Egyptian courts have sentenced two women to two years in prison for "violating family values." Their crime? Making Tik Tok videos. The New York Times reports the videos show them "dancing, singing and clowning about. The clips are tame by social media standards, and nothing that would raise the eyebrow of a broadcast censor in the West." But they've outraged the government. At least seven other women are facing charges for "indecent" social media posts.