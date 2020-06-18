The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Supreme Court

Supreme Court Holds Trump Administration Rescission of DACA Was "Arbitrary and Capricious

In what appears to be a quite narrow ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts holds that if Trump wants to get rid of DACA, he'll have to try again.

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

The Supreme Court issued only one decision today, but it was another big one: Department of Homeland Security v. Regents of the University of California—the DACA case. In what was largely a 5-4 decision, the Court held that the Trump Administration's decision to rescind the Obama Administration's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy was subject to judicial review and was arbitrary and capricious under the Administrative Procedure Act. The Court also rejected, by an 8-1 vote, the claim that the DACA rescission violated the Equal Protection Clause, though there is no majority opinion on that point.

Chief Justice Roberts wrote the opinion for the Court (and a four-justice plurality opinion on the Equal Protection Claim), joined by the Court's four liberal justices (save for Justice Sotomayor on the that latter claim). Justice Thomas wrote a dissent, joined by Justices Gorsuch and Alito. Justice Kavanaugh also wrote a dissent. Note that both dissents were, technically, dissents in part and opinions concurring-in-the-judgement in part, as the dissenters all agreed with the Chief Justice's ultimate resolution of the Equal Protection claim.

The balance of this post will provide some highlights and initial reactions to the decisions. I am confident that my co-bloggers Ilya Somin and Josh Blackman will have more to say about this decision as well (and I suspect they will disagree with each other, so be sure to read them both).

The threshold decision by the majority holding that the DACA rescission is subject to judicial review is significant. While the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) has long been understood to embody a presumption of judicial review, it has also long been understood that exercises of enforcement discretion are generally immune from such review. So the Obama Administration argued its immigration policies (DACA and DAPA) were unreviewable (and also reversible at any time) and the Trump Administration argued that its decision to end DACA was likewise unreviewable. A consequence of this holding could be to narrow the range of administrative actions that are outside of judicial review.

On the merits, the majority opinion by Chief Justice Roberts appears to be quite narrow, and focuses on the paucity of the Trump Administration's initial explanation for why it was ending the policy The Chief Justice explains that the Trump Administration's decision must be evaluated based upon the rationale that was provided at the time the decision was made. According to Roberts, this means that the Court should only look at the Duke memo, and not the subsequent memorandum offered by Secretary Nielsen that later expanded and elaborated on the decision to rescind.

According to Roberts, Acting DHS Secretary Duke was bound by the Attorney General's conclusion that DACA was unlawful, but was nonetheless obligated to consider various approaches to DACA's purported illegality and whether ending DACA would disturb settled expectations. This is a dramatic conclusion, and has the potential to constrain a range of future administrative actions.  Among other things, it seems to suggest that when the Executive Branch concludes an existing policy is illegal, it can't simply stop the policy, but has to publicly examine a range of alternatives even if the action in question is not an agency action with the force of law (such as a duly promulgated regulation). So even though the Obama Administration created DACA with the stroke of a pen, more than the mere stroke of a pen was required to rescind it.

That said, the Roberts opinion is narrow in that it does not consider the subsequent Nielsen opinion and leaves open the possibility that the Trump Adminsitration could stil rescind DACA, provided it adequately examines the relevant considerations in whatever memo or explanation accompanies the decision. The Court's 8-1 rejection of the Equal Protection claim further clears away this potential obstacle to rescission.

As for the dissents . . .

Developing . . . . post being updated

Advertisement

NEXT: John Bolton Is Still Mad That Donald Trump Wouldn't Let Him Bomb Iran

Jonathan H. Adler is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Dilan Esper
    June.18.2020 at 11:01 am

    I would really love to hear something from one of the small group of legal experts in admin law on this. It’s a complicated case.

    Alas, the conversation is sure to be dominated by generalists who normally never read admin law opinions.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.18.2020 at 11:08 am

      Trump has the right to rescind DACA but he didn’t show his work or legal theory in the margins. Is that a good summation of why the Supreme Court upheld DACA?

      1. Martinned
        June.18.2020 at 11:09 am

        It didn’t uphold DACA, it struck down the decision to rescind DACA.

