Visas of Students Taking Online Classes at Risk

ICE announces sweeping changes to the temporary modifications in effect

Yesterday, U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced–on behalf of the Student Exchange & Visitor Program (SEVP) that acts for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)–a modification to the temporary exemption regarding the number of online classes that international students are allowed to take before their visa status could be jeopardized. During non-COVID times, there are strict rules on the number of online classes that international students can take, which SEVP relaxed during the spring 2020 semester when many universities were forced to move their courses online due to the pandemic. Even though the pandemic is very much still here, SEVP has now severely curtailed international students' ability to remain in the United States if their university goes fully, or in some cases partly, online. The rules in effect now read [grammar errors theirs]:

  1. Nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States. The U.S. Department of State will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools and/or programs that are fully online for the fall semester nor will U.S. Customs and Border Protection permit these students to enter the United States. Active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status. If not, they may face immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings.

  2. Nonimmigrant F-1 students attending schools operating under normal in-person classes are bound by existing federal regulations. Eligible F students may take a maximum of one class or three credit hours online.

  3. Nonimmigrant F-1 students attending schools adopting a hybrid model—that is, a mixture of online and in person classes—will be allowed to take more than one class or three credit hours online. These schools must certify to SEVP, through the Form I-20, "Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Student Status," certifying that the program is not entirely online, that the student is not taking an entirely online course load this semester, and that the student is taking the minimum number of online classes required to make normal progress in their degree program. The above exemptions do not apply to F-1 students in English language training programs or M-1 students pursing vocational degrees, who are not permitted to enroll in any online courses.

This change, which comes a mere month or two before most universities will resume classes, is highly problematic for many reasons and defies common sense.

First, in many parts of the country the pandemic is causing no fewer problems than it was causing in the spring. Indeed, many states are reporting more new cases per day than ever before. Given that the rules apply nationally and that the nation as a whole continues to experience a high level of problems, now is not the time to impose restrictions on online instruction.

Second, universities heavily rely on the revenue from international student tuition (one estimate places the national figure at $41 billion a year). Endangering that revenue at a time when universities have already taken serious financial hits is both irresponsible and stands on even thinner logical ground than the "foreigners steal our jobs" line of argument.

Third, this announcement could incentivize universities even in precarious areas to opt for reopening in person even if doing so presents large public health dangers. And no university is its own bubble–disease can and will spread to the surrounding communities and far beyond.

Fourth, even for schools that believe (rightly or wrongly) that a safe reopening is possible, circumstances could change mid-semester and force a move to online classes. This could throw international students into a chaotic situation where their status remains unclear or where they have to scramble to attempt returning to their countries when travel may or may not be possible. Indeed, for schools that have already announced a move to online classes, some international students may find themselves stranded as soon as this summer given that travel to some locations is significantly impaired as it is.

Fifth, there is a serious concern about the reliance interests of students who have paid tuition and/or rented apartments with the assumption that the rules from spring would continue into fall–reasonably so, given that it's already July. We may soon see litigation that seeks to protect these interests.

Last, having reviewed all the costs from the rule, what exactly is the benefit? There is no pressing reason to prohibit international students from taking most or all of their classes online. Any students who abuse their visa status (such as by working off-campus in prohibited ways) can lose their benefits either way. We also haven't seen a wave of students coming to the U.S. to take advantage of the online-course exemptions from the spring, for some kind of nefarious purpose or otherwise.

As it is, the United States' handling of the pandemic has made the country lose much credibility. Between that and the tightening of other immigration benefits, such as the refusal to issue most H-1B visas and green cards for the rest of the year that I discussed previously, we risk losing international talent in ways that will greatly hurt both the economy and the progress of science. Hopefully university-based and popular pressure will prevail in having SEVP continue the exemptions from the spring into the fall semester.

Irina Manta is a Professor of Law and the Founding Director of the Center for Intellectual Property Law at the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University. She is a Visiting Professor at the St. John's University School of Law for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. damikesc
    July.7.2020 at 12:21 pm

    If classes are being taken online…why is being in the US a necessity? Visas hardly seem to be required for an online class.

    1. NToJ
      July.7.2020 at 12:30 pm

      Because they won’t be online permanently. You might as well ask why students don’t fly home on the weekends.

      1. damikesc
        July.7.2020 at 12:32 pm

        Then we can address the situation when the classes are not online anymore.

        That is not the case currently.

        As for the author:

        “Fifth, there is a serious concern about the reliance interests of students who have paid tuition and/or rented apartments with the assumption that the rules from spring would continue into fall–reasonably so, given that it’s already July. We may soon see litigation that seeks to protect these interests.”

