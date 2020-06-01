Police Abuse

Riots May Be Destructive, but Abusive Policing Is Tyranny

"Rioting is a form of tyranny," Tucker Carlson said on his Fox News show. He's wrong.

|

IMG_0580
(Liz Wolfe/Reason)

Since the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin—assisted by three murderously indifferent cop buddies—protests over abusive and lethal police conduct have spread across the country and turned destructive. Law-and-order types take that as an opening to shift the topic from the long, troubling history of law enforcement in this country to the excesses of the protesters. Conservative-populist pundit Tucker Carlson put the cherry on top of that tactic when he invoked the word "tyranny" and applied it not to government employees who deploy violence as a tool of first resort when terrorizing communities, but to those who turn violent in response.

"Rioting is a form of tyranny," Carlson said on his Fox News show. "The strong and the violent oppress the weak and the unarmed. It is oppression."

Ironically, Carlson illustrated his point with video of people attacking police cruisers of the sort driven by Officers Chauvin, Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng, and Thomas K. Lane, all of whom had either pinned Floyd or held back concerned passersby attempting to intervene. Subsequently, the Minneapolis Police Department abandoned the besieged Third Precinct building where the four officers worked and it was rapidly set ablaze by an angry crowd. None of that seems like "tyranny" so much as it looks like violent pushback from members of the public tired of being tyrannized by abusive government enforcers who have a reputation for specifically targeting African Americans. It more closely resembled the 1854 attempted storming of the federal courthouse in Boston to free escaped slave Anthony Burns—during which a U.S. marshal was killed—than it did an exercise in oppression.

That's not to say all, or even the majority, of the crowd's ire in Minneapolis and elsewhere has been focused on cop cars and government buildings. Grocery stores have been torched, pawn shops smashed, pharmacies looted, private cars and residential buildings destroyed. These all represent significant investments and, often, needed sources of income for their owners. None of those owners had anything to do with the killing of George Floyd, and many of them are horrified by the incident and support the protests.

But protests aren't directed by mass minds, and their participants often have conflicting priorities and agendas. Some of the more violent rioters are opportunists, often traveling from elsewhere with their own missions.

"People from all corners of the country representing a patchwork of ideologies—some extreme—have increasingly turned up as the protests have grown in size and level of violence," reports the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. "Hennepin County jail logs showed arrests of people coming from Michigan, Missouri, Illinois and Florida. One suspect from Alaska had bragged online of coming to the protest with Molotov cocktails."

In response to the violence, some protesters have stepped in to protect businesses against others who are less discriminating in their anger, or who just want to steal and smash.

That hasn't been enough, though. Shopkeepers and property owners—many of them part of communities that have been targeted by the police—have had to take matters into their own hands to protect what belongs to them. They have every right to do so, though it hasn't been enough to prevent widespread damage and loss.

When the local hotheads and riot tourists are done doing their worst, they'll leave in their wake damaged neighborhoods with fewer jobs, businesses, and opportunities for buying and selling goods and services. Stores economically hobbled by the pandemic lockdowns and by voluntary decisions regarding social distancing and tighter family budgets will be less likely to rebuild than they might be in normal times.

As a result, communities protesting abusive police conduct and racist policing will be even more dependent on the government that employs those police. That will deprive them of a measure of the leverage they need to force changes in the way the powers-that-be govern and enforce their will. That's a shame, because there's a real problem in Minneapolis and elsewhere with the spiderweb of laws in which we're ensnared and the selective ways in which they are enforced.

"Black people were 8.7 times more likely than white people to be arrested for a low-level offense—any offense with a fine of $3,000 or less and/or a year or less in jail," the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Minnesota found in 2015. "Native Americans were 8.6 times more likely than white people to be arrested for such offenses."

The ACLU attributed the problem to both racial disparities and overcriminalization. For starters, there are too many bullshit excuses for hassling people; 70 percent of the low-level charges described by the ACLU involve such offenses as expired boat registration, no proof of car insurance, selling liquor without a license, littering, disorderly conduct, consuming in public, interfering with pedestrian traffic, loitering with intent to commit a narcotics offense, drug paraphernalia, truancy, and curfew violations. With such excuses in hand, some police officers are then prone to disproportionately wield their power against people they don't like, such as members of minority groups.

A multitude of laws enforced selectively is a national problem.

