Race

Is Your Master Bedroom Racist?

There’s nothing wrong with a little linguistic housekeeping, but reclassifying dozens of common words, expressions, and songs as slurs goes too far.

|

Bedroom
(Marcin Ciesielski / Sylwia Cisek/Dreamstime.com)

Master bedroom is going the way of Negro and Oriental. The real estate industry is increasingly replacing the term with primary bedroom or owner's suite, to avoid using a term that can be taken as summoning the memory of masters owning slaves.

This will not be the only way that our national reckoning changes how we use language in America. Some calls will be easy. The obscure word niggardly serves little purpose when it sounds so uncomfortably like the n-word; stingy is fine as an alternate. Kaffir is a slur for a person of color in South Africa and thus we need not call the interesting fruit a kaffir lime. For Rhode Island to disavow its original name as the Colony of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations will confuse no one, since the name is all but unknown to most anyway.

But in many cases, there are two lessons to keep in mind: One is linguistic, about how metaphor works. The other is sociohistorical, about whether our present-day consciousness can plausibly encompass the entire progression of past stages that preceded it—despite William Faulkner's counsel, sometimes the past really is past.

On metaphor, master is a useful example. The basic concept of the master as a leader or person of authority has extended into a great many metaphorical usages. One of them was its use as a title on plantations worked by slaves.

That makes sensible the elimination of certain other uses of the word, which parallel and summon the slavery one. When I went to a Quaker school in the 1970s, such schools had just begun a call to stop having male teachers called "master" and female teachers called "teacher," in favor of having all instructors called simply "teacher" (i.e. "Teacher Bill" and "Teacher Lisa"). This meant that young subordinates had been calling white men in positions of authority "master," after all—including, by the 1970s, more than a few black students. And today's call to stop referring to technology parts as "master" versus "slave" attachments follows in the same vein, as it directly channels what was so offensive about the slavery usage.

However, other extensions of the word master do not meaningfully resemble the plantation one, and only a kind of obsession could explain spraying for them now. Are we to consider it racist to refer simply to mastering a skill? To master tape as opposed to dupes? One could even question eliminating the bedroom term. No one thinks of the children's bedrooms and guest rooms as "subservient" or as existing in some unsavory relationship to the master bedroom. The plantation meaning of master was one tributary of a delta of extensions of the word; it should go, but we need not fill in the entire delta. You might not like bagpipes, but you wouldn't as a result hold your ears upon hearing other wind instruments like clarinets and flutes. To be human is to make distinctions.

Things are the same with the word black. Its application to a group of people was, again, one of countless extensions of an original word. What worries many is that not only the racial meaning but so many other meanings of black have negative associations. However, this was true long before Africans were yoked into slavery. Worldwide, the color is often associated with negative concepts, because of the connection with nighttime and thus obscurity, mystery and even misdeeds, while white is often associated with positive ones. Hence look black, black market, blacklist, black magic, black humor, and so on.

Some may suppose that even if the racial meaning developed later, these days the other uses of black carry a racially loaded meaning by association. There are three problems here.

One is plausibility: Upon what evidence can we say that the word blacklist has a racial association, when what comes most readily to most of our minds is the witch hunt against Communists after World War II?

Another is that many of the black terms are simply neutral: To be in the black is a good thing. Or, one current call suggests banning "Baa, Baa, Black Sheep" because, well, you know. But no one knows why the sheep is black, and in the nursery rhyme no one considers it a problem.

Finally, with black there are simply so very many extensions—dozens by conservative count. To ban all uses of black beyond the fundamental reference to color would result in most people constantly slipping up, with endless opportunities to call people out for the tort—a nice recapitulation of today's problems with the likes of irregardless and between you and I except with an added tinge of supposed racism. The word and its metaphors are simply too big to fail, as it were.

