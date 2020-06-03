Police Abuse

It's Time To Bust Police Unions

Over and over again, unions have defended bad policing and bad police. It’s time for them to go.

|

iosphotos211388
(Image of Sport/Newscom)

In 2018, as a gunman murdered 17 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Sgt. Brian Miller, a sheriff's deputy with the Broward County Sheriff's Office, hid behind his police cruiser, waiting 10 minutes to radio for help. For his failure to act, Miller was fired. The official cause was "neglect of duty." 

Last month, however, Miller was not only reinstated but given full back pay. His 2017 salary was more than $138,000. Miller had challenged his firing, and, as The Miami Herald reports, he had done so with the full backing of his union.

Miller's reinstatement is notable in that it relates to a high-profile case. But the essential story—an officer performs poorly with fatal results and the union comes to his defense—is all too common. 

This is what police unions do: defend the narrow interests of police at the expense of public safety. They exist to demand that taxpayers pay for dangerous, and even deadly, negligence. And although they are not the only pathology that affects American policing, they are a key internal influence on police culture, a locus of resistance to improvements designed to reduce police violence. To stop bad cops and police abuse, we must tackle police unions. 

In case after case, police unions have defended deadly misdeeds committed by law enforcement. In 2014, for example, New York City police officer Daniel Pantaleo put Eric Garner in a chokehold for selling loose cigarettes. As a result of Pantaleo's chokehold, Garner died. Garner's last words were, "I can't breathe." 

The incident, caught on video, helped galvanize the Black Lives Matter movement. A grand jury declined to indict Pantaleo, but five years after Garner's death, he was fired from the force following a police administrative judge's ruling that the chokehold was, indeed, a violation of department policy.

Pantaleo had violated his police department's policy in a way that resulted in the death of a man who was committing the most minor of offenses. Yet when he was finally fired, Patrick Lynch, the president of the Police Benevolent Association, Pantaleo's union, criticized the city for giving in to "anti-police extremists" and warned that such decisions threatened the ability of city police to do their jobs. "We are urging all New York City police officers to proceed with the utmost caution in this new reality, in which they may be deemed 'reckless' just for doing their job," Lynch said

In essence, the police union's position was: Officers of the law should not be punished for using prohibited techniques in ways that result in the deaths of nonviolent offenders, because to do so would unduly inhibit police work. A deadly violation of department policy is just police "doing their job." 

Too often, when police wantonly use deadly force, police unions slow or prevent justice. In March, undercover police raided a Louisville, Kentucky, home. They used a battering ram to break down the door in the middle of the night and then fatally shot one of the occupants, an unarmed emergency room tech named Breonna Taylor. Police were investigating two men believed to be selling pot out of another home, but a judge also allowed police to search Taylor's home, because they believed the men were using it for package delivery. The raid was executed under a no-knock warrant that gives police permission to break into a private residence without identifying themselves. 

Taylor's death resulted in calls for the officers involved to be fired, but Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer warned that the process would be slow. A significant part of why he expected it to take so long, he said, was the city's collective bargaining agreement with the police union. Fischer lamented the process, saying he recognizes "the system is not a best practice for our community." 

The city's police union, meanwhile, has expressed outrage that a city council member described Taylor's boyfriend, who fired on police during the raid, as a hero. This is the union's focus: not demanding justice for a woman killed by police in her home but demanding an apology from a local politician who had the temerity to praise a citizen for defending himself and his girlfriend during a botched police maneuver. The union's goal, it seems, is to protect the police from public criticism, not to protect the public from bad policing. That's what police unions do. 

These are anecdotes, but the evidence bears the point out. The Police Union Contract Project, which collects and compares police union contracts across the country, notes that the agreements are generally designed to make it difficult to hold police accountable, in part by giving them privileges that are not afforded to the broader public. For example, the contracts often prevent officers from being questioned quickly after incidents and often give them access to information not accessible to private citizens. Cities are often required to shoulder the financial burdens of officer misconduct, and disciplinary measures are often restricted. Forthcoming research out of the University of Victoria's economics department finds that the introduction of collective bargaining produces somewhat higher compensation for police officers. It does not correlate with a reduction in total crime—but it does eventually correlate with higher numbers of killings by police, especially of minorities. 

In other words, the research finds about what you'd expect given a public sector workforce with unions set up to protect police officer compensation while limiting discipline and oversight. Police get paid more, yet the public is no safer—and it's even at greater risk of violence by police. 

