforced is about as meaningful as the Soviet constitution’s protections of free speech. The actual enforcement of the law matters more than what the words on the page say.”

    This is complete horseshit and anyone who would deign to post on a libertarian website should be forced to transcribe “3 Felonies a Day” from a first edition into a velum manuscript before they are given posting access again.

  18. Ra's al Gore
    August.14.2020 at 9:55 am

    https://twitter.com/RaheemKassam/status/1294052970586345474

    On one side of the street,
    @NatGeo
    has a massive BLM sign.

    On the other, Nat Geo has boarded up all their offices.

    1. Moonrocks
      August.14.2020 at 10:12 am

      Causal relationships are white supremacist constructs.

    2. Earth Skeptic
      August.14.2020 at 10:43 am

      Hedging?

    3. Juice
      August.14.2020 at 10:47 am

      Both are protective measures.

    4. Mother's lament
      August.14.2020 at 11:05 am

      The sign has the same function as the plywood.
      It signals that they are “totes willing to pay the Danegeld, so please don’t smash our livelihood.”

  19. Ra's al Gore
    August.14.2020 at 9:55 am

    https://twitter.com/hashtag/SayHisName

    How is this not national news? Where is the media coverage? A five year old child was murdered. A sweet and truly innocent life taken. We won’t let you go unnoticed sweet precious boy.
    Cannon Hinnant.

    1. John
      August.14.2020 at 9:58 am

      I am okay with it not being national news. It is a local murder story and I hate how the media takes local stories and makes them national to push whatever narrative or just for pure pornographic pleasure.

      The problem is not that this isn’t a national story. The problem is that if the races were reversed, it would be the only national story. The media are just the scum of the earth and seem to exist only to lie and create national division.

      1. ThomasD
        August.14.2020 at 10:06 am

        “The media are just the scum of the earth and seem to exist only to lie and create national division.”

        Yep.

        And, lest they think themselves above it, this equally applies to those journolists who, maybe don’t get the ball rolling, but still join in on the ‘conversation.’

        Yes, that means most of the roster of writers here. Including you Britschgi. You don’t get to pile on other stories, but then close your eyes to this one. Not without it being noticed.

        1. John
          August.14.2020 at 10:12 am

          If you didn’t know that they really are that stupid and craven, you would think they are all secret white supremacists who are trying to make the white community embrace white supremacy again. What does all of this lying and double standards accomplish other than make truth tellers out of the white nationalists?

          1. Nardz
            August.14.2020 at 10:26 am

            Useful idiots.
            Racism needs to be a powerful, threatening force.
            Otherwise white knights would have no value… and no power

          2. ThomasD
            August.14.2020 at 10:29 am

            “What does all of this lying and double standards accomplish other than make truth tellers out of the white nationalists?”

            Most of them are indeed useful idiots. But their idiotic blindness to their role does not mean that are not serving their use.

            Marxist thesis always requires antithesis. That these ‘objective’ ‘journalists’ objectively make white nationalists credible to many people may not be their intention, but it is their effect. Thus division is not merely sown, but nurtured.

            When the shit hits the fan they will think themselves innocent. Should better men then fail they will find themselves lined up against a wall, and still wonder how it all came to pass.

      2. Sometimes a Great Notion
        August.14.2020 at 10:46 am

        Too late saw it on my google news feed today. Whether they spead 3 weeks on it is another matter but since the police already caught the guy and it sounded like an open and shut case so probably not.

        My heart broke reading the father’s account of it. Wanting to go after the guy who just shot his son but unable to leave his son had me teared up.

  21. John
    August.14.2020 at 9:56 am

    https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/13/opinion/israel-uae.html

    Trump’s UAE Israel peace deal is so big even Tom Friedman can’t minimize it.

    or once, I am going to agree with President Trump in his use of his favorite adjective: “huge.”

