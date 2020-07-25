The Volokh Conspiracy

No Visas for New International Students in Fully Online Program

ICE simply cannot let it go

I blogged previously about ICE's attempt to rescind its COVID-19 related exemptions at the eleventh hour and the ensuing legal battles here, here, here, here, and here. Just when it appeared that matters had calmed down and that international students would be able to be present in the United States whatever their universities end up deciding regarding online instruction, headlines hit today that new international students would in fact not be eligible for visas if their school decided to be fully online from the start of the academic year.

In what purports to be a clarification of the exemptions proclaimed in March, ICE issued the following document mere weeks before most universities are scheduled to resume their sessions. It states that visas would only be issued to students not yet in the United States if they will take at least one class in person or if their hybrid classes have a significant in-person component. While universities like Harvard fought for international students recently, there is a sense that some of these institutions may be throwing in the towel to at least an extent when it comes to the question of new students.

This is too bad considering the fact that the arguments that gave rise to the Harvard/MIT lawsuit still apply here: many of the students involved have made financial and other investments (taking out loans, signing leases, etc.) in reliance on the March exemptions. These guidelines spoke of schools rather than students and created the appearance that all international students could attend even online-only programs within the United States as long as COVID-19 is raging. Furthermore, the issue of bad incentives remains the same I have discussed previously: universities that heavily depend on the tuition income of international students (perhaps more so than wealthy institutions like Harvard) may try to scramble to create at least one in-person course option for new international students even if public health factors would militate otherwise.

This is another move by the federal government that yields few benefits and many downsides both to physical safety and to the national economy. Whether any institution of higher learning will pick up the litigation baton that Harvard seems to have dropped remains to be seen.

Irina Manta is a Professor of Law and the Founding Director of the Center for Intellectual Property Law at the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University. She is a Visiting Professor at the St. John's University School of Law for the 2019-2020 academic year.

  1. Aladdin's Carpet
    July.25.2020 at 12:54 am

    Ok, look, as someone who was heavily opposed to the visa restrictions the first time around … come on.

    First of all, universities losing money and reliance interests are terrible arguments. Every legal case has reliance interests. Doesn’t mean you win. And cry me a river for all the universities losing money. As far as I can tell they are still charging full tuition for online videos.

    There are better arguments, you didn’t make them. But I’ll address a few: in some cases it is unsafe to return to a students home country given the travel restrictions. If you return you might not come back soon, even if the US is ok with it, your home country might not be.

    Second of all it is morally repugnant to just kick people out of the country who were promised a stay and are currently living here through no fault of their own. Except here you aren’t kicking people out.

    But … like student visas aren’t some magical passport towards all the amenities of America. If the purpose was to allow students to immigrate, well, it would be an extremely unfair program to kids in foreign countries whose parents aren’t wealthy enough to afford the extremely high international tuition. The people who enter these programs are wealthy. And they may not even by high skilled. It’s a horrible immigration program if that’s the point.

    But that’s not the point. The point is to allow students who study in America to actually do so, to be on campus. And if their school is online, well, they don’t need to be here. You want to force people to come here in the middle of a pandemic… and stay were. An apartment? Probably no where near campus? A visa for online education is patently ridiculous, and the arguments that would apply for international students here no longer do.