There is also the question of whether to discontinue a word because of historical origins previously known to few. Here, the actual purpose beyond virtue signaling is unclear. An example is the tune "Turkey in the Straw," which is played by some ice cream trucks. It emerged almost 200 years ago, sung by white minstrels made up as black people, with different lyrics referring to dancing. One call has suggested that we always reflect on the tune's unsavory origins, and in today's climate there is a short step from that to it being piously discontinued in public usage.

However, at this point, almost no living person has seen a minstrel show. More to the point, while minstrel shows existed, pretty much all popular music OF THE ERA was played in them. How much music will we let go on the basis of being connected with a phenomenon so antique that it is directly recalled by essentially no one, and is largely known through a few photos and some animated cartoon sequences themselves now long censored for public consumption? A version of "Turkey in the Straw" has also been unearthed with the title "Nigger Love A Watermelon, Ha! Ha! Ha!"—but this was not only over 100 years ago itself, but was one of many parody lyrics on this tune, forgotten almost as soon as it was published. There is room for allowing, a century later, the tune to just be a catchy tune.

Stephen Foster's songs were minstrel staples as well. But to render them "problematic"—as the directive on "Baa, Baa, Black Sheep" also suggests—would mean no more "Camptown Races" and "Oh, Susanna." It is one thing for us to know the context these things emerged in, and even to know that such songs often had racist alternate verses now forgotten. But to treat them in their current state as outright contraband for origins no longer even known to anyone but scholars and now vast eons behind us is more about gesture than anything else, and for unclear purpose.

Such songs, in their current state, foster no thoughts or assumptions about racial hierarchy. They are neither hurting nor mentally polluting children (or anyone else). The same goes for the Massachusetts Appeals Court's ban of the use of grandfather clause in its documents because the expression emerged as a strategy to deny black people the vote. If no one but a few historians knew this, no purpose is served by proscribing a now faceless expression. Language history, as a part of social history, is messy. Signals fade over time; material is eternally repurposed in the same way that the bones in our inner ear started out as jaw bones in reptiles and moved gradually inward. What a language was once like is always vastly different from what it is like now.

Certainly it should be promulgated, then, that "Eeny, meeny, miny, moe/Catch a tigger by the toe" originally included a distinctly unpleasant word for which tigger was a rhyming euphemism. However, should our racial reckoning reanimate claims that the rhyme be considered an insult to black people as in cases such as this and this, or placed on a list of things we should keep from our children, as has actually been proposed?

Looking at ourselves from a distance sheds some light. People of another culture might learn of the original word and consider simply changing it to be the solution. They might wonder why we would consider primly eliminating the verse as a kind of middle finger turned up to the way things were in a time now vastly past. The past can't see us. It's okay to look back as long as you don't stare.

The impulse will remain for (white) America to look inward and consider its participation in racism, which will include lexical matters. But engaging in some understandable housecleaning is different than reclassifying dozens of innocent-seeming words, expressions, and songs on the tips of our tongues as slurs, so that anyone who mentions black humor or grandfathering is taken aside or reported on Twitter, day care teachers get reprimanded for teaching their charges "Baa Baa Black Sheep," and parents of a certain demographic muse over whether it's "problematic" that they just saw their kids using "Eeny, meeny" to decide who gets to go first in a game.

NEXT: Media Alarmism Is Making It Difficult To Assess School Reopening

John McWhorter is a professor of linguistics at Columbia University and hosts Slate's language podcast Lexicon Valley. His next book is Nine Nasty Words.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Zeb
    August.12.2020 at 2:53 pm

    Yeah. I’m pretty sure “master” has always had meanings besides slave owner.

    1. mad.casual
      August.12.2020 at 3:57 pm

      I’m pretty sure “slave” has always had meanings besides “someone who is owned (by a white man)” too.

      1. Richard
        August.12.2020 at 4:10 pm

        I quit working at shoprite and now I make $65-85 per/h. How? I’m working online! My work didn’t exactly make me happy so I decided to take a chance on something new…TRe after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn’t be happier.