    The agreement brokered by the Trump administration for the United Arab Emirates to establish full normalization of relations with Israel, in return for the Jewish state forgoing, for now, any annexation of the West Bank, was exactly what Trump said it was in his tweet: a “HUGE breakthrough.” . . .

    Just go down the scorecard, and you see how this deal affects every major party in the region — with those in the pro-American, pro-moderate Islam, pro-ending-the-conflict-with-Israel-once-and-for-all camp benefiting the most and those in the radical pro-Iran, anti-American, pro-Islamist permanent-struggle-with-Israel camp all becoming more isolated and left behind.

    It’s a geopolitical earthquake.

    To fully appreciate why, you need to start with the internal dynamics of the deal. It was Trump’s peace plan drawn up by Jared Kushner, and their willingness to stick with it, that actually created the raw material for this breakthrough.

    Funny how Reason hasn’t written a word about this. Generally reason is all in favor of peace treaties and avoiding wars and all that. I guess this is just “a local story”.

    1. Jerryskids
      August.14.2020 at 10:09 am

      Bad news, John, if Tom Friedman thinks the peace deal is a big deal, it probably ain’t. Tom Friedman is about as big a fraud of an “expert” as Paul Krugman.

      1. John
        August.14.2020 at 10:10 am

        That is a fair point Jerry. I think even Friedman can be right occasionally. Stopped clock and all that.

    2. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      August.14.2020 at 10:50 am

      This really is big news. An Arab opec country is agreeing that Isreal and jews have the right to exist. Now will other countries follow or will the UAE be kicked out of the club

    3. The White Knight
      August.14.2020 at 11:04 am

      They literally wrote words about it in the blog post we are commenting on.

  22. Nardz
    August.14.2020 at 9:56 am

    The mainstream left:
    http://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1294251541784719360?s=19

    1. John
      August.14.2020 at 9:59 am

      The thing is, I bet that guy will still vote Democrat. White liberals really are masochists.

      1. Nardz
        August.14.2020 at 10:30 am

        My friend, upper-middle class black guy who’s a TV producer, was going on about how blacks have been victims of justice system for years and “f cops, f judges, f trump” yesterday, so i asked “but crime bill Joe and lock em all up Harris are cool?”
        His reply: “just lesser of two evils”
        How???
        No answer

        1. Earth Skeptic
          August.14.2020 at 10:46 am

          House niggers vs. field niggers?

  23. Ra's al Gore
    August.14.2020 at 9:57 am

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1293885855677976577.html

    What’s happening is this: Thirty years of very meaningful social and economic progress in our cities — which has hugely benefited minorities — is being undone by a toxic coalition of professional ideologues
    and “organizers,” rich kids in Che t-shirts, well-coiffed Mayors, and a National Democratic Party that pretends that the ongoing destruction of minority owned businesses and the social and economic infrastructure that is a primary engine for raising African American
    and immigrant families into the middle class is somehow about “civil rights” or “racial inequality.” It is not.

  24. Lord of Strazele
    August.14.2020 at 9:57 am

    Michael Cohen reveals his bombshell book about Donald Trump: he witnessed ‘golden showers, tax fraud, a secret back channel to Putin, and lying to Melania,’ calls president ‘a racist, a predator and a con man who wants to be ‘leader for life’.

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8625259/Cohen-reveals-contents-bombshell-book-Trump-saying-witnessed-golden-showers-tax-fraud.html

    1. John
      August.14.2020 at 10:01 am

      Yeah, so Cohen had all of this dirt on Trump and didn’t reveal any of it when it could have kept him out of jail but now decides to reveal it when doing so could result in the feds giving him more jail time for failing to be truthful.

      Jesus Christ you people are stupid. You will literally believe anything.

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
        August.14.2020 at 10:05 am

        Yeah, john, keep telling us what great character the con man possesses. Hell, even deep fried conservatives like Erik Ericsson admit he is a scumbag.

        1. John
          August.14.2020 at 10:09 am

          The most vetted President in history. You retards have been trying to get him for five years and all you came up with was the pussy grabbing tape. So, either he is the most honest man ever to hold high office or you people are the dumbest motherfuckers in human history. I am going with the latter and some of the first.

