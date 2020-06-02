Donald Trump

Clearing Out Lafayette Park for Trump's Church Photo Op Was Wrong, Even If Cops Didn't Use Tear Gas

The right to peacefully protest is sacrosanct: Government curfews and press conferences are not.

|

sfphotosfour614436
(Shawn Thew/CNP/AdMedia/SIPA/Newscom)

On Monday, President Trump left the White House, walked across Lafayette Park—where rioters burned a public restroom the night before—and posed in front of St. John's Episcopal Church while holding a Bible. This photo op was made possible by U.S. Park Police, who cleared overwhelmingly peaceful protesters from the area using aggressive crowd control tactics.

People are now debating whether those tactics included the use of tear gas, which swiftly became central to the mainstream media coverage of the incident, and a focal point of criticism from former Vice President Joe Biden. Multiple on-the-ground reporters said they suffered the effects of tear-gassing—burning in the throat and eyes—but Park Police have emphatically denied this, claiming that officers fired canisters of smoke rather than tear gas. It's hard to know for sure what happened, but it seems plausible that the protesters directly in front of Lafayette Park were, in fact, hit with smoke.

Whether the Park Police used tear gas or smoke matters because the truth always matters. If media reporting on that detail was wrong, they should correct their reporting. But whatever kind of canister was fired into the peaceful crowd, the most important point is that the entire episode was completely unacceptable. Law enforcement officers who harass peaceably assembled citizens are violating the First Amendment, whether or not they use tear gas.

Park Police have claimed they didn't know of Trump's plans to walk to the church, and that they began clearing the area prior to the curfew going into effect because protesters were throwing water bottles at them. Reports on the ground suggest some throwing of objects, but also tons of protesters instructing the throwers to stop it immediately. Multiple things could be true here, of course: The police might not have known precisely why they were instructed to push the protesters back, but if Trump had his heart set on walking to St. John's, the cops were going to have to move the protesters to accommodate him. That the scene on ground was more complicated than it may have appeared is not an excuse for voiding the right to protest.

The same is true of Washington, D.C.'s curfew, which was slated to begin at 7:00 p.m. Vox described the authorities' decision to drive people away from Lafayette Park half an hour early as "the most chilling aspect of Trump's Monday night crackdown on law-abiding protesters." This is nonsense: It was morally wrong to disperse protesters at 6:30 p.m., and it would have been wrong to disperse them at 7:05 p.m.—curfew or not. Public officials at every level of government are making arbitrary decisions about whether such-and-such activity should stop being practiced in such-and-such manner and at such-and-such time. These excuses for violating civil liberties are just not compelling.

Sen. Ben Sasse (R–Neb.) was exactly right in observing this morning that "there is a fundamental—a Constitutional—right to protest, and I'm against clearing out a peaceful protest for a photo op that treats the Word of God as a political prop."

By all means, let's pursue the truth of exactly what happened outside Lafayette Park. But let's not get lost in the weeds along the way. The government's rough handling of protesters—not rioters and looters, but citizens engaged in constitutionally protected demonstrations against police violence—is unlawful. It's immoral. And it's making things worse.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    June.2.2020 at 3:20 pm

    Presidential movements have been inconveniencing public traffic since the 20th Century. As always, Trump does the mundane with exceptional vulgarity.

    1. Idle Hands
      June.2.2020 at 3:28 pm

      so much this. It’s not so much he does it they can’t stand how raw, hamfisted and unfiltered he is and how he does it. Presentation and aesthetics are everything to the chattering class. Principals over principles over and over.

      1. Mayasadaf
        June.2.2020 at 3:37 pm

    2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.2.2020 at 3:28 pm

      Neighbors keep calling the cops when Obama vacations at the Kennedy compound.

    3. Inquisitive Squirrel
      June.2.2020 at 3:41 pm

      So much this!

  2. JesseAz
    June.2.2020 at 3:22 pm

    Park Police said they didn’t clear them out for Trump to walk across the street. They did it due to being pelted with objects as well as protesters starting to climb the very buildings that were set on fire the day before.

    You need to update your talking points Robbie.

    https://thefederalist.com/2020/06/02/source-says-only-smoke-canisters-not-tear-gas-used-on-protestors-before-trumps-arrival-at-burned-church/

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      June.2.2020 at 3:31 pm

      Jesse’s narrative has been busted. He should update his talking points.

      From the liberal rag, National Catholic Reporter:
      https://www.ncronline.org/news/politics/ahead-trump-bible-photo-op-police-forcibly-expel-priest-st-johns-church-near-white

      On June 1, President Donald Trump stood before the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church in downtown Washington, D.C., and held aloft a Bible for cameras.

