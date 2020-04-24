Coronavirus

California Coronavirus Antibody Studies Likely Wrong That 12.4 Million of New York City's 8.4 Million Residents Have Already Been Infected With the Virus

California and New York coronavirus infection rate estimates differ substantially.

(Steve Seepersaud | Dreamstime.com)

How many Americans have already been infected with the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19? Answering that question would give public health officials and the rest of us a much better idea of how dangerous the illness is. That information would enable accurate calculations of what percentage of infected people die of the disease, that is, the infection fatality rate.

Right now there are nearly 900,000 confirmed cases in the U.S., but researchers know that potentially a very high percentage of people who have been infected have experienced mild or even symptomless versions of the disease are undetected by the health care system. The best way to figure out the actual percentage of Americans who have already encountered the disease is to do random population screening using antibody blood tests. Three months into the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has yet to fully implement this sort of population screening.

In the absence of widespread testing by the CDC, privately funded researchers associated with Stanford and the University of Southern California earlier this month released the results of two controversial studies in which they tested the blood of residents of Los Angeles and Santa Clara (Silicon Valley) counties for antibodies to the virus. Applying various statistical and demographic adjustments, the California researchers estimated in Santa Clara County that the actual number of residents already infected by early April ranged between 48,000 and 81,000, which would be 50 to 85 times more than the number of confirmed cases. For Los Angeles County they calculated that approximately 221,000 to 442,000 residents have had the infection, which is 28 to 55 times higher than the tally of confirmed cases at the time of the study. If their calculations are right, that would mean that the disease has spread undetected widely throughout the population and would thus be much less deadly than many other researchers had feared.

Applying the lowest (28) and the highest (85) undetected case ratios from the California studies to the 260,000 confirmed cases in New York state would imply that between 7.3 and 22.1 million of the Empire State's 19.5 million residents have already been infected. Applying those ratios to New York City's 146,000 confirmed cases would imply that between 4.1 and 12.4 million of the Big Apple's 8.4 million residents have been exposed to the disease (which, for the upper-end estimate, is obviously impossible).

Yesterday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed the results of antibody tests of randomly accosted 3,000 New Yorkers tested as they bought groceries and shopped at various locations across 19 counties in 40 localities. The tests suggested that 13.9 percent of New York state and 21.2 percent of New York City residents had been exposed to the virus. That would mean that 2.7 million and 1.8 million state and city residents respectively have been infected with the virus. Stephen Hawes, chair of the University of Washington's department of epidemiology, told the New York Times that he believed it was likely that New York's survey was overestimating the infection rate somewhat by targeting people moving around in society. Folks who are more circumspect about social distancing weren't tested.

Calculations using these New York state and city blood test data suggest that the rate of mild and symptomless coronavirus infections is only about ten to elevenfold greater than the number of confirmed cases in those jurisdictions. Assuming the New York blood test data are reasonably accurate would suggest that the California studies are overestimating undetected infection rates three to eightfold. If Hawes is correct that would mean that the California studies' undetected infection estimates are even less likely to be in the ballpark.

One upshot is that the California studies' relatively low estimates of the percent of infected people who eventually die of the disease—between 0.1 and 0.3 percent—are unfortunately too optimistic.

For more detail, see Jacob Sullum's excellent discussion of why California and New York fatality rates might differ.

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

  1. Longtobefree
    April.24.2020 at 12:44 pm

    Well, gee, Ron, any chance they differ because one is a socialist paradise of packed together sardines STILL riding germ infested subways, and the other is a socialist paradise spread the hell out and using private cars?

    1. mad.casual
      April.24.2020 at 1:17 pm

      “The coldest winter I ever saw was a summer in San Francisco.” – attribution unclear. However, they could plausibly be a Los Angelean (or is it Los Angeleno? I’m a Hoosier so I can never remember that shit) but they almost certainly weren’t a New Yorker.

  2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    April.24.2020 at 12:46 pm

    ” (which, for the upper-end estimate, is obviously impossible). ”

    says someone unfamiliar with the “alternate facts” approach preferred by the Trump administration

    1. Case of the Mondays
      April.24.2020 at 12:50 pm

      Still hiding and cowering in your studio apartment Rev?