        2. Sevo
          August.14.2020 at 10:27 am

          “Yeah, john, keep telling us what great character the con man possesses.”
          Turd addresses “character”. Tell us again what got you banned, you pathetic piece of lefty shit.

      2. Lord of Strazele
        August.14.2020 at 10:10 am

        There’s good reason believe Cohen did disclose alot of this when he was interviewed by the feds but we wouldn’t know it because the feds have a policy of not discussing ongoing criminal matters.

        1. John
          August.14.2020 at 10:18 am

          Yeah, because there has never been any issue with DOJ selectively leaking to harm Trump or anything. You are telling me that Muehler’s team had Trump’s attorney confirm the dossier pee story and they didn’t put it in the report and no one leaked it to the media.

          Are you fucking kidding me? You people are unbelievable in the shit you will believe.

          1. Lord of Strazele
            August.14.2020 at 10:24 am

            You didn’t read or understand it apparently. No wonder you’re so fucking ignorant.

            1. John
              August.14.2020 at 10:31 am

              What did I just say that was wrong? If Cohen told the government about this before he went to jail, that would mean that the Muehler team had confirmation of the pee dossier but didn’t say so in their report or leak it to the media.

              So I ask you again, are you fucking kidding me? Why would they do that? That makes no sense. It didn’t happen that way. It couldn’t have happened that way.

              So instead of calling names and running away, why don’t you just stop lying and pretending everyone will believe the stupid shit you believe.

        2. John
          August.14.2020 at 10:25 am

          Beyond that, how would Cohen have any idea if that were true or any proof of what he was saying? He wouldn’t. You people are morons.

      3. Moderation4ever
        August.14.2020 at 10:30 am

        It is believable as Senator Harris and President Obama are not citizens. It is believable as Joe Biden is mentally diminished. It is believable as mail in ballots (except the President’s) are fraud. Why should the right wing get all the fun of conspiracies? What gives you the right to conspiracies but deny them to others?

        1. The White Knight
          August.14.2020 at 11:06 am

          It’s mail-in ballots are bad, except the entire state of Florida, where they are a good thing.

    2. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
      August.14.2020 at 10:01 am

      So everyone already knew all that.

      1. John
        August.14.2020 at 10:03 am

        Yeah, you guys have the goods on Trump. You just didn’t produce it before now because you are playing 4D chess or something.

        You are one of the dumbest people on earth shreek. You really are. That is bad enough. What is worse is that you can’t seem to understand that no one else shares your level of stupidity.

    3. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      August.14.2020 at 10:06 am

      Another bombshell.
      We’ve reached the tipping point.
      The walls are closing in.
      It’s the beginning of the end.

  25. Rich
    August.14.2020 at 9:58 am

    Prof Eastman cites Article II of the US Constitution’s wording that “no person except a natural born citizen… shall be eligible to the office of president”.

    Obviously the Founders meant to exclude persons untimely ripp’d from xir mother’s womb.

    1. Rat on a train
      August.14.2020 at 10:14 am

      What about GMO? Can we get a Khan?

  26. Ra's al Gore
    August.14.2020 at 10:00 am

    The NeverTrump ‘right’ wants more MidEast wars. The hard left wants no peace while Israel exists.

    Your political friends, Reason.

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/08/13/peace-group-codepink-opposes-trump-administrations-israel-uae-peace-deal/
    ‘Peace’ Group Codepink Opposes Trump Administration’s Israel-UAE Peace Deal

    1. Moonrocks
      August.14.2020 at 10:19 am

      I think this makes the Onion a more reliable news source than the New York Times now. Have we reached peak 2020 yet?

      1. Overt
        August.14.2020 at 10:44 am

        “Have we reached peak 2020 yet?”

        DO. NOT. TAUNT. HAPPY. 2020.