      The photo opportunity had an eerie quality: Trump said relatively little, positioned stoically in front of the boarded-up church, which had been damaged the day before in a fire during protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

      The church appeared to be completely abandoned.

      It was, in fact, abandoned, but not by choice: less than an hour before Trump’s arrival, armored police used tear gas to clear hundreds of peaceful demonstrators from Lafayette Square park, which is across the street from the church.

      Authorities also expelled at least one Episcopal priest and a seminarian from the church’s patio.

      “They turned holy ground into a battleground,” said the Rev. Gini Gerbasi.

      Gerbasi, who serves as rector at a different Saint John’s Episcopal Church in Georgetown, arrived at St. John’s Lafayette earlier that day with what she said were at least 20 other priests and a group of laypeople. They were organized by the Episcopal Diocese of Washington to serve as a “peaceful presence in support of protestors.”

      The volunteers and clergy offered water, snacks, and hand sanitizer to demonstrators who were gathered in Lafayette Park across the street — which sits directly in front of the White House — to denounce racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

      But sometime after six in the evening, when volunteers were packing up supplies, Gerbasi said police suddenly began to expel demonstrators from the park — before the 7 p.m. curfew announced for Washington residents earlier in the day.

      “I was suddenly coughing from the tear gas,” she said. “We heard those explosions and people would drop to the ground because you weren’t sure what it was.”

      The Rev. Glenna Huber, the rector of the Church of the Epiphany who was at St. John’s but left as the National Guard arrived, said she watched as police rushed into the area she had just fled. Concerned, the priest sent a frantic email to clergy at the church urging them to be careful.

      Back at St. John’s, Gerbasi said she was dressed in clerical garb and standing on church grounds as police approached.

      “I’m there in my little pink sweater in my collar, my gray hair up in a ponytail, my reading glasses on, and my seminarian who was with me — she got tear gas in her eyes,” she said.

      Gerbasi said as she and the seminarian watched, police began to expel people from the church patio.

      “The police in their riot gear with their black shields and the whole bit start pushing on to the patio of St. John’s Lafayette Square,” she said, adding that people around her began crying out in pain, claiming to be shot with non-lethal projectiles.

      Gerbasi and others eventually fled the scene, leaving emergency medical supplies behind. By the time she reached K street several blocks away and checked her phone, Trump was already in front of the church holding a Bible.

      “That’s what it was for: to clear that patio so that man could stand in front of that building with a Bible,” said Gerbasi.

      The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

      Trump aides reportedly told a Bloomberg News reporter that officials had planned to expand the perimeter around White House Monday afternoon, irrespective of Trump’s visit to the church — although those plans do not appear to have been shared with clergy working in front of the church.

      The official White House Twitter account did tweet a video Monday evening celebrating Trump’s visit to the church, complete with footage of Trump walking to the church set to dramatic music.

      Episcopal Church leaders were quick to condemn the incident.

      The Rev. Mariann Budde, the bishop of Washington who helped organize the clergy presence at the church, said Trump’s arrival at St. John’s happened without warning and left her “outraged.”

      “The symbolism of him holding a Bible … as a prop and standing in front of our church as a backdrop when everything that he has said is antithetical to the teachings of our traditions and what we stand for as a church — I was horrified,” she told RNS.

      “He didn’t come to pray. He didn’t come to lament the death of George Floyd. He didn’t come to address the deep wounds that are being expressed through peaceful protest by the thousands upon thousands. He didn’t try to bring calm to situations that are exploding with pain.”

      The Rev. Michael Curry, presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, also criticized the move, accusing the president of using “a church building and the Holy Bible for partisan political purposes.”

      “This was done in a time of deep hurt and pain in our country, and his action did nothing to help us or to heal us,” Curry said in a statement.

      “We need our president, and all who hold office, to be moral leaders who help us to be a people and nation living these values. For the sake of George Floyd, for all who have wrongly suffered, and for the sake of us all, we need leaders to help us to be “one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all.”

      1. obama ate a dog
        June.2.2020 at 3:38 pm

        I mossed the part where wjat Jesse said was wrong could you highlight it, specifically the part that proves that “Park Police said they didn’t clear them out for Trump to walk across the street. They did it due to being pelted with objects as well as protesters starting to climb the very buildings that were set on fire the day before.” is inaccurate.

