Coronavirus

8 Possible Reasons for the Huge International Differences in COVID-19 Deaths

For each plausible theory, there are puzzling counterexamples.

|

CoronavirusAbstract
(Dgmate/Dreamstime)

If you're trying to figure out why some places have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic while others so far seem to be largely unscathed, there is no shortage of hypotheses. But for each seemingly plausible explanation, there are counterexamples that complicate the story.

Reporting Differences

We know that the true number of infections in any given place is far larger than the number of confirmed cases, although exactly how much larger is a matter of much dispute. We also know that deaths are undercounted, especially if they happen at home and involve people with other serious medical conditions who are never tested for the virus. While the first gap is apt to be much bigger than the second gap, the size of both is likely to vary from one country to another, depending on testing rates and reporting practices.

Still, those differences by themselves cannot account for the striking international  differences in COVID-19 deaths. "Even in places with abysmal record-keeping and broken health systems," The New York Times notes, "mass burials or hospitals turning away sick people by the thousands would be hard to miss, and a number of places are just not seeing them—at least not yet."

Stage of the Epidemic

Fewer than 50,000 COVID-19 cases and fewer than 2,000 deaths have been reported in the entire continent of Africa, which has a population of 1.3 billion. That amounts to fewer than two deaths per million people, compared to nearly 200 per million in Europe and a bit more than that in the United States—a huge difference, even allowing for underreporting.

Judging from the first confirmed cases, COVID-19 spread to Europe about three weeks before it hit Africa. Although the death rate in Africa is bound to rise as the epidemic progresses there, the difference in timing cannot fully account for the enormous difference in fatalities per capita. And Japan, where the first COVID-19 case was reported on January 16, a week before the first confirmed cases in Europe, has a far lower COVID-19 death rate, although not as low as Africa's. South Korea, which reported its first COVID-19 case on January 20, likewise has a remarkably low death rate.

Age Demographics

Since COVID-19 fatality rates are dramatically higher among the elderly, one obvious explanation is age demographics. The population of Africa, where the median age is about 20, is much younger than the population of Europe, where the median age is about 43.

As the Times notes, however, some countries with young populations, such as Iran (median age: 32) and Ecuador (median age: 28) are seeing relatively high numbers of COVID-19 deaths, although not as many per capita as Europe. And Japan, which has an even higher median age (48) than Europe, again provides a puzzling counterexample.

Social Customs

"In Thailand and India, where virus numbers are relatively low, people greet each other at a distance, with palms joined together as in prayer," the Times notes. "In Japan and South Korea, people bow, and long before the coronavirus arrived, they tended to wear face masks when feeling unwell."

Then again, the Times says, "there are notable exceptions to the cultural distancing theory. In many parts of the Middle East, such as Iraq and the Persian Gulf countries, men often embrace or shake hands on meeting, yet most are not getting sick." Iraq, which has a population half as big as neighboring Iran's but a substantially lower median age (21 vs. 32), has reported less than 2 percent as many COVID-19 deaths.

Climate

Since the COVID-19 virus does not seem to like heat and light, the Times notes, it makes sense that it has made relatively little progress in tropical countries such as Chad and Guyana but is more pervasive in places with more temperate climates, such as Italy and the United States. Yet "some of the worst outbreaks in the developing world have been in places like the Amazonas region of Brazil, as tropical a place as any."

Population Density

It's no surprise that New York City, which has the highest population density by far of any city in the United States, has had many more COVID-19 deaths per capita than places where people live farther apart. Antibody tests conducted by the state health department in April suggested that more than a fifth of the city's population had been infected. Yet densely populated cities such as Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo, Bangkok, New Delhi, and Lagos have not seen anything like the cases and deaths reported in New York.

Government Policies

"Lockdowns, with bans on religious conclaves and spectator sporting events, clearly work," the Times declares, citing the World Health Organization. "More than a month after closing national borders, schools and most businesses, countries from Thailand to Jordan have seen new infections drop." Yet "counter-intuitively, some countries where authorities reacted late and with spotty enforcement of lockdowns appear to have been spared. Cambodia and Laos both had brief spates of infections when few social distancing measures were in place but neither has recorded a new case in about three weeks."

South Korea's response to COVID-19—focused on early and wide testing, coupled with aggressive contact tracing and targeted quarantines—has been notably different from the American response, which was crippled by a government-engineered test shortage and has featured broad business closures and stay-at-home orders. Government-mandated social distancing in South Korea has been significantly less strict and less sweeping.

