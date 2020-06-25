Hate crimes

The Federal 'Anti-Lynching' Bill Sacrifices Justice for Symbolism

In the name of fighting lynching, the bipartisan bill authorizes 10-year sentences for minor crimes like vandalism.

(Twitter)

A few days ago, someone spray-painted "BHAZ" (for "Black House Autonomous Zone") on the pillars of St. John's Episcopal Church, the site of President Donald Trump's notorious June 1 photo op during protests against police brutality in Washington, D.C. Under the D.C. Code, that act of vandalism, assuming the damage costs less than $1,000, is a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum fine of $1,000 and up to six months in jail. But under an "anti-lynching" bill that is part of the police reform packages backed by House Democrats and Senate Republicans, the same act could qualify as a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Sen. Rand Paul (R–Ky.) uses that example to illustrate the potential unintended consequences of the Justice for Victims of Lynching Act, a.k.a. the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, which covers any conspiracy to violate various federal civil rights laws. If more than one person was involved in the church graffiti—if one bought the spray paint and another wrote the letters, for example—that would amount to a conspiracy. And Paul notes that the church had earlier been targeted by arsonists who spray-painted "Matthew 19:24" and "God is still watching" on the building. That context, he argues, suggests that the church was targeted because of its religious character, which violates 18 USC 247, one of the provisions cited in the anti-lynching bill.

"Had the Emmett Till Antilynching Act been federal law, those who conspired to deface St. John's Church could be prosecuted for lynching and potentially lose their liberty for up to a decade," Paul wrote in a letter to his Senate colleagues yesterday. "Those who argue that the government will not prosecute such acts as a lynching are willfully blind to the flaws within our criminal justice system….We cannot fight injustice by passing laws that will create more injustice by equating vandalism with lynching."

If you think it is implausible that federal prosecutors would charge black protesters with lynching in a case like this, I have two words for you: Tiffany Harris. She is the black woman accused of slapping three Jewish women in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn last December, a series of assaults that the Justice Department charged as federal hate crimes under 18 USC 249, another provision mentioned in the anti-lynching bill. The decision to pile federal charges on top of the state charges that Harris already faced dramatically increased the maximum penalty and made it possible to punish her twice for the same conduct. That intervention was U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue's attempt to make a statement about anti-Semitic attacks at a time when reports of such crimes were rising in New York City.

The constitutional rationale for the law under which Harris was charged, which applies to assaults committed "because of" the victim's "actual or perceived race, color, religion, or national origin," is that it serves to eliminate "the badges, incidents, and relics of slavery," a congressional power inferred from the 13th Amendment. In other words, Donoghue thinks prosecuting a black woman for slapping Jews in 2020 is authorized by the amendment that abolished slavery in 1865. Given such precedents, it is not hard to believe that, depending on the political incentives, a black vandal could be prosecuted for lynching under a law named after a black Mississippi teenager who was gruesomely murdered for purportedly flirting with a white woman in 1955.

Federal hate crime laws invite capricious, politically motivated prosecutions that have little to do with the facts of the case or justice for the offender. The anti-lynching bill, as currently written, would magnify that problem. Paul's solution is an amendment limiting the definition of lynching to cases involving "serious bodily injury," which fits the general understanding and historical meaning of the term and would prevent prosecutors from applying it to minor crimes such as vandalism.

Given that lynching, assault, and murder are already illegal under state and federal law, you may wonder, why is this bill necessary in the first place? The "findings" section offers no real explanation, except to say that the legislation "recognizes the history of lynching in the United States." I asked Paul whether that seems like a satisfactory justification for a new criminal law.

"Most criminal law should be adjudicated at the state level," Paul replied by email.  "Crimes that involve conspiracies can and have been abused, so care should be taken in crafting new conspiracy laws. If the national conscience requires a federal law to express its symbolic support for laws that already outlaw lynching, I will not stand in the way as long as the new law of conspiracy clearly defines lynching as murder or attempted murder or at the very least serious bodily harm or an attempt at serious bodily harm. I do not want anyone—black, white, or brown—to be given ten years in prison for slapping someone or painting graffiti on a church."

That seems like a reasonable position, especially if you agree with Paul that the criminal justice system is excessively and arbitrarily punitive—a problem of special concern to African Americans. Yet Paul has been pilloried for opposing the current version of the anti-lynching bill, which sacrifices the rights of criminal defendants for the sake of symbolism. "Does America need a win today on racial justice?" Sen. Cory Booker (D–N.J.) said in response to Paul's proposed amendment earlier this month. "Does the anguished cries of people in the streets? It may not cure the ills so many are protesting about, but God, it could be a sign of hope."