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
        April.24.2020 at 1:46 pm

        My conditions are relatively good. I can work easily if I wish to. I am fortunate enough to have plenty of cushions (provisions, comfort, entertainment, finances). Everyone in my family is healthy. No strong reason to leave the house except to deliver provisions to some people who are better off staying at home.

        Plus, my side continues to win the culture war, which pleases me greatly.

        How are you?

  3. Geraje Guzba
    April.24.2020 at 12:49 pm

    //One upshot is that the California studies’ relatively low estimates of the percent of infected people who eventually die of the disease—between 0.1 and 0.3 percent—are unfortunately too optimistic.//

    Back to full pessimism, ladies and gentlemen.

    1. mad.casual
      April.24.2020 at 1:28 pm

      No No No, people are getting tested and the testing is curing COVID. That’s the underlying message of this article.

      Roche evaluated a bunch of the existing COVID antibody tests to see if they could buy one and bring it to market faster/cheaper than they could develop one. Some were absolute garbage, none were reliable enough for commercial production and they’ve gone in house. Keep in mind that when people initially poo-pooed the FDA for disallowing ‘home brew’ kits as diagnostic devices, they were doing so specifically because of the issue that Ron is now lamenting.

  4. Case of the Mondays
    April.24.2020 at 12:49 pm

    OK, so it’s 10 times the number of infections. That is 9 million based on 900k tested positive. 50k have now died. So that means the rate is 0.56%. And that’s based on NY data, which as Sullum indicated is going to be worse. Therefore it is no stretch to say that this will be closer to 0.3% at the end.

    A bad flu like season sure. A pandemic that required crashing economies – no way.

    1. Geraje Guzba
      April.24.2020 at 12:55 pm

      Nobody will admit to overreacting and, therefore, the numbers need to be fudged, incessantly, to ensure that the insane overreactions across the country can continue to be sold as a good faith, appropriate reactions.

      This means we will have to play the lockdown game every flu season, because seasonal influenza is now teaming up with the coronavirus to kill everyone’s grandparents and fat friends.

      The more this virus becomes exposed as a joke, the harder the crackdowns are going to get. Government does not like being laughed at, so it will do everything in its power to make sure we are all crying.

    2. Ronald Bailey
      April.24.2020 at 12:57 pm

      CM: Just trying to figure out the disease data here. See my colleague Jacob Sullum’s trade-off arguments here.

      1. Overt
        April.24.2020 at 1:09 pm

        Mr Bailey:

        There are too many confounding factors here. First, we are certain that demographics plays a big difference in how serious this disease is. But none of these studies account for differences in demographics. Further, it is known through genetic analysis that the strain of Covid in California likely came directly from China, while the strain in New York came from Europe. The latter is thought to cause more serious problems. Finally, the infrastructure (density, mass transit) and climate differences between the two states are very likely causing different rates of infection.

        So using one set of data to confirm/invalidate the other is going to likely be a fool’s errand:

        New York could have more serious cases per Infected because it is a more deadly disease, or because the infected have higher incidence of comorbitites.

        California could have fewer serious/confirmed per infected because the strain is less serious (leading to not notice and spread it more) or because the strain has been in the region longer. (Checking through my work’s slack messages, we had a rash of flu like symptoms the last two weeks in January.)

    3. Longtobefree
      April.24.2020 at 1:42 pm

      The pandemic never required crashing the economy; the fascist dream of using the crisis as an excuse crashed the economy.
      And still is.

  5. Jerryskids
    April.24.2020 at 12:50 pm

    Interesting that California’s surveys appear to wildly over-inflate the count.

    Oh, and apropos of nothing whatsoever, how’s that 2020 census count coming along in California?

    1. Overt
      April.24.2020 at 1:14 pm

      It is still important to remember that the California cases are a strain of virus that came directly from Asia- probably earlier than the New York strain that came from Europe.