  27. Weigel's Cock Ring
    August.14.2020 at 10:00 am

    President Donald Trump says he is having a lawyer look into whether Sen. Kamala Harris (D–Calif.), who was born in California, is a natural-born citizen.

    I say it has to be at least 50-50 that Harris and Obama have done the deed.

    She’s a world class up-fucker, he loves him some chocolate, and they even both have those those stupid-ass faux African names.

    1. John
      August.14.2020 at 10:02 am

      That assumes Obama and her play on the same team. That might be true but it is still a pretty big assumption.

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
        August.14.2020 at 10:07 am

        Yeah, Obama didn’t prove how hetero he was to you wingnuts by banging porn whores like Stormy Daniels.

        1. John
          August.14.2020 at 10:10 am

          Yeah because if he were gay that would be bad or something. Funny how leftist assholes like you are always racist and homophobic.

        2. darkflame
          August.14.2020 at 10:41 am

          sounds to me like a beta cuck who’s pissed because others can get laid, while your whole white knighting feminist attitude gets you nothing but disdain. Don’t go shooting anything up, you genetic dead end.

  28. Ra's al Gore
    August.14.2020 at 10:01 am

    https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1294107924910837761

    “Who do we protect? Black criminals”

    BLM and antifa hold another street protest in Seattle. Meanwhile, Chicago BLM is organizing protests in support of looters arrested last weekend, calling it “reparations.”

  29. Ra's al Gore
    August.14.2020 at 10:02 am

    Yale was named after a literal slave trader.

    Department of Justice says Yale discriminates against whites and Asians
    https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-53774075

  30. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    August.14.2020 at 10:03 am

    More bad economic news.

    Charles Koch current net worth: $57.0 billion

    Barely in the global top 20. Down $5 billion this year. And you know why? Because Orange Hitler won’t let him hire his preferred labor force: immigrants, especially from Mexico.

    #OpenTheBordersToHelpCharlesKoch

    1. Nardz
      August.14.2020 at 10:15 am

      It really is pretty amazing that Koch could be down $5 billion.
      I understand OBL’s analysis, but anyone else have any theories on how that’s possible given the market rebound?

      1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
        August.14.2020 at 10:25 am

        Apparently this so-called “rebound” cannot repair the damage caused by Drumpf’s high-tariff / low-immigration policies.

        Note further that Mr. Buttplug’s hero Warren Buffett is down a shocking $9 billion this year. Also clearly Drumpf’s fault.

        #VoteBidenToHelpBillionaires

      2. Overt
        August.14.2020 at 10:47 am

        The Koch business is heavily weighted towards natural resources like oil and natural gas. Those markets are still off a bit because demand hasn’t rebounded.

      3. Jerryskids
        August.14.2020 at 10:51 am

        Because the “market rebound” is limited to a handful of stocks, FAANG mostly. And the rest of it assumes there’s no risk in stocks any more because Uncle Sucker will just bail out the big corporations anyways.

  31. Ra's al Gore
    August.14.2020 at 10:05 am

    https://www.facebook.com/couriermail/posts/10158092743207702

    It will become an offence for journalists to publish corruption allegations against candidates for state and local government elections under new laws introduced into Queensland Parliament today. (Yep, you read that right)

  32. bobby oshea
    August.14.2020 at 10:06 am

    “President Donald Trump says he is having a lawyer look into whether Sen. Kamala Harris (D–Calif.), who was born in California, is a natural-born citizen.” Link provided headline is “Trump stokes ‘birther’ conspiracy theory about Kamala Harris.”

    Wait… so a reporter asks Trump about Harris’ eligibility based on a long standing argument surrounding the 14th Amendment’s citizen phrasing and Trump basically says “I don’t know”. And that is interpreted as Trump “stoking” a “birther” conspiracy theory. Further, the legal argument surrounding the Constitutional question is deemed “racist”. Just incredible.

    1. Griffin3
      August.14.2020 at 10:38 am

      Forget it Bobby, it’s china-town.