    2. Nick Gillespie's Jacket
      June.18.2020 at 11:13 am

      First, it does indicate that the work up front matters. I have no illusions that a district court judge somewhere wouldn’t have enjoined the rescission if DHS had put forth Nielsen’s memo as the original justification, but it would’ve been harder for Roberts to affirm (I think the 9th Circuit’s panel in this case would’ve upheld an injunction). The initial reasoning showed a lack of interest or expertise in admin. law. (I think the rescission should’ve been upheld even under that anemic memo, but that’s a different matter.)

      Second, and this will continue to cut against Republican and Democratic administrations, this case is another example of how policies and administration priorities that everyone agrees are lawful (SCOTUS acknowledges that Trump has the right to rescind DACA) can be blocked for at least an entire term(!) through a single APA case. When it’s a Democratic administration, these types of suits will move back to a Texas district court and the 5th Circuit, and we’ll go through the same process from the other side. Rinse and repeat.

      1. Aktenberg78
        June.18.2020 at 11:16 am

        You know full well that leftist judges won’t apply the same logic to their own initiatives.

  2. Aktenberg78
    June.18.2020 at 11:03 am

    So he’ll “keep trying again,” while more leftist judges issue “nationwide injunctions,” saying that the new rule is also “arbitrary and capricious.” The point of the APA was not to let judges substitute their policy preferences for that of the President. Alito’s dissent had it right. They can obstruct a policy preference of the President for his entire term.

    1. Martinned
      June.18.2020 at 11:09 am

      The clock is running out…

      1. Aktenberg78
        June.18.2020 at 11:16 am

        Right. Which was the point all along.

  3. Armchair Lawyer
    June.18.2020 at 11:10 am

    This is a miserable decision from the court, and twists the law all out of sorts (as is frequently seen by a Roberts decision)

    DACA was implimented through a simple memorandum, with no rulemaking period, in clear violation of the APA, without any consideration of reliance interests. DHS consistently stated ““DHS may revoke or terminate deferred action and begin
    removal proceedings at any time at its discretion.”

    But eliminating this illegal program, passed without any APA rulemaking program now REQUIRES an APA commenting period? That’s….nuts.

    What other programs can be set up with a simply memo, then the APA doesn’t allow for elimination of them? Can Trump set up a simple program with a quick memo that grants Babtist churches a billion dollars a year? Then whenever, whoever comes in next and says “Nope, that’s illegal…” and shuts down the program. Then the churches sue, and the payments continue for 4 years, while the court case makes its way through the system. And then the courts decide “Well, you didn’t follow APA procedure in ending these illegal payments to the church, and didn’t consider reliance interests. Try again.”

    Is that how this works?

    1. mse326
      June.18.2020 at 11:15 am

      The Court didn’t say that the implementation of DACA was legal. Given the reasoning I would say they don’t think it was. But you can’t illegally rescind and illegal law. If DACA is illegal (specifically the deferred removal), then this is, too. Two wrongs don’t make a right

      (See below to see I think both were fine regarding deferred removal)

  4. mse326
    June.18.2020 at 11:11 am

    I posted this on reddit, but it bears repeating here too.

    Anyone who asserts this is a liberal decision isn’t paying attention.
    1. The result was one of formalism over the APA. That isn’t really left or right and if anything leaned right as it required the government to be more transparent with reasoning

    2.The ruling necessarily implies that DACA, even the non benefit parts about simply being allowed to remain in the country, was not an act of prosecutorial discretion. If it was then the APA wouldn’t apply. That means when a conservative goes to court to say DACA is illegal then the liberals can’t say prosecutorial discretion. They have to explain how a law delegated them the authority to make the rule, and I doubt they’ll be able to convincingly find one.

    Ultimately this is a win for conservatives. It doesn’t even stop Trump from rescinding as long as the DHS fully states it’s reason. And a claim that this might be illegal (I think it isn’t but that is because I do think it was prosecutorial discretion which is why I also think that this rescision was ok) is plenty colorable to succeed.

  5. Glaucomatose
    June.18.2020 at 11:14 am

    “But the arbitrariness and caprice were the whole point!!”

Please to post comments