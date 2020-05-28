Coronavirus

As Lockdowns Are Lifted, Is the COVID-19 Reproductive Number Rising or Falling?

Two models generate strikingly different estimates.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (Wikipedia)

If you are a critic of COVID-19 lockdowns, here are some numbers you will like. I also have some numbers you will not like as much, which I will get to in a minute.

According to a model by researchers at the University of Utah, the "real-time reproductive number" for the COVID-19 virus—the number of people infected by the average carrier—has fallen in Florida since the state began loosening its restrictions on businesses and individuals, from 0.98 on April 30 to 0.5 on May 26.

When the reproductive number falls below one, that indicates an epidemic is waning. The daily number of new cases can be expected to decline, and eventually so will the total number of active cases as previously infected people recover.

In Texas and Georgia, two other states with big populations that lifted their lockdowns on April 30, the pattern in the University of Utah model is initially similar but less encouraging in the last few days. In Texas, the model shows the real-time reproductive number falling from 1.13 on April 30 to 0.79 on May 22 and 23 before climbing to 1.32 on May 26. In Georgia, the number drops from 0.96 on April 30 to 0.78 on May 24, then rises to 1.01 as of May 26.

If you are a lockdown supporter, here are some numbers you will like better. According to a different model, this one produced by the independent data scientist Youyang Gu, the reproductive number in Florida rose from 0.96 on April 30 to 1.07 on May 26. Gu's model also shows the number rising in Texas (from 1.01 to 1.07) and Georgia (from 1.03 to 1.07) during that period.

Feel free to pick the numbers that reinforce your preexisting beliefs. If you want to support the view that lockdowns are overrated as a way to reduce transmission of the COVID-19 virus, the University of Utah model is for you. If you want to support the view that lifting lockdowns is reckless, Gu is your man.

Who is right? I don't know, but so far the Gu model has been remarkably accurate in predicting COVID-19 deaths, and the reproductive number figures into those projections.

The University of Utah model uses "a collated time series of daily state-wise positive
case counts from the COVID Tracking Project." The researchers calculate the reproductive number "using two complementary methods": the Wallinga and Teunis method, "which is forward-looking," and the Cori method, "which is backward-looking." The Gu model "builds machine learning techniques on top of a classic infectious disease model" known as SEIR, which starts by dividing the population into four groups: susceptible, exposed, infectious, and recovered.

As my colleague Ron Bailey has noted, the Gu model's projections "are considerably less optimistic" than the projections from other widely cited models. Historically, Gu notes, his model's COVID-19 death projections have matched the actual fatalities counted by the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center much better than the model used by the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME). On May 2, for instance, the Gu model predicted 101,950 deaths in the United States by today, compared to the IHME projection (since revised) of 71,918. The current Johns Hopkins tally is 100,415.

The Gu model predicted that the death toll would reach 100,000 by May 25, and that happened just a couple of days later. It is now projecting more than 200,000 deaths by August 28. A projection by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, leaked to the press early this month, predicted that mark would be reached by June 1, which thankfully has proven to be excessively pessimistic. But if history is any guide, the IHME projections err in the opposite direction. They currently go only as far as August 4, when the predicted death toll is about 132,000, compared to more than 173,000 in the Gu model.

Since the Gu model's death projections incorporate its estimate of the reproductive number, it seems to have a pretty good handle on the latter, which suggests it is closer to the mark than the University of Utah model. Nationally, the Gu model shows the reproductive number falling from 2.26 on February 5 to a low of 0.91 on April 11, then beginning to rise on April 28 and reaching 1.02 today. The University of Utah model puts the national average at 2.66 on March 20, falling more or less steadily to 0.8 on May 24 and 25 before rising slightly to 0.85 as of May 26.

While I would prefer to believe the more optimistic scenario, the Gu model's historical performance makes a compelling case for (relative) pessimism. Furthermore, it is plausible that lockdowns had some impact on virus transmission and that lifting them would boost the reproductive number. Whether that means they were worth their enormous economic cost is another question, especially since many of the COVID-19 deaths they ostensibly prevented may simply have been delayed.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    May.28.2020 at 3:16 pm

    Whether that means they were worth their enormous economic cost is another question, especially since many of the deaths they ostensibly prevented may simply have been delayed.

    You monster.

    1. Echo Chamber
      May.28.2020 at 3:36 pm

      “many of the deaths they ostensibly prevented may simply have been delayed.”
      Hate to break it to you, but death is unavoidable.

      1. Fist of Etiquette
        May.28.2020 at 3:50 pm

        Maybe with that attitude.

  2. Ra's al Gore
    May.28.2020 at 3:17 pm

    Too late. No way we would have made the decisions we made in March with the models we have now. Models have already done their damage. Fuck them.

  3. Ben_
    May.28.2020 at 3:24 pm

    No model shows hospitals getting overwhelmed. The lockdowns were about flattening the curve so hospitals don’t get overwhelmed, right?

    1. Don't look at me!
      May.28.2020 at 3:52 pm

      That was then, this is now.

  4. Unicorn Abattoir
    May.28.2020 at 3:30 pm

    What if we don’t care which model is right and just want to get back to our lives?