Likewise in Japan, where schools were closed but there were no American-style lockdowns, although the government recommended precautions such as avoiding unnecessary outings. In Sweden, another country that has eschewed a broad lockdown, the COVID-19 death rate is higher than in other Scandinavian countries but lower than in such countries as Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the U.K.

Luck

Some places may be seeing worse epidemics because they happened to have more "super-spreaders": carriers who infected an unusually large number of people at particular gatherings. The Times cites several examples, including the Diamond Princess cruise ship, a funeral in Albany, Georgia, and a church service in Daegu, South Korea.

New York City's epidemic seems to have been seeded by many international travelers, mainly from Europe. Other things being equal, places with fewer visitors can be expected to have fewer chains of transmission. That might be part of the explanation for the striking differences between New York and California, where the virus seems to have been spreading by mid-January (judging from a COVID-19 death, apparently via local transmission, on February 6 in Santa Clara County).

"Far-flung nations, such as some in the South Pacific and parts of sub-Saharan Africa, have not been as inundated with visitors bringing the virus with them," the Times notes. "Health experts in Africa cite limited travel from abroad as perhaps the main reason for the continent's relatively low infection rate."

NEXT: Who Should Pay the Rent During a Pandemic?

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Nail
    May.4.2020 at 2:39 pm

    dafuck ? Not one mention of China and their lying asses in the entire article.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      May.4.2020 at 2:55 pm

      Didn’t mention #metoo either. What a piece of unwoke shit!

  2. Overt
    May.4.2020 at 2:41 pm

    Another problem is trying to compare giant countries like the United States with small dense states like South Korea, or even city states like Hong Kong.

    Another possible factor is the strain of disease. Most West Coast cases are hit by a strain of COVID that came directly from China. The East Coast was hit by the same strain that burned through such hot spots as France, Belgium, Spain and Italy. It is possible that the infection and fatality rates of these two strains are sufficiently different.

  3. Case of the Mondays
    May.4.2020 at 2:41 pm

    Currently 3.55M positive cases, 249K deaths. Number of infected at a minimum is x10 # of cases, so TFR is 0.7 worldwide. But reality would say it’s probably x20 to x50, so final TFR is going to be about 0.2-0.3.

    Which is similar to 1957 and 1968, and therefore this is not worse, and also none of this lockdown bullshit was necessary because you are gonna get one day until you get a vaccine and even then you will still likely get it if it mutates.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      May.4.2020 at 2:57 pm

      You can’t just make shit up (“minimum of 10”) and use it to come up with “facts” (“so TFR is 0.7”).

  4. Nail
    May.4.2020 at 2:44 pm

    The world puts an asterisk next to China’s name.

    https://spectator.us/china-asterisk/

    From the Spectator article:

    “After months of publishing suspiciously low numbers for coronavirus infections and deaths, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) finally acknowledged it had consciously undercounted cases, initially excluding those who were asymptomatic, and belatedly revised its official death total in Wuhan by 50 percent, to 3,869*. Even so, many believe that is still too low.”

    Interesting this doesn’t get a passing glance in Sullum’s piece.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      May.4.2020 at 2:58 pm

      Why should it get a place in this article? It’s junk. Why compare real data with junk to come up with bogus conclusions?

  5. marti124
    May.4.2020 at 2:47 pm

    Another reason for international differences, especially when the per 1 million case count compared to the 1 million death count, such as Turkey’s death rate per 1 million is 1/8th ours, is to see how the country is treating Covid-19. Many countries are using Hydroxychloroquine/Zpack/Zinc Rx both at a prophylactic for their medical workers and as an early patient Rx at signs of symptoms. Turkey is, and they do 65% as much testing as US does per 1 million people. Google for such data. Use 91-Divoc to chart differences, focusing on adjusted per population and “add highlight” option. I’d provide links if your comments allowed it but most of the time it doesn’t. The American Association of Physicians and Surgeons has a nice page on international Covid-19 treatment approaches and efficacy. They mentioned Turkey in their examples.

  6. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    May.4.2020 at 2:55 pm

    A. There is no vaccine and won’t be for a year.

    B. Everyone, or at least some close approximation like 90%, has to be infected before the virus stops spreading.

    C. No economy can be locked down until a vaccine is developed, tested, and applied.

    D. It doesn’t really matter which countries have what infection rates right now. See A and B.

    E. The only rationale for all these lockdowns recognized A and B andaimed only at flattening the curve so hospitals weren’t overloaded.

    F. Hospitals even in New York are not overloaded and have not been overloaded.

    Z. Stop the fucking lockdowns.

  7. Ron
    May.4.2020 at 2:58 pm

    Death are undercounted due to home deaths but the over count due to lying by hospitals, coroners and government is far in excess of the undercount.

Please to post comments