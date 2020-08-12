Kamala Harris

Once Again, Kamala Harris' Record as a Prosecutor Was Less Than Progressive

There is no need to excuse Kamala Harris' law enforcement record just because it has outlived its usefulness for her political ambitions.

|

Kamala-Harris-8-18-19-Newscom-cropped
(Paul Boucher/Zuma Press/Newscom)

Joe Biden announced Sen. Kamala Harris (D–Calif.) will be his nominee for vice president, and so it appears we are once again litigating Harris' record as a prosecutor.

Harris's law enforcement career—first a line prosecutor, then San Francisco District Attorney, and finally California Attorney General—became a sore spot for her in the Democratic primary. The party had moved left on criminal justice, which took the sheen off her law enforcement bona fides. 

In response to that shift, Harris has attempted to paint herself as a progressive prosecutor. Nevertheless, the pejorative refrain from the left flank of the Democratic Party has been "Kamala is a cop." In the wake of Biden's announcement, Democrats and pundits are now trying to help her buff out the rough spots:

In a piece headlined "Kamala Harris Did What She Had To," The Atlantic's Peter Beinart wrote that Harris' deference to police and prosecutors was necessary for her political survival, which is not exactly a sterling endorsement of Harris, law enforcement, or politics.

More convincingly, former San Francisco public defender Niki Solis writes in USA Today that Harris was indeed a progressive district attorney, citing Harris' practice of not charging low-level marijuana cases, her creation of a diversion program for juvenile offenders, and her refusal to pursue the death penalty, even in the case of a murdered police officer.

"Simply put, Harris was the most progressive prosecutor in the state," Solis writes. "This is not an anecdotal opinion. It is based on facts."

It is true that Harris pursued diversion programs and other progressive issues as San Francisco D.A. (It's also true that the San Francisco D.A. is probably the most progressive in the state as a general rule. Harris actually ran as a law-and-order candidate in 2003 against the incumbent lefty D.A.)

Solis didn't mention what happened after that death penalty case, though. The backlash nearly cost Harris her shot at becoming the California Attorney General in 2011 after police unions didn't endorse her. After Harris squeaked into office by one percentage point, she tacked toward the center and never lost the police unions again. As attorney general, she defended the California death penalty and opposed efforts to increase oversight of fatal police shootings.

As Beinart wrote, Harris did what she had to do to survive politically. It would be one thing if Harris said that working within the system required her to moderate herself, or that her views have shifted since her days as A.G., but instead, she insists her career in law enforcement was progressive. Whenever Harris is pressed about specific instances where she was decidedly unprogressive, she dodges, misleads, or glosses over the facts. 

In her memoir, The Truths We Hold, Harris explicitly acknowledged the immense power of prosecutors in the criminal justice system.

"America has a deep and dark history of people using the power of the prosecutor as an instrument of injustice," Harris wrote in the book. "I know this history well—of innocent men framed, of charges brought against people of color without sufficient evidence, of prosecutors hiding information that would exonerate defendants, of the disproportionate application of the law."

Yet Harris avoids addressing why her office did things like defend egregious prosecutorial misconduct, fight exonerations, oppose civil asset forfeiture reforms, or appeal the removal of the entire Orange County district attorney's office from a high-profile death penalty case after a bombshell report revealed an unconstitutional jailhouse snitch program.

Harris office' launched an investigation into the Orange County D.A. scandal in 2015. The investigation ended four years later, after she had moved on to the U.S. Senate, with no charges against the sheriff's deputies involved, despite a California Superior Court judge ruling that two deputies "intentionally lied or willfully withheld material evidence." The Los Angeles Times reported in January that the California Attorney General's office only interviewed a handful of sheriff's deputies, none of whom were the ones at issue, and that the investigation had been moribund since 2017.

