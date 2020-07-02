Coronavirus

Is the COVID-19 Pandemic Self-Flattening, or Will It Grind Relentlessly on?

Stanford epidemiological model predicts self-flattening while MIT forecasts continued epidemic growth.

|

CovidTrendDeskyartDreamstime
(Deskyart/Dreamstime)

Seeking auguries of the future, people in the past probed the livers of sheep, observed the flights of birds, gazed into crystal balls, read tea leaves, cast I Ching coins, and traced patterns on burnt bones. Modern prognosticators resort to statistical models.

For example, the initial public health and policy responses to the COVID-19 pandemic were driven by models that predicted imminent catastrophic rates of infection and death at the beginning stages of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Notoriously, the Imperial College (I.C.) infectious disease model projected that as many 2.2 million Americans could eventually die of COVID-19 if no action to stymie it was taken. Later, the I.C. model projections for infections and deaths were drastically reduced once it became evident that the public was adopting measures—lockdowns, social distancing, frequent hand washing—that would greatly slow the spread of the disease.

The I.C. model and its principal investigator, epidemiologist Neil Ferguson, received well-deserved scathing criticism when he initially refused to publish the source code for the model for other researchers to evaluate. However, outside researchers recently reported that they have been able to independently rerun the I.C. simulation and have reproduced its results. That just means that if other researchers use the same assumptions that the I.C. team did, they will get the same results.

Last week, a global team of researchers issued a compelling manifesto in Nature outlining five ways to ensure that models serve society. Modelers, they argue, must take care to frankly assess the uncertainties and sensitivity of their models; avoid obfuscatory complexity; make clear the normative values chosen by the models' developers; avoid spurious precision, and acknowledge their ignorance. "Mathematical models are a great way to explore questions. They are also a dangerous way to assert answers," write the authors. "Asking models for certainty or consensus is more a sign of the difficulties in making controversial decisions than it is a solution, and can invite ritualistic use of quantification."

Since the beginning of the pandemic six months ago, researchers have been trying to figure out how deadly the coronavirus is; that is, what percentage of infected people die of the disease? This infection fatality rate (IFR) is calculated by dividing the number of deaths into the total number of people who come down with the disease. However, it has become increasingly clear that most people who become infected are never officially diagnosed because their illnesses are so mild that they never seek medical care and also because many infected people exhibit no symptoms.

Last week, a team of modelers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Sloan School of Management released a preprint of their study that calculates that total global cases and deaths through June 18, 2020, are estimated to be 11.8 and 1.48 times greater than diagnosed cases and officially counted deaths, that is, respectively, at 88.5 million cases and 600,000 deaths as of that date. On the basis of those estimates, they reckon that the global average IFR is just under 0.7 percent.

The MIT researchers further calculate that the infected percentage of each individual country and their IFRs and note that these estimates "vary substantially, e.g., Ecuador (18%; 0.61%), Chile (15.5%; 0.57%), Mexico (8.8%; 0.69%), Iran (7.9%; 0.44%), USA (5.3%; 0.99%), UK (5.2%; 1.59%), Iceland (1.65%, 0.56%), New Zealand (0.1%, 0.64%), but all nations remain well below the level needed for herd immunity."

Interestingly, based on their global estimates of unreported cases and unrecorded deaths, very rough calculations yield IFRs in most countries that appear to be somewhat lower than the ones they report in their study. One possibility for this discrepancy may be how the researchers incorporate excess mortality data in their model so that it increases their calculated IFRs.

In contrast to the MIT estimates, random blood testing surveys to detect the percentage of the population that has produced antibodies in response to COVID-19 infections have been conducted by several countries. (It is worth noting that new research suggests that testing for T-cell immune response will provide a better idea of the proportion of the population that has been infected by the COVID-19 virus.) The results of serology surveys recently conducted by several countries are now available.