        Here’s what I do………► Cash Mony System

  2. Brian
    August.12.2020 at 2:56 pm

    The way this will work is, black people can call their bedroom a master, but no one else can.

  3. BYODB
    August.12.2020 at 2:59 pm

    My hard drive is racist. Has a master and slave port, after all.

    /sarc

    1. Compelled Speechless
      August.12.2020 at 3:09 pm

      Computers are problematic for a lot of reasons. Male and female ports? Did the male port get affirmative consent and a signed form to prove it? What if a port doesn’t self-identify the way it was manufactured? What about non-binary ports? Everything about the whole goddamn patriarchal computer system tries to force everything into a binary as if that were the very language it speaks!

      1. Agammamon
        August.12.2020 at 3:54 pm

        USB A ports are non-binary.

  4. Zeb
    August.12.2020 at 3:07 pm

    I just wonder, what do people think the harm is of having these words in the language? Do they think that if the words are in use, people might decide slavery is a good idea again? Or is it just because some people are stupidly oversensitive and we must protect everyone’s feelings? In either case, this kind of shit is terrible for the language and for people psychologically. People need to be strong and learn to overcome things in the world that upset them. But they are being trained to be weak.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      August.12.2020 at 3:22 pm

      I just wonder, what do people think the harm is of having these words in the language?

      Control the language…

      Do they think that if the words are in use, people might decide slavery is a good idea again?

      It’s an exercise of power. See ‘Control the language’.

      Like I said in a previous thread, words and ideas which used to be the provenance of obscure grievance studies in academia are now used by HR departments across the land.

      1. Nardz
        August.12.2020 at 3:39 pm

        Bingo

    2. PRussell
      August.12.2020 at 3:26 pm

      Zeb,

      It largely arises from the Sapir–Whorf hypothesis (please direct your searches to the wiki page). The idea being that your language directly affects your world view. Thus, perfect language = no racism (or whatever we’re complaining about at the moment).

      You are probably seeing the problem right out of the gate that people are flawed and nothing that arises from flaws will be flawless. It is pretty much the Judeo-Christian worldview.

      It is also why George Orwell spent so much time discussing language in 1984. If you don’t have a word for freedom, then you have no concept of it.

      Anyway. Enjoy the rabbit hole of following up on that one. I’ve probably just cost you several hours of searches.

      😉

      1. CE
        August.12.2020 at 4:10 pm

        They’ll still have a word for freedom. It will just mean being free to enjoy the approved options.

    3. Agammamon
      August.12.2020 at 3:54 pm

      Its about, as it always is, virtue signalling and control of others.

  5. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    August.12.2020 at 3:15 pm

    What are we to make of Master Bates?

    1. Idle Hands
      August.12.2020 at 3:47 pm

      Cum on now.

  6. Social Justice is neither
    August.12.2020 at 3:21 pm

    Sorry John, but the first third of this article where you carry water for the cultural marxists out to destroy civilization doesn’t help your case. If you can see plantation owner references in electronics terms then it’s easy enough to see them in the other terms using master that you find just fine. You just have to open up to the power dynamic between master & slave to reinterpret all connotations of master as superior and therefore suspect and worthy of scorn and eradication. Same with black and everything else under assault by those you’re attempting to understand and explain. There is nothing valuable here, just a naked grab at power and cover for bloody revenge by distorting a history that though imperfect has been actively attempting to improve for the last 200 years.

  7. Mother's lament
    August.12.2020 at 3:27 pm

    Master bedroom is going the way of Negro and Oriental. The real estate industry is increasingly replacing the term with primary bedroom or owner’s suite, to avoid using a term that can be taken as summoning the memory of masters owning slaves.

    This will not be the only way that our national reckoning changes how we use language in America.

    So bloody creepy.

