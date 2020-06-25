Gun Rights

This Republican Senator Calls Three Black Men Peacefully Carrying Long Guns 'Mob Rule'

A Second Amendment hypocrite with a plan to undermine federalism

|

(Fox News)

This week Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R–Ga.) described a handful of protesters carrying guns in public as "mob rule."

Is Loeffler the rare conservative politician with a history of calling for expanded gun controls? That doesn't appear the case. Here's a tweet from her from January expressing appreciation for National Rifle Association President Carolyn Meadows:

What could possibly make a pro-gun-rights senator suddenly take such a dim view of citizens' rights to bear arms? Watch this Wednesday segment from the Fox show America's Newsroom, and the answer becomes apparent pretty quickly:

As you can see, Fox interviewed Loeffler amid a montage of young, armed black people protesting police abuse in Atlanta, where a cop recently shot and killed Rayshard Brooks. Another Fox host, Sean Hannity, reported on Tuesday that there were "at least three men brandishing long guns" near the Wendy's where the incident happened.

Hannity, Fox, and Loeffler all represented this as evidence of the dangers of defunding police. Indeed, one young man with a gun (who seemed perfectly polite and respectful) told Fox he was carrying a 12-gauge shotgun because he didn't believe police officers would protect him, adding that cops were not going to be "allowed" in this space. Asked what he'd do if police rolled up and ordered him to drop his weapon, the man insisted he had the legal right under the Second Amendment of the Constitution to bear arms: "And at no point will I allow my right to be disturbed." Good for him!

Carrying long guns in public is legal in Georgia, by the way (with exceptions for a few places like courts and schools). Fox does not actually accuse any of these men of breaking any laws. But they clearly intend viewers to see these men as a threat—and not just because they have put up barricades and hope to shut out the police, but because they're bearing arms. By contrast, when a predominantly white group of protesters showed up at Michigan's capitol in April to protest the state's COVID-19 rules, Fox's coverage was reasonably neutral and factual, giving voice to critics but pointing out that guns were legally allowed in the state Capitol building.

Loeffler isn't just a hypocrite about gun rights. She's trying to undermine another value conservatives are supposed to believe in: federalism. The senator is introducing legislation that would reduce federal transportation funding from states and municipalities that cut funding to law enforcement, unless they can show a "clear budgetary need." The idea that the states and cities should have to get permission from the U.S. government to make a budget decision is, of course, absolutely anathema to local rule. It's up to a community's citizens to determine how much money their police department should receive—not the U.S. Senate or the Department of Transportation.

Bonus video: ReasonTV on the importance of defending open carry rights in black communities to defend civil rights:

  1. Dillinger
    June.25.2020 at 2:02 pm

    >>at least three men brandishing long guns

    jokes about Senator Kelly getting excited are too easy here.

    1. nounou
      June.25.2020 at 3:10 pm

  2. Don't look at me!
    June.25.2020 at 2:04 pm

    Vote everyone out.
    Everyone, every time.

  3. StackOfCoins
    June.25.2020 at 2:13 pm

    If unlawful, armed occupation of public property by thugs is not mob rule, what is?

    Also
    oeffler isn’t just a hypocrite about gun rights. She’s trying to undermine another value conservatives are supposed to believe in: federalism. The senator is introducing legislation that would reduce federal transportation funding from states and municipalities that cut funding to law enforcement, unless they can show a “clear budgetary need.” The idea that the states and cities should have to get permission from the U.S. government to make a budget decision is, of course, absolutely anathema to local rule.

    Cutting funding is not the same as “denying permission” or whatever it is Shackford is trying to imply here. And what is the likelihood of this bullshit legislation going anywhere? Why should we even give a fuck when there is literal anarchy in American cities?

    I’m almost done with this rag. Hopefully Gillespie can start a spin-off.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      June.25.2020 at 2:32 pm

      buh bye

      1. Mother's lament
        June.25.2020 at 3:06 pm

        Here’s Jeff and his fifty sockpuppets, to bid you farewell, Stack.

    2. Chipper Morning Wood
      June.25.2020 at 2:43 pm

      Well…….bye!

    3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      June.25.2020 at 2:54 pm

      Hurry up and get ‘er done! Do not “almost”. Do.

    4. Overt
      June.25.2020 at 2:55 pm

      On the one hand I tend to agree that there is a difference between being armed and going to the state house to protest, and being armed and declaring that the city may not enter a piece of land under its jurisdiction. That is definitely a mob.

