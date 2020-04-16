Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Provides a Lesson in What States Shouldn't Do To Stop a Pandemic

Some protestors were nasty and went overboard, but her harsh tactics will sap her legitimacy at a critical juncture.

|

zumaamericastwentyseven251597
(Jacob Cessna/Fema/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

If any politician is looking for a lesson on how not to deal with the coronavirus crisis, they would do well to look at Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D). Even if you have zero sympathy with the people who violated basic social distancing rules yesterday to protest Whitmer's new stay-at-home-order, you should at least understand that her policy was bound to spark an ugly blowback.

The spread of coronavirus represents a massive failure of public health authorities, but Americans everywhere—including in Michigan, where I live—have thus far willingly complied with their edicts. It has been amazing to see just how completely American society has transformed itself in three short weeks: Businesses that have been deemed non-essential have shut down, laying off millions of workers. The ones that are still operating are letting their employees telecommute from home. Grocery stores have become thinly populated because shoppers are limiting their trips. Every store near me has erected spit barriers between cashiers and shoppers and some are disinfecting every single cart before use. The vast majority of shoppers wear masks (regardless of whether local laws mandate this or not), sanitize their hands a gazillion times before touching items, and refrain from unloading their carts when someone else is checking out. Drivers wipe down pumps and steering wheels. Park visitors maintain a scrupulous six-foot distance.

Most local lockdowns have their share of nuttiness (for example, in Florida and D.C., you can walk through parks but not sit down) and excesses (a Philadelphia man was handcuffed for playing with his daughter in an empty softball field). But so long as the ratio of good sense to nonsense is relatively high, for the most part Americans have gone along. Irate residents and partisans seeking to exploit these measures for political gain have been marginalized.

But that changed in Michigan with Whitmer's new executive order that not only extended the state's shelter-in-place mandate till the end of the month—something most everyone had expected and accepted—but added arguably the country's most draconian and nonsensical provisions.

Even as neighboring Indiana and Ohio are relaxing their orders and the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency guidelines are classifying more industries as "essential" so that they can reopen and minimize the economic hit from the shutdown, Whitmore has gone the other way on the pretext that Michigan has the third-highest share of coronavirus cases in the country.

She ordered big box stores to stop selling paint, carpets, and other home-improvement material not considered essential, though as Reason's Billy Binion reported, she does allow lottery ticket sales, probably because the proceeds go to the state's K-12 funds.

She shut down lawn-care services. Contender's Tree and Lawn Specialist Inc., a company that purchased hundreds of thousands of dollars of fertilizer and other supplies had to stop spraying its plants in the middle of spring season, risking its entire crop. (Michigan's gardening industry, with an estimated retail value of $580 million to $700 million and 9,000 employees, faces a complete loss this year if it isn't able to operate soon.)

In addition to large gatherings, she also barred families that don't share a home from getting together, preventing one man from seeing his girlfriend of 14 years because she doesn't live with him.

She forbade families from traveling to their vacation cottages in northern Michigan, a popular springtime activity in Michigan. She shut down golf courses and prohibited motorized boats, although non-motorized ones are allowed, for some reason.

This is arbitrary and irrational micromanagement that has understandably irritated many residents.

What's more, Whitmer has decreed that violations will count as misdemeanors punishable by up to a $1,000 civil fine. Criminal penalties are also on the table, should prosecutors choose to pursue that. Meanwhile, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has gone full China and is encouraging employees to rat out their bosses and call the police if they try to open up shop in violation of the lockdown.

What's so outrageous about all this is that the new businesses and activities that Whitmer is targeting can all be safely conducted while adhering to strict social distancing rules. But Whitmer's theory apparently is that anything beyond absolutely essential conduct jeopardizes frontline workers. This is the precautionary principle on steroids. It considers even an infinitesimal increase in secondary risk as unacceptable, a mindset that could justify stopping virtually any activity anytime.

That's why this order has disrupted the political equilibrium in support of her efforts. To date, hardly any legal challenges have been filed against any stay-at-home orders. But Whitmer's new order has already prompted four Michigan residents, including the guy who can't see his girlfriend, and Contender's, the landscaping company, to sue her for violating their right to free association and perpetrating an uncompensated regulatory taking. More lawsuits might well be underway.

A Facebook group called Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantining—whose very name suggests that it isn't opposed to reasonable quarantining—gained steam with over 282,000 members. Four Michigan sheriffs have declared that they won't enforce parts of Whitmer's executive order that they view as unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, Operation Gridlock, which was mounted by the Michigan Conservative Coalition inviting motorists to drive to Lansing, the state's capital, and shut down its roads, elicited a massive response Wednesday. Thousands of Michigan residents heeded the call and created an hours-long traffic snarl.