      When you look at the impact to Europe, the virus is much more serious- that is, far more people are getting sick. If this is true, then you would expect the number of people noticing the illness and getting tested to be higher compared to the total number of infected. And in California, if the strain is more mild, then more people contracted the virus, didn’t notice, and went around spreading it. And in addition, they may have been doing this longer prior to the country being on notice.

  6. Trump's al Gore, learn to code Karen
    April.24.2020 at 12:54 pm

    The ‘experts’ at work:

    Bird flu pandemic ‘could kill 150m’
    James Sturcke

    Fri 30 Sep 2005 10.23 EDT

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2005/sep/30/birdflu.jamessturcke

    A global influenza pandemic is imminent and will kill up to 150 million people, the UN official in charge of coordinating the worldwide response to an outbreak has warned.

    David Nabarro, one of the most senior public health experts at the World Health Organisation, said outbreaks of bird flu, which have killed at least 65 people in Asia, could mutate into a form transmittable between people.

    “The consequences in terms of human life when the pandemic does start are going to be extraordinary and very damaging,” he said.

    He told the BBC that the “range of deaths could be anything between five and 150 million”.

    …Last month Neil Ferguson, a professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London, told Guardian Unlimited that up to 200 million people could be killed.

    “Around 40 million people died in 1918 Spanish flu outbreak,” said Prof Ferguson. “There are six times more people on the planet now so you could scale it up to around 200 million people probably.”

    1. Trump's al Gore, learn to code Karen
      April.24.2020 at 12:59 pm

      https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/mad-cow-sheep-in-britain/

      To estimate the potential impact of a sheep epidemic, Neil M. Ferguson and his colleagues at Imperial College, London, considered three possible scenarios. In the best case, BSE does not spread within or between flocks and therefore has a negligable impact on the vCJD epidemic. But at worst, BSE spreads wildly both within and between flocks and raises the vCJD toll from a maximum of 50,000 to 100,000 deaths due to infected cattle alone to a combined total of as many as 150,000 deaths.

    2. Trump's al Gore, learn to code Karen
      April.24.2020 at 1:00 pm

      https://www.theguardian.com/education/2002/jan/09/research.highereducation

      As many as 150,000 people could die from the human form of mad cow’s disease, under a “worst-case” scenario of a BSE-infected sheep epidemic, researchers have predicted.

      The academics today warned that if BSE has passed from cows to sheep, lamb could pose a much greater brain disease risk than BSE-infected beef, and called for a large-scale BSE screening of the 40m national flock of sheep.

      Professor Neil Ferguson, from the Department of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at Imperial College, said: “Our latest analysis shows that the current risk from sheep could be greater than that from cattle, due to the more intensive controls in place to protect human health from exposure to infected cattle, as compared with sheep.”

      The Imperial College team predicted that the future number of deaths from Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD) due to exposure to BSE in beef was likely to lie between 50 and 50,000.

      In the “worst case” scenario of a growing sheep epidemic, the range of future numbers of death increased to between 110 and 150,000. Other more optimistic scenarios had little impact on the figures.

      1. Trump's al Gore, learn to code Karen
        April.24.2020 at 1:02 pm

        https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2020/03/27/ezekiel_emanuel_us_will_have_100_million_cases_of_covid-19_in_four_weeks.html

        Ezekiel Emanuel: U.S. Will Have 100 Million Cases Of COVID-19 In Four Weeks, Doubling Every Four Days

        Posted By Tim Hains
        On Date March 27, 2020

        Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, chair of the department of medical ethics at the University of Pennsylvania, warned Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” that based on the current rate of spread, there will likely be 100 million Americans infected by the COVID-19 virus in four weeks.

        1. Trump's al Gore, learn to code Karen
          April.24.2020 at 1:10 pm

          https://www.express.co.uk/comment/columnists/frederick-forsyth/1270245/coronavirus-neil-ferguson-sars-bird-flu-deaths

          And out in the lead here seems to be Imperial College, London, and its pre-eminent guru Professor Neil Ferguson. He was the genius who, on the issue of swine flu, confidently forecast global deaths at four million. The worldwide total turned out to be 18,500. In 2005, Ferguson said that up to 200 million people could die from bird flu. Between 2003 and 2009, just 282 people died worldwide from the disease.