One such survey, for example, found that about 5 percent of Spain's population was infected by the beginning of May. This implies that the infection rate is about 10 times higher than diagnosed cases and the infection fatality rate (IFR) is around 1 percent. Another study based partially on serology testing reported that about 4.4 percent of French people were infected by early May, yielding an IFR around 1 percent as well. In the U.S. the CDC suggested in June that the rate of COVID-19 infection may be 10 times higher than the diagnosed cases. If so, that implies a U.S. IFR of just over 0.5 percent.

Based on their model, the MIT researchers project that absent breakthroughs in treatment or vaccination by Spring 2021, the pandemic will grind on and COVID-19 cases will globally rise to around 249 million and total deaths will number about 1.75 million in the 84 countries they analyze.

In stark contrast to the MIT researchers' grave projections, Stanford University biologist and Nobelist in chemistry Michael Levitt and his team argue in their preprint study that the pandemic is essentially self-flattening and is already subsiding in much of the world. The Stanford team tracks data on cases and deaths from COVID-19 outbreaks at 3,546 locations around the world. They find that after an initial steep rise in each outbreak that the rates of diagnosed infections and deaths generally begin to decline at a steady, almost linear, pace.

As Medical News explains, the Stanford team created graphs for each outbreak using data that takes into account four trends. The first three are the total case number, the total death number, and their ratio, that is, the death rate. The fourth measure is the ratio of the total cases (or deaths) for today divided by the same ratio of yesterday. This is known as the "fractional change function." This analysis revealed that, instead of growing exponentially, the epidemics in many regions are actually slowing down exponentially with time. (Interestingly, the daily rate of U.S. COVID-19 deaths has been slowing down, but the daily number of diagnosed cases has started growing once again.) So how does Levitt account for the epidemic's self-flattening behavior?

Levitt and his colleagues argue, "The existence of invisible cases of individuals who are mildly symptomatic and, therefore, not counted as confirmed cases may explain the non-exponential behavior of COVID- 19: the known cases cannot easily find people to infect as the hidden invisible cases have already infected them." They also acknowledge that changes in behavior such as the wide adoption of social distancing and mask-wearing would also contribute to flattening the epidemic.

"Imagine I had a confirmed case of COVID. Unbeknownst to me, a declared case, I've also infected my friends, my kids, people near me. And this means on the first day, I can infect people, but then the next day, I can't find people so easily to infect," explained Levitt in a May 4 interview with The Stanford Daily. "In some ways, what's happening is that invisible cases are having a hard time finding people to infect, because the invisible cases have already infected them. Since then, there's been a lot of extra findings about maybe we have some natural immunity to the virus as well."

Basically, Levitt is arguing that the various regions his team is tracking are reaching COVID-19 herd immunity much faster and at lower levels than most epidemiologists think likely. While most epidemiologists believe that the COVID-19 herd immunity threshold is somewhere around 60 to 70 percent, "I personally think it's less than 30 percent," said Levitt in the interview. Recent very preliminary research in fact suggests that several regions have already achieved herd immunity to COVID-19.

Based on his analysis, Levitt projected on May 4 that COVID-19 deaths in Sweden should plateau in the next few weeks at between 5,000 to 6,000. As of July 1, the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 dashboard reports 5,411 COVID-19 deaths in Sweden. Levitt also predicted on May 4 that the number of deaths in the rest of the world will reach a peak sometime around the next 8 to 14 weeks. It's been nine weeks since his prediction.

According to Worldometers data, global daily COVID-19 deaths peaked in April and have since been on a plateau of around 4,000 per day for the last couple of months. If that daily death rate is sustained through March of next year that would just about match the global projections made by the MIT team.

Will the COVID-19 pandemic grind grimly on racking up ever more deaths as the MIT researchers predict or will it moderate and recede mildly into the background of daily life as the Stanford team forecasts? We should know which of the statistical numerologists is the more accurate by the end of the summer.

