Coronavirus

Nashville Promised a Crackdown on Mask-Defying Partiers. Then They Arrested a Homeless Man with a Drug and Drinking Problem.

This is what it looks like when you get the police involved in public health issues.

nashville_1161x653
(John Greim/Newscom)

Not everyone in party town Nashville is going along with efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Some have been refusing to wear masks in public, and some are…uh…having massive house parties that culminate in public sex.

In response, Nashville's deputy chief of police told its City Council on Wednesday that the force would start citing and even arresting people who are flouting the law. The first ensuing arrest encapsulates the problems of using policing to enforce public health concerns.

The man arrested wasn't some overprivileged drunken partier. He was an apparently homeless man by the name of Joseph Bryant, age 61.

The Tennessean reports that police saw Bryant walking on Broadway—Nashville's nightlife corridor—at 6:30 Wednesday evening. They warned him to put on a mask. According to a police spokesman, Bryant did not do so even though he was carrying two in his pocket. When police encountered him again an hour later in the same area, he still was not wearing a mask.

"He was placed into custody and a physical arrest made due to the belief that his defiant behavior would continue if only cited a second time," the spokesman told The Tennessean.

Joseph Bryant

The address Bryant gave the police was the address of the Nashville Rescue Mission, a homeless shelter a few blocks south of Broadway. (A representative from the shelter told Reason he has not been at their shelter since May.) So it looks like the person the police decided really needed to be punished for his COVID-19 defiance was a homeless man walking outdoors. His behavior may well stem not from defiance but from other issues.

This is what it looks like when we ask the police to enforce these types of public health measures. Enforcement inevitably trickles down toward those who have the least power and least ability to resist.

Even worse, according to the Tennessean, Bryant had not posted bond as of this morning. The booking log for the Davidson County Sheriff's Department show's that Bryant has still not been released. Bryant's criminal history in Davidson County is available from the booking site; it shows a background of drug and public intoxication arrests over the past two years. He also has some criminal trespass and assault arrests and some arrests for patronizing prostitutes. Bryant is obviously a problem case for the Nashville police, and the fact that he was targeted for arrest isn't necessarily a coincidence.

Meanwhile, Nashville's jails, like jails and prisons elsewhere across the country, are potential incubators of COVID-19 infections. All of the top infection clusters across the United States have been behind bars. (One of them, the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, is about an hour away from Nashville.) Infections in jails in prisons are then, in turn, spreading back out into nearby communities. Jailing someone for refusing to wear a mask and then releasing him back into the community seems more like a recipe for spreading COVID-19 than for fighting it.

This post has been updated with information from the shelter Bryant used as an address.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Zeb
    August.6.2020 at 1:58 pm

    This is fucked. The mask shit is getting scary. Even if masks do “work” in some sense, people need to defy these mandates. Some things (I would argue a lot of things) are more important than avoiding getting sick. Freedom from authoritarian police state bullshit and tyrannical rule by decree is one of them.

    Where the fuck is the debate over whether slowing the spread more than what is necessary to avoid problems at hospitals is even desirable? Where is the debate over whether destroying the economy and taking away basic liberties is a reasonable tradeoff when it is a known effect of the completely untested policy of mass quarantine? It is absolutely sickening what has happened over the past 5 months.

    1. sarcasmic
      August.6.2020 at 2:04 pm

      What makes it works is that your questions would be dismissed out of hand. It’s all blamed on the virus. Not on the reaction to the virus.

      A few more questions.

      When is the cure worse than the disease?

      How many people are harmed by the lock downs, and how does that compare to the number of people harmed by the disease?

      People just aren’t asking the right questions, and when they do they frame the problems as cause by the virus, as opposed to the government’s reaction to it.

      1. Longtobefree
        August.6.2020 at 2:09 pm

        Too true, Blue.
        The virus has not “created” any problem we have not dealt with successfully before.
        Only this time the fascists thought, correctly, that their time had come, and they could enact by executive fiat any damn thing they choose.
        And all the push back they got was “Thank you, sir. May I have another?”
        Welcome to Germany in the 1930’s.

        1. wasemtala
          August.6.2020 at 2:20 pm

          1. Longtobefree
            August.6.2020 at 2:44 pm

            Thank you for your thoughtful support of my post.

    2. Dillinger
      August.6.2020 at 2:14 pm

      >>Where is the debate

      there is no debate only Karen and her handlers.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        August.6.2020 at 2:25 pm

        They had the debate. All the right people were there.

        1. Dillinger
          August.6.2020 at 2:28 pm

          lol my first response was “we’re not the type of people who get invited to those debates” but I didn’t want to speak for Zeb

    3. JesseAz
      August.6.2020 at 3:05 pm

      No research on masks sow they are in any way effective. Even the CDC in their pages only list 3 papers: one about 2 hair dressers who wore masks having less customers infected (no tracing to see if customers got it at salon), lowered infection rate at Boston med after policy change (policy change wasn’t solely masks), and a paper showing a model that shows masks help. They threw away 40 years of studies showing masks have no effect on viruses.

  2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    August.6.2020 at 2:07 pm

    I can’t figure out why pro-mask/anti-mask sentiments are so reliably falling into political camps. You can literally figure out who voted for Trump or Hillary on what their attitude towards masks is.

    I was looking at a liberal, Hillary-supporting SJW-ish’s twitter feed [on a completely unrelated matter], and her feed was full of angry tweets about people who weren’t falling in line with mask mandates.

    1. Longtobefree
      August.6.2020 at 2:10 pm

      Maybe because those camps have become “in favor of individual freedom” and “in favor of government control of the individual”?

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        August.6.2020 at 2:13 pm

        I would say I think it’s more nuanced. Maybe:

        Complete, unquestioning trust in elite institutions vs. complete lack of trust in elite institutions.