    2. Earth Skeptic
      August.14.2020 at 10:53 am

      Settle down. In 2020-speak “racist” means anything I don’t like or agree with.

    3. JesseAz
      August.14.2020 at 10:58 am

      Here is the idiocy.. birtherism was about Obama not being born in the United States. This current argument was from Prof Eastman, hosted on Volokh, about the fact neither of Harris’ parents were citizens, so it involves the second part of the clause about jurisdiction. Basically similar to a child of 2 foreign diplomats not being a citizen. The academic question has existed for a funcking long time.

  33. Ra's al Gore
    August.14.2020 at 10:07 am

    https://twitter.com/stclairashley/status/1294265440924053510

    So they’re cancelling the 9/11 tribute lights in NYC because “the health risks during the pandemic are far too great”

    Bullshit!

    This is because they don’t want to paint the police officers & first responders who lost their lives saving others on 9/11 in a positive light.

    1. darkflame
      August.14.2020 at 10:35 am

      Yep. At some point the mob’s gonna come for Deblasio, and I fully expect the cops to have important calls elsewhere preventing them from assisting him.

  34. John
    August.14.2020 at 10:07 am

    So the Kungflu recession and the 2008 financial collapse are pretty comparable economic events. Obama took office at the bottom of a very deep trough in the business cycle. Trump was handed a similarly deep trough last spring with the pandemic.

    The economy under Trump has created more jobs coming out of the Wuflu recession in three months, than it did in 8 years under Obama.

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/message-man-mike-more-jobs-under-trump-pence-since-may-than-all-of-obama-biden

    Amazing what a difference having a President who isn’t a Marxist idiot can make.

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
      August.14.2020 at 10:17 am

      That is a lie.

      Since Obama took office in January 2009, the US economy has added 11,250,000 people to total nonfarm payrolls.

      https://www.businessinsider.com/obama-jobs-report-labor-market-participation-rate-2017-1#since-obama-took-office-in-january-2009-the-us-economy-has-added-11250000-people-to-total-nonfarm-payrolls-1

      And that includes 400,000 government jobs lost and the 4 million jobs lost in 2009.

      1. John
        August.14.2020 at 10:24 am

        So, Trump’s economy created 9 million jobs in three months after the bottom of the business cycle and Obama managed 11 million IN SEVEN YEARS.

        I think that sounds ever better. Thanks for the help retard.

        1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
          August.14.2020 at 10:31 am

          Trump spent $2.7 trillion bribing companies to not layoff workers. Trump is the true Marxist and you lick his boots like the useful idiot you are.

          1. Sevo
            August.14.2020 at 10:35 am

            Trump spent $2.7 trillion bribing companies to not layoff workers.

            You lefty out Pelosi, turd.

          2. John
            August.14.2020 at 10:47 am

            If the companies didn’t lay anyone off, then the job was never destroyed and thus isn’t counted in the jobs created numbers.

            Try again you fucking moron.

      2. Sevo
        August.14.2020 at 10:34 am

        Here, turd, feast your eyes on this:
        “Obama was terrible for economic growth ”
        […]
        “Last week the Commerce Department released its third revision for fourth-quarter 2016 gross domestic product. The number came in at a paltry 2.1 percent, meaning that growth during President Obama’s final year in office — the end of an “Error of Hope” — landed with a big thud at just 1.6 percent.
        That low-water mark puts the Obama presidency in last place among all the post-World War II presidents when it comes to economic growth…”
        https://nypost.com/2017/04/01/obama-was-terrible-for-economic-growth/

        Obama stinks and you do too, turd.

  35. Ra's al Gore
    August.14.2020 at 10:08 am

    https://twitter.com/nytimes/status/1294242409023524869

    The decision to cancel the 9/11 tribute lights in Manhattan was made because “the health risks during the pandemic were far too great” for the crew of about 40 stagehands and electricians

  36. Earth Skeptic
    August.14.2020 at 10:10 am

    “the Judicial Council, the rule-making body for the state’s courts.”

