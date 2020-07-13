The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Seventeen More States Sue the Trump Administration Over Student Visa Rules Change

Following in the footsteps of California and Harvard/MIT

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

After lawsuits by Harvard/MIT and then California about the recent changes to the student visa rules, seventeen more states have filed their own lawsuit (in district court in Massachusetts, where the Harvard/MIT suit was already filed). Like the preceding lawsuits, the plaintiffs allege that the federal government violated the Administrative Procedure Act by engaging in arbitrary and capricious decision-making and failing to provide for notice and comment. Because the claims largely track those of the previous lawsuits, I will note here only a few excerpts that captured my attention.

This lawsuit nicely captured the absurdity of the requirements imposed on universities through the sudden and belated change:

Now, with insufficient notice, zero explanation, and severely depleted resources, colleges and universities are forced to readjust all of those plans to account for whether every single international student, in every single program, will have sufficient in-person learning opportunities to maintain their visa status in the United States–a determination they must make before many students have registered for a single class, while many faculty and staff are absent from campus due to the pandemic or on leave for the summer, and while the pandemic's course this summer and autumn remains worrisome and unclear.

The plaintiffs also go after the motives of the federal government, stating that "the Administration has expressly acknowledged these coercive effects of the July 6 Directive and even indicated that the directive was actually intended to pressure into reopening, overriding the deliberative planning by Plaintiff States to ensure the health and safety of students, faculty, staff, and the broader community." As evidence, the complaint among other things reprints a screenshot of President Trump's tweet from the same day, July 6, in which he exclaimed: "SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL!!!".

This complaint convincingly shows why universities lacking flexibility and having to choose between following state mandates and retaining their international student population make no sense in a pandemic. I have seen multiple casual (and some less casual) observers ask why international students taking online classes "need" to be in the country. While that's potentially a fair question during normal times, the real question at this time is not why online-only students should generally be able to be in the United States (which they are not). Rather, the question is why students should be sent back who 1) sought an in-person experience that became partly or completely impossible due to a pandemic, 2) were told back in March that they could stick with online classes for the duration of an emergency which has by no means abided, and 3) have now made financial and other investments according to that information. Let's not get lost in red herrings.

Advertisement

NEXT: TikTok on the Clock

Irina Manta is a Professor of Law and the Founding Director of the Center for Intellectual Property Law at the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University. She is a Visiting Professor at the St. John's University School of Law for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Darth Chocolate
    July.13.2020 at 6:18 pm

    It’s really sad that enforcing the law is a “change” that needs brave lawyers to maintain the status quo of the culture of scofflaws.

  2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    July.13.2020 at 6:20 pm

    Anyone wish to check those 17 states against the educational attainment or quality of education rankings?

  3. Michael P
    July.13.2020 at 6:30 pm

    The rules requiring these students to take a full load of in-person courses has existed since at least 2012, so it seems odd to say that the rules suddenly or unexpectedly changed.

    I also do not understand the supposed burden of checking the course load for students. Were these schools not checking that these students were actually their students before this fall?

Please to post comments