        It seems pretty clear the Park Police did say that. If you could read, you wouldn’t keep making these dumb errors

        1. obama ate a dog
          June.2.2020 at 3:40 pm

          in case I wasn’t clear and because you’re painfully stupid, Jesse was reporting what someone else said.

        2. MatthewSlyfield
          June.2.2020 at 3:44 pm

          Of course that the Park Police say it, doesn’t make it so.

    2. Idle Hands
      June.2.2020 at 3:31 pm

      The whole thing was for show and to prove that he could do what the mayors couldn’t. They had their shot and blew it. It was wrong of him and yet he’s going to do well in the polls because of it. Last I checked people hate looting and violence and mostly love order still.

      1. Idle Hands
        June.2.2020 at 3:32 pm

        But don’t run from what he did he doesn’t.

  3. ASHWHIT
    June.2.2020 at 3:28 pm

    They did the same thing in Atlanta. They started throwing stuff and the tear gas was released…it’s was probably 3 minutes before the curfew. Why don’t you go after Mayor Bottoms? Police have the right to protect themselves just a protesters have the right to assemble. https://www.foxnews.com/politics/dc-protesters-trump-church-visit

  4. Ben_
    June.2.2020 at 3:28 pm

    Lame complaints about meaningless optics. Yep, they’re talking about Trump again.

  5. Ra's al Gore
    June.2.2020 at 3:32 pm

    This is getting dull. We get it, Trump has the wrong positions on abortion, immigration, and China, and his dirty supporters need to be put in their place by people with better hair. Can you just say that on your masthead and stop writing idiotic articles?

  6. obama ate a dog
    June.2.2020 at 3:34 pm

    “The right to peacefully protest is sacrosanct:”

    unless an old has the sniffles then all bets are off

    1. Ra's al Gore
      June.2.2020 at 3:38 pm

      “Protesting is not an essential activity”
      — governments just a couple of weeks ago

      1. obama ate a dog
        June.2.2020 at 3:40 pm

        not just governments…

        1. damikesc
          June.2.2020 at 3:45 pm

          Reason wasn’t fully on board with it just recently, either.

  7. KWlib
    June.2.2020 at 3:41 pm

    There was only one surprising thing in this performance of theater in the absurd.

    It’s that Trump holding a Bible in front of a church didn’t cause him to spontaneously combust.

    1. MatthewSlyfield
      June.2.2020 at 3:46 pm

      Actually, I would have expected struck by lightning.

  8. Overt
    June.2.2020 at 3:42 pm

    “Public officials at every level of government are making arbitrary decisions about whether such-and-such activity should stop being practiced in such-and-such manner and at such-and-such time. These excuses for violating civil liberties are just not compelling.”

    I went back to look for Robby’s defense of protesters during the COVID pandemic- (a pandemic that we are still in the middle of, right?)
    https://reason.com/2020/04/19/coronavirus-lockdown-protests-shutdown-media-covid-19/

    Well, he tells people not to be mean to the protesters. There are a lot of to be sures- Sure they aren’t social distancing correctly, and there are some nuts within their ranks- but we shouldn’t shit on them.

    You know what isn’t mentioned in that article? ANY assertion of 1st Amendment Rights. He never once says that curfews (instituted during the pandemic) are on their face unlawful.

    I’ll give Soave a little credit for attempting to at least voice some consistency between the two situations- at least he supports the speakers in both cases, no matter how tepid and conditional his support for the lockdown protesters.

    But it is also clear that there is a major inconsistency here. According to Soave, in a city where there is real burning and destruction. Where there are real injuries and deaths. There, they are making “arbitrary” decisions that infringe on the right to protest. But he can never seem to muster any more than a “jeez leave the rubes alone” statement, and no condemnation of the governments that were doing the EXACT SAME ARBITRARY INFRINGEMENTS ON THE RIGHT TO ASSEMBLE, just 2 months ago.

  9. Killjoy
    June.2.2020 at 3:42 pm

    Evidently a bishop at that church and the mayor of DC both say the protesters were peaceful and the police action was unprovoked.

    And the bishop was thrown out of her own church as part of Don Orange’s stunt?

  10. Moderation4ever
    June.2.2020 at 3:44 pm

    This was just President Trump showing that he was not cowering in the WH. I am sure that with enough protection he would not be afraid to go anywhere in this country. Of course he still afraid to answer questions from black women reporters. Maybe he could get the park police to drive the BW reporter from the press room before he answers questions.

    1. damikesc
      June.2.2020 at 3:46 pm

      You mean that affirmative action hire Yamiche?

Please to post comments