    Is there any government entity in California that does not make rules?

  37. Ken Shultz
    August.14.2020 at 10:10 am

    The paranoia and conspiracies the left is peddling about QAnon may be even crazier than QAnon itself.

    The NY Times is comparing QAnon to the Tea Party:

    “That is a description of the Tea Party movement, which emerged in 2009 from the right-wing fringes and proceeded to become a major, enduring force in American conservatism.

    But it could just as easily be a description of QAnon, the pro-Trump conspiracy movement that has emerged as a possible inheritor to the Tea Party’s mantle as the most potent grass-roots force in right-wing politics.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/13/technology/qanon-tea-party.html

    They’re getting the Tea Party all wrong, too. The Tea Party began as a grass roots reaction to TARP, which coalesced and migrated into the Republican party through opposition to ObamaCare among other things. QAnon isn’t really issue driven at all. We’re probably talking about 40,000 Twitter trolls and Facebook promoters with four million followers max between all of them–which represents less than 1% of the American people, all of whom probably would have voted for President Trump anyway.

    if Jesse Walker were here to write about QAnon, he might focus on what the left’s overreaction tell us about their own anxieties. I can’t help but think that a ton of those QAnon followers on social media are just Trump supporters trolling people on the left for the lulz. I bet they sport QAnon hashtags for the same reason they voted for “Boaty McBoatface”. They do it because it drives progressives crazy.

    And it’s working. The left is going nuts over QAnon. I haven’t seen anything this funny since the evil clown epidemic of 2016. In 2016, once the crazy clown sightings start hitting the news, people started dressing up as crazy clowns to do things, like, deliver pizzas no one ordered just for the lulz. Jesus Christ, QAnon started on 4chan, and somebody’s taking it seriously?!

    Those QAnon hashtags are just #iseewhatyoudidthere. It’s this election cycle’s Pepe the Frog. The left is making themselves look even more ludicrous than usual.

    1. John
      August.14.2020 at 10:16 am

      I would bet at least half of the self professed Q Anon believers are just people trolling and having fun with it. And most of the rest are people who think it might be true but don’t take it that seriously and find the whole thing entertaining. There are very few true believers.

      The other thing is that QAnon isn’t any crazier than Louisa Mensch. And a ton of blue check journalists and leftwing academics treated her like the Oracle of Delphi for much of 2016 and 2017. Mensch’s raving were taken much more seriously by the left than anything QAnon has ever said was taken by the right. That never gets mentioned in all of the gnashing of teeth of how the evil right believes in Qanon.

    2. Earth Skeptic
      August.14.2020 at 10:59 am

      Ken, remember that earnest ideologues and puritans struggle with humor and really can’t do satire. Like many autistics, everything they see and hear is taken as literal truth, no fiction allowed.

      1. John
        August.14.2020 at 11:05 am

        QAnon is one of the funniest and best long cons ever perpetrated. Like I said above, I think most of the people who follow it realize that and find it entertaining. But as you say, some people just lack the ability to understand satire.

  38. Ra's al Gore
    August.14.2020 at 10:11 am

    https://twitter.com/rkylesmith/status/1294071212717604864

    HBO Max Adds “Proper Social Context” Intro to ‘Blazing Saddles’

  39. Ra's al Gore
    August.14.2020 at 10:12 am

    https://twitter.com/CrainsChicago/status/1294037967632302080

    BREAKING: Macy’s has notified its landlord that it wants to vacate much and possibly all of its huge Magnificent Mile outlet in Water Tower Place, sources tell Crain’s.

  40. Earth Skeptic
    August.14.2020 at 10:14 am

    “Yale President Peter Salovey has called the Justice Department’s accusations “baseless” and said the university will not be changing its admission criteria.”

    What good is getting people riled up about institutional racism unless we can use it to further our own agenda?

