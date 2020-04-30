FBI

Much of the FBI's Treatment of Mike Flynn Was Business as Usual, and That's the Scandal

Agents regularly attempt to catch suspects in lies to threaten them with prosecution, even when they can’t prove underlying crimes.

|

mikeflynn_1161x653
(Douliery Olivier/ABACA/Newscom)

Michael Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general and the former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, is back in the news after his attorneys released documents purporting to show that FBI officials considered trying to get Flynn to lie in order to prosecute him or get him fired. Flynn resigned in February 2017. In December 2017, he pled guilty to charges that he intentionally lied to the FBI about his connections and communications with a Russian ambassador.

The documents, released by Flynn's attorneys on Wednesday, show handwritten notes that discuss strategies for interviewing Flynn. One note asks "What is our goal? Truth/admission or to get him to lie so we can prosecute him or get him fired?" Fox News reports that the notes were written by Bill Priestap, the former head of FBI counterintelligence.

Fox highlights that question in its reporting but also contextualizes it: This document appears to show the author (again, Fox reports it is Priestap, but that has not been confirmed by the FBI or the Justice Department) questioning the tactic and suggesting that the FBI show Flynn the evidence against him rather than trick him into a lie. The author of the FBI document worries that "if we're seen as playing games, [White House] will be furious." At the end of the list, the author wrote, "protect our institution by not playing games."

Much of that context is lost in an online uproar over a supposed "perjury trap" meant to bring down Trump by first bringing down Flynn. Whether or not there were individuals or factions within the agency that wanted to attack Trump, what the FBI did to Flynn is normal FBI behavior for interviewing suspects. They've been doing it for decades. (Remember Martha Stewart?)

This is not a defense of the FBI. What the agency did to Flynn was wrong, not because he worked for Trump, but because it is wrong to induce an otherwise not-guilty person to break the law. And it's something FBI interviewers do regularly so that they can use their dishonesty as leverage when there's little evidence of actual criminal behavior. Ken "Popehat" White, Reason contributing editor and a former federal prosecutor who is now a defense attorney, has written extensively about the FBI's tactic of luring suspects into lies. After Flynn pled guilty, White used his plea deal to explain precisely why no one should sit down for an interview with FBI agents without extensive preparation.

On Wednesday, White tweeted out a useful thread explaining precisely how the FBI gets away with this and how federal laws could be reformed to eradicate the practice. Federal statute 18 USC 1001 makes it a crime to lie to the feds on a "material" matter, even if the FBI already knows the truth, aren't misled, and the lie doesn't affect the investigation. This incentivizes the FBI to play these games in the first place, to try to trick suspects into a lie that could be used against them. White argues that if people truly care about these tactics, they should lobby Congress to change the federal statute that makes the practice legal.

Trump appears ready to do his part in getting rid of the practice:

Framing what happened to Flynn primarily as a "deep state" conspiracy to take down Trump obscures the reality that this is a routine and completely legal FBI practice that will continue unless there are serious statutory reforms.

NEXT: New York Paid $69 Million to a Shady Vendor for Ventilators That Were Never Delivered

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Ra's al Gore
    April.30.2020 at 1:13 pm

    Its bad when they do this to anyone.

    Its bad when they do this to interfere in an election.

    Both can be true.

    1. R Mac
      April.30.2020 at 1:29 pm

      CHTST.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    April.30.2020 at 1:14 pm

    Framing what happened to Flynn primarily as a “deep state” conspiracy to take down Trump obscures the reality that this is a routine and completely legal FBI practice that will continue unless there are serious statutory reforms.

    Perhaps, but acknowledging that they’re willing to do this to a president-elect staffer has value.

    1. Leo Kovalensky II
      April.30.2020 at 1:25 pm

      It has value in that maybe we can get at least half of the political class to pay attention to the practice. I’ll be happily surprised if the Republicans care beyond Flynn to these abuses against individuals with whom they aren’t allied politically.

      We saw with the FISA extension that at the end of the day they sided with the deep state over citizens, so I won’t hold my breath that they learn the lesson here either.

    2. Idle Hands
      April.30.2020 at 1:27 pm

      seriously if you’re willing to do this to a protected creature of the swamp than they are willing to do worse to you.

  3. Nardz
    April.30.2020 at 1:15 pm

    “Business as usual”

    Called it.
    Or rather, called Leo unintentionally foreshadowing it.
    What a fucking joke

    1. Leo Kovalensky II
      April.30.2020 at 1:21 pm

      This is not a defense of the FBI. What the agency did to Flynn was wrong, not because he worked for Trump, but because it is wrong to induce an otherwise not-guilty person to break the law.