"On the opening day of law school, I always counsel my first-year students never to support a law they are not willing to kill to enforce," Yale Law School's Stephen L. Carter wrote in 2014 after New York City cops killed Eric Garner during a confrontation rooted in suspicion that he was illegally selling loose cigarettes. "I remind them that the police go armed to enforce the will of the state, and if you resist, they might kill you."

Whether death, or injury, or loss of liberty is the final result, the victims of a plague of laws and their enforcement might be anybody; the March killing of Duncan Lemp, who was white, by police in Montgomery County, Maryland excited anger and threats to arrest his family for protesting. But African-Americans notice that an awful lot of the victims of abusive policing look like Breonna Taylor, or Charles Kinsey, or Philando Castile, or George Floyd—black like them, or otherwise members of groups that often get the short end of the stick when it comes to law enforcement.

"Police arrested 40 people for social-distancing violations from March 17 through May 4," The New York Times reported last month. "Of those arrested, 35 people were black, four were Hispanic and one was white." Nobody was killed, fortunately, but some were punched or knocked to the ground. And while the arrests did provoke anger, no violence beyond the arrests themselves resulted.

But everybody has a breaking point.

When aimed at individuals and private property that have nothing to do with governing institutions or law enforcement, riots are certainly destructive, and counterproductive, and flat-out wrong, but they're not "tyranny," as Tucker Carlson and company would have it. That word—tyranny—should be reserved for governments that over-govern and over-police their subjects until they elicit rage.

Advertisement

NEXT: Australian Court Rules Media Outlets Are Responsible for Facebook Users' Comments

J.D. Tuccille is a contributing editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Ra's al Gore
    June.1.2020 at 2:19 pm

    What antifa wants qualifies as ‘tyranny’. If they (not the actual protesters with a real grievance) are rioting on behalf of the tyranny they want, then the label fits.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.1.2020 at 2:31 pm

      The only people who fear anti-fascists are the fascists themselves!

    2. Nardz
      June.1.2020 at 2:51 pm

      C’mon, no tyranny would ever use street thugs to cause chaos and political intimidation.
      That’s totes silly

      1. Ra's al Gore
        June.1.2020 at 2:57 pm

        Brown shirts are just a myth.

        1. Compelled Speechless
          June.1.2020 at 3:20 pm

          As are Bolsheviks.

  2. Dillinger
    June.1.2020 at 2:21 pm

    torching the Minneapolis 3rd Precinct was just but the rest is theatre and smacks of effort.

    1. Idle Hands
      June.1.2020 at 3:03 pm

      I don’t have beef if these people take on city hall. They have my sympathies but the moment they start taking on people who have done nothing but try to carve out a livelihood it’s disgusting.

  3. lap83
    June.1.2020 at 2:25 pm

    “‘Rioting is a form of tyranny,Tucker Carlson said on his Fox News show. He’s wrong.”

    Ever hear of the term “mob rule”?

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.1.2020 at 2:29 pm

      I prefer the term “democratic authoritarianism” because I paid a lot for my college education.

    2. SilentSkies
      June.1.2020 at 3:01 pm

      Hell, even “tyranny of the majority”?

  4. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    June.1.2020 at 2:27 pm

    “Burn this motherfucker down!”
    – Martin Luther Kang, Jr.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    June.1.2020 at 2:34 pm

    There was that great meme after the Occupy movements of the girl screaming at a line of police in tactical gear and getting a blast of chemical irritant for her effort. The caption pointing to her read “WANTS MORE GOVERNMENT” and the caption pointing to the police read “MORE GOVERNMENT”.

    The reverse is true from small government conservatives who don’t seem to recognize that strong, bureaucratic police forces is more government. In fact, it’s the worst of government. It’s the enforcement arm of predatory rent-seeking policies and over-regulation. It’s where the hammer of big government meets the nail of you, the individual.

    1. DetroitDumbGuy
      June.1.2020 at 2:51 pm

      Precisely. This is why most of Fox News can’t be taken seriously when they talk about “small government conservatism.” They want blind allegiance to the police. They want to continue perhaps the most damaging big government policy of the last half century – the goddamned War on Drugs. They also seem to have an issue with what consulting adults do behind closed doors. They’re bootlickers, and they’re full of shit.

      Perhaps even more amazing – ANTIFA – allegedly against fascism is comprised of a bunch of self-contradicting fascists. They just call it socialism, as if that’s not fucking fascism.