In 2010, while Harris was still San Francisco D.A., a California superior court judge slammed her office for failing to notify defense lawyers of known misconduct by a drug lab technician that later led the San Francisco police to shut down an entire section of the lab. The judge noted "a level of indifference" from prosecutors, who were aware "at the highest levels of the district attorney's office" of the problems.

In fairness, Harris may have been unaware of some of the cases her office was involved in—the California Attorney General's Office employs more than 1,100 attorneys—and state attorneys general most often reflexively defend prosecutors and the state's position. But if that's the case, it still doesn't sound like an official who was terribly concerned about the dark history of prosecutorial misconduct and wrongful convictions.

Harris has a solid record to tout in the Senate, where she is notably progressive and one of the most vocal advocates for criminal justice reform. But there is no need to excuse or whitewash Harris' law enforcement career just because it has outlived its usefulness for her political ambitions.

Advertisement

NEXT: Is Your Master Bedroom Racist?

C.J. Ciaramella is a reporter at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. John
    August.12.2020 at 3:21 pm

    In a piece headlined “Kamala Harris Did What She Had To,” The Atlantic’s Peter Beinart wrote that Harris’ deference to police and prosecutors was necessary for her political survival, which is not exactly a sterling endorsement of Harris, law enforcement, or politics.

    She was DA of San Francisco. In what universe are the voters of San Francisco so old school law and order that the DA has no choice but to be a hard core throw everyone in jail for any crime prosecutor?

    The upshot of her being VP is watching the media degrade itself even more pretending the truth is other than what it obviously is. I didn’t think after 8 years of Obama that was possible. But it is.

    There is no way that Beinert really believes that. You have to wonder what kind of long term effects having to lie like that for a living will have on his character and personality. I find it hard to believe that Beinert doesn’t deep down feel worse than the cheapest whore when he goes home from work. How could he not. I am sure he goes to great lengths to rationalize it and convince himself he is doing good and not just degrading himself but rationalizations only go so far.

    1. Richard
      August.12.2020 at 4:09 pm

      I quit working at shoprite and now I make $65-85 per/h. How? I’m working online! My work didn’t exactly make me happy so I decided to take a chance on something new…TRe after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn’t be happier.

      Here’s what I do………► Cash Mony System

  2. Deemon_semon
    August.12.2020 at 3:42 pm

    Every month start earning more cash from $20,000 to $24,000 by working very simple j0b 0nline from home. I have earned last month $23159 from this by just doing this 0nline w0rk for maximum 3 to 4 hrs a day using my laptop. This home j0b is just awesome and regular earning from this are much times better than other regular 9 to 5 desk j0b. Now every person on this earth can get this j0b and start making dollars 0nline just by follow instructions on the given web page……Check my site.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      August.12.2020 at 3:58 pm

      The above post is more honest than anything Beinert wrote.

  3. Moonrocks
    August.12.2020 at 3:42 pm

    Wow, I’m impressed to see a Reason article willing to buck the new narrative and bring up Harris’ embarrassing track record as prosecutor. Still waiting for The Libertarian Case for Kamala Harris, though.

  4. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    August.12.2020 at 4:03 pm

    Less Than Progressive

    Yep, she is too far to the right.

    Wait, that doesn’t fit with The Dotard’s Dems Want to Kill The Police lefty narrative!

    What does Bratfart say?

    1. John
      August.12.2020 at 4:07 pm

      Says the person who claims the charge that she is a lunatic who threw innocent people in prison is a “rightwing meme”. Pick a fucking lie dumb ass. All you do is lie but you need to pick one.

  5. con_fuse9
    August.12.2020 at 4:06 pm

    Biden picked her precisely because she chips away at the conservative middle-of-the-road voters. There is no danger of Antifa voting for Trump – no need to appease them.

    Next bombshell please. (silly reporting)

    1. John
      August.12.2020 at 4:08 pm

      Nothing says “middle of the road” like a liberal black woman from California.

      Harris got 2% in the Democratic Primary. She has shown zero ability to appeal to anyone outside the far left.

Please to post comments