    1. Tristian
      May.28.2020 at 3:43 pm

      /thread

    2. Compelled Speechless
      May.28.2020 at 3:56 pm

      Who says any of the models are right? At this point I’m inclined to believe none of them and go with instinct. More people are going to end up dying from the economic impact of this over the next 5 years than will die from the virus before (if?) there’s a vaccine.
      There’s a new technocracy spreading that insists we listen to them and they should have powers that are contrary to our constitution without ever having proved that their models can accurately predict anything. It’s not hard science until it’s repeatable. So far the only repetition is failure to be accurate. I’m not saying we can never get there. Who knows? We’ve made incredible progress in the last couple of hundred years and the sky may be the limit. I am saying that right now, we’re not even close and the unbelievable hubris needs to be reigned in.

  5. Billy Bones
    May.28.2020 at 3:33 pm

    I do not find Gu’s numbers any more frightening than U of Utah’s. And I do not believe, as a Georgia resident, that we ever told that there would not be a slight uptick when we lifted our lock down. We expected an uptick in cases. There is not an activity that humans partake that does not come with risk of death. I am happy my state is opening and I am encouraged by both sets of numbers.

  6. Ken Shultz
    May.28.2020 at 3:38 pm

    The public’s tolerance for the shut downs may have fallen so low that an increase in the rate of infection due to the shut downs being lifted doesn’t really matter anymore.

    Yesterday, I linked to the story about how the Catholic and Lutheran churches of Minnesota sent a joint letter to the governor of Minnesota announcing their intention to reopen their churches in spite of the law. When you’ve lost the Catholic and Lutheran clergy of Minnesota, who else is left to support your lock downs? We’re not talking about the militia movement here!

    The chattering classes, the government bureaucrats, and the people who will support anything so long as they think the right is against it will stay behind you, but that is a very small slice of the American people.

    Everywhere in the world, people started isolating themselves before the government shut things down, and people will come out of isolation when they’re ready everywhere in the world–whether the chattering class, the government bureaucrats, or the progressives like it or not.

    1. Zeb
      May.28.2020 at 4:15 pm

      I hope you are right. And I hope that people figure out that wearing a piece of dirty cloth over your face doesn’t do much to protect anyone and isn’t very healthy for the wearer either.

  7. Tristian
    May.28.2020 at 3:46 pm

    Florida got it right.

    That has to make NY and the hiders feel really dumb, being outsmarted by Florida.

  8. Case of the Mondays
    May.28.2020 at 3:46 pm

    Both the 1957 and 1968 pandemics are estimated to have killed over 1 million worldwide each. And possibly much higher but uncertain.

    For a much smaller world population than today. This is the same except a different virus. No lockdowns before and life went on. If you still believe in a lockdown you are nothing but a government slave.

    1. Don't look at me!
      May.28.2020 at 3:54 pm

      But, we have all those cool commercials showing how fun and brave lockdowns are.

    2. Ron
      May.28.2020 at 4:23 pm

      My mother talked about the 68 pandemic and how they all worked and those who were sick went home including her until the boss called because he didn’t know where his ass was

  9. Zeb
    May.28.2020 at 4:13 pm

    Whoever is right, the lockdowns are reckless and destructive.

    It’s as if people have forgotten that there are other things that matter in the world besides the number of people who die from one particular virus. Basing what you think about lockdowns solely on what is likely to happen with the virus is criminally stupid. You have to consider the whole of the effect of lockdowns on society in the short and long term. Just stop it with this idiotically narrow focus on the pandemic. It’s not the only thing happening or the only thing that matters.

    1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      May.28.2020 at 4:39 pm

      criminally stupid

      If only that were a legal concept!

  10. Ron
    May.28.2020 at 4:21 pm

    models that don’t emulate what is happening in the real world should be thrown out and since all teh states that have reopened have reduce the rates why are we even looking at the models that say otherwise. I had this argument in real life once. my plans said the wall would be 2′ tall his forms were up and showed it to be 2′ yet his transit was saying 8′. i explained to him that the trainsit height had nothing to do with anything, many forget that fact and his form boards confirmed my numbers. why he didn’t look at his real world vs his math world I’ll never understand. which is why look at models the conflict with teh real world this is insane

    1. Ron
      May.28.2020 at 4:25 pm

      anyone remember the 3000 deaths a day that was to happen after opening up?? what happened to that BS

  11. Krokko
    May.28.2020 at 4:32 pm

    Interesting that the Gu model rises to 1.07 for all three states…

  12. Liberty Lover
    May.28.2020 at 4:34 pm

    At least here in Wisconsin, increasing numbers of infections coincided with both the opening and increased testing. They tested the front line workers, then the essential workers, then those that thought they had symptoms then anyone that chose to show up, and all for free. So how do you decide the opening increased the numbers when testing was increased by that many new people? My guess is the percentage of infections remained the same, but the number of “reported” cases went up. Seeing all this testing was orchestrated to coincide with the opening and the rate of deaths is still not only low, but declining, there is no way to make a statistical statement that is worth a pinch of (add your own word here)!

    1. Zeb
      May.28.2020 at 4:49 pm

      THat cannot be repeated enough. More tests means more confirmed cases. If you increase rates of testing, you should expect to see an increase in known cases. If it isn’t sufficiently randomized to apply to the population as a whole, testing results really tell us very little.

  13. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    May.28.2020 at 4:37 pm

    Feel free to pick the numbers that reinforce your preexisting beliefs.

    OK, Sullum, I take back the last bad thing I said about you. That is some keen observational humor.

    1. The Showa Period
      May.28.2020 at 4:49 pm

      He recycled it from a reader’s criticism of his work.