      As noted by Dillinger, the police station being destroyed at least makes sense. Damaging private property serves no legitimate purpose.

      1. DetroitDumbGuy
        June.1.2020 at 2:58 pm

        Consenting* adults

      2. Eric
        June.1.2020 at 3:21 pm

        They just call it socialism, as if that’s not fucking fascism“

        Fascism could be classified as a type of socialism, but I wouldn’t say that socialism IS fascism.

    2. Nardz
      June.1.2020 at 2:53 pm

      “The reverse is true from small government conservatives who don’t seem to recognize that strong, bureaucratic police forces is more government”

      Strawmen are fun.
      Dogma uber alles

    3. Weigel's Cock Ring
      June.1.2020 at 2:59 pm

      Most of the worst police departments in America are in cities where conservatives have no power whatsoever. Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey is a so-called “progressive”, voted in by his fellow so-called “progressives”. He could eliminate their entire police force and there’s nothing any conservatives anywhere can do to stop him.

      In fact, I dare and challenge the mayor on one of these “progressive” cities to go ahead and do just that, get rid of all the police in your city as a big social experiment. I would love to see how that would work out.

      1. Fist of Etiquette
        June.1.2020 at 3:09 pm

        I agree with this, and criminal justice reform seems to find its roots lately in as many if not more conservative legislative clusters than not. But I see far too many Law & Order types also donning the mantle of Small Government Conservative. I’m not asking them to be anarchists, but at least recognize and attempt to address the over-regulating, over-legislating that leads to increased police interaction with citizens.

        Floyd wasn’t the result of central planning enforcement, but I believe the encounter’s cavalierly aggressive tactics are born from the training and culture that comes from over-policing.

    4. Overt
      June.1.2020 at 3:07 pm

      “The reverse is true from small government conservatives who don’t seem to recognize that strong, bureaucratic police forces is more government.”

      This. Man, if Trump had stuck with his “I’m sending the DOJ to Minnesota” line, instead of going into the “These thugs are going to pay” line, he could have gotten so far. Instead he grabbed defeat from the jaws of victory by going full “Law and Order”.

      We just got off months of Democrat Governors and Mayors locking people in their houses, and sending cops to give them tickets for walking their dogs. And then to top it off, cops in a blue city, in a purple state go and strangle a man to death. This was the opportunity to shine a light on just how the Left’s recipe has created jackbooted thugs. It was the moment to hang the failings of the police on the Democrats for a generation.

      And then Trump decided to side with the Law and Order crowd.
      Bummer.

      1. Nardz
        June.1.2020 at 3:12 pm

        Yea, how crazy to talk about law and order in response to mass rioting.
        Great point.
        Dogma uber alles!

        1. Eric
          June.1.2020 at 3:24 pm

          Overt’s use of “law and order” is different than yours. But you knew that.

      2. Fist of Etiquette
        June.1.2020 at 3:23 pm

        Ha. I cannot stand Trump but not so much for the reasons so many others have. He could actually have been a net good for the country’s return to individualism, even with all his faults. The outsider who didn’t need the same political capital that others require to force some change, he just can’t be that guy.

        He endured years of our cherished institutions trying to destroy his presidency and he still can’t find it in him to see them for what they are not just to him but to everyone who wants to be more than some bureaucrat’s chess piece.

  6. Commenter_XY
    June.1.2020 at 2:40 pm

    Mr. Tucille…From Merriam dictionary.

    tyranny (noun)

    tyr·​an·​ny | \ ˈtir-ə-nē \
    plural tyrannies
    Definition of tyranny
    1: oppressive power
    every form of tyranny over the mind of man
    — Thomas Jefferson
    especially : oppressive power exerted by government
    the tyranny of a police state
    2a: a government in which absolute power is vested in a single ruler
    especially : one characteristic of an ancient Greek city-state
    b: the office, authority, and administration of a tyrant
    3: a rigorous condition imposed by some outside agency or force
    living under the tyranny of the clock
    — Dixon Wecter
    4: an oppressive, harsh, or unjust act : a tyrannical act
    workers who had suffered tyrannies

    Yo Tucille…I think rioting qualified under a tyrannical act. Go back to school, fool.

  7. Ken Shultz
    June.1.2020 at 2:40 pm

    False equivalency isn’t the solution to any of our problems, but pretending there are major differences between violating people rights and violating people’s rights isn’t the solution either.

    When the government violates our rights, it’s called injustice.

