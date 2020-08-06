Black Lives Matter

81 Percent of Black Americans Want the Same Level, or More, of Police Presence: Gallup

Growing calls to defund or abolish cops in the wake of police-brutality protests are at odds with what African Americans actually want.

|

Protesters calling for abolishing the police, Brooklyn, July 31, 2020. (Erik McGregor/Sipa USA/Newscom)

As calls to defund and abolish the police grow around the country, a new poll by Gallup finds that a large majority—81 percent—of black Americans want the same or increased levels of police presence in their neighborhoods. Just 19 percent of black Americans said they want the police to spend less time in their neighborhoods, a figure that accords with earlier surveys finding that only 22 percent of black Americans want to get rid of police forces as we know then.

Gallup collected the data online between June 23 and July 6 from a representative sample of over 30,000 respondents who were sorted into one of four categories (black, white, Hispanic, and Asian). The survey also found that

Black Americans' reported exposure to local police is slightly above the national average, with 32% saying they see the police often or very often in their neighborhood. This compares with 22% of White Americans and 21% of Asian Americans. Hispanic Americans' experience is similar to that of Black Americans, with 28% often seeing police where they live.

Most other Black Americans (41%) say they sometimes see police in their area, matching the national average, while another 27% say they rarely or never see them.

Asians were the largest group preferring police spend less time in their areas. Fully 28 percent of Asian Americans wanted to see less of the police, double the national average. At the same time, 78 percent of Asian Americans were either very confident or somewhat confident that they would be treated with "courtesy and respect" when interacting with police. The corresponding figure for black Americans was just 61 percent.

An earlier Gallup survey found overwhelming support among all Americans for "major changes" (58 percent) and "minor changes" (36 percent) in the way police departments operate. Only 6 percent of respondents said no changes were needed. Among the most-popular reforms were punishing officers who abuse citizens and firing cops with multiple infractions. Fifty-six percent of respondents also favored eliminating police unions, which are widely seen as protecting bad apples from discipline and prosecution.

Ironically, the new survey on feelings toward law enforcement presence, part of the Gallup Center on Black Voices, suggests that if Black Lives Matters and other police abolitionists get their way, they will be thwarting the very group in whose name they are acting.

Related video: "Why Bad Cops Aren't Punished: The Case Against Qualified Immunity."

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    August.6.2020 at 12:21 pm

    Well their mistake was actually going out and asking black people about it.

    The right way to do this is to wait for some white kid burn your neighborhood down, THAT’S democracy.

  2. Longtobefree
    August.6.2020 at 12:24 pm

    Hey, Nick; or Reason staff, or whoever assigns article groupings, how about reserving “Black Lives Matter” for the Marxist, anti-family, group by that name, and come up with a different tag for “things that concern all black people”?

  3. sarcasmic
    August.6.2020 at 12:24 pm

    Good video. It is sad that QI has become a partisan issue. Libertarians have been talking about it for a long time, and Democrats finally came around to it. But because Republicans can’t be seen agreeing with Democrats, their knee-jerk reaction is to oppose QI reform and come up with excuses to justify their partisanship. It’s stupid.

    1. Nardz
      August.6.2020 at 12:52 pm

      Yea, it’s those darn Republicans who sabotaged police reform…

    2. JesseAz
      August.6.2020 at 12:59 pm

      Usually you want to wait a few weeks before you try rewriting the narrative.

      Stating QI is not the “solves all problems” solution is not saying it doesn’t need to be reformed. but there is a wide step between current QI and limited QI you refused to acknowledge.

    3. Overt
      August.6.2020 at 1:28 pm

      I did not watch the video, but I don’t see how reforming QI gets cops held accountable.

      Let’s be clear: Qualified Immunity *only* protects government agents from being sued as individuals for violating someone’s rights.

      The government itself can still be sued. So the people who *actually* make the decision to hire, fire or otherwise discipline the police have always been and remain liable for wrongful death or other civil rights violation suits. Indeed, governments pay these out ALL THE TIME.

      If you make it so that cops (and other government agents) can be sued, it won’t change much. Those cops will still work for the state. They will find a way to discharge the debts (via bankruptcy) or to get the state to pay for insurance. And since states ALREADY pay out vast sums of money for the misdeeds of cops, while keeping those cops on the payroll, I don’t understand why people think insurance costs will change the behavior.

      I have no problem with QI. But Reason should above all be fighting to destroy the police unions. A majority of the public wants it, and they are actually the people keeping bad cops employed.

      1. John
        August.6.2020 at 1:33 pm

        I disagree. It would change a lot. What you say about government entities paying out for the misdeeds of their employees is true. It is, however, also true of large corporations. And employees at large corporations do not have QI. And the prospect of being individually liable for negligence or misdeeds absolutely deters private employees even though in most cases it will be their employers stuck with the bill.

  4. John
    August.6.2020 at 12:26 pm

    The community that is proportionally the biggest victims of crime want more not less police protection. Shocking news from the world of SCIENCE!!

    1. Rich
      August.6.2020 at 12:39 pm

      It appears the “community marches” and “cease-fire weekends” just aren’t enough.

  5. Rich
    August.6.2020 at 12:37 pm

    “Obviously you people are not real Blacks!”