        2. Metazoan
          April.24.2020 at 1:15 pm

          huh, with doubling every 4 days, 4 weeks is 7 doublings, right? that’s 2^7 = 128 times the starting number. For it to be 100 million after that, it would have had to start around 780,000. Unless he was saying that we actually had that many cases in late March and a wild undercount, how does that even work?

  8. Dillinger
    April.24.2020 at 12:56 pm

    interesting math in the title. 147% of the people?

    1. Ronald Bailey
      April.24.2020 at 12:59 pm

      D: I hope that folks recognize that it was obviously done tongue-in-cheek.

      1. Metazoan
        April.24.2020 at 1:12 pm

        I realize it was a joke, but then doesn’t that show that that isn’t how you extrapolate? I mean, suppose the CA results are true and correct; they wouldn’t be invalidated by saying that the straightforward extrapolation to NYC is incorrect, right?

        1. Geraje Guzba
          April.24.2020 at 1:52 pm

          On the one hand, it was a “joke.” On the other, Bailey still relies on his “joke” to invalidate the result of a study even though it provides at least a partial glimpse into a plausible scenario if we rely on the lower end of the estimates.

          So, it doesn’t really seem like much of a joke at all. Some would call it clickbait. Others would call it hackery. If it was a joke, nobody got it, and nobody is laughing, except Bailey.

      2. Dillinger
        April.24.2020 at 1:15 pm

        i lol’d.

    2. Longtobefree
      April.24.2020 at 1:43 pm

      It worked for global climate warming change, why not for this?

  9. Geraje Guzba
    April.24.2020 at 12:59 pm

    //Applying those ratios to New York City’s 146,000 confirmed cases would imply that between 4.1 and 12.4 million of the Big Apple’s 8.4 million residents have been exposed to the disease (which, for the upper-end estimate, is obviously impossible).//

    So, in true hack fashion, let’s stick the implausible upper end of this guesstimate into the headline and ignore the entirely plausible, lower end estimate that makes perfect fucking sense if you’ve ever spent five minutes in NYC.

    I mean seriously, what the fuck? Who writes like this?

    1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      April.24.2020 at 1:10 pm

      Regardless of the margin of error, it can never exceed 100%. Reporting it that way is agenda based or Bailey is an ignorant jackass, take your pick.

      1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        April.24.2020 at 1:17 pm

        Now he says it was tongue-in-cheek, but is that a wise choice for a headline in this environment?

        Sigh… **cough**

        1. Geraje Guzba
          April.24.2020 at 1:37 pm

          “I was just keeeding!”

          Sure thing.

      2. Geraje Guzba
        April.24.2020 at 1:35 pm

        I’m going with both.

  10. Metazoan
    April.24.2020 at 1:05 pm

    Stephen Hawes, chair of the University of Washington’s department of epidemiology, told the New York Times that he believed it was likely that New York’s survey was overestimating the infection rate somewhat by targeting people moving around in society. Folks who are more circumspect about social distancing weren’t tested.

    I don’t know about this. Grocery stores are pretty crowded here (a lot of them are more like corner stores), as are parks. So I’m not sure who, exactly, can be circumspect about social distancing. Combine that with the fact that the employees of those stores routinely commute to different communities, I don’t really see why that would be an overestimate.

    1. Ronald Bailey
      April.24.2020 at 1:25 pm

      M: The suggestion is that folks who tend toward greater self-isolation, e.g., tend to shop less, were less likely to be tested and therefore their exposure to infection (likely lower) would not have been accounted for. The reported rate of infection is higher than it would otherwise have been had more self-isolation prone individuals been tested.

      1. Metazoan
        April.24.2020 at 1:45 pm

        Thanks for the answer. I realize that, but my point was basically that there are probably relatively few of those individuals here in NYC.

      2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        April.24.2020 at 1:47 pm

        As I pointed out below, it also fails to count anyone who is symptomatic and following the guideline to self-quarantine. With the rates of infection shown even in the NY study, this real population probably includes a lot more people than any hypothetical circumspect population.

        Think about this: every one of the shoppers who tested positive (17%+-) qualifies as an asymptomatic case or else they are in violation of the self-quarantine for the symptomatic.