        Sounds like an issue for the college and whomever they rented from, not the government itself.

        1. Sarcastr0
          July.7.2020 at 12:45 pm

          Getting your visa yanked kinda makes the ability to re-address the situation pretty difficult.

          1. damikesc
            July.7.2020 at 12:48 pm

            No harder than when you first received it.

      2. Illocust
        July.7.2020 at 12:33 pm

        What I’ve read said the Visa will only be revoked if the school intends to be online for the entire year. Time period does matter.

        1. Sarcastr0
          July.7.2020 at 12:45 pm

          Harvard has some pretty neat students I hear.

          Ah well, who needs top talent?

          1. Illocust
            July.7.2020 at 12:53 pm

            And they’ll still be students at Harvard and attending all their classes with or without a Visa if Harvard has all online classes. The only way students are harmed here, is if a school decides to flip flop on them on short notice. Going from all classes will be online to you must attend this class in person. If that happens, the people to blame are the college.

          2. Bob from Ohio
            July.7.2020 at 1:01 pm

            “Harvard has some pretty neat students I hear.”

            Oh dear, Harvard students will be inconvenienced.

            I shall cry myself to sleep tonight because some wealthy foreign elites have to live back home in their mansions.

        2. santamonica811
          July.7.2020 at 12:58 pm

          Not according to the OP. What was quoted there says that it applies to being entirely online for the full *semester* and not the full year.

          My Chinese friend (admitted to Pepperdine U, here in California, for a graduate programme this fall), just sent me Pepperdine’s solution, which is to be online but with a required 3-day in-person component. Which, presumably, was run by the school’s counsel to confirm that it creates an exception to Trump’s “I’m Running For President Again, So Time to Go After Lawful Fur’ner Students” new orders.

          1. Armchair Lawyer
            July.7.2020 at 1:01 pm

            Then your Chinese friend is fine

            This is pretty simple. If they need to be here in person for classes, then they need a visa. If they don’t need to be here in person for classes, then they don’t.

          2. Bob from Ohio
            July.7.2020 at 1:06 pm

            “a required 3-day in-person component”

            Gotta keep that sweet Chinese money flowing.

            Any Uighurs going to Pepperdine these days?

      3. Armchair Lawyer
        July.7.2020 at 12:59 pm

        But, if they’re online for an entire term, then they can just get the visa and fly here once the in person term starts.

    2. Illocust
      July.7.2020 at 12:31 pm

      This pretty much. If you schooling is entirely online due to concerns about in person interactions, then your location no longer matters. If your location no longer matters, then you have no school related reason to be in the states, so why would Student Visa’s allow you to stay in the states if you have no School related reason to stay in the states?

    3. Brett Bellmore
      July.7.2020 at 12:36 pm

      That was my thought, too.

  2. Allutz
    July.7.2020 at 12:25 pm

    Going to an online only format demonstrates a school does not take its product seriously. Saying schools rely on foreign money shows these are not institutions serving the public interests.

    Why should Americans not take these admissions against interest to heart?

    1. NToJ
      July.7.2020 at 12:31 pm

      Who is stopping you?

      1. Allutz
        July.7.2020 at 12:46 pm

        Irinia seems to think we shouldn’t update policy to reflect the newly revealed truth.

        1. NToJ
          July.7.2020 at 12:54 pm

          You mean she disagrees with you?

          1. Allutz
            July.7.2020 at 1:04 pm

            No, that alone would be fine. Instead she engaged in a bunch of word salad to get around the core issues people have with the higher education model, and online classes. Instead she made a bunch of points which, as a whole, actually indicate that US interests would not be served by retaining visas for online only students.

  3. Ahaz
    July.7.2020 at 12:31 pm

    This is just another anti-immigrant action taken by this administration. It doesn’t matter if it doesn’t make sense so long as his base believes he’s looking after them.

    1. damikesc
      July.7.2020 at 12:49 pm

      If classes are online, why is being here needed?

  4. Theodore Rex
    July.7.2020 at 1:00 pm

    Martial arts instruction is stopped due to COVID-19. I have taken seminar lessons for both kendo and iaido from sensei in Japan, Chile, Canada, and the US all without leaving home in the past 3 months. I have also conducted telemedicine visits for patients 100s of miles away. I’m pretty much ok with the proposed rule.

  5. Bob from Ohio
    July.7.2020 at 1:03 pm

    “We may soon see litigation that seeks to protect these interests.”

    No doubt already filed in Hawaii.

Please to post comments