Although the motorists adhered to the social distancing rules as they were advised, the protest also brought out a lot of nasty gun-toting thugs onto the streets. Michigan Proud Boys, a supremacist outfit, blocked the intersection around a hospital. Not only did they ignore safety guidelines, exposing themselves and others to the virus just when Michigan was beginning to flatten the curve, they also waved Confederate flags and chanted "lock her up."

This is horrifying and indefensible.

However, Whitmer ought to take the pushback from responsible protesters seriously. She needs to use the minimal force necessary—not the maximum possible—to maintain public buy-in. If she is seen as too power-hungry, she will lose legitimacy. Instead of defeating coronavirus, she'll spark civil unrest.

Advertisement

NEXT: It Figures That Michigan Is Among the First States To See Protests Against Social Distancing

Shikha Dalmia is a senior analyst at Reason Foundation.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Sleepy Cat
    April.16.2020 at 9:53 am

    Some protestors were nasty and went overboard

    Don’t do that Shikha.

    1. Longtobefree
      April.16.2020 at 10:01 am

      I hope they went overboard from canoes, not motorboats – – – – – – – –

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      April.16.2020 at 10:08 am

      No kidding–wasn’t there an article just yesterday talking about how the more restrictive and arbitrary these idiots become, the harder and more aggressive the pushback will be?

      Whitless tells people that they can’t plant gardens in the face of a lockdown with no end, can’t buy baby seats first-hand because “safety” and those things should be ordered online (because fuck those warehouse workers, only Karen gets to stay home living off her hubby’s paycheck), and can’t buy seeds to plant gardens because that might make people a bit more self-sufficient by supplementing their food sources, whose supply chains are starting to break down.

      But lottery tickets? TOTALLY DIFFERENT, GUYS, PLEASE BUY ALL YOU CAN, WE’RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER. STAY INSIDE, STAY SAFE, KEEP SCRATCHING.

      1. Idle Hands
        April.16.2020 at 10:25 am

        my current favorite argument on the twittersphere in reaction to the absolutely catastrophic economic news is that business owners shouldn’t be complaining because the polling shows that most people are too scared to go out even if the restrictions were lifted. Which begs the question to my mind than, well if that’s the case why do we need the bans?

  2. Nail
    April.16.2020 at 10:00 am

    She looks like someone who gives an aggressive handjob.

  3. Signer
    April.16.2020 at 10:04 am

    I’ve often thought the media’s biggest problem is that they believe their audience is other media people. This article is a perfect example, with all of its qualifying statements and OMG the Confederate flag I need my fan and pillow.

  4. creech
    April.16.2020 at 10:05 am

    One hopes Pa. gov. Wolf is next. Only state where you can’t buy booze. Anyway, yesterday the State Senate passed a bill requiring Wolf to come up with a plan to re-open businesses. A plan, mind you. Every Democrat senator voted against the bill; one said she couldn’t support coming up with a plan because there isn’t a cure for the virus yet. How dare the people’s representatives require so much as a plan from their imperial governor!

  5. DH
    April.16.2020 at 10:05 am

    Ya, i dont care who you are, dont fucking block traffic, its a shit move and you deserve to get run over if you do. “Horrifying and indefensible” so your okay with civil officials completely abusing their power Dalmia and when people show up to protest ,and they have guns presumably for self protection they become thugs? Could you point to all of the supremacist things the proud boys are promoting? I may be wrong but i dont remember you railing against antifa when they were doing all their violent protests.

  6. Rich
    April.16.2020 at 10:06 am

    It considers even an infinitesimal increase in secondary risk as unacceptable, a mindset that could justify stopping virtually any activity anytime.

    “BWAHAHAHAHAAAAA!!!”

  7. loveconstitution1789
    April.16.2020 at 10:19 am

    Start up the woodchippers!

    These dictates from state governors are unconstitutional.

  8. Idle Hands
    April.16.2020 at 10:22 am

    I really don’t think these people have any idea the storm that is coming. Especially wants the fear subsides and people think they can just return to work to jobs that no longer exist. This is could get pretty ugly around august once unemployment runs out. I imagine the governors are going to be really disappointed with the greedy business owners who are bankrupt are unable to put the unemployed people back to work.

  9. EJH
    April.16.2020 at 10:25 am

    Guess what? Check your facts!! Yes, there was a group of patriots who evidently brought guns although I didn’t see them. I was at the event. I spent most of the time close to the hospital. There was never a time that the hospital entrance was blocked! some people took pictures as cars drove across the entrance, implying that they were sitting there, but they were simply passing in front of it. no group blocked the entrance to any hospital, and not only have the police verified this but the hospital themselves. Please do not perpetuate these lies! Gretchen is manipulating you. stop listening to what she claims and verify these events before you post them as if they were truth. You have lost total credibility with me. And the many, many others who were there. Were you?

Please to post comments