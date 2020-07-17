Discussing the Supreme Court on "Supreme Myths" with Eric Segall

Last week, I was a guest on Professor Eric Segall's new video/podcast interview show, "Supreme Myths." We discussed a range of constitutional law and Supreme Court-related subjects and (given how we tend to go at it on Twitter) had a surprising amount of agreement.

https://mediaspace.gsu.edu/embed/secure/iframe/entryId/1_hcazyfm1/uiConfId/31355121

His prior episodes featured Jack Balkin and Nancy Leong. The podcast is available on Spotify, and is coming soon to other platforms.