    When individuals violate our rights, it’s called crime.

    So what?

    If the best you can say about a rights violating mob is that they aren’t as bad as an injustice perpetrating government, then you’re not adding anything of value to the conversation.

    There is no legitimate argument for willfully destroying the property and violating the rights of innocent bystanders, and that’s what the riots are doing. If and when private individuals exercise their Second Amendment right to defend themselves and the property rights against rioters, they’ll be just as justified as they would be if they were exercising their Second Amendment rights to overthrow a tyrannic government. Meanwhile, the state is thoroughly justified in using force to protect the rights of innocent bystanders; in fact, protecting our rights from criminals like thieves, looters, and arsonists is one of the few legitimate functions of government.

    1. Idle Hands
      June.1.2020 at 2:55 pm

      Is it just me or are we currently dealing with the weakest ineffectual political class in generations? They have done nothing but contribute and to destroy our society. They are parasites who do nothing but fan the flames of societies dissolution. They are locusts that feed on the decay of are once great innovative economy. We are a victim of our own success. It’s pretty clear we are on the downswing hopefully we have several more upswings left in us.

      1. Nardz
        June.1.2020 at 3:13 pm

        Correct.
        If they weren’t so incompetent, they wouldn’t be so objected to (and Trump would’ve never happened).
        Decadence is a bitch

      2. Ken Shultz
        June.1.2020 at 3:18 pm

        Someone should probably pipe up that dictators often rise up and get their support because of ineffectual leadership and bad government.

        Furthermore, from a small state, libertarian perspective, if the legitimate purpose of government is to protect our rights, then failing to protect our rights from obvious threats like rioters is a recipe/fuel for illegitimate, tyrannical government.

        The people who are making excuses for the rioters are building the foundation for tyrannical government.

  8. Idle Hands
    June.1.2020 at 2:41 pm

    I just don’t get how burning, looting and destroying property do anything to help you’re cause. If anything they’ve just served to divide people on what was a clear issue everyone saw was murder. It was an opportunity to build bridges. The country is a powder keg right now and I can’t help but feel the fuse has just started to be lit. We are in midst of total gov failure of all levels, they fucked up and have caused the deepest economic recession/depression in their lockdown fuckup since the depression. They are incable of leading. Right now we are dealing with riots across the country that are causing damage to people’s property with the gov basically standing back and letting it happen without recourse. What is the point of this mafia organization anyway? Rioting is tyranny, it’s mob rule and it’s chaos I’m sorry. Police unaccountably shutting down business’s and killing people is also tyranny. I really don’t see a way out right now. Feels like we are in the midst of a complete and total societal realignment and frankly that’s incredibly scary as in the past those generally lead to tyranny, fascism and communism.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.1.2020 at 2:44 pm

      If an African-American man sees his shadow and burns down the local Target, there will be 4 more years of Trump.

    2. Idle Hands
      June.1.2020 at 2:50 pm

      I just can’t with these protesters though they have through voting instituted vast gov bureaucracies to rid their societies of ails and are shocked when they are ruled by vast uncountable gov bureaucracies. The problem is inward not outward, if you don’t want petty bullshit policing don’t vote for people promising more of it in the name of safety, don’t vote for people who advocate for more laws and don’t vote for people who use collective guilt and othering to tell you it’s not your fault and they can solve all your problems as they are more than likely charlatans/grifters and most importantly leave places that make you feel unsafe and living under the jackboot of tyranny(ie the cities or state). This thing is incredibly fragile and I have a feeling we are about to find out how fragile it is.

  9. Weigel's Cock Ring
    June.1.2020 at 2:44 pm

    They’re BOTH forms of tyranny! You’re right that abusive policing is tyrannical and wrong, but you’re completely wrong when you say that Carlson is wrong.

    You’ve probably never run so much as a lemonade stand, so you wouldn’t understand what it’s like to be a small business owner who just watched his entire life’s work be destroyed for no particularly good reason. Short of dying or a loved one dying, it’s one of the worst things that can happen to you.

    Two wrongs don’t make a right, brother! You were taught this when you were a kid for a “reason”.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.1.2020 at 2:48 pm

      Reason can’t help but defend criminal acts, especially when committed by the poor and oppressed African-American community. Did the white community riot when the Houston PD murdered two white people during a botched drug raid? Do you think Reason would run apologetic articles about how whites deserve to riot because they’ve had it so difficult under the boot of authoritarian police? Without a Koch sponsor, this pathetic magazine would have disappeared into the ether of the Internet years ago.