      Perhaps your didn’t read the whole article?

      Shackford is saying that we should be concerned with what happened to Flynn, not because of his political position, but because this is what the FBI does to everyone. That is an outrage. The political right should care as much about the treatment of “ordinary” citizens as they do their political allies.

      1. John
        April.30.2020 at 1:24 pm

        Shackford misses most of the point. It wasn’t just that they induced him to “break the law”. He didn’t break the law. It is that they withheld evidence and forced him to plead guilty to something he didn’t do.

        As I say below, White was happy to join the Flynn lynch mob when all of this was going on. Only now does he suddenly decide there must be something wrong at the FBI. And even then it all about some badly written laws and not the actual misconduct that occurred here.

        1. Leo Kovalensky II
          April.30.2020 at 1:28 pm

          And even then it all about some badly written laws and not the actual misconduct that occurred here.

          I don’t read it that way at all.

          I see Shackford saying that the fact this is legal is much more of a threat than the specific misconduct here. The right way to correct the wrongs against Flynn (and they are serious wrongs) is to fix the broken system, not just harp on a single instance as if it is singular. What happened to Flynn is deeply troubling, but that it is systemic makes it even more troubling.

  4. Leo Kovalensky II
    April.30.2020 at 1:18 pm

    Let’s hope Trump follows through on this promise. Nobody should be trapped into breaking a law by the FBI or any police/prosecutor.

    I was disappointed that Trump didn’t use the FISA abuse perpetrated against his campaign to bring down the whole FISA scheme to go after Americans. Let’s hope he handles this issue better than that one.

  5. John
    April.30.2020 at 1:22 pm

    Ken White spent all last year claiming that Flynn’s guilty plea was entirely legal and legitimate and that anyone who claimed otherwise was crazy.

    And this is about more than the perjury trap. This is about the FBI failing to disclose exculpatory evidence to Flynn and forcing him to plead guilty to something he didn’t do without having a full and true understanding of the evidence against him. The problem isn’t just that they cooked this up as way to destroy Flynn, it is that they withheld evidence of that from Flynn and then bullied him into making a guilty plea. The fact that there are notes that show FBI agents dreaming up ways to trap Flynn into lying would make convicting Flynn of lying in a trial pretty difficult. That is Brady evidence and it was withheld from Flynn and means his plea is invalid.

    I said well over a year ago that it is apparent that the government withheld Brady evidence and his plea is invalid under Giglio. And Ken White said was insane and that Flynn’s plea was as pure as the driven snow.

    Come to find out not so much. And now White wants to come in and say “well the real problem is that the FBI does this all the time”. No the problem is the FBI did it here and Ken White acted as propaganda agent for them for all of 2019.

    White is a total phony who was right with the mob cheering on the FBI destroying Flynn when it mattered. For him to now suddenly realize the FBI might engage in misconduct is frankly pathetic but exactly what anyone paying attention should expect from him.

  6. Fats of Fury
    April.30.2020 at 1:22 pm

    Who sets the operational rules for the FBI, DOJ or the Congress? If Trump tries I suspect some judge will block him.

    1. John
      April.30.2020 at 1:26 pm

      Ultimately the courts set the rules. This is not a case of the FBI following bad procedure. The FBI violated Brady v. Maryland and obtained an unlawful plea of guilty from Flynn. That has nothing to do with the procedures. That is straight up illegal conduct. No procedure says that is okay.

  7. Idle Hands
    April.30.2020 at 1:25 pm

    While true. This was treated as a right wing conspiracy forever and Schiff was the more measured guy in comparison to Nunes who was clown was the dominant narrative throughout.

  8. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    April.30.2020 at 1:26 pm

    The real storal of the mory is to simply not talk to the FBI. Just zip your lips. The Supreme Court has ruled that unless you expressly say you are invoking the Fifth Amendment, you don’t get its protection; but its protection is pretty limited when the purpose of your interrogation is to get you to spill or lie,

    Just zip your lip. Don’t say hello, don’t say you are shutting up, just shut up from start to finish. If they really have the goods on you, you will find out anyway. If they don’t have the goods on you, don’t give them the goods on you; just shut up.

    IANAL.

    1. John
      April.30.2020 at 1:28 pm

      No. the real moral of the story is that the FBI framed an innocent man. The only part of this article that is correct is that the fact that they could do it to someone as important as Flynn means they certainly have done it before and can and do do it to anyone. And that is terrifying. And if they are so depraved they will do this, not talking to them while smart likely isn’t going to save you if they decide to go after you.

Please to post comments