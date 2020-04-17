Donald Trump

It Took Less Than 24 Hours for Trump To Undermine His New Plan for Reopening State Economies

The inability of the federal government, and the president specifically, to deliver reliable and consistent information to the American public will make economic recovery more difficult.

|

ppaphotos689258
(Michael Debets/Pacific Press/Newscom)

It took less than a day for the White House's carefully crafted step-by-step process for reopening the country to be discarded by…the president himself.

President Donald Trump met with governors to outline those plans on Thursday afternoon. On Thursday evening, he stood at the podium in the White House's briefing room to explain how states would be able to reopen their economies in the coming weeks and months by following a three-step process, as long as COVID-19 cases decline. Then, on Friday, Trump issued a series of bizarre (even by his own standards) tweets that seemingly called for residents of three states to defy shutdown orders.

That would, on its own, be pretty weird. Has a president of the United States ever used the bully pulpit to call for residents to revolt against state leaders? But in the context of what's already been a whiplash-inducing week of contradictory messaging from the president, Friday's "LIBERATE" tweets only add to the confusion. Remember, on Tuesday Trump declared that he had "absolute power" to order states to reopen their economies. By Thursday, he'd apparently realized that wasn't correct and had conceded to putting governors in charge. Less than a day later, he's apparently siding with protesters against some of those same governors—governors who were acting in accordance with shutdown guidelines originally pushed by the Trump administration itself.

As is often the case, it's not exactly clear what Trump is suggesting that Michiganders, Minnesotans, and Virginians should do. But it is pretty obvious that there's a tension between the plans Trump (and his coronavirus task force) outlined on Thursday night and an all-caps call to "LIBERATE" some states.

It's also not clear why he picked those three states, although it is worth noting that all three have Democratic governors. While Michigan has already seen some public protests against the overzealous lockdown imposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer—her stay-at-home order also forced businesses to stop selling any items deemed nonessential by the state government—the state has also seen a severe coronavirus outbreak in Detroit and its suburbs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says Michigan has "widespread" community transmission of the virus and more than 28,000 documented cases. Virginia and Minnesota have lower reported rates of the disease and are under less severe (though still economically ruinous) lockdowns. It's understandable that Trump shares the frustrations many are feeling about over-broad economic shutdowns, but surely he has a more effective way of conveying those concerns to certain state officials.

Trying to figure out exactly what Trump is up to is probably beside the point. One of his greatest weaknesses is an inability to see beyond the current news cycle, and this isn't the first time he's immediately contradicted himself or his staff with an unexpected tweet.

The more important problem is that Friday's "LIBERATE" tweets continue a pattern of inconsistent coronavirus messaging and policy emanating from the White House.

For weeks, the Trump administration's official position was that the virus was not a serious threat. Then, suddenly, it was. When the outbreak started, Americans were told by the surgeon general that wearing masks in public would not slow the spread of the disease. Now, masks are recommended by the CDC and considered mandatory by many states and cities. Trump repeatedly misled reporters and the public about the number of coronavirus tests that would be available. He floated the idea of reopening the country on Easter, then backtracked.

It's unreasonable to expect a president or any public official to have all the answers in the middle of an evolving crisis. But the fact that the federal government—and the White House, specifically—have demonstrated an apparent inability to deliver a believable and consistent message for more than a single day is only adding to the sense of confusion and fear felt by many Americans.

As much as Trump might want to believe otherwise, the economy won't immediately come back to life when he (or various governors) allows businesses to reopen. If Americans are generally fearful of the virus—or, more to the point, if they can't trust public officials who say it is safe to no longer fear the virus—they will continue to stay home, not spend money, and make the recovery from this massive economic collapse even more difficult than it already will be.

On the other hand, the ongoing chaos and confusion will make for great ratings.

NEXT: Governments Splurged on Stadiums and Luxury Hotels Before Coronavirus Shut Them All Down

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. JesseAz
    April.17.2020 at 2:32 pm

    I must have missed how those tweets were orders to reopen. It is still up to the state. Did I miss something? Is Eric unaware that it is also campaign aeadon? Nothing changed since the plan.

  2. Fats of Fury
    April.17.2020 at 2:33 pm

    Has a president of the United States ever used the bully pulpit to call for residents to revolt against state leaders?
    You mean besides Abe Lincoln?

  3. SQRLSY One
    April.17.2020 at 2:38 pm

    Well, 35,907 Americans are now dead, from Chinese-Trumpese disease, and hence LIBERATED from the rule of Der TrumpfenFuhrer!

    Always look on the Bright Side of Life (and death, too!)

  4. lap83
    April.17.2020 at 2:40 pm

    “Then, on Friday, Trump issued a series of bizarre (even by his own standards) tweets that seemingly called for residents of three states to defy shutdown orders.”

    Like racist dogwhistles, Trump tweets are always secretly saying terrible things that only enlightened journalists can understand and interpret

    1. starrion
      April.17.2020 at 2:59 pm

      Maybe it would help if the President didn’t send cryptic tweets that could be misunderstood during a national emergency?
      Clarity of communications is kind of important right now.