      3. Disastrous Duck
        April.24.2020 at 1:49 pm

        After I reentered the country and developed a “cold” I hardly ever left my house; now that I’ve figured out how to do grocery delivery, I still hardly leave. Not sure how many people are in the same boat as me, but that would bias the numbers in the other direction.

      4. JFree
        April.24.2020 at 1:52 pm

        The antibody results in NY also showed a huge difference in antibody rates by race and location. 22% for Latinos and blacks and 9% for whites. 22% within NYC/burbs and less than 4% rest of state.

        It looks to me like the big difference in antibody results is the obvious one. Those who have been working at the shitty low-paid jobs in medical facilities without PPE and customer-facing jobs have been very heavily exposed to the virus. They really should have gotten much better data re occupations and location re their sample. Esp if they are going to be making macro/policy type judgements re the results

  11. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    April.24.2020 at 1:06 pm

    Stephen Hawes, chair of the University of Washington’s department of epidemiology, told the New York Times that he believed it was likely that New York’s survey was overestimating the infection rate somewhat by targeting people moving around in society. Folks who are more circumspect about social distancing weren’t tested.

    Hawes should be immediately fired. The survey is likely still underestimating the infection rate because it failed to target people who are actually symptomatic and are following the guidelines to self-quarantine for 14 days.

    Seriously, why do we listen to these fuckwads who clearly have an agenda?

  12. mad.casual
    April.24.2020 at 1:19 pm

    I thought more testing was the cure to COVID?

    1. Zeb
      April.24.2020 at 1:29 pm

      More testing should be the cure to covid related idiocy. But I’m not all that optimistic. People seem determined to spin everything as justification for more bullshit.

  13. harrys ghost
    April.24.2020 at 1:25 pm

    Doesn’t applying the factor from California to NY need to take into account the difference in testing rates? The rates in NY are 3 times those in California. Wouldn’t this make the estimate for NY city more like 1 to 4 million exposed?

  14. Zeb
    April.24.2020 at 1:28 pm

    So, it seems to me that because this virus is so dramatically more dangerous to the old and infirm, it is likely that death rates will vary quite a bit depending on the conditions that the most vulnerable are likely to live in. It’s going to be a lot harder to avoid exposure in NY than in Santa Clara. And it also seems likely that a lot of people in NY were infected in hospitals.
    Doesn’t imply any problem with the CA studies (which isn’t to say there necessarily aren’t any).
    I sure hope that most New Yorkers have been exposed. That seems like the best news we could hope for right now. This thing just needs to spread. No fucking way we can keep living like this for months without dire social and economic consequences.

    Also because of the big age differential in how the virus hits, for most people under 50, the chance of dying from it is probably more like .01%. There are loads of things more likely to kill me every day. I’ll take those chances. Most people would if they hadn’t been fed awful and misleading fear-mongering stories for the past two months.

    1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      April.24.2020 at 1:56 pm

      I sure hope that most New Yorkers have been exposed. That seems like the best news we could hope for right now.

      Yeah, the cat is out of the bag. The lockdowns are nothing but an attempt to test the populations’ willingness to follow orders at this point.

    2. Geraje Guzba
      April.24.2020 at 1:57 pm

      I’m glad we are starting to get to the bottom of the numbers. But, we really didn’t need all these numbers, or lockdowns, because we had a fairly good sense that this was really only dangerous for the old and infirm, and mostly nothing to worry about for younger, healthier people … just like every other respiratory illness we’ve lived with for the past 70 years.

      It’s not like our baseline before we obtained more data was “Oh shit, this is killing everyone, completely randomly, and at very high rates.” And, yet, that is how we reacted to it. Our hearts ran away with our brains.

  15. jasonium
    April.24.2020 at 1:38 pm

    The California study “[applied] various statistical and demographic adjustments”. Unless you use the exact same algorithm to make demographic adjustments to the NY study’s raw data, comparing the results is pretty meaningless. You can’t just copy the calculated ratio from California and paste it onto NY. There are confounding factors that wouldn’t be accounted for.