      1. Nardz
        June.1.2020 at 2:59 pm

        Indeed

        https://reason.com/2020/05/01/criticize-the-michigan-protesters-for-crowding-into-a-building-without-masks-on-not-for-peacefully-carrying-weapons/

  10. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    June.1.2020 at 2:45 pm

    The state does it’s level best to ignore all the nonviolent ways in which people have tried to address this problem. All the nonviolent protesting, and organizing, and Tweeting, and voting have gotten absolutely no results. Police still get away with murder on a regular basis.

    Riots, on the other hand, always effect some kind of change, at least more change than being peaceful gets you.

    If you’re a results oriented person, what incentives have the state given you to not riot? I suppose “not getting arrested” is one, but it seems that isn’t good enough anymore, people are willing to get arrested over this. If the state only takes grievances seriously when they’re backed by torches and pitchforks, it’s no wonder everyone has a torch and a pitchfork.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.1.2020 at 2:49 pm

      Why is the Democrat party so unconcerned with the oppression of African-Americans by the local police department? Is it systemic racism?

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        June.1.2020 at 2:50 pm

        Yes. Historically, the Democratic Party is all about systemic racism.

      2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        June.1.2020 at 3:06 pm

        They’ve got themselves in a real pickle here because on one hand they want to blindly support unions, but on the other they want to blindly support African Americans.

        What would be great for them is if everyone would quit bickering over minor things like policy brutality and systemic racism and focus on what’s really important: uniting and defeating Donald Trump in November.

        1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
          June.1.2020 at 3:09 pm

          *police brutality, although as someone who does IT auditing and compliance for work “policy brutality” is going to make more appearances in my professional communications.

    2. Nardz
      June.1.2020 at 3:06 pm

      I agree.
      But take the torch and pitchfork to where the fuck it really belongs, not innocent people’s businesses

      1. Nardz
        June.1.2020 at 3:08 pm

        Also, it’s absolutely insane that people in every little town should feel compelled to march over the murder of George Floyd after his murderer has been arrested.
        Fucking sheep

        1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
          June.1.2020 at 3:15 pm

          It is odd, but I’m viewing this more as a “straw that broke the camel’s back” situation rather than everyone individually being mad about specifically George Floyd. A lot of cities have seen that shit play out in their towns, and now is their chance to make it known that it isn’t just Minneapolis that’s sick of this shit.

          And while I don’t condone looting Target or anything like that, I said in a previous thread why I understand it is a valid tactic. Businesses pay taxes and some of them make campaign contributions, and they’re probably pretty pissed off that some dipshit cop caused a riot and got their store looted and/or burned down. They’re going to be telling the mayor to get the wild dogs down at the PD on a fucking leash if they want another campaign contribution. It’s not those businesses’ problem to solve, but the rioters are giving them an incentive to help solve it.

          1. Earth Skeptic
            June.1.2020 at 3:25 pm

            Maybe, but also a chance for bored, frustrated people to break out of quarantine justified by what they consider to be a higher moral issue. Many of them are probably the same whiners who could not accept those who protested the lock down itself.

    3. Idle Hands
      June.1.2020 at 3:13 pm

      Fight city hall and the police not innocent people who actually provide services to the community without the threat of violence.

  11. Unicorn Abattoir
    June.1.2020 at 2:46 pm

    Coordinated Antifa riots
    Mob protection rackets
    Drug gang controlling a neighborhood.

    These are all forms of tyranny that have nothing to do with government.

  12. Jerry B.
    June.1.2020 at 3:05 pm

    Reason. Free Minds and Free Markets.

    Of course when someone burns your market down…

    Whatever happened to “don’t hurt people and don’t take their stuff”?

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.1.2020 at 3:21 pm

      Daddy Koch will pay for another market. What is the problem?

  13. Bearded Spock
    June.1.2020 at 3:23 pm

    This article and the one in today’s round up, suggest to me that Reason is growing weary of their responsible “rioting is bad” articles and is itching to break out their inner anarchist and let their cop-hating freak flag fly.

    It’s like forcing your kid to do his homework while his friends are out there having fun; you knew it just couldn’t last.

    “But mom! All my friends get to go to the riot!”

  14. JeremyR
    June.1.2020 at 3:24 pm

    Just about the only thing worse than government is mob rule.

Please to post comments