  8. soldiermedic76
    August.12.2020 at 3:35 pm

    Niggardly is from Middle English, and is derived from a old Norse word for stingy. Middle English time frame is considered to have run from the late 12th century CE to the mid 15th century CE.
    The racist word that sounds similar is derived from Spanish/Portetuese negro, which is itself derived from Latin niger, meaning black. The first use with double g doesn’t appear until the late 16th century, in English text and was likely a misspelling of the Latin root word. The first use of it as a racial term doesn’t appear until the late 18th century.
    So the two words have way different meanings, evolved at different times and from different root languages (Germanic vs Latin). But sure we should stop using niggardly because people are uninformed.

    1. Mickey Rat
      August.12.2020 at 4:02 pm

      Some people have tremendous difficulties with homonyms and near homonyms, but we also used to be able to tell these people to lighten up. Now we are taking them seriously because of what seems to be a certain amount of cultural despair and ennui.

  9. swillfredo pareto
    August.12.2020 at 3:40 pm

    There’s nothing wrong with a little linguistic housekeeping

    Actually there is everything wrong with linguistic housekeeping people are bullied into.

    1. Zeb
      August.12.2020 at 3:54 pm

      A lot of the reason why English is such a diverse and useful language is that there has never been any “official” body overseeing the language and deciding what is and is not proper English. Lots of other European languages have things like that. Of course people are still going to speak as they will, but it has a big effect on written language. We don’t want English to be that way. No one is or should be in a position to do “linguistic housekeeping”.

    2. mad.casual
      August.12.2020 at 4:06 pm

      Actually there is everything wrong with linguistic housekeeping people are bullied into.

      I think it was a bad pun but declaring “This portion of the house shall no longer be used.” isn’t really housekeeping and “This portion of the house shall be called ‘X’ because the other portion of the house has been forbade from use.” is just nuts and has nothing to do with linguistics.

  10. Deemon_semon
    August.12.2020 at 3:42 pm

    Every month start earning more cash from $20,000 to $24,000 by working very simple j0b 0nline from home. I have earned last month $23159 from this by just doing this 0nline w0rk for maximum 3 to 4 hrs a day using my laptop. This home j0b is just awesome and regular earning from this are much times better than other regular 9 to 5 desk j0b. Now every person on this earth can get this j0b and start making dollars 0nline just by follow instructions on the given web page……Go to link.

  11. Juice
    August.12.2020 at 3:43 pm

    stingy is fine as an alternate

    I think you mean plus good.

  12. Agammamon
    August.12.2020 at 3:43 pm

    Kaffir is a slur for a person of color in South Africa and thus we need not call the interesting fruit a kaffir lime.

    But is kafir still ok? Because kaffir share the same roots and source as kafir. But one is used to refer to Black Africans while the other is used by adherents of the religion of peace for all people who are not.

    This is important because kaffir limes are not African and are not called that as a reference to Black Africans. But maybe this is a ‘niggardly’ situation where we need to throw out words because ignorant people get really insulted? Like, we need to find a new word for crackers while we’re at it. And probably cheese too. White people love them some cheese so cheese is problematic.

    1. Agammamon
      August.12.2020 at 3:46 pm

      However, other extensions of the word master do not meaningfully resemble the plantation one, and only a kind of obsession could explain spraying for them now.

      Look, I’m with you in general principles, but you’re not exactly putting forth a coherent argument for why the line should be drawn where you think it should be drawn vs where the people who want to erase ‘master bedroom’ think it should be drawn.

      Your argument comes down to ‘those guys are being ridiculous but I’m totally reasonable, guys!’

      1. Agammamon
        August.12.2020 at 3:49 pm

        To be human is to make distinctions.

        The people who liked to fly the Confederate Flag were making distinctions – but I guess those were the wrong distinctions?

        1. Agammamon
          August.12.2020 at 3:52 pm

          Certainly it should be promulgated, then, that “Eeny, meeny, miny, moe/Catch a tigger by the toe”

          Tiger. Catch a tiger by the toe. I’m 49 and while I’ve certainly heard people sing the ‘catch a nigger . . . ‘ I have never heard anyone sing ‘catch a tigger . . .’