Advertisement

NEXT: New Charges and Audit Results Reveal Widespread Laxness and Corruption in the Houston Narcotics Division That Killed an Innocent Couple

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. AndyWingall
    July.2.2020 at 2:59 pm

    I’ve been stuck in europe since February and would love to return home but I’m on flight attempt number 4, and about $6,000 in useless vouchers, hoping the latest doesn’t get cancelled. I’m not surprised of a “spike,” the MSM really won’t free us until Trump is out of office. Those elitist bastards are sharks that taste only blood. Fuck the media, fuck beauracrats, fuck politics, fuck Reason.com, and fuck you. Happy Independence Day.

    1. Overt
      July.2.2020 at 3:27 pm

      I have a work colleague who has been trapped in India since the start of this. The good news is he was visiting with his family. The bad news is that in order to keep working, he has been on a night shift, and so never gets to see them during the day while he sleeps.

      This is insane.

  2. John
    July.2.2020 at 3:16 pm

    their study that calculates that total global cases and deaths through June 18, 2020, are estimated to be 11.8 and 1.48 times greater than diagnosed cases and officially counted deaths, that is, respectively, at 88.5 million cases and 600,000 deaths as of that date. On the basis of those estimates, they reckon that the global average IFR is just under 0.7 percent.

    I don’t see how you could ever check these estimates. All we have is confirmed cases. There is no way to know what cases exist that have not been confirmed. So, the MIT study is just garbage. It is nothing but a SWAG. There is absolutely no way to check their estimate and everything they claim flows from assuming it is true.

    The MIT study seems to be a perfect example of why mathematical modeling is so worthless. It is generally just a way for “experts” to avoid answering the actual hard questions but then pretending they have answered it by assuming they have and then applying a bunch of models to predict what might happen if they have guessed right. Pretty much the entire question is how many people actually have and have had this virus. If you could somehow know that, you could deduce a whole lot about how it will spread in the future and how to slow it’s spread down.

    The MIT model does nothing to answer that. Maybe they guess correctly. But I see no reason to think they did outside of dumb luck.

    1. Overt
      July.2.2020 at 3:28 pm

      Well you can test it by seeing how deaths track against their predictions. Yes, reporting differences might confound things, but we can still see whether or not they are within orders of magnitude.

      1. John
        July.2.2020 at 3:37 pm

        WE can test it now, sure. But so what? By the time we know the people will have already died. So what good does it do us? The point of having a model is so you can figure out what to do now. You don’t need a model to just guess and see what happens, which is all following the MIT model would be doing.

  3. Lady Dada
    July.2.2020 at 3:18 pm

    *head explodes*

  4. Longtobefree
    July.2.2020 at 3:19 pm

    It’s a virus.
    Wash your hands, stay home if you are sick.
    Avoid sick people.
    And admit that some people will get sick no matter what.
    And admit that some of the sick people will die no matter what.
    That is what happens with EVERY virus. (and every other type of illness)
    Everything else is political posturing.

  5. Ken Shultz
    July.2.2020 at 3:21 pm

    Models aside, the rational approach is driven by economic considerations, on the one hand, and the number of available hospital beds with ventilators on the other.

    Is there any controversy at all about whether opening up the economy leads to a higher infection rate? I don’t think so. Is there any question about whether our elected politicians will reimpose lock downs as the number of patients requiring ventilators approaches the number of available ICU beds? I think that’s proven true time and time again–whether we’re talking about the Democrat governor of New York or the Republican governor of Texas.

    When Canadian geese fly south for the winter, they fly in a “V” formation. It isn’t because they understand the laws of aerodynamics, and it isn’t because they have superior models. They’re just following the path of least resistance, which is to say the laws of economy. The make the most amount of progress with the least amount of effort when they fly in that “V” formation–so that’s what they do. And that’s what they should do!

    Market forces are like that. They make us behave as if we possessed knowledge we couldn’t possibly posses.