    1. darkflame
      August.14.2020 at 10:32 am

      didn’t Salovey also say that the 2-year investigation was “rushed”? Fucking hack

  41. H. Farnham
    August.14.2020 at 10:15 am

    “That’s a contrast with places like Miami-Dade County, Florida, where cops have set up “mask traps” outside grocery stores, or Nashville, where police arrested a homeless man with substance abuse issues for not wearing a mask.”

    Huh… I guess the Florida and Tennessee governors should have brought a lawsuit against those localities.

    1. darkflame
      August.14.2020 at 10:24 am

      oh, apparently some bitch on the Nashville city council wants to make not obeying the mask laws carry the same punishment as attempted murder charges. Luckily the city council can’t create criminal law.
      https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/nashville-city-councilwoman-recommends-attempted-murder-charges-for-some-not-wearing-face-masks

  42. Ken Shultz
    August.14.2020 at 10:23 am

    “The Justice Department’s investigation was initiated after a 2016 complaint from a number of Asian American advocacy groups. Yale, they argued, was violating Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which bans “programs and activities” receiving federal funds from discriminating on grounds of race, color, and national origin.”

    So, it turns out the whole thing about how racism isn’t really racism unless it’s used against a race that has been historically undermined by the power structure isn’t actually in the Civil Rights Act–it was just a bunch of hooey cooked up by academics and chanted like a mantra by lefty morons trying to get us to pretend they’re right for fear of being called racist?

    Well that explains a lot.

    Meanwhile, as a private institution, Yale can choose to forgo any contracts it willingly entered into with the federal government with the stipulation that they would abide by Title VI. If they really wanted to undermine the Trump Justice Department on this, that’s what they’d do, too.

    The Justice Department is obviously looking to make an example of Yale. They’ll apply the same standards to other private universities and cite Yale’s compliance as an example if they can. Yale may have the wherewithal to fight this in court–but that might mean this case ultimately sets a precedent if it goes to the Supreme Court.

    If they care more about their principles than they do about the money, they might forgo some contracts this year and hope that the Justice Department is under the sway of Vice President Harris when it’s finally time to litigate come 2021.

    1. John
      August.14.2020 at 10:29 am

      Yale might fight it. I don’t think that it is a bad bet that Goresuch and or Roberts would dream up some absurd justification for how the CRA doesn’t protect whites or Asians under that law. Such a decision, while absurd, would be no less absurd than Goresuch ruling that the CRA did cover transgender and homosexuals.

      Certainly such a decision would get whatever conservative who defected a tremendous amount of elite social approval. Given that, I would say there is at least a 40% or more chance it might happen.

  43. darkflame
    August.14.2020 at 10:29 am

    So, Trump’s going to get his Nobel Peace Prize any second, right? RIGHT?

    I mean, Obama got his after 10 months of just existing, oh, i’m sorry, for “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.” While Trump actually has strengthened international diplomacy and cooperation, between N & S Korea, between Israel and UAE, and between the Taliban and the Afghan government. He’s lowered tensions in at least 3 hotspots and is ending a war. But Orange man baaaaaaa’d, right?

  44. Moderation4ever
    August.14.2020 at 10:31 am

    Brian Kemp is like so many other politicians who talk about local control, but believe it stops at any governing body below them.

  45. Ken Shultz
    August.14.2020 at 10:47 am

    Here’s something people should definitely consider when they’re voting this year–Joe Biden is 78 years old by my count. That means he’ll be 82 in 2024.

    I appreciate that 60 is supposedly the new 40, but 82 is still 82. I’m trying to picture an 82 year old man on the campaign trail 2024, when he could be relaxing on his estate in Delaware instead, and I’m not seeing it.

    The oldest president, when he left office, was Ronald Reagan, and he was 77. When Trump leaves office, he’ll be the oldest at 78 years old.

    What does this have to do with 2020?

