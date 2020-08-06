State and Local Governments Need Some Tough Love From Uncle Sam

Coronavirus

State and local governments want more funds from the federal government to patch their budgets. Lack of revenue due to the recession and self-inflicted damage from the COVID-19 shutdowns of their economies, as well as larger-than-ever expenditures on top their regular overextended budgets, mean that many of them are hurting for cash. And while they're asking for $500 billion in bailout cash, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi wants to give them $1 trillion. I, on the other hand, think it's about time state and local governments start fending for themselves.

As I've explained before, there are many reasons to oppose state and local government bailouts. For starters, these jurisdictions have already received large amounts of federal funds to pay for their coronavirus-related expenditures. As part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and other relief measures, they've received $280 billion for various coronavirus-related expenses and another $150 billion for more flexible needs. The Federal Reserve has also set up a $500 billion program to facilitate short-term borrowing by state and local governments.

That's on top of the annual handout that the federal government gives to state and local governments. In fiscal year 2020, they received an estimated $790.7 billion in the form of 181 grants to pay for various expenses. In other words, 30 percent of their budgets comes from the federal government annually, which is an amount that has increased 27 percent since 2015.

Then there's the issue of poor planning on the part of many states. My Mercatus Center colleague Tad DeHaven and I have written about this issue. We highlight the moral hazard that comes from systematically bailing out institutions, whether they are state and local governments or private companies. When bailed out, decision-makers have much-reduced incentives to plan better for the next time around. There's also the fact that, contrary to the common refrain from journalists and states themselves, these governments have increased spending quite considerably since the last recession and failed to plan appropriately for the next time they're inevitably in trouble.

But there's another argument against bailing out state and local governments that has surfaced recently. A report from the National League of Cities in May revealed that the states weren't very good at getting the money to local governments. Also, a new dataset collected by the Department of the Treasury Office of Inspector General that looks at how much the state and local governments have spent of their coronavirus relief bill funds as of June 30 shows that they have spent much less than you might think.

Some states have spent virtually none of the money allocated by Uncle Sam.

South Carolina, for example, has yet to use its $2 billion in relief. Michigan, which is asking for a bailout, spent only 3 percent of the more than $3 billion it received. New Jersey is also asking for a bailout, yet it has distributed a measly 2.1 percent of its federal funds so far.

The states demanding bailouts may likely argue that what they really need is more flexibility in order to be able to use federal funds to address their revenue shortfalls. As matters stand right now, states must use the bailout money on coronavirus-related expenditures. So, when those actual expenditures are lower than the allocated funds, they can't spend them.

The flexibility argument doesn't hold water, in my opinion. It's one thing for state and local governments to ask the federal government for help to cover expenditures they couldn't foresee, such as those related to the pandemic. But they shouldn't be asking federal taxpayers to pay for their routine expenditures, especially when these governments have failed to plan appropriately for revenue shortfalls that inevitably occur, as they're bound to encounter emergencies. Governments should prepare for them. They should cut spending and, if that's not enough, they should turn to their own citizens for the funds needed to cover non-coronavirus expenditures. Those funds could be obtained through higher taxes or spending cuts elsewhere. Their routine spending should come from their taxes.

State and local governments are always eager to have the federal government solve their financial problems for them. But they will continue to have financial difficulties as long as Uncle Sam continues to cave. The first step toward having healthier and more responsible state and local governments would be no bailout.

Veronique de Rugy, Ph.D., is a contributing editor at Reason. She is a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.

  1. John
    August.6.2020 at 10:59 am

    It is the only thing that will end the tryanny of the lockdowns. Governors are absolutely drunk on the power the lockdowns have given them and will never give up that power until they are forced to. It doesn’t matter if a vaccine is developed and the COVID death rate goes to zero. They will just invent another excuse. Governments never voluntarily give up power.

    The only way to force them to give up that power is for them to run out of money and have to open society back up or go broke. The threat of bankruptcy is, other than violent revolution, the only way this nightmare is going to end.

    2. CE
      August.6.2020 at 12:03 pm

      Even California governor Karen Tiresome allowed pro sports (minus the fans) to be played in California (and pro athletes to be taxed by California for games played there) when Arizona offered to host the games instead.