          Besides, you can’t catch tiggers. One, there’s only one. And he’s too bouncy.

          1. Agammamon
            August.12.2020 at 3:52 pm

            The impulse will remain for (white) America to look inward and consider its participation in racism,

            Sadly, no one else will look inwards and consider *their* participation in racism.

            1. Agammamon
              August.12.2020 at 3:56 pm

              . . . .owner’s suite

              I can’t believe you don’t see how problematic this is. SMDH *clap emojis*

      2. Agammamon
        August.12.2020 at 4:03 pm

        Or is the strategy here that you’ll say things you think are reasonable, and if enough of you do that you’ll start to get the rest of the herd – those who are going along with the cultural marxism to fit in but don’t really believe it – to start moving closer to your positions if they think a sufficient number of people believe that that they feel safe publicly saying it?

        I understand the difficulty here – you really can’t use a rational argument to get someone to stop taking a position they didn’t take for rational reasons.

  13. BLPoG
    August.12.2020 at 4:06 pm

    I just wrote a long response regarding a particular item in the article, and it looks like Reason’s awful software ate my response, possibly due to the inclusion of a link to salient essay.

    For the more Reason comments-adept: will my post eventually go through, or should I retry without the link?

  14. CE
    August.12.2020 at 4:08 pm

    Neither I nor any of my ancestors ever owned slaves. I call it the “master bedroom” so my servants know where I sleep.

  15. BLPoG
    August.12.2020 at 4:09 pm

    This article is an excellent one overall, but suffers for the concessions made in the first third. I’ll focus on the “master” and “slave” usage in tech as an example.

    The first thing to understand is that particular pairing isn’t the only piece of tech language being targeted by these changes. There are many, many other examples. Quite a few of these other examples fall clearly within the scope of what you describe as going to far: “blacklisting” and “whitelisting” are two current tech examples.

    The second point to understand is that this sort of “housekeeping” is *not actually separable” into sensible examples when the people who push for the changes are not willing to hear objections. As such, people who would oppose the top-down, enforced changes cannot merely defend one particular item: they must strategically object to the practice as a whole (even though those pushing for changes *can* attempt a single change at a time effectively and win by incrementalism).

    To elaborate (and again focused within tech), this sort of top-down non-technical decree of standards is extremely toxic to the work environment and undermines the technical work. The reasons for that might not be obvious to someone outside of the technology sector, but I assure you that it is the case. There have been recent, related problems involving the adoption of “codes of conduct.” I refer you to Eric S. Raymond’s essay (URL: http://esr.ibiblio.org/?p=8139) in which he discusses the telos and ethos of an organization (or movement).

    Finally, I’d object to the idea that even the particular case of master-slave hardware pairings is problematic. It is superficially closer to a “problem” topic, but what does that even mean? What meaningful connection does it have to slavery, human suffering, or bigotry? The association of these things is a phantom that is only alarming to an immature mind – and such a mind will be capable of finding associations to cause alarm *in any situation.* That is not a behavior that should be encouraged or condoned.

  16. Mickey Rat
    August.12.2020 at 4:09 pm

    No.

    What is the next stupid question?

  17. mad.casual
    August.12.2020 at 4:11 pm

    There’s nothing wrong with a little linguistic housekeeping, but reclassifying dozens of common words, expressions, and songs as slurs goes too far.

    The problem isn’t the housekeeping, it’s the slurs; or the idea that slurs shall never, under any circumstances, be uttered. Once you’ve ceded that slurs should never be uttered, its just a matter of taste as to what can be considered a slur and saying “It goes too far.” is just as subjective.

  18. Ron
    August.12.2020 at 4:12 pm

    People have been trying to eliminate Master Bedroom for a long time now so I just put bedroom No1 unless my client says otherwise. I don’t know if its ironic but even my lesbian clients call them Master bedrooms.

Please to post comments