      On the other hand, you very well know that federal funding is used quite often to change the behavior of states. And doing so is absolutely an end run around the federalist regime our founders envisioned when they delegated most powers to the states. A republican who is using funding to change states’ behavior is not a federalist and is a hypocrite if they claim to value federalism.

      1. ChicagoTom
        June.25.2020 at 3:03 pm

        “If unlawful, armed occupation of public property by thugs is not mob rule, what is?”

        Let’s ask Ammon Bundy and his supporters if they consider armed occupation of public property “mob rule”

        And what make them “thugs” exactly??? Or are we all supposed to pretend that isn’t a racist framing?

        1. Sidd Finch v2.01
          June.25.2020 at 3:12 pm

          Where do you live in Chicago, Tom?

      2. Moonrocks
        June.25.2020 at 3:17 pm

        you very well know that federal funding is used quite often to change the behavior of states. And doing so is absolutely an end run around the federalist regime our founders envisioned when they delegated most powers to the states.

        No, the federal funding itself is the end run around the founders’ envisioned system, and this is the result. The republican is a hypocrite, of course. But she’s a hypocrite because she’s not trying to end the accumulation of money and power at the federal level, not because she’s playing the same game democrats have been playing for decades.

    5. The White Knight
      June.25.2020 at 3:14 pm

      See ya

    6. Zeb
      June.25.2020 at 3:18 pm

      What about armed occupation by non-thugs? The guy pictured doesn’t look particularly thuggish.

      Mob rule would be when a mob actually rules. I don’t really think blocking off a Wendy’s parking lot counts.

      1. Sidd Finch v2.01
        June.25.2020 at 3:24 pm

        What if it was your Wendy’s?

  4. Nonstopdrivel
    June.25.2020 at 2:14 pm

    What’s so weird about the current political climate in this country is that the very same people flooding the streets and airwaves with strident claims that this country is irredeemably racist are also the quickest to howl in protest when illegal aliens, the overwhelming majority of whom are of minority race, are threatened with deportation. What kind of sadistic monster would want to prevent victims of institutional racism from escaping such an incorrigible system of collective oppression?

    It’s almost as if they don’t actually believe a word that comes out of their own mouths—anymore than they actually believe the claims about rampant sexual assault on college campuses.

    1. Snorkle
      June.25.2020 at 2:28 pm

      At least you picked the right username.

      1. Nonstopdrivel
        June.25.2020 at 2:37 pm

        Your rapier wit is incisive and breathtaking.

        1. Unicorn Abattoir
          June.25.2020 at 2:43 pm

          I see what you did there.

          A rapier is both incisive and breathtaking when used right…

          1. Chipper Morning Wood
            June.25.2020 at 2:51 pm

            You know who had even more rapier wit? Bill Cosby.

            1. Unicorn Abattoir
              June.25.2020 at 3:06 pm

              You know who had even more rapier wit? Inigo Montoya.

              1. Juice
                June.25.2020 at 3:11 pm

                Pretty sure Bill Cosby is rapier.

          2. Nonstopdrivel
            June.25.2020 at 2:55 pm

            *bows genteelly*

  5. De Oppresso Liber
    June.25.2020 at 2:41 pm

    Remember this the next time one of the cultists around here tries to tell you that the current GOP is a better guardian of your freedom. Also remember this when they tell you that nothing short of setting a cross alight while chanting racial slurs and signing an affidavit to the same effect is evidence of racism.

    1. StackOfCoins
      June.25.2020 at 2:45 pm

      The party of Jim Crow is definitely pro-freedom, yep.

      1. Freddy the Jerk
        June.25.2020 at 3:03 pm

        As is the party of the KKK, And George Wallace. And Robert Byrd. The party that least supported the CRA. Those parties are also definitely pro-freedom.

        1. Mother's lament
          June.25.2020 at 3:11 pm

          Remember all the ‘freedom’ when the DNC was interning the Japanese.
          The ‘freedom’ they gave the Cherokee with the Trail of Tears was also… memorable.

      2. De Oppresso Liber
        June.25.2020 at 3:18 pm

        Do we need to go over basically all history since then? Those talking points are very worn out.

        I wonder why white supremacists clearly prefer Trump?

      3. Zeb
        June.25.2020 at 3:26 pm

        No party or politician is pro-freedom.

        And parties aren’t what they were 60 years ago either. There is no party of Jim Crow anymore. Saying they are follows the same logic that allows people to insist that every white American bears guilt for slavery.

  6. Sidd Finch v2.01
    June.25.2020 at 2:47 pm

    But they clearly intend viewers to see these men as a threat—and not just because they have put up barricades and hope to shut out the police, but because they’re bearing arms.

    lmao

  7. Chipper Morning Wood
    June.25.2020 at 2:47 pm

    This bitch be racist.