  2. Art Kumquat
    August.6.2020 at 11:19 am

    Doesn’t sound like anyone in government cares much. Elect Biden and you get more of the same x10.

  3. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    August.6.2020 at 11:22 am

    “State and Local Governments Need Some Tough Love From Uncle Sam . . . No more bailouts”

    Finally, a call for the parasitic, can’t-keep-up states and communities to stop sponging off our modern, successful, educated states and communities? A spotlight on a chronic problem of lesser states (Mississippi, South Carolina, Louisiana, Alabama) getting handouts from their betters (Connecticut, New York, Delaware)?

    1. TrickyVic (old school)
      August.6.2020 at 11:26 am

      The betters love to beg

      https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/08/04/governor-cuomo-begs-wealthy-new-yorkers-come-home-save-ailing/

    2. John
      August.6.2020 at 11:28 am

      No Republican state needs a bailout. The states that are broke are New York, Illinois, and California if it was honest about it’s pension liabilities.

      Angry, retarded, and ignorant is no way to go through life son.

      1. Compelled Speechless
        August.6.2020 at 11:33 am

        So you want to strip the Rev of his only defining qualities? You’re literally asking him to give up his entire identity.

        1. John
          August.6.2020 at 11:37 am

          Angry, retarded and ignorant is his move. Everyone needs a move.

    3. Unicorn Abattoir
      August.6.2020 at 11:49 am

      Conveniently skipping over cash-strapped, leftist states like NJ, CA, IL, etc.

      Just an oversight, I’m sure.

  4. Home Pro
    August.6.2020 at 11:41 am

    Bottom line is that we need independent oversight for all areas of government. It should be treated more like a business, where independent consultants are brought in to identify redundancies in employees and/or to ensure the proper allocation of funds.

    1. CE
      August.6.2020 at 12:05 pm

      what is really needed is competition. make elections really matter — you get to choose your government, everyone wins. if you can have multiple banks, multiple insurance agencies and multiple pizza chains, why not multiple governments within the same geographical boundaries?

    2. sarcasmic
      August.6.2020 at 12:06 pm

      Government can’t be treated like a business because it produces nothing of value. It doesn’t have a “bottom line” because it doesn’t make a profit. All government does is spend money. Worse than that, it spends other people’s money on other people. So as Milton Friedman pointed out it has no incentive to strive for quality or a good deal.

      Whatever government does will be expensive, wasteful, corrupt and incompetent.

      Best to just limit it’s scope than to try to make it function better. Because it can’t function better. Incentives matter, and when you spend Peter’s money on Paul you’ve got no incentive to do it wisely.

  5. Union of Concerned Socks
    August.6.2020 at 11:44 am

    While we’re at it, Uncle Sam could use a little tough love.

    1. Rich
      August.6.2020 at 12:03 pm

      I presume you’re not talking about writing in “Mickey Mouse” for every elective office.

  7. MollyGodiva
    August.6.2020 at 11:55 am

    Calling the shut down “self-inflicted damage” is not defensible. Given what was known about covid in March and April, the states had no choice. Everyone across the world were doing similar shut downs. The states did not create covid, and were just trying to respond the best they could. Looking back knowing what we know now one can argue that we could have not done the shutdowns. Also, the federal response has been abysmal, so that blame is not on the states.

    1. MollyGodiva
      August.6.2020 at 12:01 pm

      Given what we know now, to avoid a shutdown and control covid, people would have had to wear masks, social distance, and have good hygiene, all with very high compliance rates. But we also know now that there is about 30% of the population that will resist all public health measures, so leaving only two options: shut down or “fuck it and it run rampant.”
      Aside: One can also make solid arguments that “fuck it and it run rampant” could be a viable strategy.

  8. CE
    August.6.2020 at 12:01 pm

    What federal funds? Congress has no cash. The Feds are 26 trillion in debt.

    1. Rich
      August.6.2020 at 12:05 pm

      Hey, there’s an almost inexhaustible supply of electrons!

  9. Rich
    August.6.2020 at 12:04 pm

    I, on the other hand, think it’s about time state and local governments start fending for themselves.

    “Check your privilege!”

Please to post comments