    This is the ingenious way we’re conducting ourselves with our own economic restrictions and scarcities as we confront this virus. Regardless of what the models say, our infection rate will increase as we open up the economy sans a vaccine, and restrictions will continue to be reimposed as the number of serious cases approaches our capacity for hospital beds with ventilators. If a vaccine becomes available and is distributed sooner rather than later, that will be great, and if herd immunity sets in sooner rather than later, that will be great, too.

    Regardless, we will only keep the economy closed down to the extent that people will tolerate losing their jobs by the millions. Regardless, we will only keep the economy opened up so long as the number of serious cases stays below our capacity for treatment.

    Obsessing over the rationalizations for reopening the economy or closing it down again is obsessing over a red-herring. We will continue to reopen and reclose the economy based on the two guard rails I mentioned–no matter what the models say–and I think that’s probably what we should do, too.

    1. Overt
      July.2.2020 at 3:35 pm

      I do not think you can count on what governors are going to do, Ken.

      The problem is that the governors feel that they will not know how many beds are going to be occupied 2 weeks from now. By the time they lock down, it could be too late.

      The interesting thing about flying in a V is that the leading goose is briefly shouldering more of the burden, in order to reduce the air resistance for others. As it tires, it starts falling back, and a new tip of the V forms, as another goose assumes the lead.

      No governor wants to be the tip of the V, because he will be singled out and shot (politically) by his enemies. That is how we got to this race to the bottom of our freedoms in the first place.

      1. John
        July.2.2020 at 3:39 pm

        The other problem is that you can’t live the counter factual. So no matter what happens both sides of the issue can claim it would have been worse had their advice not been followed

      2. Ken Shultz
        July.2.2020 at 3:46 pm

        No doubt, some politicians are more susceptible to different pressures–and that’s the way it should be, too. But no governor wants to be subjected to criticism for letting people die in the street for lack of ventilator beds, that’s for sure. Some constituencies are more likely to oppose lock downs and others are more likely to jump on politicians for letting people die. But the guardrails are still there. That’s what will determine which direction any given constituency goes (rather than modeling), and that’s probably the way it should be.

        The idea that a model should drive policy for the people of South Dakota as well as the people of Chicago is bad for the same reasons that a national policy is bad. If there’s any policy that makes sense, it isn’t about making decisions for local constituencies about when, whether, and how much they should open or close their economy. It’s about increasing the number of ventilator beds available so that the economy can stay open as much as possible.

  6. Unicorn Abattoir
    July.2.2020 at 3:31 pm

    We’ll find out on November 4th.

  7. Sevo
    July.2.2020 at 3:37 pm

    How about:
    “It doesn’t matter. Remove all restrictions and allow people to make their own choices.”

  8. JFree
    July.2.2020 at 3:38 pm

    It is worth noting that new research suggests that testing for T-cell immune response will provide a better idea of the proportion of the population that has been infected by the COVID-19 virus.

    I couldn’t get into yesterday’s thread to comment. But aren’t T-cells what produce cytokines? And if so – is the presence of those specific T-cells but no specific modulating antibodies the sort of situation that could bring on not immunity – but a cytokine storm response if the next infection has more virions?

    We should know which of the statistical numerologists is the more accurate by the end of the summer.

    I doubt it. The contagion of this virus is going to go up when it can start hitching a ride on a cold/flu cough/sneeze. Depending on where we’ve gotten re herd immunity in various northern hemisphere places by then, it could even get close to the RO in Wuhan in Jan 2020. Which we never saw in full because it really didn’t hit here until cold/flu season was winding down quickly. Herd immunity and exposure % is the only thing we’ll likely know by end of summer

    1. John
      July.2.2020 at 3:41 pm

      Is it possible you could get this, not have symptoms and then have a cold or flu on top of it and transmit it where you wouldn’t have had you not had the cold or flu? Sure. But that is pretty fucking unlikely and statistically insignificant. Think about what you are saying here. If it were that damned contagious, you likely would spread it anyway.

      So, no, it won’t be hitching a ride on anything. Put some clean underwear on and get yourself together.

Please to post comments