    Chances are that Kamala Harris will be the president come 2024–if Biden is elected president. When a new president’s faces his first midterm election, there’s almost always a huge reaction for the opposing party against whatever party is in power in the White House. It’s typically a reaction to whatever they did in their first 100 days. There was an exception when Bush Jr. was enjoying support during the beginning of the War on Terror, in 2002, before we invaded Iraq, but Trump, Obama, and Clinton all faced a much more hostile congress after their first midterm.

    The likely scenario, if Biden wins the election, may be that he pushes the Green New Deal and the Medicare for All through Congress, the Republicans take both houses of Congress in 2022 in reaction to that, and then Biden gives the keys to Kamala Harris and says, “Screw you guys. I’m going home”. Now we’re dealing with President Harris come 2022.

    In other words, we shouldn’t just think of Harris as inconsequential beyond what she does for the ticket in 2020. There may be people out there who would prefer Biden to Trump but would also prefer Trump to Harris. And somebody should make it clear to them that if Biden wins, the chances of having six years of President Harris, in stead of eight years of President Biden, are fairly high.

    1. Sevo
      August.14.2020 at 10:53 am

      Pretty sure a D POTUS vote is a vote for Harris. Biden isn’t circling the drain like that tin-pot-dictator wannabe FDR was, but the 25th says you can’t be mentally incompetent and keep the job.

      1. Ken Shultz
        August.14.2020 at 11:01 am

        I don’t believe he’ll want to campaign tirelessly all over the country in 2024; even if he’s mentally competent, that’s not something 82 year old guys want to do if they can kick back in one of their mansions instead.

    2. John
      August.14.2020 at 11:00 am

      I don’t see how Biden winning the election is “likely”. Fifty fifty maybe but I think likely is a big stretch.

      Beyond that, no one on the Democratic side seems to be making any effort to disprove your supposition that he is unfit to serve four years in office and Harris would end up President should he win.

      I find that remarkable. You would think Biden would be out doing pushups and playing kids at chess to show how fit and up to the job he is. You would think all of his defenders in the media would be going full bore to push the narrative of how healthy he is and how all claims that he isn’t are just right wing lies. That is what they did with the claims of Hillary being sick in 2016.

      I don’t see any of that going on here. It seems that the Democrats are almost admitting that Biden is senile and won’t last in office. I don’t think that is going to sell to the public. The only time such a thing has been tried was in 1944. But that was with Roosevelt, who had been elected three times previously and in the midst of World War II. The Democrats kicked Hopkins off the ticket and put Truman on because everyone knew Roosevelt was going to be dead before the end of his term. And the country was okay with that. We are not in World War II, Biden isn’t Roosevelt, and Harris isn’t Truman.

  46. Brandybuck
    August.14.2020 at 10:49 am

    > President Donald Trump says he is having a lawyer look into whether Sen. Kamala Harris (D–Calif.), who was born in California, is a natural-born citizen.

    I hate doing this, but I have to defend Trump. Let me quote him: “I have no idea if that’s right.”.

    Yes, Trump is a birther. Ugh. But contrary to the article, he was NOT the person who started birthism (that was someone in the Hillary Clinton campaign), nor the ringleader. As far as I can tell, Trump just used birther language to dog whistle to his base. Not good, but doesn’t make him the head of the movement.

    As for Harris, I despise her. But the Constitution is the Constitution is the Constitution. She was born on US soil and her parents were subject to US law at the time and is thus a US citizen. She was NOT born in an embassy or anything like that. The lawyer pushing the idea that she is not a citizen is nuts.

    1. Jerryskids
      August.14.2020 at 11:05 am

      Just to point out, it wasn’t somebody in the Hillary Clinton campaign who started birtherism – both George Romney and Barry Goldwater at least faced the issue and I’m sure, given how dirty campaigns used to be, that some Presidential candidate(s) back in the 1800’s had claims made about them as well.

  47. damikesc
    August.14.2020 at 11:05 am

    Epic Games is directly attacking Apple and Google’s control of their respective app stores through Fortnite. This is actually a fairly big story because it causes all kinds of interesting things if they manage to win in the process.

Please to post comments