        1. Compelled Speechless
          August.6.2020 at 2:25 pm

          I think that’s really just another way of wording the same problem. Which framing someone prefers would probably also tell you exactly who someone votes for too.

        2. JesseAz
          August.6.2020 at 3:07 pm

          Nope. Pelosi lead the charge against Dr. Bird since she countered the narrative. It isn’t about trusting elite institutions.

  3. Dillinger
    August.6.2020 at 2:13 pm

    gofundme that dude’s bail.

  4. NashTiger
    August.6.2020 at 2:21 pm

    So, they SHOULDNT arrest a guy just because he is homeless? He is walking around with masks he isn’t wearing in crowds of people. I fail to see where homelessness makes you unable to spread disease (quite the contrary). It seems as if SS would have been OK with a rich white person being arrested

    1. Dillinger
      August.6.2020 at 2:29 pm

      >>The man arrested wasn’t some overprivileged drunken partier.

      also jealous much, Scott? what Pi Phi broke his heart?

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        August.6.2020 at 2:32 pm

        All of them?

      2. Sometimes a Great Notion
        August.6.2020 at 2:53 pm

        It was his turn to run the Greek Council! If it weren’t for that Russian stooge, Ogre.

  5. Compelled Speechless
    August.6.2020 at 2:22 pm

    If I’m being honest Scott, your story reads like there’s no problem with fining, arresting and harassing normal “over-privilaged” law abiding citizens with gun wielding government thugs for not wearing whatever the they’re told to wear, but if they do it to a known criminal with the dark skin, it’s a travesty.

    I don’t see why it’s gotten so hard for Reason writers to just condemn this sort of enforcement on libertarian grounds. It’s not okay that they’re doing this to ANYONE, the authority they have to do so is MADE UP and getting caught up in their overly punitive and expensive court/jail system is detrimental to everyone it touches including the tax payers. There has been unilateral, unchallenged power grabs by most governors and hundreds if not thousands of mayors, police chiefs and other various bureaucrats that threaten the life, liberty and property of every citizen based on dubious “public health claims” resulting in presumably thousands of bullshit arrests and millions of dollars in fines collected unjustly. Why you guys insist on choosing every racially charged anecdote to put forth as if you’re arguing to the Vox crowd is beyond me.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      August.6.2020 at 2:25 pm

      Look, identity politics sells. It gets clicks. You wanna attract the ideal demo… we’re talking the 18-26 demo.

  6. Unicorn Abattoir
    August.6.2020 at 2:30 pm

    I’ll worry about Nashville when mainstream country is…well…country.

    Or as Robby Fulks sang back in 1997…

  7. ChicagoTom
    August.6.2020 at 2:37 pm

    Why do so many people insist on saying stupid things like the government has no authority to mandate masks and enforce those mandates with fines/arrests.

    The same government that can mandate that women wear tops in public, that can ban thongs on a public beach, that can fine you for wearing pants that are too saggy/show your underpants — can absolutely mandate that you cover your mouth/face in public and enforce that mandate the same way they enforce public nudity/saggy pants etc.

    It’s one thing to state your opposition to such things, but it’s quite another to argue that governments don’t have the authority.

    And I dont get the objection to citing/fining people for non-compliance….if the government has the right to mandate you wear a mask (which, clearly they due based on current law and precedents) then they can fine you and arrest you for refusing to obey the law.

    We impose all sorts of fines/citations for speeding , parking illegally, not registering your car or doing many other things that the government says not to. The mask mandates are no different.

    It makes sense to question the wisdom or effectiveness of the masks, but questioning the enforcement of the mandate seems silly….a rule with no enforcement mechanism isn’t a rule — its a suggestion.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      August.6.2020 at 2:45 pm

      Now do blacks drinking from “whites only” water fountains.

    2. Longtobefree
      August.6.2020 at 2:52 pm

      1. “The same government that can mandate that women wear tops in public, ” Not any more. The supreme court said if you treat a woman in a way you would not treat a man, you are in violation of the constitution. So no more discriminatory dress codes. Of course, in that same opinion, they said that men are women and women are men, so – – – – –
      2. If the government is going to issue such an edict by executive fiat, they have to establish an exemption procedure for those with physical or mental conditions that make it impractical to wear a mask. Refer to the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the CDC guidelines. Yet, they never do.

    3. I, Woodchipper
      August.6.2020 at 2:56 pm

      They have assumed that authority but it doesnt’ mean they actually have it. They have the POWER to do it, but not the authority. Sorry.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        August.6.2020 at 3:10 pm

        It actually raises an interesting question – many states have laws banning adults from wearing masks (intended as an anti-crime measure, presumably). Assuming these laws haven’t been specifically suspended by executive orders, it seems to me that law takes precedence.

    4. mad.casual
      August.6.2020 at 3:04 pm

      Why do so many people insist on saying stupid things like the government has no authority to mandate masks and enforce those mandates with fines/arrests.

      Why do so many people insist on saying stupid things like the government has no authority to declare ChicagoTom a retard?

      I know they’re just being polite about ChicagoTom’s mental ability and, more thoughtfully, they’re considering the potential consequences of declaring someone more mentally able than ChicagoTom mentally feeble inaccurately, but the government absolutely has the authority to declare ChicagoTom a retard.

      It makes no sense to question the degree of ChicagoTom’s retardation or the value in declaring it but questioning the authority of it seems silly… without a clear declaration that ChicagoTom’s a retard the government could only vaguely suggest how retarded he is.

  8. I, Woodchipper
    August.6.2020 at 2:54 pm

    He was placed into custody and a physical arrest made due to the belief that his defiant behavior would continue

    Oh noes! Defiant behavior!