    If this becomes widespread, and you see blacks open carry everywhere, what the GOP turn against the 2nd Amendment on a dime. Remember Reagan and the Black Panthers.

    1. SQRLSY One
      June.25.2020 at 2:55 pm

      Yup-yup-yo! Guns… GOOD when carried by white, pro-GOP private-militia-types!

      Guns… BAD and SCARY when carried by uppity black people!

    2. BillyG
      June.25.2020 at 2:57 pm

      I want blacks carrying including the Black Panthers. But you might want to check your history, Reagan was a Democrat at the time and that law was passed with a Democrat majority in CA.

      That said, it does help prove that all “gun control” laws have been inherently about disarming specific groups rather than about safety or crime.

      1. Sidd Finch v2.01
        June.25.2020 at 3:00 pm

        it does help prove that all “gun control” laws have been inherently about disarming specific groups rather than about safety or crime.

        Gun control laws should just prohibit future criminals from owning guns.

        1. BillyG
          June.25.2020 at 3:06 pm

          I can’t tell if you’re being sarcastic or what. Either way, BS since you can’t punish someone before they’ve done something wrong.

  8. wearingit
    June.25.2020 at 2:49 pm

    And you wonder why black people don’t vote for Republicans. Did we forget patron saint Reagan’s gun control push after seeing Black Panthers carrying?

    Almost as if the party is just, gasp, racist?

    1. Sidd Finch v2.01
      June.25.2020 at 2:58 pm

      Yea, because Democrats have no history of racism. Genius take there, fella.

    2. BillyG
      June.25.2020 at 3:03 pm

      You mean when Reagan was a Democrat? Along with the CA Assembly that passed that gun control law after seeing the Black Panthers carrying?

      But thanks for admitting that “gun control” laws are about disarming people out of favor with the political elite.

      1. De Oppresso Liber
        June.25.2020 at 3:20 pm

        Reagan must have completely reversed his previous opinions on race when he switched parties, much like Donald Trump being sued successfully for racial discrimination several times over when he was a democrat. All the racist democrats do seem to find their way to the GOP, though. Strange.

        1. Sidd Finch v2.01
          June.25.2020 at 3:26 pm

          That may be true, but there’s no evidence that’s why blacks vote Dem. Eisenhower did best with blacks but still lost big running against an ardent segregationist VP.

  9. Longtobefree
    June.25.2020 at 2:56 pm

    Kelly Loeffler was born in Illinois; I knew no true Georgia girl would be so ignorant about firearms.

  10. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    June.25.2020 at 3:00 pm

    I want to state unequivocally that I had no problem with armed protesters, and I felt a fair amount of hypocrisy coming from the right on this issue.

    Oh, in other news, this doesn’t uhh, look good for the narrative.

    For those who can’t/won’t click on the link. It’s a black man who I think may either work or live in the CHAZ neighborhood and does in a few minutes what the entire Seattle PD and city of Seattle couldn’t/wouldn’t do in two weeks.

    I want to vote for him for mayor. Finally, a man of color in the office.

  11. crufus
    June.25.2020 at 3:03 pm

    “…Sean Hannity, reported on Tuesday that there were “at least three men brandishing long guns”…”

    Sean was talking about a BBC porn video he watched.

  12. Brandybuck
    June.25.2020 at 3:04 pm

    Nothing scares Karen more than Blacks carrying guns.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      June.25.2020 at 3:06 pm

      Republicans need to shut the fuck up on this issue, they just got their 2nd amendment argument presented to the country with a ribbon on it. Quit helping the gun control nazis.

      1. De Oppresso Liber
        June.25.2020 at 3:21 pm

        Now you get to see their priorities. Hint: it ain’t your freedom to bear arms. It’s hurting the right people.

        1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          June.25.2020 at 3:24 pm

          Welcome to politics.

  13. Azathoth!!
    June.25.2020 at 3:15 pm

    “The police aren’t allowed here because they’re not here to protect us,” the man with the shotgun said.

    This is what makes them a mob, Scott, they think they have the right to say who goes where.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      June.25.2020 at 3:21 pm

      Bundy ranch was legit though, right? They had every right to cheap grazing on federal land!

  14. Mother's lament
    June.25.2020 at 3:17 pm

    “This Republican Senator Calls Three Black Men Peacefully Carrying Long Guns ‘Mob Rule”

    Golly, wait till Shackford finds out what all the Democratic senators call men of any color peacefully carrying guns.

Please to post comments