    1. Compelled Speechless
      August.6.2020 at 1:15 pm

      When asked for comment Joe Biden stated:

      “If you want protection from looting, arson, destruction of personal property, social incohesion, protesting on public highways and roads, physical intimidation and assault from angry mobs, you ain’t black!”

      1. Sometimes a Great Notion
        August.6.2020 at 1:38 pm

        *Fake news* That is way to coherent to be an actual Biden quote.

  6. Idle Hands
    August.6.2020 at 12:44 pm

    I swear to god Trump really couldn’t have a better set of fucking enemies. They are monumentally retarded.

    1. John
      August.6.2020 at 12:56 pm

      Everyone says it is impossible for Trump to win a significant share of the black vote. It still may be, but Antifa and BLM are certainly doing everything they can to help him do so.

      Trump is amazingly lucky in his enemies.

    2. JesseAz
      August.6.2020 at 1:01 pm

      Who know a hamburger eating, ketchup on steak loving person had more in common with the masses than a caviar cocktail loving leftist.

  7. Lawn Darts
    August.6.2020 at 12:45 pm

    And in other news, looks like it’s time for another donation to the NRA. Just as black Americans are figuring out what the 2A is, it’s biggest champion is going to be dissolved by New York. Political? Naw.

    1. JesseAz
      August.6.2020 at 1:02 pm

      Cant’ wait to hear how the usual crew of people defend NY going after the NRA.

      1. Compelled Speechless
        August.6.2020 at 1:17 pm

        I can’t wait to hear how many more middle class NY tax cattle flee to other states after they go after the NRA.

    2. John
      August.6.2020 at 1:03 pm

      The New York AG says that top NRA officials misused funds to such a degree that the entire organization should be dissolved. Understand using charitable funds for personal purposes, which is what is alleged, is a crime that carries serious prison time. So, we are expected to believe that the NY AG has passed up a chance to send Wayne La Pierre to prison and out of kindness or something is just going after the organization.

      Yeah, that sounds legit.

      1. Lawn Darts
        August.6.2020 at 1:30 pm

        I wonder about the “charitable funds” part. Donations to the NRA are not tax deductible… they are some flavor of non-profit that not many people know about. Also, dissolving an organization of… how many million?… over alleged abuse of his expense account by one of the Executive VPs seems harsh. People think LaPierre is the CEO or something. He’s not. He’s the public face.

        1. John
          August.6.2020 at 1:36 pm

          They are not a charitable organization. They are a political organization. My misstatement. Regardless, the officers have a duty not to use the funds for personal purposes. If what the AG is claiming here were true, he could charge them with fraud. The fact that he hasn’t tells you all you need to know about the validity of his case.

    3. Outlaw Josey Wales
      August.6.2020 at 1:19 pm

      Same thing happened to the Black Panthers back in ’69 in California. They literally marched on the state house with guns. Peaceful protest similar to hmmmm…..Michigan?
      Anyway, we saw what happened to that organization, which was on the right path initially with its policing of the police in a non-violent, observational capacity. What followed was build up of community, feeding and caring for children and less crime.
      What followed that was the FBI’s interference and the natural progression of an organization where the leader becomes the message – Good, bad or way too radical.
      Implosion soon followed…

      1. John
        August.6.2020 at 1:35 pm

        What also followed was the Panthers murdering employees they didn’t like.

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murder_of_Betty_Van_Patter

        Last I looked the NRA wasn’t murdering anyone.

  8. Brian
    August.6.2020 at 1:07 pm

    Yeah, but all you have to do is minimize civilian law enforcement in the US and the socialist revolution will have no barriers!

    They want to defund police, they just don’t know it yet.

  9. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    August.6.2020 at 1:09 pm

    Hint, the entire BLM protest movement, the riots, the defund the police, all of it, has been one massive Trump rally.

    In related news, as Seattle falls all over itself to ‘defund the police [by 50%]’, they just eliminated a department that doesn’t do anything. Literally.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      August.6.2020 at 1:18 pm

      Oh, and by the way, they’re lying little cunts. I predicted that any ‘defunding’ of the police would be an accounting game, and that’s exactly what they’re doing.

      1. John
        August.6.2020 at 1:21 pm

        Sure it is. And that is even dumber than really doing it. Had they done it, they could at least claim the loyalty of the morons supporting it. By pretending to do it, they buy just as much ill will from the public as they would have had they really done it, and even the morons demanding the end of the police department are smart enough to notice the police department still existing and cops still around getting paid and arresting people. Their choice is the worst of all the possible options.

        1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
          August.6.2020 at 1:40 pm

          Ah, but actually doing it would mean the politicians have no recourse when the angry mob shows up outside their house. This being Seattle, that will always happen regardless of what the politicians do because Seattle is populated by petulant manchildren whose response to everything in life is to throw a temper tantrum. If you don’t get what you want, just be louder and more aggressive until you do.

          These politicians are quite dumb, but even they aren’t quite dumb enough to effectively commit suicide by “peaceful protest”.

  10. Weigel's Cock Ring
    August.6.2020 at 1:13 pm

    My version of the headline: 81 percent of black Americans are more sane and rational than the far left wing fake libertarian white scumbags who make up most of the staff at Reason.

  11. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    August.6.2020 at 1:17 pm

    “Some ideas are so stupid that only intellectuals believe them.”

  12. Juice
    August.6.2020 at 1:28 pm