For a study in the ways that police unions can foster cultures of corruption and self-protection at the expense of public safety, consider the case of Camden, New Jersey. For decades, the city was among the most violent in the country, plagued by one of America's highest murder rates and commensurate levels of property crime. In 2012, with the murder rate approaching record highs, The New York Times reported, police acknowledged "that they have all but ceded these streets to crime." City officials said the police union was to blame. Union contracts made hiring officers prohibitively expensive. The cops on the payroll were being paid too much and they weren't getting the job done.

So the city made a novel decision: Fire the police. All of them. 

That year, Camden began the process of terminating hundreds of officers and hiring a new force initially made up of less expensive, non-union labor, controlled by the county. 

It was a decision meant to address both budget and crime problems. Naturally, the police union opposed the plan, saying it was "definitely a form of union-busting." City officials, the union said, were relying on a reform that was "unproven and untested," putting faith in an agency that did not yet exist. 

By many measures, however, the unproven and untested new police force worked. After disbanding the city police and reorganizing under the county with lower pay, plus adding focus on rebuilding trust with the community (which is among the nation's poorest), murders declined. The city is still dangerous compared to some others, but there's been clear progress in terms of reducing crime and improving community relations. Over the weekend, as residents took to the streets to protest disparate and abusive treatment in black communities, Camden police officers marched with the protesters

Eight years after the shakeup, Camden police are once again represented by a union. But the new labor representation signed off on a use-of-force policy that is, somewhat notably, aimed squarely at de-escalation. Police unions have tended to object to such proposals: In 2016, for example, after a think tank put forward a de-escalation policy suggesting that cops think about how the public might react to the use of violence by police, the vice president of the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs called it "a ridiculous piece of claptrap." The Fraternal Order of Police and the International Association of Chiefs of Police collaborated on a joint statement opposing the idea. 

Unions aren't the only problem plaguing American police forces; there are plenty of other reforms worth pursuing, from demilitarization to ending qualified immunity. But they have consistently proven to be a force of organized resistance to calmer, safer, less aggressive policing, in part because of how they perceive the nature of the job. 

That has been true in Minneapolis, where the police killing of George Floyd sparked nationwide protests. Bob Kroll, the president of the city's police union, wrote a letter to fellow officers describing Floyd, who was not resisting as an officer pressed a knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes, as a "violent criminal." Kroll has also referred to protesters as part of a "terrorist movement." He argued that officers were wrongly made to hold back on using less-lethal munitions to suppress riots, and he complained that the officers fired for their involvement in Floyd's death were "terminated without due process." 

Like other police union leaders, Kroll has resisted efforts to rein in police aggression. After the city's mayor banned "warrior training" courses that teach violent confrontation, Kroll decried the ban and struck a deal for city cops to take the course anyway. Janeé Harteau, a former Minneapolis police chief who resigned in 2017 following a police shooting, indicated that Kroll's remarks are typical of the sort of resistance to reform she encountered while chief, saying they represented "the battle that myself and others have been fighting against." 

In an interview with STIM radio in April, The Intercept reports that Kroll noted that he has been involved in three shootings, "and not one of them has bothered me." He lamented the emphasis on training cops to de-escalate tense situations, and cast the job as one for people who have a high threshold for violence: "Certainly getting shot at and shooting people takes a different toll, but if you're in this job and you've seen too much blood and gore and dead people then you've signed up for the wrong job." Beyond the legal and contractual particulars, these are the kinds of attitudes that police unions extol and reinforce. They contribute to a workplace culture that views policing as a job for individuals who remain unbothered by the results of violence.  

Police are public servants granted enormous power over the citizenry. They are tasked with protecting the public and serving their interests. Police unions, in contrast, are tasked with protecting police and serving their interests—even in direct contravention of serving the public. That distinction makes them a barrier to reforms aimed at improving public safety and increasing oversight of how law enforcement behaves. If union-busting is what it takes to reduce the pernicious influence of today's police unions on policing, then it's time to bust some police unions.

NEXT: As COVID-19 Spread, the Department of Justice Cracked Down on Immigration and Drugs

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Ra's al Gore
    June.3.2020 at 12:26 pm

    Bust all government employee unions. The pension requirements are going to collapse the economy, making it hard to pay for people’s trans surgeries.

    1. Gray_Jay
      June.3.2020 at 12:31 pm

      I agree with you, but moving them to defined contribution plans, and making that move retroactive, takes care of some of the pension bomb issue. Public employee unions bring more ills than just their bloated pension obligations.

  2. Gray_Jay
    June.3.2020 at 12:28 pm

    I can get behind the headline. Especially if it’s all public employee unions, and not just cops.