Far from a sign of hope, this bill is cause for despair about the legislative process. When Congress uses its power to create new criminal penalties, threatening people with longer prison sentences than would otherwise apply, it has a duty to exercise more thought and care than this legislation reflects.

NEXT: This Republican Senator Calls Three Black Men Peacefully Carrying Long Guns 'Mob Rule'

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Nonstopdrivel
    June.25.2020 at 2:43 pm

    In his concurrence to Department of Homeland Security v. Thuraissigiam, handed down today, Justice Thomas describes respondent as an “unadmitted alien.” That’s a permutation of the term that I have heard before.

    1. Nonstopdrivel
      June.25.2020 at 2:43 pm

      that I hadn’t heard before*

      1. Compelled Speechless
        June.25.2020 at 2:47 pm

        The euphemism treadmill is just going to spin faster and faster. As soon as they change it, it just takes one guy wearing a confederate flag t-shirt shouting “these goddamn undocumented immigrants is out rapin’ our babies” to make them have to workshop a new term.

        1. Nonstopdrivel
          June.25.2020 at 2:49 pm

          In all fairness, I think “unadmitted alien” would be an example of turning back the euphemism treadmill more than a little a bit. It certainly reflects the true situation more accurately than “undocumented immigrant.”

          1. Compelled Speechless
            June.25.2020 at 3:00 pm

            Which is why it won’t be allowed to catch on.

    2. Nonstopdrivel
      June.25.2020 at 2:48 pm

      I’m still digesting the 98-page opinion, but at first blush, I’m finding myself in the odd position of agreeing more with the dissent, authored by Justice Kagan, than with the majority, written by Alito. I’ll need to let it percolate a bit longer before I’m able to decide where I stand on the issue. It’s an interesting case.

      1. Longtobefree
        June.25.2020 at 3:01 pm

        Where you stand is immaterial; the supremes have spoken.
        Now get on board.

  2. Brett Bellmore
    June.25.2020 at 2:44 pm

    “assuming the damage costs less than $1,000,”

    Just as a side note, you are dreaming if you think repairing the damage would cost less than $1,000. We’re not talking about hiring somebody to power wash your vinyl siding here. This is a job for a professional conservator, not some guy you find hanging out in the parking lot at Home Depot.

    1. harrys ghost
      June.25.2020 at 3:02 pm

      Depends on existing finish but you are probably looking at more than $10,000. Even with vinyl siding you are probably going to have to replace the damaged siding.

  3. Unicorn Abattoir
    June.25.2020 at 2:47 pm

    A few days ago, someone spray-painted “BHAZ” (for “Black House Autonomous Zone”) on the pillars of St. John’s Episcopal Church.

    Calling a yellow building a black house? I’d like to take this moment to cordially welcome our asian brothers and sisters to whiteness.

    1. Compelled Speechless
      June.25.2020 at 2:49 pm

      The Harvard admissions office is years ahead of you.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        June.25.2020 at 2:51 pm

        WAY ahead of you.

    2. Nonstopdrivel
      June.25.2020 at 2:51 pm

      I know there are historically black Episcopalian churches, but realistically, what proportion of the denomination is actually black? Is it anywhere close to even five percent? Most high churches are about as lily white as it’s possible to be.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        June.25.2020 at 3:03 pm

        Episcopalians are an offshoot of the Anglicans, with a lot of alignment with SJW politics. I’m guessing mostly white.

        AMEs (African Methodist Episcopal) are the black ones. They were never Anglican Episcopalian. AMEs were formed from a schism in the Methodist church.

      2. Longtobefree
        June.25.2020 at 3:09 pm

        A clearly racist reply, based on outdated sterotypes.
        Demographics:
        Percent that are 60 or older 55.9%
        Percent that are currently citizens of the United States 99.6%
        Percent that live in the South. 41.7%
        Percent female 52%
        Percent of Hispanic origin or descent 1.6%
        Percent that are white 90.3%
        Percent born in the United States 95.1%
        Percent that are currently married 60.3%
        Percent with a family income of less than $40,000 a year 20.2%
        Percent that have a B.A., B.S. or other 4-year college degree 68.6%
        (near as I can tell data from 2018)

        1. Nonstopdrivel
          June.25.2020 at 3:12 pm

          Just 1.6% Hispanic. I can’t say I’m surprised. It looks like more than 5% are black, though.