      1. JesseAz
        April.17.2020 at 3:03 pm

        What was cryptic about these? He wants governors to start opening up the economies. Many extended the lockdowns for another month with a few to july. Whitman has been spectacularly terrible. So what confused you here?

  5. lap83
    April.17.2020 at 2:42 pm

    “As much as Trump might want to believe otherwise, the economy won’t immediately come back to life when he (or various governors) allows businesses to reopen. If Americans are generally fearful of the virus—or, more to the point, if they can’t trust public officials who say it is safe to no longer fear the virus—they will continue to stay home, not spend money, and make the recovery from this massive economic collapse even more difficult than it already will be.”

    Go outside and get some vitamin D, you might feel better. Seriously

  6. BigGiveNotBigGov
    April.17.2020 at 2:42 pm

    Trump’s brain is a pachinko machine with shiny little balls of crazy ricocheting wildly off of shiny little pins of ignorance. He contradicts his own statements, policies, administration, and actions constantly; and it is not 5D chess strategy, like his cultists claim, it is insanity.

    1. Case of the Mondays
      April.17.2020 at 2:56 pm

      You’re looking in the mirror Travis, Trump is not there.

  7. Jerry B.
    April.17.2020 at 2:44 pm

    “The inability of the federal government, and the president specifically, to deliver reliable and consistent information to the American public will make economic recovery more difficult.”

    Well, since the government and President have to deliver reliable and consistent information through a news media that has consistently tried to portray the government and Trump as neither reliable or consistent, what do you expect.

  8. speedylee
    April.17.2020 at 2:48 pm

    If you can’t figure it out, I don’t know what to tell you.

  9. Dillinger
    April.17.2020 at 2:50 pm

    or they were just funny tweets.

    1. JesseAz
      April.17.2020 at 2:58 pm

      The writers here are spiraling.

  10. Case of the Mondays
    April.17.2020 at 2:57 pm

    Sounds like he was talking about 2A from the first tweet.

    Anyway, whatever he can do to confuse, anger, enrage, and drive crazy the left wing is fine by me.

    Because he is way better than dementia patient and serial sex abuse Joe Biden.

    1. JesseAz
      April.17.2020 at 3:01 pm

      Latest from Biden…
      ==
      BIDEN: “Um, you know, there’s a uh, during World War… Two, uh, you know, where Roosevelt came up with a thing that uh, you know, was totally different than a, than the, the, it’s called, he’s called it a, you know, the World War Two, he had the World, the War Production Board.”
      ==
      “You have entire generation of young people beginning back in two-thou— when the attack occurred on 9/11 that in fact have been behind the 8-ball from the time they got out of school,” he said.
      ==
      I sat with a guy on, on a telephone and he’s telling me, he said, “I don’t always,” he said, “Look, I, I, I, I, I, I’m, I, I worked at the hospital.” And he said, “Then I, I got, I got myself a position where I got the virus so they quarantined me and, and they put me in the hospital, and I made it out and so I’m out [slurp]. But they don’t want me with my family. I’m on the third floor. I spent 15 minutes on the phone with them saying,’ he said, ‘I have a three-year-old and a four-year-old. They come to the door outside and they just knock on the door and say ‘Daddy, Daddy, can I see you Daddy, can I see you Daddy?’’”
      So we spent time going through it [slurp], I used to do with my kids when they were little and I couldn’t see them and we’d play games. I said, “Knock, make up a game, knock, knock on the door and say this is, you know [slurp].” [incomprehensible] This is practical things, the guy’s scared to death. And he’s worried about his children, he’s worried about his wie [sic]. I mean, these are practical things. And the president talks about this like, “OK, it’s gonna be OK. We’re gonna open… tomorrow. We’re gonna do this.”

      I mean, it just, I must tell you, it drives me crazy. I don’t know what he doesn’t understand.

    2. starrion
      April.17.2020 at 3:03 pm

      Completely ignoring the many complaints against Trump for sex abuse? Including walking into the dressing rooms of underage girls so he could ogle them (which he admitted on the radio)?
      Trump has been setting the bar so low the last three years, almost anyone would be a better choice.

  11. speedylee
    April.17.2020 at 3:01 pm

    Get off Twitter. It’s ruining your ability to think.

  12. Jerryskids
    April.17.2020 at 3:03 pm

    Trying to figure out exactly what Trump is up to is probably beside the point.

    You are precisely correct – Trump opened his mouth and out fell whatever random thought was rattling about in his head and, since it’s impossible to tell what the hell he meant or even if he meant anything at all, you skipped right past the “trying to figure out what he might have meant” part and went straight to writing a column about how it surely meant something bad.

    Trump is a troll. Stop feeding the troll.

    I’ve said many times, and not just me but many people have said, and I mean smart people, powerful people like you wouldn’t believe, that often, or maybe sometimes, but more than once or twice, many times, I guess, is what gets said, and I can’t stress this enough, even though certain other people I won’t name, but you know who I’m talking about, but you never hear about that because they just won’t tell you, but we all know, trust me. It’s a hoax. Whenever you hear it, it’s a hoax, believe me. None of it’s true.

Please to post comments