    Though it does at first blush seem to violate the Libertarian ideal that groups of people should be free to organize as they wish, including organizing for the purpose of collectively bargaining with an employer. Of course, in Libertopia, the employer wouldn’t be forced to have to listen to what the nascent union had to say, nor be forced to tolerate their presence on the employer’s property.

    1. Compelled Speechless
      June.3.2020 at 12:35 pm

      I don’t think that busting up government employee unions violates libertarian ideals. There’s an important group of people that are not allowed to be involved in said negotiations despite their money being extracted by threat of violence in order to pay for whatever deal is reached. That group being literally everyone outside of the government. Seeing as their existence is already a violation of the NAP, I don’t see them as legitimate.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        June.3.2020 at 12:41 pm

        Government unions mean government employees acting as union reps sign agreements with other government employees to obligate the taxpayers to fork over money for decades without letting said taxpayers have any future input into the decision.

      2. Sometimes a Great Notion
        June.3.2020 at 1:04 pm

        Like your thought.

        I would also be somewhat ok with public sect unions if governments only did the things that were outlined in their Constitutions. I venture that if we had smaller governments their would be less shenanigans in backroom deals.

        Then again the military has no union and they seem to do the best job at protecting their people while also following the rule of law (not perfect mind you and this doesn’t include defense contracting).

    2. P. Henry
      June.3.2020 at 12:52 pm

      The employees are always free to organize as they wish, including forming a union. But there is nothing in libertarian principles that says an employer should have to recognize, never mind bargain with, said union.

  3. Bubba Jones
    June.3.2020 at 12:32 pm

    Cops don’t deserve due process?

    1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      June.3.2020 at 12:46 pm

      Due process is for citizens, not employees. But cops have not understood that for years…

    2. MatthewSlyfield
      June.3.2020 at 12:59 pm

      The vast majority of people in the US work “At Will” we can be fired at any time without cause.

      The idea that cops (or any other government employees) are due any process at all in employment matters such as discipline and termination is laughable.

    3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      June.3.2020 at 1:09 pm

      They don’t get special due process which turns what would normally be criminal acts into employee-employer disputes, resolved through arbitration.

  4. Jerry B.
    June.3.2020 at 12:44 pm

    Police unions, like teachers’ unions and unions in general, overwhelmingly support Democrats, so this isn’t too likely to happen.

  5. creech
    June.3.2020 at 12:49 pm

    Which big city mayor is going to tackle police unions? You think they’ll put it in their platform when seeking office? The only Party that has the guts is the Libertarian Party, but the LP is ignored.
    As long as minorities keep voting lockstep for the Democrat party, then nothing will change even in cities where the minorities are the majority of the voters.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      June.3.2020 at 1:05 pm

      Which big city mayor is going to tackle police unions? You think they’ll put it in their platform when seeking office?

      None, which is why they desperately want to make this about race. Every blue city mayor, press and city government at large will literally look at each other across the table, nod vigorously and admit their institutions are racist. Think about it… and entire political class that’s desperately trying to convince you HOW racist they are while at the same time claiming they’re uniquely equipped to fix the problem.

  6. Nail
    June.3.2020 at 12:54 pm

    Wow Sudergirl gets one right, for maybe the first time ever. Strange times indeed.

  7. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    June.3.2020 at 1:02 pm

    Thank you Peter Suderman.

  8. I, Woodchipper
    June.3.2020 at 1:05 pm

    The same dynamics apply to EVERY public employee union. Disband them all.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      June.3.2020 at 1:08 pm

      That would be nice, but the police are a unique institution in government in that they have a mandate and a right to engage violently with the public.

      The Metro Bus driver can’t beat up his passengers and have the union… ok… bad example… the trash collector can’t beat up homeowners who don’t separate their garbage and have the union get them off…

      I probably should have started with some better examples.

      1. I, Woodchipper
        June.3.2020 at 1:09 pm

        Teachers can’t just molest their students and get away with i.. oh . shit.

  9. I, Woodchipper
    June.3.2020 at 1:08 pm

    Every officer should be required to have a cam. Any arrest made without cam footage should be dismissed without prosecution. Any time an interaction with an officer occurs without cam footage, the citizen’s word is law and the cop’s word is inadmissible.

    Cops should not be armed. If firearms are necessary, (for example to interrupt an armed bank robbery*) they can send out the armed cops similar to how firefighters wait to be called on as needed.

    That’s a start.

    *the actual number of cases where armed police interrupted a violent crime successfully as a ratio of all other police/citizen interactions is infinitesimally small.

Please to post comments