  4. Brett Bellmore
    June.25.2020 at 2:48 pm

    The usual reason, historically, for removing cases to the federal level, is partiality on the part of local and/or state law enforcement. When fighting the Klan, it was routine for local prosecutors to refuse to bring charges, under-charge, or throw the case.

    It isn’t irrelevant that we’re seeing the same thing now.

    That said, classifying vandalism as “lynching” does real violence to the language, and I’d oppose this measure on those grounds alone.

    1. Nonstopdrivel
      June.25.2020 at 2:57 pm

      What about vandalism of effigies strung up with garage door pull handles?

    2. Qsl
      June.25.2020 at 3:06 pm

      True, but that supposes the only (or even best) role for the Feds is in duplicate charges instead of bring charges against the DA. Remember, including regulations, current federal law is uncountable.

      Not to mention the obvious race-baiting aspect to the law beyond Booker’s and Harris’s performances. Paul’s amendment was completely reasonable, clarifying the law while Booker seemed to trust the judiciary to apply the law appropriately (ha!).

      Paul had big ones to stand up to that, and continues to be one of the better voices in the senate.

      Kudos to him.

    3. Nonstopdrivel
      June.25.2020 at 3:18 pm

      I can’t see where in the bill vandalism is defined as a form of lynching. In fact, despite the pages of rhetoric deploring the evils if lynching, I don’t see where lynching is defined in the bill. It probably just incorporates whatever definition us found in the Civil Rights Act, which I’m too lazy to look up.

  5. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    June.25.2020 at 2:51 pm

    But under an “anti-lynching” bill that is part of the police reform packages backed by House Democrats and Senate Republicans, the same act could qualify as a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

    So the protests worked…

    1. Compelled Speechless
      June.25.2020 at 3:10 pm

      It’s air tight. Not even the slightest chance that this is going to unjustly create political prisoners.

  6. SQRLSY One
    June.25.2020 at 3:00 pm

    Little-known FACT below!

    In the name of fighting lynching, the bipartisan bill ALSO authorizes 30-year sentences for MAJOR crimes like BLOWING ON A CHEAP PLASTIC FLUTE without proper permission!

    So, in these here days of MORTAL DANGER, please BEWARE of the Flute Police, dammit! Fer yer own good!!!

    To find precise details on what NOT to do, to avoid the flute police, please see http://www.churchofsqrls.com/DONT_DO_THIS/ … This has been a pubic service, courtesy of the Church of SQRLS!

  7. Zeb
    June.25.2020 at 3:09 pm

    But I’m sure the common wisdom will be that if you oppose the bill, you support lynching.
    Isn’t Lynching already illegal under murder and kidnapping laws? And not really a problem anymore?

    So a purely symbolic action that just happens to make some minor crimes into major ones.

    1. Longtobefree
      June.25.2020 at 3:11 pm

      All part of defunding the police – – – – – – – –

    2. Compelled Speechless
      June.25.2020 at 3:15 pm

      Symbolic politics is the only kind that anyone is interested in anymore. It also reeks of the same morally righteous bullshit that created the prison industrial complex in the first place. Paint certain groups of people with a broad brush, declare them all evil and determine that there’s no punishment too harsh for them. Create all sorts of political prisoners numbering in the tens to hundreds of thousands, all so politicians can have a symbolic bill to their name so they can say they’re tough on something for the next re-election campaign.

      We’ve learned absolutely nothing.

  8. Rufus The Monocled
    June.25.2020 at 3:11 pm

    Is it me is this nothing but a poorly thought out cynical law created to capitalize on a systemic racism lie?

    Also. So. All these ‘peaceful protestors’ vandalizing stuff….it would 10 years for them if caught? Assuming of course law enforcement, you know, enforce the law.

    What a sick mess American justice finds itself in. And we haven’t mentioned the Flynn travesty.

  9. Ecoli
    June.25.2020 at 3:15 pm

    Is lynching a problem nowdays? I haven’t heard of any.

    Larding up this proposed bill with things that clearly are not lynchings is expected and reprehensible.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      June.25.2020 at 3:29 pm

      “expected and reprehensible.” would be a good subtitle for a modern civics course textbook.

Please to post comments